Aduna Bistro menu guide with the latest prices in Melrose Arch
Located in Johannesburg's African Pride Hotel, Aduna Bistro is renowned for its straightforward yet popular menu, which seamlessly blends international flavours with local favourites. From their grilled chicken wings to their artisanal toasties, the eatery has something for every palate.
Aduna Bistro menu and prices
Aduan Bistro's menu caters to a diverse range of tastes, featuring sushi platters and continental buffets. Below are more delicacies offered at the eatery and their prices, per the website:
Breakfast menu
The eatery's breakfast options include shakshuka, smoked salmon bagel and vegan banana bread. Enjoy a hearty meal from as low as R45.
Wellness wake-up
Options in this selection include nutrient-dense, minimally processed foods. Consider ordering them to kick-start your day in style.
Item
Price
Price
Wholesome oats
Rolled oats, berries, almonds, honey, banana, cinnamon & berry compote (Vegan option available)
R98
Avocado toast
Smashed avocado, rye toast, chimichurri, tomato, chili
R125
Island breakfast
Greek yoghurt, coconut, almonds, chia, honey, papaya, pineapple
R155
The vegan fry
Vegan sausage, spinach, mushroom, hash brown, tomato, avocado toast
R155
Smoked salmon bagel
Smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, crème fraiche
R180
A cheeky start
Items on this menu can be paired with a cup of hot coffee or tea. The best part is that the restaurant promises not to tell if you make the same order two days in a row.
Item
Description
Price
Vegan banana bread
Peanut butter, strawberry jam, berries
R98
Croissant trio
Butter, jam, cheddar
R130
Berry French toast
Brioche, berry compote, banana, peanut butter, maple syrup, cream
R140
French toast & bacon
Brioche, poached egg, crispy bacon, Parmesan, spicy tomato jam, chives
R150
Banoffee French toast
Croissant, almonds, chocolate, brûlée banana, caramel, cream
R150
Note: Dishes are subject to availability, and substitutions or additions incur additional charges.
Eggs
This menu includes a full English breakfast and scrambled eggs. Here is what to order during your next visit:
Item
Description
Price
Mini fry-up
2 eggs, bacon, tomato, toast
R110
Shakshuka
Smoked spicy tomato, 2 poached eggs, add chicken livers or Chouriço
R125
Cheese & bacon scramble
Scrambled eggs, bacon, Parmesan, crème fraiche, toast
R135
Omelette
3 egg omelette with a choice of 3 fillings: cheese, tomato, mushroom, onion, peppers, ham, toast
R135
Full English breakfast
2 eggs, bacon, chicken sausage, mushroom, hash brown, tomato, baked beans, toast
R165
Eggs Florentine
2 poached eggs, English muffin, spinach, Hollandaise, add smoked salmon
R140
Pizzaiola
Flat bread, tomato, mozzarella, avocado, fried egg, rocket, basil, add bacon or Chouriço
R140
Posh eggs
Toasted sourdough, hummus, tahini, avocado, poached eggs, Za'atar, garden greens, pepitas, add smoked salmon
R150
Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs, English muffin, hickory ham, Hollandaise
R155
Buffet
If you are looking for the ideal shareable breakfast, this menu is perfect for you. Have a taste of almost everything to boost your energy for the day.
Continental buffet
Meals in this selection include:
Item
Description
Buffet
Plain & flavoured yoghurt, cereals, granola & muesli with assorted milks, a selection of jams, spreads & preserves, a variety of breads & pastries, smoked salmon, cream cheese & capers, a selection of cheese & cold cuts, salad station with fresh & pickled vegetables, sliced seasonal fruit, fruit salad & whole fruit
Hot à la carte
Select one option from below as your hot breakfast item to pair with your continental buffet.
Item
Description
Wholesome oats
Rolled oats, berries, almonds, honey, banana, cinnamon & berry compote
Eggs Florentine
2 poached eggs, English muffin, spinach, Hollandaise
The vegan fry
Vegan sausage, spinach, mushroom, hash brown, tomato, avocado, toast
Shakshuka
Smoked spicy tomato, feta, 2 poached eggs, toast
Note: Most dishes may contain nut and seed ingredients, so beware if you have any food allergies.
Main menu
This section includes offerings such as chicken burgers, Spanish prawns, beef fillet, curried lamb samoosa and Village Creek salad.
Light lunch
Items on this menu are available from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Prices are as follows:
Item
Description
Price
Avocado toast
Smashed avocado, rye toast, chimichurri, tomato, chili
R125
Bangkok fishcakes
Salmon & hake fishcakes, panko, sesame seeds, wasabi slaw, coriander, chili dressing, Togarashi spice
R160
Salmon & avocado toast
Avocado, red onion, cucumber, crème fraiche, chives, lemon, onion pickle, mixed herbs, your choice of toast
R180
Chimichurri chicken
Grilled chicken, chimichurri, avocado, steamed spinach, broccoli, cherry tomato, almonds, roasted new potato
R185
Artisanal toasties
Are you looking for a light meal to complement your busy mid-morning or afternoon schedule? Consider ordering the club sandwich or the chicken mayonnaise.
Item
Description
Price
Triple cheese
Cheddar, mozzarella, Parmesan
R95
Roast veg
Roasted zucchini, red onion, mixed peepers, whipped feta
R110
Chicken mayonnaise
Poached chicken, lemon mayonnaise
R115
Tuna mayonnaise
Tuna, mixed peppers, red onion
R135
The Italian
Napolitana, olives, mozzarella, garlic, Parmesan, garlic aioli
R140
Cheese & Ham
Cheddar, hickory ham
R140
Salads
Salads include:
Item
Description
Price
Village Greek
Cucumber, tomato, green pepper, capers, Kalamata olives, feta, red wine vinaigrette
R140
The Mexican
Grilled chicken, sweet corn, red onion, salad greens, red cabbage, tomato, avocado, coriander, feta, chili, creamy herb dressing
R175
Halloumi & avocado
Grilled halloumi, avocado, salad greens, broccoli, red onion, red pepper, peas, zucchini, honey-lemon vinaigrette
R180
Chopped Caesar
Grilled chicken, egg, bacon, salad greens, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing
R185
Tuna
Shredded tuna, green beans, spring onion, mixed peppers, cucumber, red onion, salad greens, tomato, parsley, Kalamata olives, dill, lemon vinaigrette
R195
Pasta
Aduna Bistro's pasta options range in price from R130 to R265. All dishes are served with your choice of rigatoni or linguini.
Item
Description
Price
Napolitana
Tomato, basil, garlic
R130
Prawn pasta
Prawns, Napolitana sauce, garlic, chili, cream
R155
Creamy pesto
Basil pesto, peas, Parmesan, cream, broccoli
R160
Bolognese
6-hour braised beef Bolognese, cream
R170
Oxtail Ragu
Braised oxtail ragu, Parmesan, chermoula crème fraiche
R265
Light bites
The Johannesburg restaurant offers a wide range of light bite options as you wait for your main meal to be prepared. They include:
Item
Description
Price
Aduna breadboard
Artisanal bread, herb & garlic butter
R75
Curried lamb samoosa
Raita
R95
Hummus
Chickpeas, Za'atar, tahini, flatbread
R105
Grilled halloumi
Cocktail tomato, honey dressing, rocket
R140
Chicken livers
Creamy peri-peri sauce, crusty bread
R145
Cajun calamari
Cajun-spiced calamari, herb mayonnaise
R155
Cheese & Charcuterie board
3 cheeses, 3 cured meats, crackers, seasonal fruit, olives, dill cucumber, tomato jam
R490
Burgers
Aduna Bistro's burgers are served with your choice of rosemary salted fries or side slaw. The options are as follows:
Item
Description
Price
Chicken burger
Flame-grilled chicken, creamy peri-peri avocado, feta, greens, red onion
R170
Halloumi burger
Grilled halloumi, pineapple, avocado, garlic aioli, sweet chili dressing
R175
Classic cheeseburger
200g beef patty, cheddar, BBQ basting, dill cucumber, burger mayonnaise
R175
Jalapeño burger
200g beef patty, bacon, dill cucumber, burger mayonnaise, Jalapeño cheese sauce
R190
Grill
For an extra R52, pair these dishes with sauces such as mushroom, tri-peppercorn, chimichurri, Jalapeño cheese and lemon butter.
Item
Description
Price
Chicken wings
Chicken wings, maple & bourbon glaze
R195
Chicken thighs
Flame-grilled, lemon, garlic, peri-peri sauce
R235
Portuguese chicken
Char-grilled baby chicken, peri-peri sauce
R265
Grilled calamari
Lemon butter or peri-peri sauce
R265
Grilled kingklip
Lemon butter sauce
R379
Beef fillet
300g, mushroom sauce
R385
Rib-eye
400g, herb gremolata
R425
Greek lamb chops
Crispy grilled thin lamb chops, oregano & lemon basting, tzatziki
R265 (250g), R455 (500g)
Signature mains
Aduna Bistro's signature mains include:
Item
Description
Price
Teriyaki stir fry
Edamame beans, pak choi, peppers, cabbage, coriander, glass noodles, teriyaki sauce
R150
Italian chicken schnitzel
Parmesan crumbed chicken schnitzel, Gorgonzola & vodka sauce
R220
Pork belly
Sage pickled onions, apple puree, seasonal vegetables, sauteed baby potatoes
R325
Lamb knuckle
Slow-cooked, green beans, Parmesan polenta
R325
Braised oxtail
Slow-braised, rich red wine sauce, baby carrots, creamy samp
R365
Sides
Here are the prices for the accompaniments available at the eatery:
Item
Description
Price
Fries
Rosemary salt
R48
Savoury rice
Basmati rice, mixed peppers, tomato
R48
Crispy smashed potatoes
Chives, Parmesan
R55
Roasted potatoes
Seasonal vegetables, paprika oil
R55
Creamy samp
Parmesan, pumpkin, samp
R55
Desserts
Climax your dining experience at Aduna Bistro with their well-rounded dessert menu. Some of their dessert options include:
Item
Description
Price
Cake slice
Home-baked cakes
From R105
Milk tart crème brûlée
Fresh berries, cinnamon tuille
R115
Malva pudding
Classic malva, Amarula custard
R115
Macadamia brownie
Fresh berries, vanilla bean ice cream
R135
Cheeky sundaes
For R135, enjoy these "cheat options" at the dining establishment:
Item
Description
Price
Kirsch
Kirsch cherry liqueur, vanilla ice cream. Amarena cherries, whipped cream, strawberry wafers
R135
Nachtmusik
Nachtmusik chocolate liqueur, vanilla ice cream, chocolate fudge sauce, whipped cream, chocolate wafers
R135
Frangelico
Frangelico hazelnut liqueur, vanilla ice cream, toasted hazelnuts, Ferrero Rocher, whipped cream
R135
Sushi menu
Are you a lover of Asian flavours? Aduna Bistro's sushi options will have you spoilt for choice.
Classic sushi
This selection includes offerings such as sashimi and sushi. Their prices are:
Item
Description and price
Roses (3 pieces)
Salmon & Avocado (R145), Salmon (R135)
Sashimi (3 pieces)
Salmon & Avocado: (R195), Salmon (R175), Tuna (R155)
Inari (2 pieces)
Salmon (R115), Prawn (R98), Crab (R90), Veg (R85)
Fashion sandwich (4 pieces)
Salmon (R115), Salmon and cream cheese (R120), Tuna (R110), Prawn (R90), Veg (R70)
California roll (5 pieces)
Salmon, strawberry & avocado rainbow (R155), Salmon (R125), Tuna (R110), veg (R70)
Handroll (1 piece)
Salmon & avocado (R135), Salmon (R120), Tuna (R120), Tempura prawn (R100), Prawn (R105), Veg (R90)
Signature sushi
Here is what to order at Aduna Bistro if you want options beyond the classic:
Item
Description
Price
Veg heaven
Carrots, mixed peppers, avocado, cucumber, red cabbage, coloured rice, sweet chili
R90
Fried prawn onigiri
Prawn-filled rice balls, teriyaki
R110
Salmon & beetroot crunch
Salmon, avocado, beetroot, cream cheese, crispy onion, sriracha mayo, rice, nori
R125
Mosaic roll
Salmon, avocado, nori, cucumber, sriracha sauce, coloured rice
R130
Salmon crispy rice
Salmon, spicy mayo, avocado, lettuce, sweet soy, chili
R175
Sushi platters
Some of the items served under the restaurant's sushi platter menu include:
Item
Description
Price
The mega prawn platter (38 pieces)
10 prawn maki, 10 prawn California, 10 tempura prawn California, 8 prawn fashion sandwich
R650
Salmon platter (24 pieces)
10 salmon rainbow, 8 salmon fashion, 3 salmon nigiri, 3 salmon & avocado
R850
The ultimate platter (56 pieces)
10 salmon strawberry, 10 salmon rainbow, 10 avocado maki, 10 prawn maki, 10 tempura prawn California, 6 salmon & avocado
R1,350
Drinks menu
The menu is complemented by a curated drink list featuring hot beverages and signature cocktails.
Hot
Order any of the following drinks to warm you up during the cold season:
Item
Price
Espresso
R36
Americano
R44
Cappuccino
R46
Hot chocolate
R52
Mochaccino
R55
Italian hot chocolate
R56
Matcha latte
R60
Chai latte
R60
Vanilla latte
R60
Condensed milk coffee
R65
Slushies
Aduna Bistro's milkshake selection ranges from R60 to R75, with additional options available at various prices in between.
Item
Price
Pink lemonade
R60
Watermelon and mint:
R60
Cucumber, apple and mint
R60
Rose, cucumber and lemon
R70
Beer
The beer options include:
Item
Price
Hansa 330 ml
R49
Castle Lager 330ml
R49
Carling Black Label 330 ml
R49
Heineken 330ml
R58
Corona 330 ml
R70
Signature cocktails
If you are a cocktail lover, here are the different options you can order depending on your preference:
Item
Price
Pineapple cooler
R115
Cranberry crush
R125
Turkish delight
R130
Tropical sunset
R130
Granny Smith
R205
Champagne and sparkling wine
Here is a look at the eatery's wine options:
Item
Price
Paul Cluver Riesling
R395
Ridgeback Viognier
R795
Steenberg Semillon
R825
Veuve Clicquot Rich
R3,350
Whiskey
Aduna Bistro's whiskey selection includes:
Item
Price
Bells
R45
Jack Daniels
R50
Jameson
R55
Gentleman Jack
R58
Woodford Reserve
R85
Aduna Bistro's contact details
You can make a booking via Dineplan on Aduna Bistro's official website. Contact the restaurant via 27 82 732 3747 or info@adunabistro.co.za. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for event updates.
Wrapping up
Aduna Bistro's menu and the mainly positive reviews the eatery receives make it a culinary gem in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg. Plan your next visit to enjoy their grilled dishes and sushi options.
