Brown Sugar Oceans menu and updated prices in South Africa in 2025
Brown Sugar Oceans is a highly-rated restaurant that offers seaside dining and mouthwatering cuisine. What is on their menu as of 2025? This article details the Brown Sugar Oceans menu and prices.
Key takeaways
- Brown Sugar Oceans restaurant had its grand opening in June 2023.
- The restaurant offers patrons luxury dining, a vibrant atmosphere, and enticing entertainment.
- Brown Sugar Oceans offers a contemporary menu that blends international and local cuisine.
Brown Sugar Oceans menu and prices
Although it only opened in 2023, Brown Sugar Oceans has already cemented itself as a reputable eatery that offers an unforgettable dining experience. The restaurant has 4.1/5 stars on Dineplan out of 55 reviews at the time of writing in March 2025. Former customer, Valentine Martha N, said:
'Thank you so much Sassy for the exceptional customer service. Loved everything about the place, the drinks, food and service was top notch. Would be coming back and highly recommend to anyone who wants to receive the best ever. Keep it up and Sassy is the best waitress ever.'
Brown Sugar Oceans' starters and sharing plates menu
Here are some mouthwatering starters that the Durban-based restaurant offers patrons:
|Starters and sharing plates
|Price
|Firecracker squid
|R130
|Summer heirloom tomatoes
|R145
|Roasted baby beets
|R130
|Sticky honey and sesame chicken wings
|R115
|Roasted bone marrow
|R140
|Fresh mussels
|R135
|Chili prawn
|R155
Brown Sugar Oceans' main menu
If you have a heartier appetite, tuck into one of the various tasty main meals available:
|Mains
|Price
|Smoked lamb rump
|R355
|Whole deboned east coast slinger
|R1,050
|Baby chicken
|R275
|Brown sugar prawns
|R420
|Prawn masala
|R295
|Slow-cooked pork belly
|R265
|Roasted fish of the day
|R295
|Free-range sirloin
|R1,150
Brown Sugar Oceans' pasta menu
The high-end local eatery offers handmade hens’ egg and durum wheat pasta, with the following options:
|Pasta
|Price
|Mushroom tortellini
|R280
|Langoustine linguini
|R390
|Sweet potato ravioli
|R240
Brown Sugar Oceans' prime cut menu
Steak lovers can tuck into a delicious prime cut, served with hand-cut fries and a variety of vegetable options available:
|Prime cuts
|Price
|800g dry-aged grass-fed sirloin on the bone
|R495
|300g grass-fed beef tenderloin
|R305
|300g grass-fed sirloin
|R305
|800g chimichurri wood fired picanha for two
|R395
Brown Sugar Oceans' dessert menu
Finish off your meal with a delectable dessert from their menu:
|Dessert
|Price
|Chocolate pot plant
|R120
|Yogurt ice-cream
|R120
|Honey mouse
|R120
Brown Sugar Oceans' drinks menu
The South African restaurant also prides itself in its extensive drinks menu, with the following classics available:
Cocktails
Sip on one of their signature, classic, gin or whiskey-infused cocktails:
|Cocktail
|Price
|Sundance
|R160
|Blackberry old-fashioned
|R155
|Broadway
|R150
|Cranberry sour
|R155
|Jonnie quest
|R155
|Brown sugar Cognac
|R180
|Tanqueray rolay
|R160
|Sweet punch
|R160
|Rock star
|R145
|Strawberry daiquiri
|R130
|Mojito
|R140
|Pina colada
|R130
|Cosmopolitan
|R120
|Margarita
|R120
Champagne
Treat yourself to delectable champagne, with an extensive list to choose from:
|Champagne
|Price
|Mumm Brut
|R1,800 (R370)
|Mumm Rose
|R1,800
|Mumm Brut Rose
|R2,000
|Mumm Le Demi Sec
|R2,000
|Perrie Jouet Brut
|R8,400
|Perrie Jouet Rose
|R12,900
|Cristal Brut
|R17,750
|Cristal Rose
|R32,500
|Dom Pérignon Brut
|R11,250
|Dom Pérignon Rose
|R11,875
|Veuve Cliquot Brut
|R1,750 (R390)
|Veuve Cliquot Rose
|R2,250
|Veuve Cliquot Rich
|R2,750
|Armand de Brignac Gold
|R17,000
|Armand de Brignac Rose
|R24,000
|Armand de Brignac Limited Edition
|R20,000
|Laurent - Perrie Brut
|R2,400
|Laurent - Perrie Cuvee Rose
|R1,800
|Dom Ruinart Blanc De Blanc Brut
|R4,400
|Dom Ruinart Rose
|R4,250
|Dom Ruinart Rose Brut
|R10,050
MCC
Enjoy the finest Méthode Cap Classique, with the following available:
|MCC
|Price
|Krone Borealis
|R550 (R200)
|Krone Rose
|R550 (R200)
|Graham Beck NV
|R575
|Graham Beck Rose
|R675
|Dalla Cia Bullicante Pinot Grigio
|R550
Vodka
Enjoy world-class vodka from the following options:
|Vodka
|Price
|Ciroc vodka
|R1,200 (R40)
|Grey Goose vodka
|R1,300 (R40)
|Absolut Vodka
|R750 (R20)
|Belvedere
|R1,350 (R45)
Gin
Sample some of the world's finest gins:
|Gin
|Price
|Hendricks Gin
|R1,470 (R49)
|Beefeater
|R1,200 (R40)
|Tanqueray
|R1,200 (R40)
|Tanqueray 10
|R2,100 (R70)
|Malfy
|R1,200 (R40)
|Inverroche Amber
|R990 (R49)
|Inverroche Classic
|R990 (R33)
|Inverroche Coco Capentis
|R990 (R33)
Cognac
Delight your senses with a variety of tasty Cognac options available:
|Cognac
|Price
|D'usse VSOP
|R2,500 (R100)
|Remy Martin VSOP
|R2,400 (R90)
|Remy Martin 1738
|R3,800 (R126)
|Hennessy VS
|R1,800 (R60)
|Hennessy VSOP
|R2,500 (R100)
|Hennessy XO
|R9,000 (R300)
|Martell Blue Swift
|R2,100 (R100)
|Martell XO
|R7,500 (R250)
You can view the exhaustive list of drinks available here.
Additional information
The high-end restaurant offers patrons a variety of delectable cuisine, perfectly blending international and local flavours. What else should they know before visiting? The following is additional information for future patrons to consider.
Who is the owner of Brown Sugar restaurant?
Nkululeko Linda Maseko is Brown Sugar Oceans’ owner and the managing director of Brown Sugar Oceans Mall. Additionally, Nkululeko is Soweto Gin's founder, and the founder and managing director of Nova Work Force Group.
Contact details
You can get hold of the restaurant via the following information:
- Address: Lagoon Drive, uMhlanga Rocks, uMhlanga, 4019
- Phone: +2731 023 0926
The Brown Sugar Oceans menu showcases culinary delights for all tastebuds. Their significant variety of drinks and food ensures patrons have a well-rounded fine-dining experience throughout.
