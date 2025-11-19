The Blockman menu in Bryanston: Full food guide with latest prices
The Blockman is a high-end restaurant based in Bryanston, having gained global recognition for its dry-aged, high-quality steaks and other dishes prepared over an open fire. Some signature dishes from The Blockman's menu include their varying espetada dishes, house-cured salmon and confit duck and waffle.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- The Blockman menu and prices as of 2025
- Frequently asked questions
- Wrapping up
Key takeaways
- The Blockman opened in Bryanston on May 19, 2025, and also had a branch in Parkhurst, Randburg, before debuting its Bryanston branch.
- The Blockman Bryanston's menu contains the same beloved cuisine that the Parkhurst branch has, with a special focus on steaks.
- Apart from the ones mentioned above, some of the restaurant chains' signature dishes include 300g rump with Madagascan pepper sauce, slow-cooked oxtail and 300g ribeye with mushroom cream and bone marrow.
The Blockman menu and prices as of 2025
The Blockman's reviews are overall positive, with both branches being highly rated. The establishment's latest branch opening in Byranston is receiving an average rating of 4.6/5 on Dineplan. One reviewer, LeeRoy T., stated:
'The Blockman exceeded my expectations! From the moment we walked in, the ambience set the perfect mood and was warm, stylish, and inviting. The atmosphere strikes a great balance between lively and relaxed, making it perfect for casual meals and special occasions. The food was absolutely amazing.'
Patrons can look forward to the following menu at both branches:
Nibbles
Those who do not want to spoil their appetite with a starter can kick off their fine-dining experience with one of the following snacks:
Nibbles
Price
Chilli bites
R65
Saldanha Bay oyster
SQ
Droëwors
R65
Biltong
R65
Lamb tails
R120
Starters
Delight in one of the following starters to get a taste of what is to come:
Starters
Price
Skilpadjies
R105
Carpaccio
R125
Beef tongue
R115
Avocado ritz
R135
Mussels
R110
Chicken livers
R95
Duck liver parfait
R125
Snails
R105
Calamari
R105
Gammon
R105
Bone marrow tartare
R140
Salads
Keep it light with one of the following salads available at the high-end eatery:
Salads
Price
Caesar salad
R130/R95
Roasted butternut salad
R145
Blue cheese and biltong salad
R175
Greek salad
R125/R95
Burrata salad
R175
Mains
From slow-braised oxtail to rich lamb shank, here are the delectable mains that patrons can look forward to from the menu:
Mains
Price
Oxtail
R305
Lamb shank
R310
Chicken
R240
Chateaubriand (for two to share)
R610
Fillet rossini
R345
Game of the day
SQ
Blockman gnocchi
SQ
Beef espetada
R230
Chicken espetada
R210
Beef and chicken espetada
R395
Signature and premium cuts
Choose from one of the following cuts at the world-class steakhouse:
Signature and premium cuts
Price
Ribeye (300 g)
R315
Rump (300 g)
R285
Fillet (300 g)
R315
Silent Valley Wagyu (wet-aged)
SQ
Migo's jersey
SQ
Cabana Las Lilas, Argentinian (wet-aged)
SQ
Sanchoku Wagyu, Australian
SQ
Blockman cuts and cuts on the bone
Enjoy dry-aged or wet-aged speciality cuts, served with chips or salad:
Blockman cuts
Price
Rump no fat (300 g)
R225
Rump (300 g)
R225
Picanha (between 750 g and 800 g)
R410
Sirloin (between 200 g and 300 g)
R185/R225
Fillet (between 200 g and 300 g)
R245/295
Ribeye (300 g)
R295
Lamb chops (360 g)
R315
Dry-aged T-bone (between 500 g and 700 g)
R290/350
Wet-aged T-bone (between 500 g and 700 g)
R290/350
Wet-aged côte de boeuf (650 g)
R475
Prime rib (650 g)
R290
Tomahawk (1 kg)
R510
Sides and sauces
You can choose from the following sides and sauces to pair with your cuts:
Sides and sauces
Price
Roast potatoes and Blockman butter
R55
Braaibroodjie
R50
Pap and chakalaka
R65
Parmesan mash
R50
Blockman chips
R40
Veg of the day
R65
Blockman truffle chips
R65
Blockman onion rings
R40
Blockman side salad
R65
Creamed spinach
R55
Cauliflower cheese
R65
Exotic mushroom (sauce)
R45
Bordelaise (sauce)
R55
Madagascan pepper (sauce)
R45
Vodka and blue cheese (sauce)
R50
Béarnaise (sauce)
R50
Portuguese (sauce)
R45
Chimichurri (sauce)
R45
Butter
All butters are made with cream and butter and rested for a minimum of three days before churning:
- Truffle butter: R65
- Blockman butter: R45
- Café de Paris: R65
- God's gift: R55
Burgers and ribs
All burgers are on a brioche bun served with chips, and all ribs are served with chips and salad, with additional Portuguese sauce for R45:
Burgers and ribs
Price
Bacon and blue cheese burger
R185
Cranberry and deep-fried Camembert burger
R195
Bacon, avocado, egg and cheddar burger
R180
Wagyu smash burger
R220
Pork ribs (500 g)
R295
Beef ribs (500 g)
R290
Sides
Add something extra if you are still feeling peckish:
Sides
Price
Signature fish of the day
SQ
Prawns (lemon butter or peri-peri)
SQ
Blockman mussels
R200
Dessert and ice cream
Finish off your fine-dining experience with a mouthwatering dessert or rich ice-cream, with traditional favourites and a modern spin on classic desserts:
Dessert and ice cream
Price
Coffee crème brûlée
R95
Malva pudding
R105
Sticky toffee pudding
R95
Cheesecake
R115
Chocolate brownie
R95
Cake of the day
R85
Blockman cheeseboard
SQ
Chocolate ice cream
R35 (per scoop)
Vanilla ice cream
R35 (per scoop)
Strawberry ice cream
R35 (per scoop)
Chocolate sauce ice cream
R45 (per scoop)
Salted caramel ice cream
R38 (per scoop)
Refreshments, specials and alternative menus
Patrons can browse through the establishment's bar or wine menu for a wide selection of drinks, with a sushi menu and set menu available too. The Blockman menu specials can be found on their social media, including Instagram and Facebook.
Frequently asked questions
Who owns The Blockman?
The restaurant is owned by Chef Vassilios Holiasmenos. Vassilios is also the owner of other iconic Parkhurst eateries, Modena Italian Eatery and Kolonaki Greek Kouzina.
What is The Blockman Bryanston known for?
As a steakhouse, the eatery is known for its varying cuts of beef. The menu's signature and premium cuts are a top choice for patrons looking to have the full experience.
Wrapping up
The Blockman menu in Bryanston offers a plethora of options for all taste buds, from fresh salads to gourmet burgers and tasty nibbles. However, those looking for an authentic steakhouse experience are encouraged to select a beef cut from their multiple options.
