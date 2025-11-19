Global site navigation

The Blockman menu in Bryanston: Full food guide with latest prices
The Blockman menu in Bryanston: Full food guide with latest prices

by Justine De Lange
The Blockman is a high-end restaurant based in Bryanston, having gained global recognition for its dry-aged, high-quality steaks and other dishes prepared over an open fire. Some signature dishes from The Blockman's menu include their varying espetada dishes, house-cured salmon and confit duck and waffle.

The Blockman menu
The Blockman is a premium steakhouse with two branches. Photo: The Blockman’s Facebook page (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • The Blockman opened in Bryanston on May 19, 2025, and also had a branch in Parkhurst, Randburg, before debuting its Bryanston branch.
  • The Blockman Bryanston's menu contains the same beloved cuisine that the Parkhurst branch has, with a special focus on steaks.
  • Apart from the ones mentioned above, some of the restaurant chains' signature dishes include 300g rump with Madagascan pepper sauce, slow-cooked oxtail and 300g ribeye with mushroom cream and bone marrow.

The Blockman menu and prices as of 2025

The Blockman's reviews are overall positive, with both branches being highly rated. The establishment's latest branch opening in Byranston is receiving an average rating of 4.6/5 on Dineplan. One reviewer, LeeRoy T., stated:

'The Blockman exceeded my expectations! From the moment we walked in, the ambience set the perfect mood and was warm, stylish, and inviting. The atmosphere strikes a great balance between lively and relaxed, making it perfect for casual meals and special occasions. The food was absolutely amazing.'

Patrons can look forward to the following menu at both branches:

Nibbles

Those who do not want to spoil their appetite with a starter can kick off their fine-dining experience with one of the following snacks:

Nibbles

Price

Chilli bites

R65

Saldanha Bay oyster

SQ

Droëwors

R65

Biltong

R65

Lamb tails

R120

Starters

The Blockman menu
Expect delights such as duck liver parfait and mussels on the starters menu. Photo: The Blockman’s Facebook page (modified by author)
Delight in one of the following starters to get a taste of what is to come:

Starters

Price

Skilpadjies

R105

Carpaccio

R125

Beef tongue

R115

Avocado ritz

R135

Mussels

R110

Chicken livers

R95

Duck liver parfait

R125

Snails

R105

Calamari

R105

Gammon

R105

Bone marrow tartare

R140

Salads

Keep it light with one of the following salads available at the high-end eatery:

Salads

Price

Caesar salad

R130/R95

Roasted butternut salad

R145

Blue cheese and biltong salad

R175

Greek salad

R125/R95

Burrata salad

R175

Mains

From slow-braised oxtail to rich lamb shank, here are the delectable mains that patrons can look forward to from the menu:

Mains

Price

Oxtail

R305

Lamb shank

R310

Chicken

R240

Chateaubriand (for two to share)

R610

Fillet rossini

R345

Game of the day

SQ

Blockman gnocchi

SQ

Beef espetada

R230

Chicken espetada

R210

Beef and chicken espetada

R395

Signature and premium cuts

The Blockman menu
The restaurant is known for its signature beef cuts. Photo: The Blockman’s Facebook page (modified by author)
Choose from one of the following cuts at the world-class steakhouse:

Signature and premium cuts

Price

Ribeye (300 g)

R315

Rump (300 g)

R285

Fillet (300 g)

R315

Silent Valley Wagyu (wet-aged)

SQ

Migo's jersey

SQ

Cabana Las Lilas, Argentinian (wet-aged)

SQ

Sanchoku Wagyu, Australian

SQ

Blockman cuts and cuts on the bone

Enjoy dry-aged or wet-aged speciality cuts, served with chips or salad:

Blockman cuts

Price

Rump no fat (300 g)

R225

Rump (300 g)

R225

Picanha (between 750 g and 800 g)

R410

Sirloin (between 200 g and 300 g)

R185/R225

Fillet (between 200 g and 300 g)

R245/295

Ribeye (300 g)

R295

Lamb chops (360 g)

R315

Dry-aged T-bone (between 500 g and 700 g)

R290/350

Wet-aged T-bone (between 500 g and 700 g)

R290/350

Wet-aged côte de boeuf (650 g)

R475

Prime rib (650 g)

R290

Tomahawk (1 kg)

R510

Sides and sauces

You can choose from the following sides and sauces to pair with your cuts:

Sides and sauces

Price

Roast potatoes and Blockman butter

R55

Braaibroodjie

R50

Pap and chakalaka

R65

Parmesan mash

R50

Blockman chips

R40

Veg of the day

R65

Blockman truffle chips

R65

Blockman onion rings

R40

Blockman side salad

R65

Creamed spinach

R55

Cauliflower cheese

R65

Exotic mushroom (sauce)

R45

Bordelaise (sauce)

R55

Madagascan pepper (sauce)

R45

Vodka and blue cheese (sauce)

R50

Béarnaise (sauce)

R50

Portuguese (sauce)

R45

Chimichurri (sauce)

R45

Butter

All butters are made with cream and butter and rested for a minimum of three days before churning:

  • Truffle butter: R65
  • Blockman butter: R45
  • Café de Paris: R65
  • God's gift: R55

Burgers and ribs

The Blockman menu
Patrons can look forward to classic and gourmet burger options. Photo: The Blockman’s Facebook page (modified by author)
All burgers are on a brioche bun served with chips, and all ribs are served with chips and salad, with additional Portuguese sauce for R45:

Burgers and ribs

Price

Bacon and blue cheese burger

R185

Cranberry and deep-fried Camembert burger

R195

Bacon, avocado, egg and cheddar burger

R180

Wagyu smash burger

R220

Pork ribs (500 g)

R295

Beef ribs (500 g)

R290

Sides

Add something extra if you are still feeling peckish:

Sides

Price

Signature fish of the day

SQ

Prawns (lemon butter or peri-peri)

SQ

Blockman mussels

R200

Dessert and ice cream

Finish off your fine-dining experience with a mouthwatering dessert or rich ice-cream, with traditional favourites and a modern spin on classic desserts:

Dessert and ice cream

Price

Coffee crème brûlée

R95

Malva pudding

R105

Sticky toffee pudding

R95

Cheesecake

R115

Chocolate brownie

R95

Cake of the day

R85

Blockman cheeseboard

SQ

Chocolate ice cream

R35 (per scoop)

Vanilla ice cream

R35 (per scoop)

Strawberry ice cream

R35 (per scoop)

Chocolate sauce ice cream

R45 (per scoop)

Salted caramel ice cream

R38 (per scoop)

Refreshments, specials and alternative menus

Patrons can browse through the establishment's bar or wine menu for a wide selection of drinks, with a sushi menu and set menu available too. The Blockman menu specials can be found on their social media, including Instagram and Facebook.

The Blockman menu
The establishment’s decadent desserts and friendly service are often praised by patrons. Photo: The Blockman’s Facebook page (modified by author)
Frequently asked questions

Who owns The Blockman?

The restaurant is owned by Chef Vassilios Holiasmenos. Vassilios is also the owner of other iconic Parkhurst eateries, Modena Italian Eatery and Kolonaki Greek Kouzina.

What is The Blockman Bryanston known for?

As a steakhouse, the eatery is known for its varying cuts of beef. The menu's signature and premium cuts are a top choice for patrons looking to have the full experience.

Wrapping up

The Blockman menu in Bryanston offers a plethora of options for all taste buds, from fresh salads to gourmet burgers and tasty nibbles. However, those looking for an authentic steakhouse experience are encouraged to select a beef cut from their multiple options.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

Briefly.co.za wrote an article detailing Koi Menlyn Maine's menu for those in and around Pretoria looking for a fine-dining experience. Located on the 16th floor of The Capital Trilogy building, Koi has fast become a hot spot for memorable food and atmosphere.

The restaurant offers patrons contemporary Asian cuisine, with dishes including tempura sushi and platters being amongst the eatery's top choices. Specifically, some notable mentions are the rock shrimp prawn tempura sushi and the omakase platter.

