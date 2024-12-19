Global site navigation

Bootlegger menu and latest prices (South Africa): A quick guide
by  Justine De Lange 6 min read

Bootlegger Coffee Company is a franchise brand that started as a small coffee company created by a couple of friends in Cape Town and developed into a successful franchise nationwide. What is the Bootlegger menu, and what are the latest prices in South Africa?

Bootlegger menu
Bootlegger Coffee Company has various branches nationwide. Photo: Bootlegger Coffee Company's Facebook page (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

The coffee company was established in 2012 by friends Pieter Bloem, De Waal Basson, and Antonie Basson. Starting as a standalone store in the heart of Sea Point, Cape Town, the establishment has since branched off to have dozens of branches nationwide.

The company focuses on sustainability and the freshest ingredients, using fresh local produce and free-range poultry. It also utilises ethical and sustainable eating, turning all waste food into compost.

Bootlegger menu and prices

The eatery is generally highly rated, with the establishment's original branch receiving an average rating of 4.0/5 out of 431 reviews on Tripadvisor. One reviewer, Veronique, said:

I was looking for a place to have a light dinner next to the stadium.That was perfect, with a nice selection of fresh healthy options. I had the chicken salad. Fast service and quiet atmosphere, exactly what I was looking for.

What kind of cuisine can you expect at the successful coffee shop? Here is the Bootlegger menu with prices:

Bootlegger coffee menu

Bootlegger coffee
Sip on the establishment’s various artisanal coffees. Photo: Plett Quarter Hotel and Bootlegger Coffee Company’s Facebook page (modified by author)
Bootlegger coffee is the establishment's speciality, with an array of hot and coffee to choose from:

CoffeePrice
EspressoR26.00
AmericanoR33.00
CortadoR34.00
MagicR35.00
Flat whiteR36.00
CappuccinoR36.00
LatteR39.00
Bootlegger XLR41.00
MochaR44.00
BabycinoR12.00
Rainbow babycinoR15.00
Iced AmericanoR33.00
Iced latteR44.00
Iced mochaR44.00
Original iced coffeeR44.00

All hot drinks are served in a standard double shot. You can add a chocolate chip coffee to your order for R23.00.

Bootlegger hot drinks menu

If you do not want classic coffee options, here are varying options, from delicious teas to coffee classics with a twist:

Hot drinksPrice
Ceylon/Rooibos/Earl Grey teaR24.00
Organic Rooibos teaR27.00
Red cappuccinoR39.00
Hot chocolateR39.00
White hot chocolateR39.00
Vegan hot chocolateR44.00
Dirty chaiR44.00
Chai latteR39.00
Honey nut latteR46.00
Vanilla latteR46.00
Butterscotch latteR46.00
Superlatte turmericR39.00
Superlatte beetroot and cocoaR39.00
Superlatte matchaR39.00

Milk alternatives and extras

You can make any of the following following swaps with your hot coffee, cold coffee, and hot drink alternatives:

  • Swap dairy for oat milk: R5.00
  • Swap dairy for almond milk: R10.00
  • Add vanilla, caramel, or hazelnut: R7.00
  • Add an extra double shot: R18.00

Freshly baked

Freshly baked items, including almond croissants, muffins, cakes, and cookies, are subject to availability. Bootlegger banana bread is usually available, with two slices for R44.00. You can add peanut butter for R12.00.

Bootlegger breakfast menu

Bootlegger breakfast menu
Start your day with a delicious breakfast. Photo: Bootlegger Coffee Company’s Facebook page (modified by author)
The Cape Town restaurant offers delicious breakfast options, satisfying all tastebuds:

BreakfastPrice
The BootEggerR135.00 (extra avo for R30.00)
Omega smashR135.00
Bacon, potato röstiR122.00
Classic benedictR122.00 (replace bacon with smoked salmon trout for R25.00)
Bacon scrambowlR89.00 (replace bacon with smoked salmon trout for R25.00)
Croissant meltR119.00
Steel-cut oatsR62.00 (add mixed berry compote or fried banana for R12.00)
Toasted coconut citrus bircherR75.00
Smashed avo toastR69.00 (add a poached egg for R12.00 or two for R24.00)
Avo toast reloadedR90.00
Avo hummus toastR88.00
Shakshuka toastR80.00
Beef mince on toastR99.00
The BootBunR86.00
Salmon trout bagelR105.00
Buttermilk flapjacks with mascarponeR89.00 (add fried banana for R12.00)
French toast banana bread/croissant R105.00
Farm-style French toastR99.00 (add bacon bits for R32.00)
Green omeletteR115.00
Beef mince omeletteR119.00
Peri-peri chicken liversR99.00

DIY breakfast

You can build your breakfast from the following standalone breakfast items:

ItemPrice
Fried/poached/scrambled eggR12.00
Plain three-egg omelette with toastR48.00
Sourdough/farm-style/rye toastR12.00
Sesame seed bagelR15.00
Gluten-free breadR15.00
Plain croissantR35.00

Additions

Finish off your DIY toast with the following add-ons:

  • Home-made strawberry jam, tomato chilli jam, fried banana, minced berry compote: R12.00
  • Cheddar, cream cheese, peanut butter, grated mozzarella, rocket, fresh tomato: R12.00
  • Rosemary-roasted tomatoes, feta, hollandaise, hummus, two röstis, fresh baby spinach: R20.00
  • Cooked baby spinach, mushrooms, pesto, chilli crisp: R26.00
  • Avo or smashed avo: R30.00
  • Boerewors, pork bangers, free-range chicken, gypsy ham, chicken sausage, bacon: R32.00
  • Smoked salmon trout: R55.00

Bootlegger lunch and toasties menu

Bootlegger restaurant
Enjoy a hearty lunch or toasted sandwich with a contemporary twist. Photo: Bootlegger Coffee Company’s Facebook page (modified by author)
Enjoy an array of mouthwatering toasted sandwiches and lunch options on offer:

DishPrice
Mozzarella and tomato toastieR55.00
Ham, mozzarella, and Dijon mustardR70.00
Beff mince, cheddar, and caramelised onionsR70.00
Chicken mayoR70.00
Tuna mayoR70.00
Chicken/tuna mayo hot pressR89.00
Harissa chicken hot pressR95.00
Middle Eastern open sandwichR89.00
The club sandwichR90.00
Falafel wrapR89.00
Chicken and avo wrapR109.00
Grilled chicken saladR120.00
Salmon saladR130.00 (add avo for R30.00)
Mushroom linguineR95.00 (ad bacon for R32.00)
Battered fish and chipsR89.00
Peruvian chicken bowlR99.00
Crumbed chicken stripsR90.00
Ceasar chicken schnitzelR130.00

All toasted sandwiches are made on farm-style bread. For R35.00, you can add a side of chips to your toasted sandwich.

Bootlegger burger menu

Bootlegger menu
Indulge in one of the eatery’s mouthwatering burgers. Photo: Bootlegger Coffee Company’s Facebook page (modified by author)
Enjoy the mouthwatering burgers the highly-rated Cape Town eatery offers patrons, with an option to swap your chips for sweet potato chips at R10.00:

BurgerPrice
YumBurgerR99.00 (add mozzarella cheese for R12.00)
BootBurgerR130.00
No-bun beefR119.00
No-bun chickenR119.00
Kentucky-style chickenR109.00
Southern-fried fish burgerR115.00
Harvest burgerR125.00

Bootlegger cold drinks menu

Bootlegger cold drinks menu
Quench your thirst with an array of cold drinks available. Photo: Bootlegger Coffee Company’s Facebook page (modified by author)
Sip on a refreshment while enjoying your meal with an array of juices, freezochinos, and smoothies to enjoy:

Cold drinkPrice
Orange juiceR50.00
Apple, cucumber, spinach, and celeryR55.00
Apple and gingerR55.00
Ginger, apple, carrot, orange, and beetrootR55.00
Coconut, ginger, apple, and pineappleR60.00
Ginger shot (25ml)R25.00
Vanilla/chocolate/berry milkshakeR55.00
Peanut butter brownie/peppermint crisp/salted caramel popcorn/Bootlegger coffeeR65.00
Classic freezochinoR52.00
Chai freezochinoR52.00
Classic freezochino (with oat milk)R57.00
Dark chocolate freezochino (with oat milk)R57.00
Salted caramel freezochinoR65.00
Matcha freezochinoR65.00
Mocha freezochinoR65.00
Caramel cinnamon swirl freezochinoR65.00
Peppermint CrispR65.00
Power smoothieR58.00/R68.00(add NNN plant protein for R20.00)
Almond joy smoothieR65.00/R75.00
The glow smoothieR65.00/R75.00
Mango turmeric smoothieR65.00/R75.00
Green day smoothieR70.00/R80.00

Bootlegger liquor/other drinks menu

If you would prefer water or an alcoholic beverage, here are your options:

BeveragePrice
Coke/Sprite/other sodasR27.00
Mountain Falls water (still/sparkling)R29.00
Home-made iced tea (lemon/berry)R36.00
Appletiser/GrapetiserR36.00
Rock shandyR40.00
Sophie le Rouge (wine)R55.00/R190.00
Sophie te'blancheR55.00/R190.00
Spider Pig Bro/Zay roséR55.00/R190.00
Hope London Dry (gin)R35.00
Castle LightR35.00
Devil's Peak Lager (on tap)R42.00
Devil's Peak Hero (non-alcoholic)R35.00

Social media profiles

You can follow the Bootlegger Coffee Company on Instagram, with 28.3K followers as of December 18, 2024. Their Facebook page has 25K followers as of December 18, 2024, and their X (Twitter) profile has 3,097 followers.

The Bootlegger menu showcases delicious treats and artisanal coffee. Hearty breakfasts, juicy burgers and many more dishes are available. There is an extended alcohol list at selected stores, which you can enquire about at your local branch.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

