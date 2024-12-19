Bootlegger menu and latest prices (South Africa): A quick guide

Bootlegger Coffee Company is a franchise brand that started as a small coffee company created by a couple of friends in Cape Town and developed into a successful franchise nationwide. What is the Bootlegger menu, and what are the latest prices in South Africa?

Bootlegger Coffee Company has various branches nationwide. Photo: Bootlegger Coffee Company's Facebook page (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The coffee company was established in 2012 by friends Pieter Bloem, De Waal Basson, and Antonie Basson. Starting as a standalone store in the heart of Sea Point, Cape Town, the establishment has since branched off to have dozens of branches nationwide.

The company focuses on sustainability and the freshest ingredients, using fresh local produce and free-range poultry. It also utilises ethical and sustainable eating, turning all waste food into compost.

Bootlegger menu and prices

The eatery is generally highly rated, with the establishment's original branch receiving an average rating of 4.0/5 out of 431 reviews on Tripadvisor. One reviewer, Veronique, said:

I was looking for a place to have a light dinner next to the stadium.That was perfect, with a nice selection of fresh healthy options. I had the chicken salad. Fast service and quiet atmosphere, exactly what I was looking for.

What kind of cuisine can you expect at the successful coffee shop? Here is the Bootlegger menu with prices:

Bootlegger coffee menu

Sip on the establishment’s various artisanal coffees. Photo: Plett Quarter Hotel and Bootlegger Coffee Company’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bootlegger coffee is the establishment's speciality, with an array of hot and coffee to choose from:

Coffee Price Espresso R26.00 Americano R33.00 Cortado R34.00 Magic R35.00 Flat white R36.00 Cappuccino R36.00 Latte R39.00 Bootlegger XL R41.00 Mocha R44.00 Babycino R12.00 Rainbow babycino R15.00 Iced Americano R33.00 Iced latte R44.00 Iced mocha R44.00 Original iced coffee R44.00

All hot drinks are served in a standard double shot. You can add a chocolate chip coffee to your order for R23.00.

Bootlegger hot drinks menu

If you do not want classic coffee options, here are varying options, from delicious teas to coffee classics with a twist:

Hot drinks Price Ceylon/Rooibos/Earl Grey tea R24.00 Organic Rooibos tea R27.00 Red cappuccino R39.00 Hot chocolate R39.00 White hot chocolate R39.00 Vegan hot chocolate R44.00 Dirty chai R44.00 Chai latte R39.00 Honey nut latte R46.00 Vanilla latte R46.00 Butterscotch latte R46.00 Superlatte turmeric R39.00 Superlatte beetroot and cocoa R39.00 Superlatte matcha R39.00

Milk alternatives and extras

You can make any of the following following swaps with your hot coffee, cold coffee, and hot drink alternatives:

Swap dairy for oat milk: R5.00

Swap dairy for almond milk: R10.00

Add vanilla, caramel, or hazelnut: R7.00

Add an extra double shot: R18.00

Freshly baked

Freshly baked items, including almond croissants, muffins, cakes, and cookies, are subject to availability. Bootlegger banana bread is usually available, with two slices for R44.00. You can add peanut butter for R12.00.

Bootlegger breakfast menu

Start your day with a delicious breakfast. Photo: Bootlegger Coffee Company’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Cape Town restaurant offers delicious breakfast options, satisfying all tastebuds:

Breakfast Price The BootEgger R135.00 (extra avo for R30.00) Omega smash R135.00 Bacon, potato rösti R122.00 Classic benedict R122.00 (replace bacon with smoked salmon trout for R25.00) Bacon scrambowl R89.00 (replace bacon with smoked salmon trout for R25.00) Croissant melt R119.00 Steel-cut oats R62.00 (add mixed berry compote or fried banana for R12.00) Toasted coconut citrus bircher R75.00 Smashed avo toast R69.00 (add a poached egg for R12.00 or two for R24.00) Avo toast reloaded R90.00 Avo hummus toast R88.00 Shakshuka toast R80.00 Beef mince on toast R99.00 The BootBun R86.00 Salmon trout bagel R105.00 Buttermilk flapjacks with mascarpone R89.00 (add fried banana for R12.00) French toast banana bread/croissant R105.00 Farm-style French toast R99.00 (add bacon bits for R32.00) Green omelette R115.00 Beef mince omelette R119.00 Peri-peri chicken livers R99.00

DIY breakfast

You can build your breakfast from the following standalone breakfast items:

Item Price Fried/poached/scrambled egg R12.00 Plain three-egg omelette with toast R48.00 Sourdough/farm-style/rye toast R12.00 Sesame seed bagel R15.00 Gluten-free bread R15.00 Plain croissant R35.00

Additions

Finish off your DIY toast with the following add-ons:

Home-made strawberry jam, tomato chilli jam, fried banana, minced berry compote: R12.00

Cheddar, cream cheese, peanut butter, grated mozzarella, rocket, fresh tomato: R12.00

Rosemary-roasted tomatoes, feta, hollandaise, hummus, two röstis, fresh baby spinach: R20.00

Cooked baby spinach, mushrooms, pesto, chilli crisp: R26.00

Avo or smashed avo: R30.00

Boerewors, pork bangers, free-range chicken, gypsy ham, chicken sausage, bacon: R32.00

Smoked salmon trout: R55.00

Bootlegger lunch and toasties menu

Enjoy a hearty lunch or toasted sandwich with a contemporary twist. Photo: Bootlegger Coffee Company’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enjoy an array of mouthwatering toasted sandwiches and lunch options on offer:

Dish Price Mozzarella and tomato toastie R55.00 Ham, mozzarella, and Dijon mustard R70.00 Beff mince, cheddar, and caramelised onions R70.00 Chicken mayo R70.00 Tuna mayo R70.00 Chicken/tuna mayo hot press R89.00 Harissa chicken hot press R95.00 Middle Eastern open sandwich R89.00 The club sandwich R90.00 Falafel wrap R89.00 Chicken and avo wrap R109.00 Grilled chicken salad R120.00 Salmon salad R130.00 (add avo for R30.00) Mushroom linguine R95.00 (ad bacon for R32.00) Battered fish and chips R89.00 Peruvian chicken bowl R99.00 Crumbed chicken strips R90.00 Ceasar chicken schnitzel R130.00

All toasted sandwiches are made on farm-style bread. For R35.00, you can add a side of chips to your toasted sandwich.

Bootlegger burger menu

Indulge in one of the eatery’s mouthwatering burgers. Photo: Bootlegger Coffee Company’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enjoy the mouthwatering burgers the highly-rated Cape Town eatery offers patrons, with an option to swap your chips for sweet potato chips at R10.00:

Burger Price YumBurger R99.00 (add mozzarella cheese for R12.00) BootBurger R130.00 No-bun beef R119.00 No-bun chicken R119.00 Kentucky-style chicken R109.00 Southern-fried fish burger R115.00 Harvest burger R125.00

Bootlegger cold drinks menu

Quench your thirst with an array of cold drinks available. Photo: Bootlegger Coffee Company’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sip on a refreshment while enjoying your meal with an array of juices, freezochinos, and smoothies to enjoy:

Cold drink Price Orange juice R50.00 Apple, cucumber, spinach, and celery R55.00 Apple and ginger R55.00 Ginger, apple, carrot, orange, and beetroot R55.00 Coconut, ginger, apple, and pineapple R60.00 Ginger shot (25ml) R25.00 Vanilla/chocolate/berry milkshake R55.00 Peanut butter brownie/peppermint crisp/salted caramel popcorn/Bootlegger coffee R65.00 Classic freezochino R52.00 Chai freezochino R52.00 Classic freezochino (with oat milk) R57.00 Dark chocolate freezochino (with oat milk) R57.00 Salted caramel freezochino R65.00 Matcha freezochino R65.00 Mocha freezochino R65.00 Caramel cinnamon swirl freezochino R65.00 Peppermint Crisp R65.00 Power smoothie R58.00/R68.00 (add NNN plant protein for R20.00) Almond joy smoothie R65.00/R75.00 The glow smoothie R65.00/R75.00 Mango turmeric smoothie R65.00/R75.00 Green day smoothie R70.00/R80.00

Bootlegger liquor/other drinks menu

If you would prefer water or an alcoholic beverage, here are your options:

Beverage Price Coke/Sprite/other sodas R27.00 Mountain Falls water (still/sparkling) R29.00 Home-made iced tea (lemon/berry) R36.00 Appletiser/Grapetiser R36.00 Rock shandy R40.00 Sophie le Rouge (wine) R55.00/R190.00 Sophie te'blanche R55.00/R190.00 Spider Pig Bro/Zay rosé R55.00/R190.00 Hope London Dry (gin) R35.00 Castle Light R35.00 Devil's Peak Lager (on tap) R42.00 Devil's Peak Hero (non-alcoholic) R35.00

Social media profiles

You can follow the Bootlegger Coffee Company on Instagram, with 28.3K followers as of December 18, 2024. Their Facebook page has 25K followers as of December 18, 2024, and their X (Twitter) profile has 3,097 followers.

The Bootlegger menu showcases delicious treats and artisanal coffee. Hearty breakfasts, juicy burgers and many more dishes are available. There is an extended alcohol list at selected stores, which you can enquire about at your local branch.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: The NOB menu and latest prices in South Africa: a detailed guide

The NOB restaurant offers an electric atmosphere and unforgettable cuisine. Briefly.co.za wrote an article detailing what to expect at the trendy Cape Town eatery.

What is on the menu at The NOB? Read on for a detailed guide to the restaurant's menu and prices as of 2024.

Source: Briefly News