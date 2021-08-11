Video of Drunk Groom Has Mzansi in Stitches: #BachelorPartyGoneWrong

A drunk groom has social media users laughing after arriving super lit to his wedding ceremony

The buzzed up husband-to-be had to be helped upright by a friend just to get through the vows

Mzansi headed to the comments section and shared their reactions to the hilarious clip

A super buzzed groom has social media users laughing after arriving drunk on his wedding day. The man was so jacked up he could not even stand up straight next to his bride, needing the help of one very loyal friend to keep from falling at the altar.

Social media users are speculating the hilarious incident could have been the consequences of one very lit bachelor party.

This groom arrived drunk at his own wedding ceremony. Images: @Ponagatso_/Twitter

Heading online, @Ponagatso_ shared the funny clip.

"This gang is dramatic," he captioned the post.

It seems social media users definitely felt sorry for the unsuspecting bride, who just stood at the altar in disbelief. Her groom was so buzzed up he could not even get the ring on her finger - every little girl's dream moment.

Locals headed to the comments section and shared their silly reactions.

Check out some of the comments below:

Ponagatso_ said:

"Ka bachelor party re mofa dilo ka moka. Patje, Gordons le di cherry."

@Tshepo43746387 said:

"This one will hear about his wedding from rumours, otla kwa ka mabarebare, he was not even there."

@KholekaSegobae1 said:

"Why is the best man wearing an Adidas jersey, what's going on here."

@chideign_1810

"Run girl. Your life will be in hell if you don't."

@khazworldwide

"I'm pulling up with this vibe on the day."

@bedrumgangsta

"What happens in Vegas..."

Bride confidently raps during wedding reception as groom hypes her up

In more wedding news, Briefly News previously reported that brides and grooms are always encouraged to enjoy their wedding as it might be the only time they get to show off their fashion sense and get everyone's attention with no contradiction.

This bride decided to do something incredible, and her new hubby was not backing down as he joined in the fun. Fati and Kingsley tied the knot about a month ago in Houston, Texas, and gave their guests at the reception a huge surprise that most would not have expected.

In a video shared by the couple's Rukuslive Instagram page, the newlyweds were spotted going in the middle of a circle created by their family and friends as they came out for their reception, with microphones in their hands.

Suddenly, the DJ started playing a hip hop beat, and the duo's character changed as they became rappers on stage with incredible swagger. As Fati started bursting some bars, her hubby became her hype man as he psyched her up.

The guests cheered loudly as they enjoyed the performance, and later on, Kingsley took over from his wife and kept on rapping.

Sadly, one could not hear exactly what the couple was rapping about, but the Rukuslive page shared insights into why rapping was very important to them.

In a caption to one of the clips, Kingsley (who runs the account) noted that it was one of their most favourite moments from their big day.

The post read:

"I haven't posted any pics yet and I can't decide a favourite moment from the wedding, but this has got to be up there. If you're from Houston, you know the significance of #june27th DJ Screw and the legendary freestyle. There was no better way to get the reception started off with @drfatimd since we both love H-Town.“

The couple was also celebrated on social media, with fans lauding them for being each other's type.

Here are a few reactions:

@yodittewolde said:

"You met your match, my friend."

@_herlex_ said:

"My wedding better be this lit or I’m not showing up, so beautiful congratulations."

@growing_author said:

"I couldn’t hear a word she said but BARS!!!! Congrats."

@angel_sahara said:

"Beautiful. Congratulations and wishing you a happy married life."

@complicated_n_contagious said:

"Bro!!! That’s too crunk!! You two are awesome!"

@justtouch said:

"This is what we need to see more of on social media, you two definitely be blessed."

Source: Briefly.co.za