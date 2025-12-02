Global site navigation

Aduna Bistro menu guide with the latest prices in Melrose Arch
by  Ruth Gitonga reviewed by  Kelly Lippke
10 min read

Located in Johannesburg's African Pride Hotel, Aduna Bistro is renowned for its straightforward yet popular menu, which seamlessly blends international flavours with local favourites. From their grilled chicken wings to their artisanal toasties, the eatery has something for every palate.

Aduna Bistro
Nachtmusik Cheeky Sundae (L). Italian Chicken Schnitzel (R). Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Aduna Bistro's physical address is African Pride Melrose Arch, Autograph Collection, 1 Melrose Square, Birnam, Johannesburg.
  • Aduna Bistro holds a 4.8-star rating on Google Reviews and a 5-star rating on TripAdvisor.
  • The restaurant is open Monday to Sunday from 6:30 am to 10:00 pm.

Aduna Bistro menu and prices

Aduan Bistro's menu caters to a diverse range of tastes, featuring sushi platters and continental buffets. Below are more delicacies offered at the eatery and their prices, per the website:

Aduna Bistro's sushi (L). Fried calamari (R)
Aduna Bistro's sushi (L). Fried calamari (R). Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Breakfast menu

The eatery's breakfast options include shakshuka, smoked salmon bagel and vegan banana bread. Enjoy a hearty meal from as low as R45.

Wellness wake-up

Options in this selection include nutrient-dense, minimally processed foods. Consider ordering them to kick-start your day in style.

Item

Price

Price

Wholesome oats

Rolled oats, berries, almonds, honey, banana, cinnamon & berry compote (Vegan option available)

R98

Avocado toast

Smashed avocado, rye toast, chimichurri, tomato, chili

R125

Island breakfast

Greek yoghurt, coconut, almonds, chia, honey, papaya, pineapple

R155

The vegan fry

Vegan sausage, spinach, mushroom, hash brown, tomato, avocado toast

R155

Smoked salmon bagel

Smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, crème fraiche

R180

A cheeky start

Items on this menu can be paired with a cup of hot coffee or tea. The best part is that the restaurant promises not to tell if you make the same order two days in a row.

Item

Description

Price

Vegan banana bread

Peanut butter, strawberry jam, berries

R98

Croissant trio

Butter, jam, cheddar

R130

Berry French toast

Brioche, berry compote, banana, peanut butter, maple syrup, cream

R140

French toast & bacon

Brioche, poached egg, crispy bacon, Parmesan, spicy tomato jam, chives

R150

Banoffee French toast

Croissant, almonds, chocolate, brûlée banana, caramel, cream

R150

Note: Dishes are subject to availability, and substitutions or additions incur additional charges.

Aduna Bistro's sushi selection
Aduna Bistro's salad and sushi selection (L-R). Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Eggs

This menu includes a full English breakfast and scrambled eggs. Here is what to order during your next visit:

Item

Description

Price

Mini fry-up

2 eggs, bacon, tomato, toast

R110

Shakshuka

Smoked spicy tomato, 2 poached eggs, add chicken livers or Chouriço

R125

Cheese & bacon scramble

Scrambled eggs, bacon, Parmesan, crème fraiche, toast

R135

Omelette

3 egg omelette with a choice of 3 fillings: cheese, tomato, mushroom, onion, peppers, ham, toast

R135

Full English breakfast

2 eggs, bacon, chicken sausage, mushroom, hash brown, tomato, baked beans, toast

R165

Eggs Florentine

2 poached eggs, English muffin, spinach, Hollandaise, add smoked salmon

R140

Pizzaiola

Flat bread, tomato, mozzarella, avocado, fried egg, rocket, basil, add bacon or Chouriço

R140

Posh eggs

Toasted sourdough, hummus, tahini, avocado, poached eggs, Za'atar, garden greens, pepitas, add smoked salmon

R150

Eggs Benedict

2 poached eggs, English muffin, hickory ham, Hollandaise

R155

Buffet

If you are looking for the ideal shareable breakfast, this menu is perfect for you. Have a taste of almost everything to boost your energy for the day.

Aduna Bistro's cocktail (L). Pan-seared Seabass (R)
Aduna Bistro's cocktail (L). Pan-seared Seabass (R). Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Continental buffet

Meals in this selection include:

Item

Description

Buffet

Plain & flavoured yoghurt, cereals, granola & muesli with assorted milks, a selection of jams, spreads & preserves, a variety of breads & pastries, smoked salmon, cream cheese & capers, a selection of cheese & cold cuts, salad station with fresh & pickled vegetables, sliced seasonal fruit, fruit salad & whole fruit

Hot à la carte

Select one option from below as your hot breakfast item to pair with your continental buffet.

Item

Description

Wholesome oats

Rolled oats, berries, almonds, honey, banana, cinnamon & berry compote

Eggs Florentine

2 poached eggs, English muffin, spinach, Hollandaise

The vegan fry

Vegan sausage, spinach, mushroom, hash brown, tomato, avocado, toast

Shakshuka

Smoked spicy tomato, feta, 2 poached eggs, toast

Note: Most dishes may contain nut and seed ingredients, so beware if you have any food allergies.

Main menu

This section includes offerings such as chicken burgers, Spanish prawns, beef fillet, curried lamb samoosa and Village Creek salad.

The restaurant's wellness wake-up option (L). Dessert (R)
The restaurant's wellness wake-up option (L). Dessert (R). Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Light lunch

Items on this menu are available from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Prices are as follows:

Item

Description

Price

Avocado toast

Smashed avocado, rye toast, chimichurri, tomato, chili

R125

Bangkok fishcakes

Salmon & hake fishcakes, panko, sesame seeds, wasabi slaw, coriander, chili dressing, Togarashi spice

R160

Salmon & avocado toast

Avocado, red onion, cucumber, crème fraiche, chives, lemon, onion pickle, mixed herbs, your choice of toast

R180

Chimichurri chicken

Grilled chicken, chimichurri, avocado, steamed spinach, broccoli, cherry tomato, almonds, roasted new potato

R185

Artisanal toasties

Are you looking for a light meal to complement your busy mid-morning or afternoon schedule? Consider ordering the club sandwich or the chicken mayonnaise.

Item

Description

Price

Triple cheese

Cheddar, mozzarella, Parmesan

R95

Roast veg

Roasted zucchini, red onion, mixed peepers, whipped feta

R110

Chicken mayonnaise

Poached chicken, lemon mayonnaise

R115

Tuna mayonnaise

Tuna, mixed peppers, red onion

R135

The Italian

Napolitana, olives, mozzarella, garlic, Parmesan, garlic aioli

R140

Cheese & Ham

Cheddar, hickory ham

R140

Salads

Salads include:

Aduna Bistro's cocktail (L). Shakshuka (R).
Aduna Bistro's cocktail (L). Shakshuka (R). Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Item

Description

Price

Village Greek

Cucumber, tomato, green pepper, capers, Kalamata olives, feta, red wine vinaigrette

R140

The Mexican

Grilled chicken, sweet corn, red onion, salad greens, red cabbage, tomato, avocado, coriander, feta, chili, creamy herb dressing

R175

Halloumi & avocado

Grilled halloumi, avocado, salad greens, broccoli, red onion, red pepper, peas, zucchini, honey-lemon vinaigrette

R180

Chopped Caesar

Grilled chicken, egg, bacon, salad greens, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing

R185

Tuna

Shredded tuna, green beans, spring onion, mixed peppers, cucumber, red onion, salad greens, tomato, parsley, Kalamata olives, dill, lemon vinaigrette

R195

Pasta

Aduna Bistro's pasta options range in price from R130 to R265. All dishes are served with your choice of rigatoni or linguini.

Item

Description

Price

Napolitana

Tomato, basil, garlic

R130

Prawn pasta

Prawns, Napolitana sauce, garlic, chili, cream

R155

Creamy pesto

Basil pesto, peas, Parmesan, cream, broccoli

R160

Bolognese

6-hour braised beef Bolognese, cream

R170

Oxtail Ragu

Braised oxtail ragu, Parmesan, chermoula crème fraiche

R265

Light bites

Grilled steak (L). Dessert (R)
Grilled steak (L). Dessert (R). Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

The Johannesburg restaurant offers a wide range of light bite options as you wait for your main meal to be prepared. They include:

Item

Description

Price

Aduna breadboard

Artisanal bread, herb & garlic butter

R75

Curried lamb samoosa

Raita

R95

Hummus

Chickpeas, Za'atar, tahini, flatbread

R105

Grilled halloumi

Cocktail tomato, honey dressing, rocket

R140

Chicken livers

Creamy peri-peri sauce, crusty bread

R145

Cajun calamari

Cajun-spiced calamari, herb mayonnaise

R155

Cheese & Charcuterie board

3 cheeses, 3 cured meats, crackers, seasonal fruit, olives, dill cucumber, tomato jam

R490

Burgers

Aduna Bistro's burgers are served with your choice of rosemary salted fries or side slaw. The options are as follows:

Item

Description

Price

Chicken burger

Flame-grilled chicken, creamy peri-peri avocado, feta, greens, red onion

R170

Halloumi burger

Grilled halloumi, pineapple, avocado, garlic aioli, sweet chili dressing

R175

Classic cheeseburger

200g beef patty, cheddar, BBQ basting, dill cucumber, burger mayonnaise

R175

Jalapeño burger

200g beef patty, bacon, dill cucumber, burger mayonnaise, Jalapeño cheese sauce

R190

Grill

For an extra R52, pair these dishes with sauces such as mushroom, tri-peppercorn, chimichurri, Jalapeño cheese and lemon butter.

Frangelico Cheeky Sundae (L). Rigatoni (R)
Frangelico Cheeky Sundae (L). Rigatoni (R). Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Item

Description

Price

Chicken wings

Chicken wings, maple & bourbon glaze

R195

Chicken thighs

Flame-grilled, lemon, garlic, peri-peri sauce

R235

Portuguese chicken

Char-grilled baby chicken, peri-peri sauce

R265

Grilled calamari

Lemon butter or peri-peri sauce

R265

Grilled kingklip

Lemon butter sauce

R379

Beef fillet

300g, mushroom sauce

R385

Rib-eye

400g, herb gremolata

R425

Greek lamb chops

Crispy grilled thin lamb chops, oregano & lemon basting, tzatziki

R265 (250g), R455 (500g)

Signature mains

Aduna Bistro's signature mains include:

Item

Description

Price

Teriyaki stir fry

Edamame beans, pak choi, peppers, cabbage, coriander, glass noodles, teriyaki sauce

R150

Italian chicken schnitzel

Parmesan crumbed chicken schnitzel, Gorgonzola & vodka sauce

R220

Pork belly

Sage pickled onions, apple puree, seasonal vegetables, sauteed baby potatoes

R325

Lamb knuckle

Slow-cooked, green beans, Parmesan polenta

R325

Braised oxtail

Slow-braised, rich red wine sauce, baby carrots, creamy samp

R365

Sides

Caesar salad
Caesar salad. Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Here are the prices for the accompaniments available at the eatery:

Item

Description

Price

Fries

Rosemary salt

R48

Savoury rice

Basmati rice, mixed peppers, tomato

R48

Crispy smashed potatoes

Chives, Parmesan

R55

Roasted potatoes

Seasonal vegetables, paprika oil

R55

Creamy samp

Parmesan, pumpkin, samp

R55

Desserts

Climax your dining experience at Aduna Bistro with their well-rounded dessert menu. Some of their dessert options include:

Item

Description

Price

Cake slice

Home-baked cakes

From R105

Milk tart crème brûlée

Fresh berries, cinnamon tuille

R115

Malva pudding

Classic malva, Amarula custard

R115

Macadamia brownie

Fresh berries, vanilla bean ice cream

R135

Cheeky sundaes

For R135, enjoy these "cheat options" at the dining establishment:

Item

Description

Price

Kirsch

Kirsch cherry liqueur, vanilla ice cream. Amarena cherries, whipped cream, strawberry wafers

R135

Nachtmusik

Nachtmusik chocolate liqueur, vanilla ice cream, chocolate fudge sauce, whipped cream, chocolate wafers

R135

Frangelico

Frangelico hazelnut liqueur, vanilla ice cream, toasted hazelnuts, Ferrero Rocher, whipped cream

R135

Sushi menu

Club sandwich (L). Posh Eggs (R)
Club sandwich (L). Posh Eggs (R). Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Are you a lover of Asian flavours? Aduna Bistro's sushi options will have you spoilt for choice.

Classic sushi

This selection includes offerings such as sashimi and sushi. Their prices are:

Item

Description and price

Roses (3 pieces)

Salmon & Avocado (R145), Salmon (R135)

Sashimi (3 pieces)

Salmon & Avocado: (R195), Salmon (R175), Tuna (R155)

Inari (2 pieces)

Salmon (R115), Prawn (R98), Crab (R90), Veg (R85)

Fashion sandwich (4 pieces)

Salmon (R115), Salmon and cream cheese (R120), Tuna (R110), Prawn (R90), Veg (R70)

California roll (5 pieces)

Salmon, strawberry & avocado rainbow (R155), Salmon (R125), Tuna (R110), veg (R70)

Handroll (1 piece)

Salmon & avocado (R135), Salmon (R120), Tuna (R120), Tempura prawn (R100), Prawn (R105), Veg (R90)

Signature sushi

Here is what to order at Aduna Bistro if you want options beyond the classic:

Item

Description

Price

Veg heaven

Carrots, mixed peppers, avocado, cucumber, red cabbage, coloured rice, sweet chili

R90

Fried prawn onigiri

Prawn-filled rice balls, teriyaki

R110

Salmon & beetroot crunch

Salmon, avocado, beetroot, cream cheese, crispy onion, sriracha mayo, rice, nori

R125

Mosaic roll

Salmon, avocado, nori, cucumber, sriracha sauce, coloured rice

R130

Salmon crispy rice

Salmon, spicy mayo, avocado, lettuce, sweet soy, chili

R175

Sushi platters

Cocktail (L). Smoked Salmon Bagel (R)
Cocktail (L). Smoked Salmon Bagel (R). Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Some of the items served under the restaurant's sushi platter menu include:

Item

Description

Price

The mega prawn platter (38 pieces)

10 prawn maki, 10 prawn California, 10 tempura prawn California, 8 prawn fashion sandwich

R650

Salmon platter (24 pieces)

10 salmon rainbow, 8 salmon fashion, 3 salmon nigiri, 3 salmon & avocado

R850

The ultimate platter (56 pieces)

10 salmon strawberry, 10 salmon rainbow, 10 avocado maki, 10 prawn maki, 10 tempura prawn California, 6 salmon & avocado

R1,350

Drinks menu

The menu is complemented by a curated drink list featuring hot beverages and signature cocktails.

Hot

Order any of the following drinks to warm you up during the cold season:

Item

Price

Espresso

R36

Americano

R44

Cappuccino

R46

Hot chocolate

R52

Mochaccino

R55

Italian hot chocolate

R56

Matcha latte

R60

Chai latte

R60

Vanilla latte

R60

Condensed milk coffee

R65

Slushies

Aduna Bistro's milkshake selection ranges from R60 to R75, with additional options available at various prices in between.

Aduna Bistro's cocktail (L). Dubai chocolate cake (R)
Aduna Bistro's cocktail (L). Dubai chocolate cake (R). Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Item

Price

Pink lemonade

R60

Watermelon and mint:

R60

Cucumber, apple and mint

R60

Rose, cucumber and lemon

R70

Beer

The beer options include:

Item

Price

Hansa 330 ml

R49

Castle Lager 330ml

R49

Carling Black Label 330 ml

R49

Heineken 330ml

R58

Corona 330 ml

R70

Signature cocktails

If you are a cocktail lover, here are the different options you can order depending on your preference:

Item

Price

Pineapple cooler

R115

Cranberry crush

R125

Turkish delight

R130

Tropical sunset

R130

Granny Smith

R205

Champagne and sparkling wine

Here is a look at the eatery's wine options:

Item

Price

Paul Cluver Riesling

R395

Ridgeback Viognier

R795

Steenberg Semillon

R825

Veuve Clicquot Rich

R3,350

Whiskey

Aduna Bistro restaurant
Aduna Bistro restaurant. Photo: @aduna_bistro (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Aduna Bistro's whiskey selection includes:

Item

Price

Bells

R45

Jack Daniels

R50

Jameson

R55

Gentleman Jack

R58

Woodford Reserve

R85

Aduna Bistro's contact details

You can make a booking via Dineplan on Aduna Bistro's official website. Contact the restaurant via 27 82 732 3747 or info@adunabistro.co.za. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for event updates.

Wrapping up

Aduna Bistro's menu and the mainly positive reviews the eatery receives make it a culinary gem in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg. Plan your next visit to enjoy their grilled dishes and sushi options.

