The latest Hennie's menu: all food, drinks, and updated prices
Experience the ultimate grill adventure with The Real Hennie's menu, packed with South African flavours. From freshly-made steaks to legendary burgers, every dish promises satisfaction whether it is a casual hangout or a game day feast.

Hennie's menu offers authentic South African tastes
Hennie's restaurant. Photo: @Hennie’s on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Hennie's has over 39 branches spread across South African provinces, including one in Namibia.
  • The restaurant was founded by Rikus de Beer, also known as Radio Raps, who named it after his bull terrier, Hennie.
  • Its menu comprises a wide range of meals and drink options perfect for casual hangouts.
  • Hennie's is not pet-friendly.

Hennie's menu and prices

The Real Hennie's menu offers authentic South African tastes with a modern twist, ideal to satiate any craving. Here is a detailed breakdown of the menu and prices:

Brakke Brekkie

Hennie's is in South Africa
Hennie's breakfast offers. Photo: @Hennie’s on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Hennie's breakfast menu offers a variety of hearty and flavourful options served daily from morning till noon. Typical breakfast items include:

Item

Description

Price

Budget brekkie

Classic-2 fried eggs, 2 rashers of bacon, 1 slice of toast, grilled tomato, butter & jam, served with an Americano or tea.

OR

Diestaatmaker toast-toast with savoury mince OR chicken livers topped with a fried egg served with an americano or tea

R49

Tewe brekkie

Fried egg, 3 rashers of bacon, a slice of toast & grilled tomato, butter & jam

R55

Reune brekkie

Fillet with cheese, ham & grilled onions with a grilled cheese topping. Served with a slice of toast, butter & jam

R75

2 egg omelette

Filled with cheese, ham & grilled onions with a grilled cheese topping. Served with a slice of toast, butter & jam

R65

Avo on toast

One slice with toast topped with smashed avocado and Danish feta. Served with a slice of toast, butter & jam

R59

The cheesy brekkie

2 fried eggs, horrog kasegriller, 1 slice of toast, grilled onions, butter & jam

R75

Low-carb brekkie

2 fried eggs, avocado, grilled tomato, and halloumi OR beef patty (100g)

R99/110

Starters

Kickstart your dining experience with their various starter menu options. These include:

Item

Description

Price

Focaccia

Plain with garlic/feta and garlic

R49/59

Kaiings

With pap & sheba

R59

Creamy chicken livers

Served with a halved toasted roll

R75

Crumbled mushrooms

With tartare sauce

R85

Crumbled mozzarella balls

With sweet chilli sauce

R79

Barry se balle

Crumbled chicken balls filled with ham and mozzarella. Served with sweet chilli mayo

R79

Halloumi fingers

Grilled OR fried, served with mustard sauce

R79

Varkhondjie

Eisbein cubes served with mustard sauce

R89

8 buffalo wings

Blue cheese dip (plain/bietjie basting/buffel/byt)

R95

Saddlebag bites

Buttermilk & garlic crumbed deboned chicken thigh bites tossed in your favourite Hennie sauce, served with blue cheese dip

R99

2/4 jalapeno poppers

Stuffed with feta, cheddar cheese, and garlic. Served with a ranch sauce

R69/99

Creamy rump trinchado

Rump slivers in a creamy in-house peri sauce served with a halved toasted roll.

R99

Loaded meals

Hennies is not pet friendly
Hennies meals. Photo: @Hennie’s on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The Hennies' menu and prices for their loaded meal options are as follows:

Item

Description

Price

Loaded fries

Tjippies, bacon & jalapenos smothered in cheese sauce & topped with grilled cheese

R85

Loaded rolls

Rump or chicken slivers topped with cheese sauce, jalapenos & crispy onion rings with tjippies (Chicken/beef)

R125/150

Nachos

Plain nachos topped with grilled cheese, tomato, & onion salsa & guacamole served with sour cream for R130. However, you can add toppings to your plain nachos. Prices for the various toppings include:

Item

Price

Jalapenos

R15

Chicken

R25

Mince

R35

Pulled pork

R35

Bacon & chicken

R35

Bacon

R35

Buffalo wings

Enjoy plain, Bietjie basting, buffel, or byt flavoured buffalo wings at Hennie's:

Item

,

330g

R145

440g

R189

660g

R270

Wood-fired sweet chilli

Hennie's was founded by Rikus de Beer
Hennie's pizza. Photo: @Hennie’s on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Are you craving some pizza? Hennie's restaurant pizza menu has got you covered with their wood-fired pizza options, including:

Item

Description

Price

Margareets

Tomato & mozzarella

R90

Abraham calzone

A folded pizza filled with pulled pork, jalapenos, onion, and mozzarella

R120

Hawaiian

Mozzarella, ham & pineapple

R125

Sweet chilli chicken

Shredded sweet chilli chicken with garlic & mozzarella

R135

Pepperoni

Pepperoni & mozzarella

R140

Varkhond

Sweet-chilli mayo base, pulled pork, mozzarella, pineapple, green pepper & onion

R150

Inge's

Bacon, avocado, Danish feta & mozzarella

R160

Horrog heaven

Mozzarella, caramelised onions, their Horrog kasegriller & Danish feta

R160

Frik

Garlic, bacon & sweet-chili chicken, peppadew, mozzarella & bietjie Basting

R160

Sweet treats

Indulge your sweet tooth with their extensive sweet treat options, such as:

Item

Description

Price

Tinkie & ice cream

Ask for the available flavours

R35

Cookies & crea

Vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce & crushed Oreo

R50

Dom pedro

Kahlua, Amarula, or Frangelico

R55

Chocolate pizza

Small pizza base with Nutella vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce & crushed Oreo

R55

Malva pudding

Served with hot or cold custard

R65

Plankie platters

Hennie's offers a variety of platter options ideal for meal-sharing. Options include:

Item

Description

Price

Bessie se braaibroodjie bord

1 classic,

1 mozzarella, bacon, jalapeno & mayo

1 mozzarella, caramelised onion, biltong powder & cream cheese

R149

Brakkie platter for 4 dogs

Bietjie loin ribs, BBQ buffalo wings, crumbled mozzarella balls, crumbled chicken strippies, halloumi fingers & eisbein cubes served with sweet chilli mayo & mustard sauce

R545

Slidertjies -4X

2 beef or chicken slidertjies topped with cheese sauce & crispy onions or 2 pulled pork slidertjies topped with crispy onions

R135

Slidertjies -8X

2 beef or chicken slidertjies topped with cheese sauce & crispy onions or 2 pulled pork slidertjies topped with crispy onions

R260

Kibbles platter

Buffalo saddlebag bites, crumbled mozzarella balls, barry se balle and varkhondie eisbein cubes, served with sweet chilli mayo, mustard sauce, and blue cheese dip

R295

Burgers

Hennie's burgers
Hennie's burgers. Photo: @Hennie’s on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

From classic Hennie's burgers to cheese louise options, here are all the mouthwatering burgers available:

Item

Description

Price

Hennie's basic burgertjies

100g pure beef patty, chopped onions, dill, cucumber, mustard, tomato sauce, and a cheese slice

R49

Classic Hennie's Burger

200g pure beef patty, lettuce, tomato, caramelised onion, dill cucumber, and in-house burger sauce

R125

Crumbed chicken burger

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill cucumber, mustard mayo sauce

R125

Pulled pork burger

Pulled pork with red onion, dill cucumber & rocket

R125

Christa supreme

200g pure beef patty, rocket, cream cheese, sweet chilli, and a cheese slice

R145

Classic dagwood

200g pure beef patty layered with cheese, crispy bacon, and a fried egg on a toasted rodjie finished with fresh tomato, red onion, and Hennie's signature burger sauce

R145

Double cheese biltong burger

200g pure beef patty, 2 cheese slices, cheese sauce, and biltong powder

R145

Cheese louise

200g pure beef or chicken patty layered between two cheese slices and a dill cucumber cut in half. Served in a bakkie with their in-house cheese sauce

R140

Babalas burger

2x200g pure beef patties, cheese slices, tomato, lettuce, caramelised onion, dill cucumber, crispy bacon, a fried egg, and mustard mayo sauce

R220

Jeep Gladiator burger

2-150g pure beef patties topped with melted cheddar cheese and their Horrog kasegriller, served on a rocket and dill cucumber topped with crispy onion rings and jalapenos, and in-house burger sauce

R199

Slaai

Hennie's Slaai
Hennie's signature salad. Photo: @Hennie’s on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Enjoy their signature salad options served with a Greek salad topping:

Item

Description

Prie

Griekse braaislaai

Lettuce, olives, red onion, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and Danish feta

R89

Chicken salad

Grilled chicken fillet served on Griekse braaislaai

R120

Avo & halloumi salad

Groenslaai topped with avocado and grilled or fried halloumi fingers

R155

Kant happies

Pair your main dish with an item from their kant happies menu. Options include:

Item

Price

Pap & sheba

R22

Tjippies

R25

Crispy onion rings

R25

½ tjippies & onion rings

R25

Butternut

R35

Cream spinach

R35

½ butternut & cream spinach

R35

Mash & gravy

R18

Groenslaai

R28

Braaibroodjie

R32

Vleis Vreters

Hennie's restaurant has a chain of branches in South African
Hennie's meals. Photo: @Hennie’s on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Hennie's Vleis Vreters is served with kant happie of your choice. Options include:

Item

Description

Price

Stevie steak

Rump seasoned with salt & pepper, played plankie style, topped with Hennie's special stevie sauce. Served with Tjippies, crispy onion rings

R319

Pap & wors

A South African classic 200g boerwors served with pap & sheba

R89

Chicken schnitzel

Served with a classic sauce of your choice (half portion or full portion)

R105/149

Die straatbrak

300g rump topped with pap & sheba & grilled cheese. Served with cheese, pepper, or mushroom sauce

R220

Chicken stack

2 chicken schnitzels topped with bacon rashers, cheesy jalapeno sauce, and a cheese slice

R165

Groot vark eisbein

500/1 kg Served with mustard sauce

R139/199

Groot happies

Hennie's has curated a special kids' burger menu served along with lekkerrr tjippies. Options include:

Item

Price

Toasted cheese

R40

Toasted ham and cheese

R45

Crumbled chicken strippies

R55

Cheese russian wiele

R55

Puppy burger

R60

Ribbetjies

R79

Bietjie tjippies

R15

Mac & cheese

R39

Hennie's drink options

Hennie's offers a variety of drink options
Hennie's cocktails. Photo: @Hennie’s on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The Real Hennie's offers an extensive and vibrant drinks menu designed to complement every meal and mood. Their selection includes:

Cocktails

Cocktail lovers can enjoy signature drinks like:

Item

Description

Price

Call me a cab

Russian bear vodka, Malibu, Southern Comfort, wild peach schnapps, orange/cranberry mix

R89

Abraham cocktail

Red heart rum, Malibu, banana liquor, grenadine, orange juice, and pineapple juice

R89

Strawberry margarita

José Cuervo Especial Silver, Butlers Triple sec, sour mix, strawberry puree

R79

Christa colada

Havana rum, Malibu, pina coco syrup, cream, pineapple juice

R80

Ginger ninja

Havana rum, butler's triple sec, martini extra dry, ginger ale, orange rind

R75

Inge on the beach

Russian bear vodka, wild peach schnapps, grenadine, orange juice, blue caracao

R80

Hennie's iced tea

Russian bear vodka, José Cuervo Especial Silver, Havana rum, Strettem's original gin, butler's triple sec, Coke sour mix

R85

Frozen inge/ shaken inge

Shaken double shot, José Cuervo, Especial Siolver, Butlers Triple Sec, Coke, Sour Mix

R85

Hennie's sunset

José Cuervo Especial Silver, wild peach schnapps, grenadine, and orange juice

R75

Strawberry daiquiri

Havana rum, strawberry puree, strawberry juice, butler's strawberry, and crushed ice

R75

Aperol spritzer

Aperol, Cinzano Pro Spritz, orange slices, and topped with soda water

R95

Mojito

Mojito syrup, Havana rum, mint leaves, soda water

R70

Bloody Mary

Double shot of Russian bear vodka, tomato cocktail, and a celery stick

R65

Non-alcoholic cocktails

Hennie's offers alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks
Hennie's cocktails. Photo: @Hennie’s on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The Real Hennie's drinks menu features vibrant flavours and classic non-alcoholic favourites like:

Item

Description

Price

Virgin hennie

Blue syrup, tonic, and ice, garnished with a lemon slice

R50

Virgin daiquiris

Strawberry daiquiri, pineapple daiquiri

R50

Puppies milkshakes

Children can enjoy an array of kid-friendly milkshakes, such as:

Item

Price (full/half-up)

Chocolate

R27/17

Strawberry

R27/17

Vanilla

R27/17

Bubblegum

R27/17

Salted caramel

R27/17

A look at Hennie's location and contact details

There are over 39 Hennie's branches across South Africa as of 2025. The locations include Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Northern Cape, and Western Cape. Additionally, Hennie's has expanded to Namibia with a branch in Windhoek and is set to launch an additional branch in Gauteng.

You can reach them via their official Facebook page, which boasts over 84% recommendation out of 867 reviews. Their other contact details include:

About Hennie's founder

Rikus de Beer, also known as Radio Raps, alongside his friends, founded Hennie's in 2018 as a local, welcoming spot focused on great food and a community vibe. The restaurant is named after his beloved bull terrier, Hennie.

Is Hennie's pet-friendly?

Despite boasting a pet name, the Real Hennie's is not a pet-friendly restaurant. According to a blog on their website, they advise diners to leave their dogs back at home. They say,

So for now, we keep it simple: Leave the pets at home. Bring the gees instead.

Wrapping up

Explore The Real Hennie's menu and treat yourself to an extraordinary dining experience where each dish showcases the spirit of South African grilling tradition. Perfect for family dinners, friends' nights out, or solo indulgence with great vibes, it features authentic flavours crafted with passion and local ingredients.

