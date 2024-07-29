“We Have Lost the Spirit of Ubuntu”: Man’s Fainting Prank on Shoppers Backfires

A man on TikTok shared a video of himself walking in a busy shopping mall and pretending to faint

As he lay on the ground, many people passed him, not lending the 'sick' man a helping hand

Members of the online community were surprised by the lack of compassion people showed, even though it was a prank

People questioned humanity after a man received no help when he 'fainted.' Images: @xolanityaliti4 / TikTok, @xolanityaliti_cpt / Instagram

Laughter switched to concern in a man's comment section after internet users noticed people did not show compassion after the guy pretended to faint.

Content creator Xolani Tyaliti Mboniswa, who uses the handle @xolanityaliti4 on TikTok, took to his account to show the prank he tried to pull on shoppers at a local mall.

The man, wearing a long-sleeved white top and pink shorts, was recorded from behind. He walked past a few people before falling to the ground. As he lay on the floor, shoppers casually walked on and looked at the man, not stopping to help and carrying on with their day.

Watch the video below:

Social media users question the existence of ubuntu

While a few people filled the comment section with laughter after watching the man's prank, many expressed concern over the people not lending the man a helping hand.

@jdipps87 said with laughter:

"I guess people don't fall for anything nowadays."

Surprised by the public's reaction to the man 'fainting,' @nadiafriday23 asked:

"Wow, what happened to humanity?"

@wendy_su2 told the online community:

"The way people are so calm and minding their business scares me."

@emzo382 also shared in the comments:

"We have lost the spirit of ubuntu."

Sharing their thoughts, @daphney_m_mabaso said:

"His position looks like he just decided to sleep on the floor. But, it's surprising no one even came close to see if he was okay."

