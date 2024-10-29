A lady in South Africa went viral on the internet over her amusing reaction to seeing a new car

The video grabbed the attention of many, gathering over 1.6 million views, thousands of likes and comments

Social media users reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes, while some simply laughed it off

A woman becomes the talk of the town over her hilarious reaction to seeing a new car in a viral TikTok video.

South Africans trolled a woman's reaction to a new car in a TikTok video. Image: @michael99889988

Mzansi trolls woman's reaction to new car

The clip shared by TikTok user @michael99889988 shows the woman surprised with a new car being held by a group of women as she was blindfolded.

Once the scarf was removed from her face, the lady became uncontrollable, shocked by the surprise. She began moving everywhere until she fainted on the ground, leaving South African netizens floored. Many poked fun at the woman's reaction in the comments.

@michael99889988's clip captured the attention of many, clocking over 1.6 million views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Take a look at the amusing video of the woman's grand surprise below:

SA cracks jokes in the comments

Mzansi netizens burst out in laughter as they flocked to the comments section to poke fun at the woman, saying:

Tisetso Mongadi said:

"Dabula was found shaking."

Lachi said:

"Dabula fall, congratulations, mama."

Sbongile Sibu cracked a joke, saying:

"Someone said she could act at Bushiri's church."

Siphiwe Baloyi was amused:

"The faint for me. Congrats, Mommy."

Perpetual commented:

"This one is dramatic."

Usbari wenu added:

"In 2025, if I buy you a present and you don't create this much drama, I'm taking it back, no matter how small it is."

