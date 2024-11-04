A woman was filmed wrecking her car moments after driving out of the dealership, shocking viewers online

The video captures her crashing into a parked Mercedes Benz right outside the dealership’s door

Mzansi people expressed their shock and raised concern for the financial costs that will come from the accident

Yoh, this is one way to start your driving journey! A woman was captured getting into an accident just moments after leaving the dealership.

SA woman involved in accident

You can see the woman speeding out of the dealership and crashing right into a parked Mercedes Benz in a TikTok video posted by @gobeyond77.

The salesperson tried to stop her as she zoomed off. It’s clear she had no idea what she was doing behind the wheel.

It’s a shocking sight that has left many viewers in disbelief. Within four days the clip became a viral hit with 1.1 million views.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi discusses car crash

TikTok users were stressed on her behalf following the incident with the pricey Mercedes.

See some comments below:

@KeneilweMokgatlhe asked:

"Did you guys see the look on her face when the car started moving? 😂😂"

@Sanele suggested:

"Guys when fetching your car and you're first-time driver, swallow your pride and get someone to accompany you, no regrets."

@Gof asked:

"How old is the licence?"

@UppityAfrican wrote:

"My question is does she then pay for the damages on the Mercedes too?"

@DanielaMadivadua stated:

"And crashing into a whole Benz😭😭😭 sesi!"

@Kideo commented:

"The salesman tried shame, he really tried. 😂😂"

@MissN mentioned:

"But she knew that she can’t drive but why did she do it? Oh bethuna, she should’ve just taken pictures and gotten someone to help her."

@PhumlaniMacu added:

"Straight to Mercedes. Not even a door or something else. 😩😩"

@ELLAxENZO said:

"I am stressed on her behalf shame, yhooo. 💔💔💔💔"

