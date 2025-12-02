Aduna Bistro menu guide with the latest prices in Melrose Arch

Located in Johannesburg's African Pride Hotel, Aduna Bistro is renowned for its straightforward yet popular menu, which seamlessly blends international flavours with local favourites. From their grilled chicken wings to their artisanal toasties, the eatery has something for every palate.

Nachtmusik Cheeky Sundae (L). Italian Chicken Schnitzel (R). Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Aduna Bistro's physical address is African Pride Melrose Arch, Autograph Collection, 1 Melrose Square, Birnam, Johannesburg.

Aduna Bistro holds a 4.8-star rating on Google Reviews and a 5-star rating on TripAdvisor .

and a . The restaurant is open Monday to Sunday from 6:30 am to 10:00 pm.

Aduna Bistro menu and prices

Aduan Bistro's menu caters to a diverse range of tastes, featuring sushi platters and continental buffets. Below are more delicacies offered at the eatery and their prices, per the website:

Aduna Bistro's sushi (L). Fried calamari (R). Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Breakfast menu

The eatery's breakfast options include shakshuka, smoked salmon bagel and vegan banana bread. Enjoy a hearty meal from as low as R45.

Wellness wake-up

Options in this selection include nutrient-dense, minimally processed foods. Consider ordering them to kick-start your day in style.

Item Price Price Wholesome oats Rolled oats, berries, almonds, honey, banana, cinnamon & berry compote (Vegan option available) R98 Avocado toast Smashed avocado, rye toast, chimichurri, tomato, chili R125 Island breakfast Greek yoghurt, coconut, almonds, chia, honey, papaya, pineapple R155 The vegan fry Vegan sausage, spinach, mushroom, hash brown, tomato, avocado toast R155 Smoked salmon bagel Smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, crème fraiche R180

A cheeky start

Items on this menu can be paired with a cup of hot coffee or tea. The best part is that the restaurant promises not to tell if you make the same order two days in a row.

Item Description Price Vegan banana bread Peanut butter, strawberry jam, berries R98 Croissant trio Butter, jam, cheddar R130 Berry French toast Brioche, berry compote, banana, peanut butter, maple syrup, cream R140 French toast & bacon Brioche, poached egg, crispy bacon, Parmesan, spicy tomato jam, chives R150 Banoffee French toast Croissant, almonds, chocolate, brûlée banana, caramel, cream R150

Note: Dishes are subject to availability, and substitutions or additions incur additional charges.

Aduna Bistro's salad and sushi selection (L-R). Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Eggs

This menu includes a full English breakfast and scrambled eggs. Here is what to order during your next visit:

Item Description Price Mini fry-up 2 eggs, bacon, tomato, toast R110 Shakshuka Smoked spicy tomato, 2 poached eggs, add chicken livers or Chouriço R125 Cheese & bacon scramble Scrambled eggs, bacon, Parmesan, crème fraiche, toast R135 Omelette 3 egg omelette with a choice of 3 fillings: cheese, tomato, mushroom, onion, peppers, ham, toast R135 Full English breakfast 2 eggs, bacon, chicken sausage, mushroom, hash brown, tomato, baked beans, toast R165 Eggs Florentine 2 poached eggs, English muffin, spinach, Hollandaise, add smoked salmon R140 Pizzaiola Flat bread, tomato, mozzarella, avocado, fried egg, rocket, basil, add bacon or Chouriço R140 Posh eggs Toasted sourdough, hummus, tahini, avocado, poached eggs, Za'atar, garden greens, pepitas, add smoked salmon R150 Eggs Benedict 2 poached eggs, English muffin, hickory ham, Hollandaise R155

Buffet

If you are looking for the ideal shareable breakfast, this menu is perfect for you. Have a taste of almost everything to boost your energy for the day.

Aduna Bistro's cocktail (L). Pan-seared Seabass (R). Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Continental buffet

Meals in this selection include:

Item Description Buffet Plain & flavoured yoghurt, cereals, granola & muesli with assorted milks, a selection of jams, spreads & preserves, a variety of breads & pastries, smoked salmon, cream cheese & capers, a selection of cheese & cold cuts, salad station with fresh & pickled vegetables, sliced seasonal fruit, fruit salad & whole fruit

Hot à la carte

Select one option from below as your hot breakfast item to pair with your continental buffet.

Item Description Wholesome oats Rolled oats, berries, almonds, honey, banana, cinnamon & berry compote Eggs Florentine 2 poached eggs, English muffin, spinach, Hollandaise The vegan fry Vegan sausage, spinach, mushroom, hash brown, tomato, avocado, toast Shakshuka Smoked spicy tomato, feta, 2 poached eggs, toast

Note: Most dishes may contain nut and seed ingredients, so beware if you have any food allergies.

Main menu

This section includes offerings such as chicken burgers, Spanish prawns, beef fillet, curried lamb samoosa and Village Creek salad.

The restaurant's wellness wake-up option (L). Dessert (R). Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Light lunch

Items on this menu are available from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Prices are as follows:

Item Description Price Avocado toast Smashed avocado, rye toast, chimichurri, tomato, chili R125 Bangkok fishcakes Salmon & hake fishcakes, panko, sesame seeds, wasabi slaw, coriander, chili dressing, Togarashi spice R160 Salmon & avocado toast Avocado, red onion, cucumber, crème fraiche, chives, lemon, onion pickle, mixed herbs, your choice of toast R180 Chimichurri chicken Grilled chicken, chimichurri, avocado, steamed spinach, broccoli, cherry tomato, almonds, roasted new potato R185

Artisanal toasties

Are you looking for a light meal to complement your busy mid-morning or afternoon schedule? Consider ordering the club sandwich or the chicken mayonnaise.

Item Description Price Triple cheese Cheddar, mozzarella, Parmesan R95 Roast veg Roasted zucchini, red onion, mixed peepers, whipped feta R110 Chicken mayonnaise Poached chicken, lemon mayonnaise R115 Tuna mayonnaise Tuna, mixed peppers, red onion R135 The Italian Napolitana, olives, mozzarella, garlic, Parmesan, garlic aioli R140 Cheese & Ham Cheddar, hickory ham R140

Salads

Salads include:

Aduna Bistro's cocktail (L). Shakshuka (R). Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Item Description Price Village Greek Cucumber, tomato, green pepper, capers, Kalamata olives, feta, red wine vinaigrette R140 The Mexican Grilled chicken, sweet corn, red onion, salad greens, red cabbage, tomato, avocado, coriander, feta, chili, creamy herb dressing R175 Halloumi & avocado Grilled halloumi, avocado, salad greens, broccoli, red onion, red pepper, peas, zucchini, honey-lemon vinaigrette R180 Chopped Caesar Grilled chicken, egg, bacon, salad greens, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing R185 Tuna Shredded tuna, green beans, spring onion, mixed peppers, cucumber, red onion, salad greens, tomato, parsley, Kalamata olives, dill, lemon vinaigrette R195

Pasta

Aduna Bistro's pasta options range in price from R130 to R265. All dishes are served with your choice of rigatoni or linguini.

Item Description Price Napolitana Tomato, basil, garlic R130 Prawn pasta Prawns, Napolitana sauce, garlic, chili, cream R155 Creamy pesto Basil pesto, peas, Parmesan, cream, broccoli R160 Bolognese 6-hour braised beef Bolognese, cream R170 Oxtail Ragu Braised oxtail ragu, Parmesan, chermoula crème fraiche R265

Light bites

Grilled steak (L). Dessert (R). Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The Johannesburg restaurant offers a wide range of light bite options as you wait for your main meal to be prepared. They include:

Item Description Price Aduna breadboard Artisanal bread, herb & garlic butter R75 Curried lamb samoosa Raita R95 Hummus Chickpeas, Za'atar, tahini, flatbread R105 Grilled halloumi Cocktail tomato, honey dressing, rocket R140 Chicken livers Creamy peri-peri sauce, crusty bread R145 Cajun calamari Cajun-spiced calamari, herb mayonnaise R155 Cheese & Charcuterie board 3 cheeses, 3 cured meats, crackers, seasonal fruit, olives, dill cucumber, tomato jam R490

Burgers

Aduna Bistro's burgers are served with your choice of rosemary salted fries or side slaw. The options are as follows:

Item Description Price Chicken burger Flame-grilled chicken, creamy peri-peri avocado, feta, greens, red onion R170 Halloumi burger Grilled halloumi, pineapple, avocado, garlic aioli, sweet chili dressing R175 Classic cheeseburger 200g beef patty, cheddar, BBQ basting, dill cucumber, burger mayonnaise R175 Jalapeño burger 200g beef patty, bacon, dill cucumber, burger mayonnaise, Jalapeño cheese sauce R190

Grill

For an extra R52, pair these dishes with sauces such as mushroom, tri-peppercorn, chimichurri, Jalapeño cheese and lemon butter.

Frangelico Cheeky Sundae (L). Rigatoni (R). Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Item Description Price Chicken wings Chicken wings, maple & bourbon glaze R195 Chicken thighs Flame-grilled, lemon, garlic, peri-peri sauce R235 Portuguese chicken Char-grilled baby chicken, peri-peri sauce R265 Grilled calamari Lemon butter or peri-peri sauce R265 Grilled kingklip Lemon butter sauce R379 Beef fillet 300g, mushroom sauce R385 Rib-eye 400g, herb gremolata R425 Greek lamb chops Crispy grilled thin lamb chops, oregano & lemon basting, tzatziki R265 (250g), R455 (500g)

Signature mains

Aduna Bistro's signature mains include:

Item Description Price Teriyaki stir fry Edamame beans, pak choi, peppers, cabbage, coriander, glass noodles, teriyaki sauce R150 Italian chicken schnitzel Parmesan crumbed chicken schnitzel, Gorgonzola & vodka sauce R220 Pork belly Sage pickled onions, apple puree, seasonal vegetables, sauteed baby potatoes R325 Lamb knuckle Slow-cooked, green beans, Parmesan polenta R325 Braised oxtail Slow-braised, rich red wine sauce, baby carrots, creamy samp R365

Sides

Caesar salad. Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Here are the prices for the accompaniments available at the eatery:

Item Description Price Fries Rosemary salt R48 Savoury rice Basmati rice, mixed peppers, tomato R48 Crispy smashed potatoes Chives, Parmesan R55 Roasted potatoes Seasonal vegetables, paprika oil R55 Creamy samp Parmesan, pumpkin, samp R55

Desserts

Climax your dining experience at Aduna Bistro with their well-rounded dessert menu. Some of their dessert options include:

Item Description Price Cake slice Home-baked cakes From R105 Milk tart crème brûlée Fresh berries, cinnamon tuille R115 Malva pudding Classic malva, Amarula custard R115 Macadamia brownie Fresh berries, vanilla bean ice cream R135

Cheeky sundaes

For R135, enjoy these "cheat options" at the dining establishment:

Item Description Price Kirsch Kirsch cherry liqueur, vanilla ice cream. Amarena cherries, whipped cream, strawberry wafers R135 Nachtmusik Nachtmusik chocolate liqueur, vanilla ice cream, chocolate fudge sauce, whipped cream, chocolate wafers R135 Frangelico Frangelico hazelnut liqueur, vanilla ice cream, toasted hazelnuts, Ferrero Rocher, whipped cream R135

Sushi menu

Club sandwich (L). Posh Eggs (R). Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Are you a lover of Asian flavours? Aduna Bistro's sushi options will have you spoilt for choice.

Classic sushi

This selection includes offerings such as sashimi and sushi. Their prices are:

Item Description and price Roses (3 pieces) Salmon & Avocado (R145), Salmon (R135) Sashimi (3 pieces) Salmon & Avocado: (R195), Salmon (R175), Tuna (R155) Inari (2 pieces) Salmon (R115), Prawn (R98), Crab (R90), Veg (R85) Fashion sandwich (4 pieces) Salmon (R115), Salmon and cream cheese (R120), Tuna (R110), Prawn (R90), Veg (R70) California roll (5 pieces) Salmon, strawberry & avocado rainbow (R155), Salmon (R125), Tuna (R110), veg (R70) Handroll (1 piece) Salmon & avocado (R135), Salmon (R120), Tuna (R120), Tempura prawn (R100), Prawn (R105), Veg (R90)

Signature sushi

Here is what to order at Aduna Bistro if you want options beyond the classic:

Item Description Price Veg heaven Carrots, mixed peppers, avocado, cucumber, red cabbage, coloured rice, sweet chili R90 Fried prawn onigiri Prawn-filled rice balls, teriyaki R110 Salmon & beetroot crunch Salmon, avocado, beetroot, cream cheese, crispy onion, sriracha mayo, rice, nori R125 Mosaic roll Salmon, avocado, nori, cucumber, sriracha sauce, coloured rice R130 Salmon crispy rice Salmon, spicy mayo, avocado, lettuce, sweet soy, chili R175

Sushi platters

Cocktail (L). Smoked Salmon Bagel (R). Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Some of the items served under the restaurant's sushi platter menu include:

Item Description Price The mega prawn platter (38 pieces) 10 prawn maki, 10 prawn California, 10 tempura prawn California, 8 prawn fashion sandwich R650 Salmon platter (24 pieces) 10 salmon rainbow, 8 salmon fashion, 3 salmon nigiri, 3 salmon & avocado R850 The ultimate platter (56 pieces) 10 salmon strawberry, 10 salmon rainbow, 10 avocado maki, 10 prawn maki, 10 tempura prawn California, 6 salmon & avocado R1,350

Drinks menu

The menu is complemented by a curated drink list featuring hot beverages and signature cocktails.

Hot

Order any of the following drinks to warm you up during the cold season:

Item Price Espresso R36 Americano R44 Cappuccino R46 Hot chocolate R52 Mochaccino R55 Italian hot chocolate R56 Matcha latte R60 Chai latte R60 Vanilla latte R60 Condensed milk coffee R65

Slushies

Aduna Bistro's milkshake selection ranges from R60 to R75, with additional options available at various prices in between.

Aduna Bistro's cocktail (L). Dubai chocolate cake (R). Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Item Price Pink lemonade R60 Watermelon and mint: R60 Cucumber, apple and mint R60 Rose, cucumber and lemon R70

Beer

The beer options include:

Item Price Hansa 330 ml R49 Castle Lager 330ml R49 Carling Black Label 330 ml R49 Heineken 330ml R58 Corona 330 ml R70

Signature cocktails

If you are a cocktail lover, here are the different options you can order depending on your preference:

Item Price Pineapple cooler R115 Cranberry crush R125 Turkish delight R130 Tropical sunset R130 Granny Smith R205

Champagne and sparkling wine

Here is a look at the eatery's wine options:

Item Price Paul Cluver Riesling R395 Ridgeback Viognier R795 Steenberg Semillon R825 Veuve Clicquot Rich R3,350

Whiskey

Aduna Bistro restaurant. Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Aduna Bistro's whiskey selection includes:

Item Price Bells R45 Jack Daniels R50 Jameson R55 Gentleman Jack R58 Woodford Reserve R85

You can make a booking via Dineplan on Aduna Bistro's official website. Contact the restaurant via 27 82 732 3747 or info@adunabistro.co.za. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for event updates.

Wrapping up

Aduna Bistro's menu and the mainly positive reviews the eatery receives make it a culinary gem in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg. Plan your next visit to enjoy their grilled dishes and sushi options.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ MORE: Cafe Chiffon's latest menu and price list

Briefly.co.za puiblished the menu for Cafe Chiffon. The Cape Town-based restaurant serves Asian-inspired desserts and beverages, including Japanese cheesecake and Korean clamshell macarons.

Cafe Chiffon bakes cakes for events like birthdays, graduations and weddings. Customers can also order coffee-free drinks like the green tea-flavoured matcha latte and the spiced black tea chai latte.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News