Brown Sugar Oceans menu and updated prices in South Africa in 2025

Brown Sugar Oceans is a highly-rated restaurant that offers seaside dining and mouthwatering cuisine. What is on their menu as of 2025? This article details the Brown Sugar Oceans menu and prices.

Key takeaways

Brown Sugar Oceans restaurant had its grand opening in June 2023 .

. The restaurant offers patrons luxury dining, a vibrant atmosphere, and enticing entertainment.

and Brown Sugar Oceans offers a contemporary menu that blends international and local cuisine.

Brown Sugar Oceans menu and prices

Although it only opened in 2023, Brown Sugar Oceans has already cemented itself as a reputable eatery that offers an unforgettable dining experience. The restaurant has 4.1/5 stars on Dineplan out of 55 reviews at the time of writing in March 2025. Former customer, Valentine Martha N, said:

'Thank you so much Sassy for the exceptional customer service. Loved everything about the place, the drinks, food and service was top notch. Would be coming back and highly recommend to anyone who wants to receive the best ever. Keep it up and Sassy is the best waitress ever.'

Brown Sugar Oceans' starters and sharing plates menu

Here are some mouthwatering starters that the Durban-based restaurant offers patrons:

Starters and sharing plates Price Firecracker squid R130 Summer heirloom tomatoes R145 Roasted baby beets R130 Sticky honey and sesame chicken wings R115 Roasted bone marrow R140 Fresh mussels R135 Chili prawn R155

Brown Sugar Oceans' main menu

If you have a heartier appetite, tuck into one of the various tasty main meals available:

Mains Price Smoked lamb rump R355 Whole deboned east coast slinger R1,050 Baby chicken R275 Brown sugar prawns R420 Prawn masala R295 Slow-cooked pork belly R265 Roasted fish of the day R295 Free-range sirloin R1,150

Brown Sugar Oceans' pasta menu

The high-end local eatery offers handmade hens’ egg and durum wheat pasta, with the following options:

Pasta Price Mushroom tortellini R280 Langoustine linguini R390 Sweet potato ravioli R240

Brown Sugar Oceans' prime cut menu

Steak lovers can tuck into a delicious prime cut, served with hand-cut fries and a variety of vegetable options available:

Prime cuts Price 800g dry-aged grass-fed sirloin on the bone R495 300g grass-fed beef tenderloin R305 300g grass-fed sirloin R305 800g chimichurri wood fired picanha for two R395

Brown Sugar Oceans' dessert menu

Finish off your meal with a delectable dessert from their menu:

Dessert Price Chocolate pot plant R120 Yogurt ice-cream R120 Honey mouse R120

Brown Sugar Oceans' drinks menu

The South African restaurant also prides itself in its extensive drinks menu, with the following classics available:

Cocktails

Sip on one of their signature, classic, gin or whiskey-infused cocktails:

Cocktail Price Sundance R160 Blackberry old-fashioned R155 Broadway R150 Cranberry sour R155 Jonnie quest R155 Brown sugar Cognac R180 Tanqueray rolay R160 Sweet punch R160 Rock star R145 Strawberry daiquiri R130 Mojito R140 Pina colada R130 Cosmopolitan R120 Margarita R120

Champagne

Treat yourself to delectable champagne, with an extensive list to choose from:

Champagne Price Mumm Brut R1,800 (R370) Mumm Rose R1,800 Mumm Brut Rose R2,000 Mumm Le Demi Sec R2,000 Perrie Jouet Brut R8,400 Perrie Jouet Rose R12,900 Cristal Brut R17,750 Cristal Rose R32,500 Dom Pérignon Brut R11,250 Dom Pérignon Rose R11,875 Veuve Cliquot Brut R1,750 (R390) Veuve Cliquot Rose R2,250 Veuve Cliquot Rich R2,750 Armand de Brignac Gold R17,000 Armand de Brignac Rose R24,000 Armand de Brignac Limited Edition R20,000 Laurent - Perrie Brut R2,400 Laurent - Perrie Cuvee Rose R1,800 Dom Ruinart Blanc De Blanc Brut R4,400 Dom Ruinart Rose R4,250 Dom Ruinart Rose Brut R10,050

MCC

Enjoy the finest Méthode Cap Classique, with the following available:

MCC Price Krone Borealis R550 (R200) Krone Rose R550 (R200) Graham Beck NV R575 Graham Beck Rose R675 Dalla Cia Bullicante Pinot Grigio R550

Vodka

Enjoy world-class vodka from the following options:

Vodka Price Ciroc vodka R1,200 (R40) Grey Goose vodka R1,300 (R40) Absolut Vodka R750 (R20) Belvedere R1,350 (R45)

Gin

Sample some of the world's finest gins:

Gin Price Hendricks Gin R1,470 (R49) Beefeater R1,200 (R40) Tanqueray R1,200 (R40) Tanqueray 10 R2,100 (R70) Malfy R1,200 (R40) Inverroche Amber R990 (R49) Inverroche Classic R990 (R33) Inverroche Coco Capentis R990 (R33)

Cognac

Delight your senses with a variety of tasty Cognac options available:

Cognac Price D'usse VSOP R2,500 (R100) Remy Martin VSOP R2,400 (R90) Remy Martin 1738 R3,800 (R126) Hennessy VS R1,800 (R60) Hennessy VSOP R2,500 (R100) Hennessy XO R9,000 (R300) Martell Blue Swift R2,100 (R100) Martell XO R7,500 (R250)

You can view the exhaustive list of drinks available here.

Additional information

The high-end restaurant offers patrons a variety of delectable cuisine, perfectly blending international and local flavours. What else should they know before visiting? The following is additional information for future patrons to consider.

Who is the owner of Brown Sugar restaurant?

Nkululeko Linda Maseko is Brown Sugar Oceans’ owner and the managing director of Brown Sugar Oceans Mall. Additionally, Nkululeko is Soweto Gin's founder, and the founder and managing director of Nova Work Force Group.

You can get hold of the restaurant via the following information:

Address : Lagoon Drive, uMhlanga Rocks, uMhlanga, 4019

: Lagoon Drive, uMhlanga Rocks, uMhlanga, 4019 Phone: +2731 023 0926

The Brown Sugar Oceans menu showcases culinary delights for all tastebuds. Their significant variety of drinks and food ensures patrons have a well-rounded fine-dining experience throughout.

