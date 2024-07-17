A Stellenbosch woman posted a video of how her friend fell from a building and onto a car

After the fall, the young guy picked himself up and walked off as if the terrifying situation had not occurred

People online rushed to the comment section and wondered if the man and the car were doing fine

A Stellenbosch man fell from a two-storey building and onto a parked vehicle. Images: @maia.leona

Source: TikTok

A woman shared with the internet the moment her friend fell from a building onto a car. Although the situation was serious, the man's reaction seemed rather comical to some.

Using the handle @maia.leona, the young lady uploaded the CCTV footage of the incident on TikTok. Possibly in the parking area of an apartment complex in Stellenbosch, viewers see a few parked cars and, moments later, a man falling onto one of the vehicles.

From the car's bonnet, the man rolls onto the ground, quickly gets up and walks away as if nothing happened.

@maia.leona said in her post:

"POV: Your friend falls from a two-storey building and walks it off."

In her caption, the TikTokker wrote "#drunk," an indication that her friend may have been intoxicated at the time.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Stellenbosch man's fall

Social media users headed to the comment section to share messages of concern. Others could not help but laugh at the young guy's reaction to what had happened to him.

Interested in how the situation occurred, @ghost_stiffler said:

"We're going to need a backstory."

A shocked @giana.jarvis.mularkey asked:

"Is he okay?"

@maia.leona responded to the online user:

"He’s completely fine, which is crazy."

On the other hand, @loraineemichelle asked @maia.leona:

"Is the car okay?"

The woman replied:

"No, the windshield was cracked."

@loraineemichelle laughed and left another comment:

"He looked around to make sure no one saw."

@ruthless_rsa said to the online community:

"South Africans are just built differently."

