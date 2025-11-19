The Blockman menu in Bryanston: Full food guide with latest prices

The Blockman is a high-end restaurant based in Bryanston, having gained global recognition for its dry-aged, high-quality steaks and other dishes prepared over an open fire. Some signature dishes from The Blockman's menu include their varying espetada dishes, house-cured salmon and confit duck and waffle.

The Blockman opened in Bryanston on May 19, 2025, and also had a branch in Parkhurst, Randburg, before debuting its Bryanston branch.

before debuting its branch. The Blockman Bryanston's menu contains the same beloved cuisine that the Parkhurst branch has, with a special focus on steaks.

Apart from the ones mentioned above, some of the restaurant chains' signature dishes include 300g rump with Madagascan pepper sauce, slow-cooked oxtail and 300g ribeye with mushroom cream and bone marrow.

The Blockman menu and prices as of 2025

The Blockman's reviews are overall positive, with both branches being highly rated. The establishment's latest branch opening in Byranston is receiving an average rating of 4.6/5 on Dineplan. One reviewer, LeeRoy T., stated:

'The Blockman exceeded my expectations! From the moment we walked in, the ambience set the perfect mood and was warm, stylish, and inviting. The atmosphere strikes a great balance between lively and relaxed, making it perfect for casual meals and special occasions. The food was absolutely amazing.'

Patrons can look forward to the following menu at both branches:

Nibbles

Those who do not want to spoil their appetite with a starter can kick off their fine-dining experience with one of the following snacks:

Nibbles Price Chilli bites R65 Saldanha Bay oyster SQ Droëwors R65 Biltong R65 Lamb tails R120

Starters

Delight in one of the following starters to get a taste of what is to come:

Starters Price Skilpadjies R105 Carpaccio R125 Beef tongue R115 Avocado ritz R135 Mussels R110 Chicken livers R95 Duck liver parfait R125 Snails R105 Calamari R105 Gammon R105 Bone marrow tartare R140

Salads

Keep it light with one of the following salads available at the high-end eatery:

Salads Price Caesar salad R130/R95 Roasted butternut salad R145 Blue cheese and biltong salad R175 Greek salad R125/R95 Burrata salad R175

Mains

From slow-braised oxtail to rich lamb shank, here are the delectable mains that patrons can look forward to from the menu:

Mains Price Oxtail R305 Lamb shank R310 Chicken R240 Chateaubriand (for two to share) R610 Fillet rossini R345 Game of the day SQ Blockman gnocchi SQ Beef espetada R230 Chicken espetada R210 Beef and chicken espetada R395

Signature and premium cuts

Choose from one of the following cuts at the world-class steakhouse:

Signature and premium cuts Price Ribeye (300 g) R315 Rump (300 g) R285 Fillet (300 g) R315 Silent Valley Wagyu (wet-aged) SQ Migo's jersey SQ Cabana Las Lilas, Argentinian (wet-aged) SQ Sanchoku Wagyu, Australian SQ

Blockman cuts and cuts on the bone

Enjoy dry-aged or wet-aged speciality cuts, served with chips or salad:

Blockman cuts Price Rump no fat (300 g) R225 Rump (300 g) R225 Picanha (between 750 g and 800 g) R410 Sirloin (between 200 g and 300 g) R185/R225 Fillet (between 200 g and 300 g) R245/295 Ribeye (300 g) R295 Lamb chops (360 g) R315 Dry-aged T-bone (between 500 g and 700 g) R290/350 Wet-aged T-bone (between 500 g and 700 g) R290/350 Wet-aged côte de boeuf (650 g) R475 Prime rib (650 g) R290 Tomahawk (1 kg) R510

Sides and sauces

You can choose from the following sides and sauces to pair with your cuts:

Sides and sauces Price Roast potatoes and Blockman butter R55 Braaibroodjie R50 Pap and chakalaka R65 Parmesan mash R50 Blockman chips R40 Veg of the day R65 Blockman truffle chips R65 Blockman onion rings R40 Blockman side salad R65 Creamed spinach R55 Cauliflower cheese R65 Exotic mushroom (sauce) R45 Bordelaise (sauce) R55 Madagascan pepper (sauce) R45 Vodka and blue cheese (sauce) R50 Béarnaise (sauce) R50 Portuguese (sauce) R45 Chimichurri (sauce) R45

Butter

All butters are made with cream and butter and rested for a minimum of three days before churning:

Truffle butter: R65

R65 Blockman butter : R45

: R45 Café de Paris : R65

: R65 God's gift: R55

Burgers and ribs

All burgers are on a brioche bun served with chips, and all ribs are served with chips and salad, with additional Portuguese sauce for R45:

Burgers and ribs Price Bacon and blue cheese burger R185 Cranberry and deep-fried Camembert burger R195 Bacon, avocado, egg and cheddar burger R180 Wagyu smash burger R220 Pork ribs (500 g) R295 Beef ribs (500 g) R290

Sides

Add something extra if you are still feeling peckish:

Sides Price Signature fish of the day SQ Prawns (lemon butter or peri-peri) SQ Blockman mussels R200

Dessert and ice cream

Finish off your fine-dining experience with a mouthwatering dessert or rich ice-cream, with traditional favourites and a modern spin on classic desserts:

Dessert and ice cream Price Coffee crème brûlée R95 Malva pudding R105 Sticky toffee pudding R95 Cheesecake R115 Chocolate brownie R95 Cake of the day R85 Blockman cheeseboard SQ Chocolate ice cream R35 (per scoop) Vanilla ice cream R35 (per scoop) Strawberry ice cream R35 (per scoop) Chocolate sauce ice cream R45 (per scoop) Salted caramel ice cream R38 (per scoop)

Refreshments, specials and alternative menus

Patrons can browse through the establishment's bar or wine menu for a wide selection of drinks, with a sushi menu and set menu available too. The Blockman menu specials can be found on their social media, including Instagram and Facebook.

Frequently asked questions

Who owns The Blockman?

The restaurant is owned by Chef Vassilios Holiasmenos. Vassilios is also the owner of other iconic Parkhurst eateries, Modena Italian Eatery and Kolonaki Greek Kouzina.

What is The Blockman Bryanston known for?

As a steakhouse, the eatery is known for its varying cuts of beef. The menu's signature and premium cuts are a top choice for patrons looking to have the full experience.

Wrapping up

The Blockman menu in Bryanston offers a plethora of options for all taste buds, from fresh salads to gourmet burgers and tasty nibbles. However, those looking for an authentic steakhouse experience are encouraged to select a beef cut from their multiple options.

