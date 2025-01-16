Kolonaki Greek Kouzina menu and latest prices (South Africa)

Global site navigation

by  Favour Adeaga 7 min read

Are you in South Africa and wondering where to enjoy delicious Greek cuisine? Kolonaki Greek Kouzina has the answer, offering a variety of traditional dishes, from fresh salads to savoury mezes. In this article, you will find all the details on the Kolonaki Greek Kouzina menu and the latest prices in South Africa, helping you plan your visit.

Kolonaki Greek Kouzina
Kolonaki Greek Kouzina. Photo: @Kolonakion4th on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Kolonaki Greek Kouzina is an award-winning Greek and Mediterranean-inspired restaurant in Parkhurst, Johannesburg. Since 2018, it has been celebrated for its authentic Meze-style dishes, exceptional hospitality, and welcoming ambience. While it is a top dining spot, checking the updated price list is essential before visiting.

Kolonaki Greek Kouzina menu and prices

As reported by Times Live in 2018, Vassilios "Basil" Holiasmenos, chef and owner of the family-run restaurant, shared his vision for the cuisine. He stated:

I wanted to create a brand that holds true to our roots, and that creates a warm and welcoming restaurant full of individual character, offering fantastic hospitality and great food.

Facts about Kolonaki Greek Kouzina
Facts about Kolonaki Greek Kouzina. Photo: @Kolonakion4th (modified by author)
Source: Original

Serving as one of the best in Johannesburg, below is a breakdown of the Kolonaki Greek Kouzina menu and the latest prices in South Africa:

Kolonaki jars

Kolonaki Greek Kouzina's jarred offerings include pickled vegetables, marinated feta, and more, providing versatile meal additions. Below are the latest prices for Kolonaki's jars:

ItemPrice
Pickled Baby CucumbersR28.00
Red CabbageR28.00
Pickled CarrotsR28.00
Sweet PeppersR28.00
Pickled BeetrootR30.00
Marinated FetaR55.00
Pickled OctopusR69.00
Three JarsR80.00

Kolonaki dips

The dips at Kolonaki Greek Kouzina offer classic Mediterranean flavours, perfect for pairing with their bread or small plates. Below are the updated Kolonaki Dips prices:

ItemPrice
TaramosalataR36.00
Hummus R36.00
Pumpkin DipR36.00
Melitzanosalata R36.00
Beetroot DipR38.00
Yellow Fava DipR38.00
Tirosalata R38.00
TzatzikiNot stipulated
Any Three DipsR90.00

Kolonaki small plates

Kolonaki's small plates feature a variety of traditional Greek starters, offering light, flavorful options. Explore the latest Kolonaki Small Plates prices arranged by cost:

ItemPrice
Dolmathakia R45.00
Kolokithakia TiganitaR45.00
Falafel R45.00
Tiropitakia R48.00
SpanakopitaR48.00
Feta Shares R60.00
Halloumi R60.00
Kolonaki FetaR65.00

Kolonaki Mezedes

Kolonaki Greek Kouzina's meal
Kolonaki Greek Kouzina's meals are handled by professionals to give their customers a superb experience. Photo: @Kolonakion4th on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The mezes selection includes a mix of seafood, meat, and vegetarian options inspired by traditional Greek cuisine. Below are the latest Kolonaki Mezedes prices:

ItemPrice
Grilled AubergineR65.00
Charcoal Grilled OctopusR68.00
Grilled SardinesR68.00
Deep-fried calamari with TirosalataR75.00
Braised Beef Cheek StiffathoR75.00
Beef Short Rib StiffathoR95.00
Cured Ouzo and Beetroot Salmon R98.00
Yemista R98.00
Three Prawns Wrapped in KataifiR105.00

Kolonaki salads

Known for its fresh and wholesome offerings, the restaurant serves salads that complement its Mediterranean-inspired dishes. Here is a look at the latest Kolonaki salad prices:

ItemPrice
Roasted Tomato SaladR75.00
Greek Salad R78.00

Kolonaki sides

The side dishes balance traditional flavours with simplicity, from fresh vegetables to classic Greek accompaniments. Here are the Kolonaki Sides prices listed from least to most expensive:

ItemPrice
Pita BreadR12.00
Roasted Carrots (Honey and Thyme)R32.00
Hand-Cut ChipsR35.00
Roasted Baby Potatoes (Oregano, Lemon, Garlic)R35.00
Village Greek Side SaladR40.00
Broccoli (Almonds, Garlic, Chili, Feta)R40.00
Mixed OlivesR40.00
FetaR49.00
Halloumi Chips (Yogurt, Pomegranate Seeds)R55.00

Kolonaki yiro & souvlaki

Kolonaki souvlaki
Kolonaki souvlaki. Photo: @Kolonakion4th (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

A staple of Greek cuisine, yiro and souvlaki dishes offer hearty portions of marinated meats and seafood wrapped or skewered to perfection. Here is a breakdown of the latest prices:

ItemPrice
Traditional YirosR72.00/R75.00/R85.00
Souvlaki (Single)R82.00/R88.00/R95.00
Souvlaki (Double)R110.00/R118.00/R125.00
Signature YirosR92.00/R125.00 (SQ)

Kolonaki charcoal grills

Charcoal grilling brings out these dishes' bold, smoky flavours, featuring premium meat and whole poultry cuts. The charcoal grill prices are listed as follows:

ItemPrice
Pork BellyR120.00
250g SirloinR130.00
Deboned Baby ChickenR135.00
Lamb RumpR145.00
300g Rib-EyeR185.00
650g Lamb RibsR180.00
450g Lamb ChopsR245.00
Paidakia Skinny Lamb Chops (500g/1 kg)R250.00/R450.00
Cut of the daySQ

Kolonaki seafood menu

Seafood dishes reflect Greece's coastal influences, ranging from grilled fish to prawns. Below is the Kolonaki seafood menu pricing:

ItemPrice
Grilled OctopusR140.00
Fish of the Day Baked in a BagR145.00
Charcoal Grilled PrawnsR210.00/R315.00/R420.00
Island Style FishSQ
Grilled CrayfishSQ
Fish PlatterSQ

Kolonaki desserts

End your meal with a sweet note from the dessert menu, offering a selection of traditional Greek treats. Here is what to expect for the Kolonaki dessert prices:

ItemPrice
Cake of the DayR55.00
Baklava R60.00
Baklava CheesecakeR65.00
GalaktoburikoR65.00
Coconut RisogaloR65.00
Greek Yoghurt Panna CottaR65.00
Kolonaki Tops for SharingR185.00

Kolonaki coffees

Greek coffee culture offers a variety of rich, aromatic brews to suit different preferences. Here are the latest Kolonaki coffee prices, from traditional espresso to refreshing iced options:

ItemPrice
Espresso SingleR21.00
Macchiato EspressoR22.00
Charcoal/Matcha/RooibosR22.00
Teas Earl Grey/English/Breakfast/ChamomileR22.00
Greek Coffee Single/DoubleR24.00
Filter CoffeeR24.00
AmericanoR24.00
Frappe Greek StyleR24.00
CappuccinoR25.00
Espresso Double R25.00
Latte Coffee or MatchaR28.00/R30.00
Ice Latte MatchaR30.00
Hot ChocolateR38.00

Kolonaki cold beverages

The selection of cold beverages offers a variety of options, from refreshing sodas to signature milkshakes. Here is how the Kolonaki Greek Kouzina drinks menu prices compare:

ItemPrice
CordialsR10.00
Mixers 200mlR21.00
Mineral WaterR22.00/R36.00/R58.00
Sodas 330mlR24.00
Ice TeaR28.00
Tizers R30.00
Fruit JuiceR31.00
GranitaR38.00
MilkshakesR38.00
Fresh Juices R41.00
CocktailR42.00
Signature MilkshakesR60.00/R80.00

Kolonaki local beers

Kolonaki Greek drinks
Kolonaki Greek has a variety of drinks for every drink lover. Photo: @Kolonakion4th (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Local beers are perfect for pairing with grilled dishes or small plates. Here are the Kolonaki local beer prices:

ItemPrice
CastleR26.00
Castle LightR26.00
Hansa R26.00
Black Label R26.00

Kolonaki imported beers

The restaurant also offers a selection of imported beers for a more refined pairing. Below are the Kolonaki imported beer prices:

ItemPrice
Windhoek LagerR28.00
Windhoek LightR28.00
HeinekenR30.00
PeroniR40.00
CoronaR45.00

Kolonaki ciders

Refreshing ciders are another popular option, with local and international brands available. Here are the cider prices for Kolonaki:

ItemPrice
Hunters Gold/DryR30.00
Savanna Dry/LightR30.00
Kopparberg Pear/StrawberryR55.00

Kolonaki spirits

The restaurant also offers an impressive range of spirits, from house brands to premium selections. Below are the spirit prices:

ItemPrice
Rum House BrandsR22.00
Brandy House BrandsR22.00
Vodka/GinR24.00
Whisky House BrandsR24.00
Premium BrandsSQ

Soft drinks

Do you desire drinks without alcohol? Kolonaki restaurants has got you covered. Below are soft drinks you can order at your next visit:

ItemPrice
Valpre Still Water (350ml)R32.00
Valpre Sparkling Water (350ml)R50.00
Valpre Still Water (750ml)R80.00
Grapetiser RedR59.00
AppletiserR59.00
Ice Tea Lemon (330ml)R52.00
Red Bull (330ml)R85.00
Crème Soda (330ml)R52.00
Sprite Zero (330ml)R52.00
Sprite (330ml)R52.00
Fanta Orange (330ml)R52.00
Coca-Cola Light (330ml)R52.00
Coca-Cola (330ml)R52.00
Stoney Ginger Beer (330ml)R52.00

Kolonaki coolers & others

Various coolers and other drinks are available for those seeking something refreshing or more adventurous. Here are the prices for coolers and other drinks:

ItemPrice
Smirnoff SpinR30.00
LiqueursSQ
Grappa SQ

Where is Kolonaki Greek Kouzina located in South Africa?

Kolonaki Greek Kouzina
Kolonaki Greek Kouzina is a perfect place for friends and loved ones to hang out. Photo: @Kolonakion4th (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

As published on their official Facebook page, the restaurant is at 18 4th Avenue, Corner 9th Street, Parkhurst, Randburg, 2193, South Africa. For inquiries and complaints, you can reach them using the information below:

  • Phone number: +27 10 900 3319
  • Email address: info@kolonaki.co.za
  • Opening hours: 11 am to 10 pm everyday

If you prefer enjoying their delicious Greek cuisine from the comfort of your home, Kolonaki Greek Kouzina also offers convenient online delivery via Uber Eats in South Africa.

The Kolonaki Greek Kouzina menu offers various options for every taste and budget. Checking the latest prices in South Africa helps diners plan meals, manage expenses, and enjoy a seamless dining experience.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

