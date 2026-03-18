Young Stunna faced backlash on social media over a recently resurfaced video of himself and another man

The singer raised questions online after being seen in the video lightly caressing the unknown gentleman's face, a move that fans saw as uncomfortably close

This soon sparked a heated debate about the musician's personal life and boundaries within friend groups

Young Stunna's "touchy" video with an unknown man had Mzansi talking. Images: The Real Young Stunna

Source: Facebook

Adiwele hitmaker Young Stunna found himself trending after a video of him and another man surfaced and began making the rounds across social media.

On Wednesday, 18 March 2026, footage of the Amapiano star and the unknown gentleman landed on the internet, capturing the men in the middle of a discussion, with the camera facing Young Stunna, and the stranger's back turned away.

The singer can be seen reacting with glee to something he was told, visibly lighting up before proceeding to lightly caress the stranger's face in excitement and pulling him in for a hug.

"uNkulunkulu umuhle, man (God is great, man)," said Young Stunna.

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Looking closer at the footage, the "chef’s kiss" and chest-tapping gestures suggest a classic "guy talk" moment about a beautiful woman. However, many viewers were quick to jump on the controversy surrounding Young Stunna's personal life.

Young Stunna's viral video with the unknown gentleman raised questions online. Image: The Real Young Stunna

Source: Instagram

Having recently addressed the questions about his sexuality, stemming from his style of dress to his close relationships with male friends, Young Stunna has once again found himself at the centre of a social media firestorm.

While he has often brushed off the rumours, even introducing fans to his girlfriend, this latest viral clip reignited the debate among fans and critics alike. Some argue that his expressive personality and unconventional style were simply who he was, while others continue to scrutinise everything in search of a deeper meaning.

Watch Young Stunna's video below.

Social media erupts over Young Stunna video

Online users were quick to flood social media with reactions to the now-viral video. Read some of the comments below.

Phislash said:

"Never beating the allegations. There's also that banana video."

MbongiThe was confused:

"What type of love is this?"

Clint0nicTEe reacted:

"We would have a big problem. Don’t touch me like that, bru!"

msmonakhisi revisited DJ Shimza's viral video:

"What is going on? Not long ago, it was Shimza acting weird, and now this?"

lavinianghelo remarked:

"He is so weird."

sikocnyati joked:

"Lmao, all that was missing was a kiss."

Controversial author Jackie Phamotse said:

"The way I hate it when people touch my face."

T_sweetSA recalled:

"Yoh, I would hate a gent who touches me like that. I remember meeting this other guy in the club, I was so happy to see him. We went for that brotherly hug, and he decided to kiss my neck. I've never felt so violated."

Dingaan Khumalo calls out disrespectful fan

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dingaan Khumalo's savage response to a fan.

The actor gave the unknown supporter a piece of his mind after they called him by the title of his reality show, a move he saw as extremely disrespectful.

Source: Briefly News