Kolonaki Greek Kouzina menu and latest prices (South Africa)

Are you in South Africa and wondering where to enjoy delicious Greek cuisine? Kolonaki Greek Kouzina has the answer, offering a variety of traditional dishes, from fresh salads to savoury mezes. In this article, you will find all the details on the Kolonaki Greek Kouzina menu and the latest prices in South Africa, helping you plan your visit.

Kolonaki Greek Kouzina. Photo: @Kolonakion4th on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Kolonaki Greek Kouzina is an award-winning Greek and Mediterranean-inspired restaurant in Parkhurst, Johannesburg. Since 2018, it has been celebrated for its authentic Meze-style dishes, exceptional hospitality, and welcoming ambience. While it is a top dining spot, checking the updated price list is essential before visiting.

Kolonaki Greek Kouzina menu and prices

As reported by Times Live in 2018, Vassilios "Basil" Holiasmenos, chef and owner of the family-run restaurant, shared his vision for the cuisine. He stated:

I wanted to create a brand that holds true to our roots, and that creates a warm and welcoming restaurant full of individual character, offering fantastic hospitality and great food.

Facts about Kolonaki Greek Kouzina. Photo: @Kolonakion4th (modified by author)

Source: Original

Serving as one of the best in Johannesburg, below is a breakdown of the Kolonaki Greek Kouzina menu and the latest prices in South Africa:

Kolonaki jars

Kolonaki Greek Kouzina's jarred offerings include pickled vegetables, marinated feta, and more, providing versatile meal additions. Below are the latest prices for Kolonaki's jars:

Item Price Pickled Baby Cucumbers R28.00 Red Cabbage R28.00 Pickled Carrots R28.00 Sweet Peppers R28.00 Pickled Beetroot R30.00 Marinated Feta R55.00 Pickled Octopus R69.00 Three Jars R80.00

Kolonaki dips

The dips at Kolonaki Greek Kouzina offer classic Mediterranean flavours, perfect for pairing with their bread or small plates. Below are the updated Kolonaki Dips prices:

Item Price Taramosalata R36.00 Hummus R36.00 Pumpkin Dip R36.00 Melitzanosalata R36.00 Beetroot Dip R38.00 Yellow Fava Dip R38.00 Tirosalata R38.00 Tzatziki Not stipulated Any Three Dips R90.00

Kolonaki small plates

Kolonaki's small plates feature a variety of traditional Greek starters, offering light, flavorful options. Explore the latest Kolonaki Small Plates prices arranged by cost:

Item Price Dolmathakia R45.00 Kolokithakia Tiganita R45.00 Falafel R45.00 Tiropitakia R48.00 Spanakopita R48.00 Feta Shares R60.00 Halloumi R60.00 Kolonaki Feta R65.00

Kolonaki Mezedes

Kolonaki Greek Kouzina's meals are handled by professionals to give their customers a superb experience. Photo: @Kolonakion4th on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The mezes selection includes a mix of seafood, meat, and vegetarian options inspired by traditional Greek cuisine. Below are the latest Kolonaki Mezedes prices:

Item Price Grilled Aubergine R65.00 Charcoal Grilled Octopus R68.00 Grilled Sardines R68.00 Deep-fried calamari with Tirosalata R75.00 Braised Beef Cheek Stiffatho R75.00 Beef Short Rib Stiffatho R95.00 Cured Ouzo and Beetroot Salmon R98.00 Yemista R98.00 Three Prawns Wrapped in Kataifi R105.00

Kolonaki salads

Known for its fresh and wholesome offerings, the restaurant serves salads that complement its Mediterranean-inspired dishes. Here is a look at the latest Kolonaki salad prices:

Item Price Roasted Tomato Salad R75.00 Greek Salad R78.00

Kolonaki sides

The side dishes balance traditional flavours with simplicity, from fresh vegetables to classic Greek accompaniments. Here are the Kolonaki Sides prices listed from least to most expensive:

Item Price Pita Bread R12.00 Roasted Carrots (Honey and Thyme) R32.00 Hand-Cut Chips R35.00 Roasted Baby Potatoes (Oregano, Lemon, Garlic) R35.00 Village Greek Side Salad R40.00 Broccoli (Almonds, Garlic, Chili, Feta) R40.00 Mixed Olives R40.00 Feta R49.00 Halloumi Chips (Yogurt, Pomegranate Seeds) R55.00

Kolonaki yiro & souvlaki

Kolonaki souvlaki. Photo: @Kolonakion4th (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

A staple of Greek cuisine, yiro and souvlaki dishes offer hearty portions of marinated meats and seafood wrapped or skewered to perfection. Here is a breakdown of the latest prices:

Item Price Traditional Yiros R72.00/R75.00/R85.00 Souvlaki (Single) R82.00/R88.00/R95.00 Souvlaki (Double) R110.00/R118.00/R125.00 Signature Yiros R92.00/R125.00 (SQ)

Kolonaki charcoal grills

Charcoal grilling brings out these dishes' bold, smoky flavours, featuring premium meat and whole poultry cuts. The charcoal grill prices are listed as follows:

Item Price Pork Belly R120.00 250g Sirloin R130.00 Deboned Baby Chicken R135.00 Lamb Rump R145.00 300g Rib-Eye R185.00 650g Lamb Ribs R180.00 450g Lamb Chops R245.00 Paidakia Skinny Lamb Chops (500g/1 kg) R250.00/R450.00 Cut of the day SQ

Kolonaki seafood menu

Seafood dishes reflect Greece's coastal influences, ranging from grilled fish to prawns. Below is the Kolonaki seafood menu pricing:

Item Price Grilled Octopus R140.00 Fish of the Day Baked in a Bag R145.00 Charcoal Grilled Prawns R210.00/R315.00/R420.00 Island Style Fish SQ Grilled Crayfish SQ Fish Platter SQ

Kolonaki desserts

End your meal with a sweet note from the dessert menu, offering a selection of traditional Greek treats. Here is what to expect for the Kolonaki dessert prices:

Item Price Cake of the Day R55.00 Baklava R60.00 Baklava Cheesecake R65.00 Galaktoburiko R65.00 Coconut Risogalo R65.00 Greek Yoghurt Panna Cotta R65.00 Kolonaki Tops for Sharing R185.00

Kolonaki coffees

Greek coffee culture offers a variety of rich, aromatic brews to suit different preferences. Here are the latest Kolonaki coffee prices, from traditional espresso to refreshing iced options:

Item Price Espresso Single R21.00 Macchiato Espresso R22.00 Charcoal/Matcha/Rooibos R22.00 Teas Earl Grey/English/Breakfast/Chamomile R22.00 Greek Coffee Single/Double R24.00 Filter Coffee R24.00 Americano R24.00 Frappe Greek Style R24.00 Cappuccino R25.00 Espresso Double R25.00 Latte Coffee or Matcha R28.00/R30.00 Ice Latte Matcha R30.00 Hot Chocolate R38.00

Kolonaki cold beverages

The selection of cold beverages offers a variety of options, from refreshing sodas to signature milkshakes. Here is how the Kolonaki Greek Kouzina drinks menu prices compare:

Item Price Cordials R10.00 Mixers 200ml R21.00 Mineral Water R22.00/R36.00/R58.00 Sodas 330ml R24.00 Ice Tea R28.00 Tizers R30.00 Fruit Juice R31.00 Granita R38.00 Milkshakes R38.00 Fresh Juices R41.00 Cocktail R42.00 Signature Milkshakes R60.00/R80.00

Kolonaki local beers

Kolonaki Greek has a variety of drinks for every drink lover. Photo: @Kolonakion4th (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Local beers are perfect for pairing with grilled dishes or small plates. Here are the Kolonaki local beer prices:

Item Price Castle R26.00 Castle Light R26.00 Hansa R26.00 Black Label R26.00

Kolonaki imported beers

The restaurant also offers a selection of imported beers for a more refined pairing. Below are the Kolonaki imported beer prices:

Item Price Windhoek Lager R28.00 Windhoek Light R28.00 Heineken R30.00 Peroni R40.00 Corona R45.00

Kolonaki ciders

Refreshing ciders are another popular option, with local and international brands available. Here are the cider prices for Kolonaki:

Item Price Hunters Gold/Dry R30.00 Savanna Dry/Light R30.00 Kopparberg Pear/Strawberry R55.00

Kolonaki spirits

The restaurant also offers an impressive range of spirits, from house brands to premium selections. Below are the spirit prices:

Item Price Rum House Brands R22.00 Brandy House Brands R22.00 Vodka/Gin R24.00 Whisky House Brands R24.00 Premium Brands SQ

Soft drinks

Do you desire drinks without alcohol? Kolonaki restaurants has got you covered. Below are soft drinks you can order at your next visit:

Item Price Valpre Still Water (350ml) R32.00 Valpre Sparkling Water (350ml) R50.00 Valpre Still Water (750ml) R80.00 Grapetiser Red R59.00 Appletiser R59.00 Ice Tea Lemon (330ml) R52.00 Red Bull (330ml) R85.00 Crème Soda (330ml) R52.00 Sprite Zero (330ml) R52.00 Sprite (330ml) R52.00 Fanta Orange (330ml) R52.00 Coca-Cola Light (330ml) R52.00 Coca-Cola (330ml) R52.00 Stoney Ginger Beer (330ml) R52.00

Kolonaki coolers & others

Various coolers and other drinks are available for those seeking something refreshing or more adventurous. Here are the prices for coolers and other drinks:

Item Price Smirnoff Spin R30.00 Liqueurs SQ Grappa SQ

Where is Kolonaki Greek Kouzina located in South Africa?

Kolonaki Greek Kouzina is a perfect place for friends and loved ones to hang out. Photo: @Kolonakion4th (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

As published on their official Facebook page, the restaurant is at 18 4th Avenue, Corner 9th Street, Parkhurst, Randburg, 2193, South Africa. For inquiries and complaints, you can reach them using the information below:

Phone number : +27 10 900 3319

: +27 10 900 3319 Email address : info@kolonaki.co.za

: info@kolonaki.co.za Opening hours: 11 am to 10 pm everyday

If you prefer enjoying their delicious Greek cuisine from the comfort of your home, Kolonaki Greek Kouzina also offers convenient online delivery via Uber Eats in South Africa.

The Kolonaki Greek Kouzina menu offers various options for every taste and budget. Checking the latest prices in South Africa helps diners plan meals, manage expenses, and enjoy a seamless dining experience.

