The latest Hennie's menu: all food, drinks, and updated prices
Experience the ultimate grill adventure with The Real Hennie's menu, packed with South African flavours. From freshly-made steaks to legendary burgers, every dish promises satisfaction whether it is a casual hangout or a game day feast.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Hennie's menu and prices
- Hennie's drink options
- A look at Hennie's location and contact details
- About Hennie's founder
- Is Hennie's pet-friendly?
- Wrapping up
Key takeaways
- Hennie's has over 39 branches spread across South African provinces, including one in Namibia.
- The restaurant was founded by Rikus de Beer, also known as Radio Raps, who named it after his bull terrier, Hennie.
- Its menu comprises a wide range of meals and drink options perfect for casual hangouts.
- Hennie's is not pet-friendly.
Hennie's menu and prices
The Real Hennie's menu offers authentic South African tastes with a modern twist, ideal to satiate any craving. Here is a detailed breakdown of the menu and prices:
Brakke Brekkie
Hennie's breakfast menu offers a variety of hearty and flavourful options served daily from morning till noon. Typical breakfast items include:
Item
Description
Price
Budget brekkie
Classic-2 fried eggs, 2 rashers of bacon, 1 slice of toast, grilled tomato, butter & jam, served with an Americano or tea.
OR
Diestaatmaker toast-toast with savoury mince OR chicken livers topped with a fried egg served with an americano or tea
R49
Tewe brekkie
Fried egg, 3 rashers of bacon, a slice of toast & grilled tomato, butter & jam
R55
Reune brekkie
Fillet with cheese, ham & grilled onions with a grilled cheese topping. Served with a slice of toast, butter & jam
R75
2 egg omelette
Filled with cheese, ham & grilled onions with a grilled cheese topping. Served with a slice of toast, butter & jam
R65
Avo on toast
One slice with toast topped with smashed avocado and Danish feta. Served with a slice of toast, butter & jam
R59
The cheesy brekkie
2 fried eggs, horrog kasegriller, 1 slice of toast, grilled onions, butter & jam
R75
Low-carb brekkie
2 fried eggs, avocado, grilled tomato, and halloumi OR beef patty (100g)
R99/110
Starters
Kickstart your dining experience with their various starter menu options. These include:
Item
Description
Price
Focaccia
Plain with garlic/feta and garlic
R49/59
Kaiings
With pap & sheba
R59
Creamy chicken livers
Served with a halved toasted roll
R75
Crumbled mushrooms
With tartare sauce
R85
Crumbled mozzarella balls
With sweet chilli sauce
R79
Barry se balle
Crumbled chicken balls filled with ham and mozzarella. Served with sweet chilli mayo
R79
Halloumi fingers
Grilled OR fried, served with mustard sauce
R79
Varkhondjie
Eisbein cubes served with mustard sauce
R89
8 buffalo wings
Blue cheese dip (plain/bietjie basting/buffel/byt)
R95
Saddlebag bites
Buttermilk & garlic crumbed deboned chicken thigh bites tossed in your favourite Hennie sauce, served with blue cheese dip
R99
2/4 jalapeno poppers
Stuffed with feta, cheddar cheese, and garlic. Served with a ranch sauce
R69/99
Creamy rump trinchado
Rump slivers in a creamy in-house peri sauce served with a halved toasted roll.
R99
Loaded meals
The Hennies' menu and prices for their loaded meal options are as follows:
Item
Description
Price
Loaded fries
Tjippies, bacon & jalapenos smothered in cheese sauce & topped with grilled cheese
R85
Loaded rolls
Rump or chicken slivers topped with cheese sauce, jalapenos & crispy onion rings with tjippies (Chicken/beef)
R125/150
Nachos
Plain nachos topped with grilled cheese, tomato, & onion salsa & guacamole served with sour cream for R130. However, you can add toppings to your plain nachos. Prices for the various toppings include:
Item
Price
Jalapenos
R15
Chicken
R25
Mince
R35
Pulled pork
R35
Bacon & chicken
R35
Bacon
R35
Buffalo wings
Enjoy plain, Bietjie basting, buffel, or byt flavoured buffalo wings at Hennie's:
Item
,
330g
R145
440g
R189
660g
R270
Wood-fired sweet chilli
Are you craving some pizza? Hennie's restaurant pizza menu has got you covered with their wood-fired pizza options, including:
Item
Description
Price
Margareets
Tomato & mozzarella
R90
Abraham calzone
A folded pizza filled with pulled pork, jalapenos, onion, and mozzarella
R120
Hawaiian
Mozzarella, ham & pineapple
R125
Sweet chilli chicken
Shredded sweet chilli chicken with garlic & mozzarella
R135
Pepperoni
Pepperoni & mozzarella
R140
Varkhond
Sweet-chilli mayo base, pulled pork, mozzarella, pineapple, green pepper & onion
R150
Inge's
Bacon, avocado, Danish feta & mozzarella
R160
Horrog heaven
Mozzarella, caramelised onions, their Horrog kasegriller & Danish feta
R160
Frik
Garlic, bacon & sweet-chili chicken, peppadew, mozzarella & bietjie Basting
R160
Sweet treats
Indulge your sweet tooth with their extensive sweet treat options, such as:
Item
Description
Price
Tinkie & ice cream
Ask for the available flavours
R35
Cookies & crea
Vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce & crushed Oreo
R50
Dom pedro
Kahlua, Amarula, or Frangelico
R55
Chocolate pizza
Small pizza base with Nutella vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce & crushed Oreo
R55
Malva pudding
Served with hot or cold custard
R65
Plankie platters
Hennie's offers a variety of platter options ideal for meal-sharing. Options include:
Item
Description
Price
Bessie se braaibroodjie bord
1 classic,
1 mozzarella, bacon, jalapeno & mayo
1 mozzarella, caramelised onion, biltong powder & cream cheese
R149
Brakkie platter for 4 dogs
Bietjie loin ribs, BBQ buffalo wings, crumbled mozzarella balls, crumbled chicken strippies, halloumi fingers & eisbein cubes served with sweet chilli mayo & mustard sauce
R545
Slidertjies -4X
2 beef or chicken slidertjies topped with cheese sauce & crispy onions or 2 pulled pork slidertjies topped with crispy onions
R135
Slidertjies -8X
2 beef or chicken slidertjies topped with cheese sauce & crispy onions or 2 pulled pork slidertjies topped with crispy onions
R260
Kibbles platter
Buffalo saddlebag bites, crumbled mozzarella balls, barry se balle and varkhondie eisbein cubes, served with sweet chilli mayo, mustard sauce, and blue cheese dip
R295
Burgers
From classic Hennie's burgers to cheese louise options, here are all the mouthwatering burgers available:
Item
Description
Price
Hennie's basic burgertjies
100g pure beef patty, chopped onions, dill, cucumber, mustard, tomato sauce, and a cheese slice
R49
Classic Hennie's Burger
200g pure beef patty, lettuce, tomato, caramelised onion, dill cucumber, and in-house burger sauce
R125
Crumbed chicken burger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill cucumber, mustard mayo sauce
R125
Pulled pork burger
Pulled pork with red onion, dill cucumber & rocket
R125
Christa supreme
200g pure beef patty, rocket, cream cheese, sweet chilli, and a cheese slice
R145
Classic dagwood
200g pure beef patty layered with cheese, crispy bacon, and a fried egg on a toasted rodjie finished with fresh tomato, red onion, and Hennie's signature burger sauce
R145
Double cheese biltong burger
200g pure beef patty, 2 cheese slices, cheese sauce, and biltong powder
R145
Cheese louise
200g pure beef or chicken patty layered between two cheese slices and a dill cucumber cut in half. Served in a bakkie with their in-house cheese sauce
R140
Babalas burger
2x200g pure beef patties, cheese slices, tomato, lettuce, caramelised onion, dill cucumber, crispy bacon, a fried egg, and mustard mayo sauce
R220
Jeep Gladiator burger
2-150g pure beef patties topped with melted cheddar cheese and their Horrog kasegriller, served on a rocket and dill cucumber topped with crispy onion rings and jalapenos, and in-house burger sauce
R199
Slaai
Enjoy their signature salad options served with a Greek salad topping:
Item
Description
Prie
Griekse braaislaai
Lettuce, olives, red onion, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and Danish feta
R89
Chicken salad
Grilled chicken fillet served on Griekse braaislaai
R120
Avo & halloumi salad
Groenslaai topped with avocado and grilled or fried halloumi fingers
R155
Kant happies
Pair your main dish with an item from their kant happies menu. Options include:
Item
Price
Pap & sheba
R22
Tjippies
R25
Crispy onion rings
R25
½ tjippies & onion rings
R25
Butternut
R35
Cream spinach
R35
½ butternut & cream spinach
R35
Mash & gravy
R18
Groenslaai
R28
Braaibroodjie
R32
Vleis Vreters
Hennie's Vleis Vreters is served with kant happie of your choice. Options include:
Item
Description
Price
Stevie steak
Rump seasoned with salt & pepper, played plankie style, topped with Hennie's special stevie sauce. Served with Tjippies, crispy onion rings
R319
Pap & wors
A South African classic 200g boerwors served with pap & sheba
R89
Chicken schnitzel
Served with a classic sauce of your choice (half portion or full portion)
R105/149
Die straatbrak
300g rump topped with pap & sheba & grilled cheese. Served with cheese, pepper, or mushroom sauce
R220
Chicken stack
2 chicken schnitzels topped with bacon rashers, cheesy jalapeno sauce, and a cheese slice
R165
Groot vark eisbein
500/1 kg Served with mustard sauce
R139/199
Groot happies
Hennie's has curated a special kids' burger menu served along with lekkerrr tjippies. Options include:
Item
Price
Toasted cheese
R40
Toasted ham and cheese
R45
Crumbled chicken strippies
R55
Cheese russian wiele
R55
Puppy burger
R60
Ribbetjies
R79
Bietjie tjippies
R15
Mac & cheese
R39
Hennie's drink options
The Real Hennie's offers an extensive and vibrant drinks menu designed to complement every meal and mood. Their selection includes:
Cocktails
Cocktail lovers can enjoy signature drinks like:
Item
Description
Price
Call me a cab
Russian bear vodka, Malibu, Southern Comfort, wild peach schnapps, orange/cranberry mix
R89
Abraham cocktail
Red heart rum, Malibu, banana liquor, grenadine, orange juice, and pineapple juice
R89
Strawberry margarita
José Cuervo Especial Silver, Butlers Triple sec, sour mix, strawberry puree
R79
Christa colada
Havana rum, Malibu, pina coco syrup, cream, pineapple juice
R80
Ginger ninja
Havana rum, butler's triple sec, martini extra dry, ginger ale, orange rind
R75
Inge on the beach
Russian bear vodka, wild peach schnapps, grenadine, orange juice, blue caracao
R80
Hennie's iced tea
Russian bear vodka, José Cuervo Especial Silver, Havana rum, Strettem's original gin, butler's triple sec, Coke sour mix
R85
Frozen inge/ shaken inge
Shaken double shot, José Cuervo, Especial Siolver, Butlers Triple Sec, Coke, Sour Mix
R85
Hennie's sunset
José Cuervo Especial Silver, wild peach schnapps, grenadine, and orange juice
R75
Strawberry daiquiri
Havana rum, strawberry puree, strawberry juice, butler's strawberry, and crushed ice
R75
Aperol spritzer
Aperol, Cinzano Pro Spritz, orange slices, and topped with soda water
R95
Mojito
Mojito syrup, Havana rum, mint leaves, soda water
R70
Bloody Mary
Double shot of Russian bear vodka, tomato cocktail, and a celery stick
R65
Non-alcoholic cocktails
The Real Hennie's drinks menu features vibrant flavours and classic non-alcoholic favourites like:
Item
Description
Price
Virgin hennie
Blue syrup, tonic, and ice, garnished with a lemon slice
R50
Virgin daiquiris
Strawberry daiquiri, pineapple daiquiri
R50
Puppies milkshakes
Children can enjoy an array of kid-friendly milkshakes, such as:
Item
Price (full/half-up)
Chocolate
R27/17
Strawberry
R27/17
Vanilla
R27/17
Bubblegum
R27/17
Salted caramel
R27/17
A look at Hennie's location and contact details
There are over 39 Hennie's branches across South Africa as of 2025. The locations include Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Northern Cape, and Western Cape. Additionally, Hennie's has expanded to Namibia with a branch in Windhoek and is set to launch an additional branch in Gauteng.
You can reach them via their official Facebook page, which boasts over 84% recommendation out of 867 reviews. Their other contact details include:
- Email: blaf@therealhennies.co.za
- Website: therealhennies.co.za
- Social media: Instagram
About Hennie's founder
Rikus de Beer, also known as Radio Raps, alongside his friends, founded Hennie's in 2018 as a local, welcoming spot focused on great food and a community vibe. The restaurant is named after his beloved bull terrier, Hennie.
Is Hennie's pet-friendly?
Despite boasting a pet name, the Real Hennie's is not a pet-friendly restaurant. According to a blog on their website, they advise diners to leave their dogs back at home. They say,
So for now, we keep it simple: Leave the pets at home. Bring the gees instead.
Wrapping up
Explore The Real Hennie's menu and treat yourself to an extraordinary dining experience where each dish showcases the spirit of South African grilling tradition. Perfect for family dinners, friends' nights out, or solo indulgence with great vibes, it features authentic flavours crafted with passion and local ingredients.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.
READ MORE: Burger Box Roadhouse menu
Briefly.co.za shared an article about Burger Box Roadhouse, a Gauteng-based roadhouse chain that offers patrons fast food and traditional homemade meals.
It was established as a fast-food eatery in the 1950s, and in the 1960s, it evolved into a roadhouse. It currently has four Burger Box branches: Benoni, Krugersdorp, Centurion, and Pretoria West.
Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over six years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He has worked for Briefly.co.za for six years now. He specializes in topics like technology, entertainment, travel, lifestyle and sports. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.