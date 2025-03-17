Global site navigation

Brown Sugar Oceans menu and updated prices in South Africa in 2025
Services

Brown Sugar Oceans menu and updated prices in South Africa in 2025

by  Justine De Lange 4 min read

Brown Sugar Oceans is a highly-rated restaurant that offers seaside dining and mouthwatering cuisine. What is on their menu as of 2025? This article details the Brown Sugar Oceans menu and prices.

Brown Sugar Oceans menu uMhlanga
The restaurant is located in the heart of uMhlanga. Photo: Brown Sugar Oceans’ Facebook page (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Brown Sugar Oceans restaurant had its grand opening in June 2023.
  • The restaurant offers patrons luxury dining, a vibrant atmosphere, and enticing entertainment.
  • Brown Sugar Oceans offers a contemporary menu that blends international and local cuisine.

Brown Sugar Oceans menu and prices

Although it only opened in 2023, Brown Sugar Oceans has already cemented itself as a reputable eatery that offers an unforgettable dining experience. The restaurant has 4.1/5 stars on Dineplan out of 55 reviews at the time of writing in March 2025. Former customer, Valentine Martha N, said:

'Thank you so much Sassy for the exceptional customer service. Loved everything about the place, the drinks, food and service was top notch. Would be coming back and highly recommend to anyone who wants to receive the best ever. Keep it up and Sassy is the best waitress ever.'

Read also

What perfume does Rihanna wear? The secret behind her irresistible scent

Brown Sugar Oceans' starters and sharing plates menu

Brown Sugar Oceans prices
The restaurant’s starters are constructed from the freshest ingredients. Photo: @brownsugaroceans on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Here are some mouthwatering starters that the Durban-based restaurant offers patrons:

Starters and sharing platesPrice
Firecracker squidR130
Summer heirloom tomatoesR145
Roasted baby beetsR130
Sticky honey and sesame chicken wingsR115
Roasted bone marrowR140
Fresh musselsR135
Chili prawnR155

Brown Sugar Oceans' main menu

Brown Sugar Menu Umhlanga prices
Enjoy a smoked lamb rump for R355, or brown sugar prawns for R420. Photo: @brownsugaroceans on Instagram and Brown Sugar Oceans’ Facebook page (modified by author)
Source: UGC

If you have a heartier appetite, tuck into one of the various tasty main meals available:

MainsPrice
Smoked lamb rumpR355
Whole deboned east coast slingerR1,050
Baby chickenR275
Brown sugar prawnsR420
Prawn masalaR295
Slow-cooked pork bellyR265
Roasted fish of the dayR295
Free-range sirloinR1,150

Brown Sugar Oceans' pasta menu

Brown Sugar Oceans’ pasta menu
Each pasta dish is carefully curated. Photo: @brownsugaroceans on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The high-end local eatery offers handmade hens’ egg and durum wheat pasta, with the following options:

PastaPrice
Mushroom tortelliniR280
Langoustine linguiniR390
Sweet potato ravioliR240

Brown Sugar Oceans' prime cut menu

Read also

Saint Restaurant's menu: South Africa (2025) A quick guide

Brown Sugar Menu Umhlanga prices
The restaurant offers prime cuts for steak lovers. Photo: @brownsugaroceans on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Steak lovers can tuck into a delicious prime cut, served with hand-cut fries and a variety of vegetable options available:

Prime cutsPrice
800g dry-aged grass-fed sirloin on the boneR495
300g grass-fed beef tenderloinR305
300g grass-fed sirloinR305
800g chimichurri wood fired picanha for twoR395

Brown Sugar Oceans' dessert menu

Finish off your meal with a delectable dessert from their menu:

DessertPrice
Chocolate pot plantR120
Yogurt ice-creamR120
Honey mouseR120

Brown Sugar Oceans' drinks menu

The South African restaurant also prides itself in its extensive drinks menu, with the following classics available:

Cocktails

Brown Sugar drinks menu
Sip on one of the delicious cocktails available. Photo: @brownsugaroceans on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Sip on one of their signature, classic, gin or whiskey-infused cocktails:

CocktailPrice
SundanceR160
Blackberry old-fashionedR155
BroadwayR150
Cranberry sourR155
Jonnie questR155
Brown sugar CognacR180
Tanqueray rolayR160
Sweet punchR160
Rock starR145
Strawberry daiquiriR130
MojitoR140
Pina coladaR130
CosmopolitanR120
MargaritaR120

Read also

Barcelos menu and updated prices in 2025: quick guide (South Africa)

Champagne

Treat yourself to delectable champagne, with an extensive list to choose from:

ChampagnePrice
Mumm BrutR1,800 (R370)
Mumm RoseR1,800
Mumm Brut RoseR2,000
Mumm Le Demi SecR2,000
Perrie Jouet BrutR8,400
Perrie Jouet RoseR12,900
Cristal BrutR17,750
Cristal RoseR32,500
Dom Pérignon BrutR11,250
Dom Pérignon RoseR11,875
Veuve Cliquot BrutR1,750 (R390)
Veuve Cliquot RoseR2,250
Veuve Cliquot RichR2,750
Armand de Brignac GoldR17,000
Armand de Brignac RoseR24,000
Armand de Brignac Limited EditionR20,000
Laurent - Perrie BrutR2,400
Laurent - Perrie Cuvee RoseR1,800
Dom Ruinart Blanc De Blanc BrutR4,400
Dom Ruinart RoseR4,250
Dom Ruinart Rose BrutR10,050

MCC

Brown Sugar drinks menu
The restaurant offers the finest Méthode Cap Classique, along with other options. Photo: @brownsugaroceans on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Enjoy the finest Méthode Cap Classique, with the following available:

MCCPrice
Krone BorealisR550 (R200)
Krone RoseR550 (R200)
Graham Beck NVR575
Graham Beck RoseR675
Dalla Cia Bullicante Pinot GrigioR550

Vodka

Enjoy world-class vodka from the following options:

Read also

Therapy Restaurant menu and updated prices in SA (2025)

VodkaPrice
Ciroc vodkaR1,200 (R40)
Grey Goose vodkaR1,300 (R40)
Absolut VodkaR750 (R20)
BelvedereR1,350 (R45)

Gin

Sample some of the world's finest gins:

GinPrice
Hendricks GinR1,470 (R49)
BeefeaterR1,200 (R40)
TanquerayR1,200 (R40)
Tanqueray 10R2,100 (R70)
MalfyR1,200 (R40)
Inverroche AmberR990 (R49)
Inverroche ClassicR990 (R33)
Inverroche Coco CapentisR990 (R33)

Cognac

Brown Sugar drinks menu
Enjoy a variety of quality Cognac. Photo: Simple Images (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Delight your senses with a variety of tasty Cognac options available:

CognacPrice
D'usse VSOPR2,500 (R100)
Remy Martin VSOPR2,400 (R90)
Remy Martin 1738R3,800 (R126)
Hennessy VSR1,800 (R60)
Hennessy VSOPR2,500 (R100)
Hennessy XOR9,000 (R300)
Martell Blue SwiftR2,100 (R100)
Martell XOR7,500 (R250)

You can view the exhaustive list of drinks available here.

Additional information

The high-end restaurant offers patrons a variety of delectable cuisine, perfectly blending international and local flavours. What else should they know before visiting? The following is additional information for future patrons to consider.

Read also

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant menu and latest prices in SA (2025)

Who is the owner of Brown Sugar restaurant?

Nkululeko Linda Maseko is Brown Sugar Oceans’ owner and the managing director of Brown Sugar Oceans Mall. Additionally, Nkululeko is Soweto Gin's founder, and the founder and managing director of Nova Work Force Group.

Contact details

You can get hold of the restaurant via the following information:

  • Address: Lagoon Drive, uMhlanga Rocks, uMhlanga, 4019
  • Phone: +2731 023 0926

The Brown Sugar Oceans menu showcases culinary delights for all tastebuds. Their significant variety of drinks and food ensures patrons have a well-rounded fine-dining experience throughout.

READ ALSO: Doppio Zero menu and prices in South Africa (updated)

Briefly.co.za wrote an article regarding another highly-rated restaurant, Doppio Zero. Doppio Zero is a franchise-based restaurant with a reputable reputation, offering patrons mouthwatering Italian-Mediterranean-inspired dishes and a vibrant atmosphere.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Justine De Lange avatar

Justine De Lange (Lifestyle writer) Justine De Lange has over 6 years of experience in lifestyle, corporate and freelance writing. She started at Now Media for their lifestyle publication 'Let's Go', then joined 'travSIM' and 'Metavaro'. She now writes for Briefly News as a content writer, working with beats such as studies, services, business tips, and celebrity biographies (joined in 2022). In 2023, Justine finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can contact her directly via JustinedeLange14@gmail.com.

Tags:
Hot: