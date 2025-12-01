The latest Hennie's menu: all food, drinks, and updated prices

Experience the ultimate grill adventure with The Real Hennie's menu, packed with South African flavours. From freshly-made steaks to legendary burgers, every dish promises satisfaction whether it is a casual hangout or a game day feast.

Key takeaways

Hennie's has over 39 branches spread across South African provinces, including one in Namibia.

provinces, including one in Namibia. The restaurant was founded by Rikus de Beer, also known as Radio Raps , who named it after his bull terrier, Hennie.

, who named it after his bull terrier, Hennie. Its menu comprises a wide range of meals and drink options perfect for casual hangouts.

perfect for casual hangouts. Hennie's is not pet-friendly.

Hennie's menu and prices

The Real Hennie's menu offers authentic South African tastes with a modern twist, ideal to satiate any craving. Here is a detailed breakdown of the menu and prices:

Brakke Brekkie

Hennie's breakfast menu offers a variety of hearty and flavourful options served daily from morning till noon. Typical breakfast items include:

Item Description Price Budget brekkie Classic-2 fried eggs, 2 rashers of bacon, 1 slice of toast, grilled tomato, butter & jam, served with an Americano or tea. OR Diestaatmaker toast-toast with savoury mince OR chicken livers topped with a fried egg served with an americano or tea R49 Tewe brekkie Fried egg, 3 rashers of bacon, a slice of toast & grilled tomato, butter & jam R55 Reune brekkie Fillet with cheese, ham & grilled onions with a grilled cheese topping. Served with a slice of toast, butter & jam R75 2 egg omelette Filled with cheese, ham & grilled onions with a grilled cheese topping. Served with a slice of toast, butter & jam R65 Avo on toast One slice with toast topped with smashed avocado and Danish feta. Served with a slice of toast, butter & jam R59 The cheesy brekkie 2 fried eggs, horrog kasegriller, 1 slice of toast, grilled onions, butter & jam R75 Low-carb brekkie 2 fried eggs, avocado, grilled tomato, and halloumi OR beef patty (100g) R99/110

Starters

Kickstart your dining experience with their various starter menu options. These include:

Item Description Price Focaccia Plain with garlic/feta and garlic R49/59 Kaiings With pap & sheba R59 Creamy chicken livers Served with a halved toasted roll R75 Crumbled mushrooms With tartare sauce R85 Crumbled mozzarella balls With sweet chilli sauce R79 Barry se balle Crumbled chicken balls filled with ham and mozzarella. Served with sweet chilli mayo R79 Halloumi fingers Grilled OR fried, served with mustard sauce R79 Varkhondjie Eisbein cubes served with mustard sauce R89 8 buffalo wings Blue cheese dip (plain/bietjie basting/buffel/byt) R95 Saddlebag bites Buttermilk & garlic crumbed deboned chicken thigh bites tossed in your favourite Hennie sauce, served with blue cheese dip R99 2/4 jalapeno poppers Stuffed with feta, cheddar cheese, and garlic. Served with a ranch sauce R69/99 Creamy rump trinchado Rump slivers in a creamy in-house peri sauce served with a halved toasted roll. R99

Loaded meals

The Hennies' menu and prices for their loaded meal options are as follows:

Item Description Price Loaded fries Tjippies, bacon & jalapenos smothered in cheese sauce & topped with grilled cheese R85 Loaded rolls Rump or chicken slivers topped with cheese sauce, jalapenos & crispy onion rings with tjippies (Chicken/beef) R125/150

Nachos

Plain nachos topped with grilled cheese, tomato, & onion salsa & guacamole served with sour cream for R130. However, you can add toppings to your plain nachos. Prices for the various toppings include:

Item Price Jalapenos R15 Chicken R25 Mince R35 Pulled pork R35 Bacon & chicken R35 Bacon R35

Buffalo wings

Enjoy plain, Bietjie basting, buffel, or byt flavoured buffalo wings at Hennie's:

Item , 330g R145 440g R189 660g R270

Wood-fired sweet chilli

Are you craving some pizza? Hennie's restaurant pizza menu has got you covered with their wood-fired pizza options, including:

Item Description Price Margareets Tomato & mozzarella R90 Abraham calzone A folded pizza filled with pulled pork, jalapenos, onion, and mozzarella R120 Hawaiian Mozzarella, ham & pineapple R125 Sweet chilli chicken Shredded sweet chilli chicken with garlic & mozzarella R135 Pepperoni Pepperoni & mozzarella R140 Varkhond Sweet-chilli mayo base, pulled pork, mozzarella, pineapple, green pepper & onion R150 Inge's Bacon, avocado, Danish feta & mozzarella R160 Horrog heaven Mozzarella, caramelised onions, their Horrog kasegriller & Danish feta R160 Frik Garlic, bacon & sweet-chili chicken, peppadew, mozzarella & bietjie Basting R160

Sweet treats

Indulge your sweet tooth with their extensive sweet treat options, such as:

Item Description Price Tinkie & ice cream Ask for the available flavours R35 Cookies & crea Vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce & crushed Oreo R50 Dom pedro Kahlua, Amarula, or Frangelico R55 Chocolate pizza Small pizza base with Nutella vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce & crushed Oreo R55 Malva pudding Served with hot or cold custard R65

Plankie platters

Hennie's offers a variety of platter options ideal for meal-sharing. Options include:

Item Description Price Bessie se braaibroodjie bord 1 classic, 1 mozzarella, bacon, jalapeno & mayo 1 mozzarella, caramelised onion, biltong powder & cream cheese R149 Brakkie platter for 4 dogs Bietjie loin ribs, BBQ buffalo wings, crumbled mozzarella balls, crumbled chicken strippies, halloumi fingers & eisbein cubes served with sweet chilli mayo & mustard sauce R545 Slidertjies -4X 2 beef or chicken slidertjies topped with cheese sauce & crispy onions or 2 pulled pork slidertjies topped with crispy onions R135 Slidertjies -8X 2 beef or chicken slidertjies topped with cheese sauce & crispy onions or 2 pulled pork slidertjies topped with crispy onions R260 Kibbles platter Buffalo saddlebag bites, crumbled mozzarella balls, barry se balle and varkhondie eisbein cubes, served with sweet chilli mayo, mustard sauce, and blue cheese dip R295

Burgers

From classic Hennie's burgers to cheese louise options, here are all the mouthwatering burgers available:

Item Description Price Hennie's basic burgertjies 100g pure beef patty, chopped onions, dill, cucumber, mustard, tomato sauce, and a cheese slice R49 Classic Hennie's Burger 200g pure beef patty, lettuce, tomato, caramelised onion, dill cucumber, and in-house burger sauce R125 Crumbed chicken burger Lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill cucumber, mustard mayo sauce R125 Pulled pork burger Pulled pork with red onion, dill cucumber & rocket R125 Christa supreme 200g pure beef patty, rocket, cream cheese, sweet chilli, and a cheese slice R145 Classic dagwood 200g pure beef patty layered with cheese, crispy bacon, and a fried egg on a toasted rodjie finished with fresh tomato, red onion, and Hennie's signature burger sauce R145 Double cheese biltong burger 200g pure beef patty, 2 cheese slices, cheese sauce, and biltong powder R145 Cheese louise 200g pure beef or chicken patty layered between two cheese slices and a dill cucumber cut in half. Served in a bakkie with their in-house cheese sauce R140 Babalas burger 2x200g pure beef patties, cheese slices, tomato, lettuce, caramelised onion, dill cucumber, crispy bacon, a fried egg, and mustard mayo sauce R220 Jeep Gladiator burger 2-150g pure beef patties topped with melted cheddar cheese and their Horrog kasegriller, served on a rocket and dill cucumber topped with crispy onion rings and jalapenos, and in-house burger sauce R199

Slaai

Enjoy their signature salad options served with a Greek salad topping:

Item Description Prie Griekse braaislaai Lettuce, olives, red onion, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and Danish feta R89 Chicken salad Grilled chicken fillet served on Griekse braaislaai R120 Avo & halloumi salad Groenslaai topped with avocado and grilled or fried halloumi fingers R155

Kant happies

Pair your main dish with an item from their kant happies menu. Options include:

Item Price Pap & sheba R22 Tjippies R25 Crispy onion rings R25 ½ tjippies & onion rings R25 Butternut R35 Cream spinach R35 ½ butternut & cream spinach R35 Mash & gravy R18 Groenslaai R28 Braaibroodjie R32

Vleis Vreters

Hennie's Vleis Vreters is served with kant happie of your choice. Options include:

Item Description Price Stevie steak Rump seasoned with salt & pepper, played plankie style, topped with Hennie's special stevie sauce. Served with Tjippies, crispy onion rings R319 Pap & wors A South African classic 200g boerwors served with pap & sheba R89 Chicken schnitzel Served with a classic sauce of your choice (half portion or full portion) R105/149 Die straatbrak 300g rump topped with pap & sheba & grilled cheese. Served with cheese, pepper, or mushroom sauce R220 Chicken stack 2 chicken schnitzels topped with bacon rashers, cheesy jalapeno sauce, and a cheese slice R165 Groot vark eisbein 500/1 kg Served with mustard sauce R139/199

Groot happies

Hennie's has curated a special kids' burger menu served along with lekkerrr tjippies. Options include:

Item Price Toasted cheese R40 Toasted ham and cheese R45 Crumbled chicken strippies R55 Cheese russian wiele R55 Puppy burger R60 Ribbetjies R79 Bietjie tjippies R15 Mac & cheese R39

Hennie's drink options

The Real Hennie's offers an extensive and vibrant drinks menu designed to complement every meal and mood. Their selection includes:

Cocktails

Cocktail lovers can enjoy signature drinks like:

Item Description Price Call me a cab Russian bear vodka, Malibu, Southern Comfort, wild peach schnapps, orange/cranberry mix R89 Abraham cocktail Red heart rum, Malibu, banana liquor, grenadine, orange juice, and pineapple juice R89 Strawberry margarita José Cuervo Especial Silver, Butlers Triple sec, sour mix, strawberry puree R79 Christa colada Havana rum, Malibu, pina coco syrup, cream, pineapple juice R80 Ginger ninja Havana rum, butler's triple sec, martini extra dry, ginger ale, orange rind R75 Inge on the beach Russian bear vodka, wild peach schnapps, grenadine, orange juice, blue caracao R80 Hennie's iced tea Russian bear vodka, José Cuervo Especial Silver, Havana rum, Strettem's original gin, butler's triple sec, Coke sour mix R85 Frozen inge/ shaken inge Shaken double shot, José Cuervo, Especial Siolver, Butlers Triple Sec, Coke, Sour Mix R85 Hennie's sunset José Cuervo Especial Silver, wild peach schnapps, grenadine, and orange juice R75 Strawberry daiquiri Havana rum, strawberry puree, strawberry juice, butler's strawberry, and crushed ice R75 Aperol spritzer Aperol, Cinzano Pro Spritz, orange slices, and topped with soda water R95 Mojito Mojito syrup, Havana rum, mint leaves, soda water R70 Bloody Mary Double shot of Russian bear vodka, tomato cocktail, and a celery stick R65

Non-alcoholic cocktails

The Real Hennie's drinks menu features vibrant flavours and classic non-alcoholic favourites like:

Item Description Price Virgin hennie Blue syrup, tonic, and ice, garnished with a lemon slice R50 Virgin daiquiris Strawberry daiquiri, pineapple daiquiri R50

Puppies milkshakes

Children can enjoy an array of kid-friendly milkshakes, such as:

Item Price (full/half-up) Chocolate R27/17 Strawberry R27/17 Vanilla R27/17 Bubblegum R27/17 Salted caramel R27/17

There are over 39 Hennie's branches across South Africa as of 2025. The locations include Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Northern Cape, and Western Cape. Additionally, Hennie's has expanded to Namibia with a branch in Windhoek and is set to launch an additional branch in Gauteng.

You can reach them via their official Facebook page, which boasts over 84% recommendation out of 867 reviews. Their other contact details include:

Email : blaf@therealhennies.co.za

: blaf@therealhennies.co.za Website : therealhennies.co.za

: therealhennies.co.za Social media: Instagram

About Hennie's founder

Rikus de Beer, also known as Radio Raps, alongside his friends, founded Hennie's in 2018 as a local, welcoming spot focused on great food and a community vibe. The restaurant is named after his beloved bull terrier, Hennie.

Is Hennie's pet-friendly?

Despite boasting a pet name, the Real Hennie's is not a pet-friendly restaurant. According to a blog on their website, they advise diners to leave their dogs back at home. They say,

So for now, we keep it simple: Leave the pets at home. Bring the gees instead.

Wrapping up

Explore The Real Hennie's menu and treat yourself to an extraordinary dining experience where each dish showcases the spirit of South African grilling tradition. Perfect for family dinners, friends' nights out, or solo indulgence with great vibes, it features authentic flavours crafted with passion and local ingredients.

