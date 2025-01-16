Kolonaki Greek Kouzina menu and latest prices (South Africa)
Are you in South Africa and wondering where to enjoy delicious Greek cuisine? Kolonaki Greek Kouzina has the answer, offering a variety of traditional dishes, from fresh salads to savoury mezes. In this article, you will find all the details on the Kolonaki Greek Kouzina menu and the latest prices in South Africa, helping you plan your visit.
Kolonaki Greek Kouzina is an award-winning Greek and Mediterranean-inspired restaurant in Parkhurst, Johannesburg. Since 2018, it has been celebrated for its authentic Meze-style dishes, exceptional hospitality, and welcoming ambience. While it is a top dining spot, checking the updated price list is essential before visiting.
Kolonaki Greek Kouzina menu and prices
As reported by Times Live in 2018, Vassilios "Basil" Holiasmenos, chef and owner of the family-run restaurant, shared his vision for the cuisine. He stated:
I wanted to create a brand that holds true to our roots, and that creates a warm and welcoming restaurant full of individual character, offering fantastic hospitality and great food.
Serving as one of the best in Johannesburg, below is a breakdown of the Kolonaki Greek Kouzina menu and the latest prices in South Africa:
Kolonaki jars
Kolonaki Greek Kouzina's jarred offerings include pickled vegetables, marinated feta, and more, providing versatile meal additions. Below are the latest prices for Kolonaki's jars:
|Item
|Price
|Pickled Baby Cucumbers
|R28.00
|Red Cabbage
|R28.00
|Pickled Carrots
|R28.00
|Sweet Peppers
|R28.00
|Pickled Beetroot
|R30.00
|Marinated Feta
|R55.00
|Pickled Octopus
|R69.00
|Three Jars
|R80.00
Kolonaki dips
The dips at Kolonaki Greek Kouzina offer classic Mediterranean flavours, perfect for pairing with their bread or small plates. Below are the updated Kolonaki Dips prices:
|Item
|Price
|Taramosalata
|R36.00
|Hummus
|R36.00
|Pumpkin Dip
|R36.00
|Melitzanosalata
|R36.00
|Beetroot Dip
|R38.00
|Yellow Fava Dip
|R38.00
|Tirosalata
|R38.00
|Tzatziki
|Not stipulated
|Any Three Dips
|R90.00
Kolonaki small plates
Kolonaki's small plates feature a variety of traditional Greek starters, offering light, flavorful options. Explore the latest Kolonaki Small Plates prices arranged by cost:
|Item
|Price
|Dolmathakia
|R45.00
|Kolokithakia Tiganita
|R45.00
|Falafel
|R45.00
|Tiropitakia
|R48.00
|Spanakopita
|R48.00
|Feta Shares
|R60.00
|Halloumi
|R60.00
|Kolonaki Feta
|R65.00
Kolonaki Mezedes
The mezes selection includes a mix of seafood, meat, and vegetarian options inspired by traditional Greek cuisine. Below are the latest Kolonaki Mezedes prices:
|Item
|Price
|Grilled Aubergine
|R65.00
|Charcoal Grilled Octopus
|R68.00
|Grilled Sardines
|R68.00
|Deep-fried calamari with Tirosalata
|R75.00
|Braised Beef Cheek Stiffatho
|R75.00
|Beef Short Rib Stiffatho
|R95.00
|Cured Ouzo and Beetroot Salmon
|R98.00
|Yemista
|R98.00
|Three Prawns Wrapped in Kataifi
|R105.00
Kolonaki salads
Known for its fresh and wholesome offerings, the restaurant serves salads that complement its Mediterranean-inspired dishes. Here is a look at the latest Kolonaki salad prices:
|Item
|Price
|Roasted Tomato Salad
|R75.00
|Greek Salad
|R78.00
Kolonaki sides
The side dishes balance traditional flavours with simplicity, from fresh vegetables to classic Greek accompaniments. Here are the Kolonaki Sides prices listed from least to most expensive:
|Item
|Price
|Pita Bread
|R12.00
|Roasted Carrots (Honey and Thyme)
|R32.00
|Hand-Cut Chips
|R35.00
|Roasted Baby Potatoes (Oregano, Lemon, Garlic)
|R35.00
|Village Greek Side Salad
|R40.00
|Broccoli (Almonds, Garlic, Chili, Feta)
|R40.00
|Mixed Olives
|R40.00
|Feta
|R49.00
|Halloumi Chips (Yogurt, Pomegranate Seeds)
|R55.00
Kolonaki yiro & souvlaki
A staple of Greek cuisine, yiro and souvlaki dishes offer hearty portions of marinated meats and seafood wrapped or skewered to perfection. Here is a breakdown of the latest prices:
|Item
|Price
|Traditional Yiros
|R72.00/R75.00/R85.00
|Souvlaki (Single)
|R82.00/R88.00/R95.00
|Souvlaki (Double)
|R110.00/R118.00/R125.00
|Signature Yiros
|R92.00/R125.00 (SQ)
Kolonaki charcoal grills
Charcoal grilling brings out these dishes' bold, smoky flavours, featuring premium meat and whole poultry cuts. The charcoal grill prices are listed as follows:
|Item
|Price
|Pork Belly
|R120.00
|250g Sirloin
|R130.00
|Deboned Baby Chicken
|R135.00
|Lamb Rump
|R145.00
|300g Rib-Eye
|R185.00
|650g Lamb Ribs
|R180.00
|450g Lamb Chops
|R245.00
|Paidakia Skinny Lamb Chops (500g/1 kg)
|R250.00/R450.00
|Cut of the day
|SQ
Kolonaki seafood menu
Seafood dishes reflect Greece's coastal influences, ranging from grilled fish to prawns. Below is the Kolonaki seafood menu pricing:
|Item
|Price
|Grilled Octopus
|R140.00
|Fish of the Day Baked in a Bag
|R145.00
|Charcoal Grilled Prawns
|R210.00/R315.00/R420.00
|Island Style Fish
|SQ
|Grilled Crayfish
|SQ
|Fish Platter
|SQ
Kolonaki desserts
End your meal with a sweet note from the dessert menu, offering a selection of traditional Greek treats. Here is what to expect for the Kolonaki dessert prices:
|Item
|Price
|Cake of the Day
|R55.00
|Baklava
|R60.00
|Baklava Cheesecake
|R65.00
|Galaktoburiko
|R65.00
|Coconut Risogalo
|R65.00
|Greek Yoghurt Panna Cotta
|R65.00
|Kolonaki Tops for Sharing
|R185.00
Kolonaki coffees
Greek coffee culture offers a variety of rich, aromatic brews to suit different preferences. Here are the latest Kolonaki coffee prices, from traditional espresso to refreshing iced options:
|Item
|Price
|Espresso Single
|R21.00
|Macchiato Espresso
|R22.00
|Charcoal/Matcha/Rooibos
|R22.00
|Teas Earl Grey/English/Breakfast/Chamomile
|R22.00
|Greek Coffee Single/Double
|R24.00
|Filter Coffee
|R24.00
|Americano
|R24.00
|Frappe Greek Style
|R24.00
|Cappuccino
|R25.00
|Espresso Double
|R25.00
|Latte Coffee or Matcha
|R28.00/R30.00
|Ice Latte Matcha
|R30.00
|Hot Chocolate
|R38.00
Kolonaki cold beverages
The selection of cold beverages offers a variety of options, from refreshing sodas to signature milkshakes. Here is how the Kolonaki Greek Kouzina drinks menu prices compare:
|Item
|Price
|Cordials
|R10.00
|Mixers 200ml
|R21.00
|Mineral Water
|R22.00/R36.00/R58.00
|Sodas 330ml
|R24.00
|Ice Tea
|R28.00
|Tizers
|R30.00
|Fruit Juice
|R31.00
|Granita
|R38.00
|Milkshakes
|R38.00
|Fresh Juices
|R41.00
|Cocktail
|R42.00
|Signature Milkshakes
|R60.00/R80.00
Kolonaki local beers
Local beers are perfect for pairing with grilled dishes or small plates. Here are the Kolonaki local beer prices:
|Item
|Price
|Castle
|R26.00
|Castle Light
|R26.00
|Hansa
|R26.00
|Black Label
|R26.00
Kolonaki imported beers
The restaurant also offers a selection of imported beers for a more refined pairing. Below are the Kolonaki imported beer prices:
|Item
|Price
|Windhoek Lager
|R28.00
|Windhoek Light
|R28.00
|Heineken
|R30.00
|Peroni
|R40.00
|Corona
|R45.00
Kolonaki ciders
Refreshing ciders are another popular option, with local and international brands available. Here are the cider prices for Kolonaki:
|Item
|Price
|Hunters Gold/Dry
|R30.00
|Savanna Dry/Light
|R30.00
|Kopparberg Pear/Strawberry
|R55.00
Kolonaki spirits
The restaurant also offers an impressive range of spirits, from house brands to premium selections. Below are the spirit prices:
|Item
|Price
|Rum House Brands
|R22.00
|Brandy House Brands
|R22.00
|Vodka/Gin
|R24.00
|Whisky House Brands
|R24.00
|Premium Brands
|SQ
Soft drinks
Do you desire drinks without alcohol? Kolonaki restaurants has got you covered. Below are soft drinks you can order at your next visit:
|Item
|Price
|Valpre Still Water (350ml)
|R32.00
|Valpre Sparkling Water (350ml)
|R50.00
|Valpre Still Water (750ml)
|R80.00
|Grapetiser Red
|R59.00
|Appletiser
|R59.00
|Ice Tea Lemon (330ml)
|R52.00
|Red Bull (330ml)
|R85.00
|Crème Soda (330ml)
|R52.00
|Sprite Zero (330ml)
|R52.00
|Sprite (330ml)
|R52.00
|Fanta Orange (330ml)
|R52.00
|Coca-Cola Light (330ml)
|R52.00
|Coca-Cola (330ml)
|R52.00
|Stoney Ginger Beer (330ml)
|R52.00
Kolonaki coolers & others
Various coolers and other drinks are available for those seeking something refreshing or more adventurous. Here are the prices for coolers and other drinks:
|Item
|Price
|Smirnoff Spin
|R30.00
|Liqueurs
|SQ
|Grappa
|SQ
Where is Kolonaki Greek Kouzina located in South Africa?
As published on their official Facebook page, the restaurant is at 18 4th Avenue, Corner 9th Street, Parkhurst, Randburg, 2193, South Africa. For inquiries and complaints, you can reach them using the information below:
- Phone number: +27 10 900 3319
- Email address: info@kolonaki.co.za
- Opening hours: 11 am to 10 pm everyday
If you prefer enjoying their delicious Greek cuisine from the comfort of your home, Kolonaki Greek Kouzina also offers convenient online delivery via Uber Eats in South Africa.
The Kolonaki Greek Kouzina menu offers various options for every taste and budget. Checking the latest prices in South Africa helps diners plan meals, manage expenses, and enjoy a seamless dining experience.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
