Bootlegger menu and latest prices (South Africa): A quick guide
Bootlegger Coffee Company is a franchise brand that started as a small coffee company created by a couple of friends in Cape Town and developed into a successful franchise nationwide. What is the Bootlegger menu, and what are the latest prices in South Africa?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Bootlegger menu and prices
- Social media profiles
The coffee company was established in 2012 by friends Pieter Bloem, De Waal Basson, and Antonie Basson. Starting as a standalone store in the heart of Sea Point, Cape Town, the establishment has since branched off to have dozens of branches nationwide.
The company focuses on sustainability and the freshest ingredients, using fresh local produce and free-range poultry. It also utilises ethical and sustainable eating, turning all waste food into compost.
Bootlegger menu and prices
The eatery is generally highly rated, with the establishment's original branch receiving an average rating of 4.0/5 out of 431 reviews on Tripadvisor. One reviewer, Veronique, said:
I was looking for a place to have a light dinner next to the stadium.That was perfect, with a nice selection of fresh healthy options. I had the chicken salad. Fast service and quiet atmosphere, exactly what I was looking for.
What kind of cuisine can you expect at the successful coffee shop? Here is the Bootlegger menu with prices:
Bootlegger coffee menu
Bootlegger coffee is the establishment's speciality, with an array of hot and coffee to choose from:
|Coffee
|Price
|Espresso
|R26.00
|Americano
|R33.00
|Cortado
|R34.00
|Magic
|R35.00
|Flat white
|R36.00
|Cappuccino
|R36.00
|Latte
|R39.00
|Bootlegger XL
|R41.00
|Mocha
|R44.00
|Babycino
|R12.00
|Rainbow babycino
|R15.00
|Iced Americano
|R33.00
|Iced latte
|R44.00
|Iced mocha
|R44.00
|Original iced coffee
|R44.00
All hot drinks are served in a standard double shot. You can add a chocolate chip coffee to your order for R23.00.
Bootlegger hot drinks menu
If you do not want classic coffee options, here are varying options, from delicious teas to coffee classics with a twist:
|Hot drinks
|Price
|Ceylon/Rooibos/Earl Grey tea
|R24.00
|Organic Rooibos tea
|R27.00
|Red cappuccino
|R39.00
|Hot chocolate
|R39.00
|White hot chocolate
|R39.00
|Vegan hot chocolate
|R44.00
|Dirty chai
|R44.00
|Chai latte
|R39.00
|Honey nut latte
|R46.00
|Vanilla latte
|R46.00
|Butterscotch latte
|R46.00
|Superlatte turmeric
|R39.00
|Superlatte beetroot and cocoa
|R39.00
|Superlatte matcha
|R39.00
Milk alternatives and extras
You can make any of the following following swaps with your hot coffee, cold coffee, and hot drink alternatives:
- Swap dairy for oat milk: R5.00
- Swap dairy for almond milk: R10.00
- Add vanilla, caramel, or hazelnut: R7.00
- Add an extra double shot: R18.00
Freshly baked
Freshly baked items, including almond croissants, muffins, cakes, and cookies, are subject to availability. Bootlegger banana bread is usually available, with two slices for R44.00. You can add peanut butter for R12.00.
Bootlegger breakfast menu
The Cape Town restaurant offers delicious breakfast options, satisfying all tastebuds:
|Breakfast
|Price
|The BootEgger
|R135.00 (extra avo for R30.00)
|Omega smash
|R135.00
|Bacon, potato rösti
|R122.00
|Classic benedict
|R122.00 (replace bacon with smoked salmon trout for R25.00)
|Bacon scrambowl
|R89.00 (replace bacon with smoked salmon trout for R25.00)
|Croissant melt
|R119.00
|Steel-cut oats
|R62.00 (add mixed berry compote or fried banana for R12.00)
|Toasted coconut citrus bircher
|R75.00
|Smashed avo toast
|R69.00 (add a poached egg for R12.00 or two for R24.00)
|Avo toast reloaded
|R90.00
|Avo hummus toast
|R88.00
|Shakshuka toast
|R80.00
|Beef mince on toast
|R99.00
|The BootBun
|R86.00
|Salmon trout bagel
|R105.00
|Buttermilk flapjacks with mascarpone
|R89.00 (add fried banana for R12.00)
|French toast banana bread/croissant
|R105.00
|Farm-style French toast
|R99.00 (add bacon bits for R32.00)
|Green omelette
|R115.00
|Beef mince omelette
|R119.00
|Peri-peri chicken livers
|R99.00
DIY breakfast
You can build your breakfast from the following standalone breakfast items:
|Item
|Price
|Fried/poached/scrambled egg
|R12.00
|Plain three-egg omelette with toast
|R48.00
|Sourdough/farm-style/rye toast
|R12.00
|Sesame seed bagel
|R15.00
|Gluten-free bread
|R15.00
|Plain croissant
|R35.00
Additions
Finish off your DIY toast with the following add-ons:
- Home-made strawberry jam, tomato chilli jam, fried banana, minced berry compote: R12.00
- Cheddar, cream cheese, peanut butter, grated mozzarella, rocket, fresh tomato: R12.00
- Rosemary-roasted tomatoes, feta, hollandaise, hummus, two röstis, fresh baby spinach: R20.00
- Cooked baby spinach, mushrooms, pesto, chilli crisp: R26.00
- Avo or smashed avo: R30.00
- Boerewors, pork bangers, free-range chicken, gypsy ham, chicken sausage, bacon: R32.00
- Smoked salmon trout: R55.00
Bootlegger lunch and toasties menu
Enjoy an array of mouthwatering toasted sandwiches and lunch options on offer:
|Dish
|Price
|Mozzarella and tomato toastie
|R55.00
|Ham, mozzarella, and Dijon mustard
|R70.00
|Beff mince, cheddar, and caramelised onions
|R70.00
|Chicken mayo
|R70.00
|Tuna mayo
|R70.00
|Chicken/tuna mayo hot press
|R89.00
|Harissa chicken hot press
|R95.00
|Middle Eastern open sandwich
|R89.00
|The club sandwich
|R90.00
|Falafel wrap
|R89.00
|Chicken and avo wrap
|R109.00
|Grilled chicken salad
|R120.00
|Salmon salad
|R130.00 (add avo for R30.00)
|Mushroom linguine
|R95.00 (ad bacon for R32.00)
|Battered fish and chips
|R89.00
|Peruvian chicken bowl
|R99.00
|Crumbed chicken strips
|R90.00
|Ceasar chicken schnitzel
|R130.00
All toasted sandwiches are made on farm-style bread. For R35.00, you can add a side of chips to your toasted sandwich.
Bootlegger burger menu
Enjoy the mouthwatering burgers the highly-rated Cape Town eatery offers patrons, with an option to swap your chips for sweet potato chips at R10.00:
|Burger
|Price
|YumBurger
|R99.00 (add mozzarella cheese for R12.00)
|BootBurger
|R130.00
|No-bun beef
|R119.00
|No-bun chicken
|R119.00
|Kentucky-style chicken
|R109.00
|Southern-fried fish burger
|R115.00
|Harvest burger
|R125.00
Bootlegger cold drinks menu
Sip on a refreshment while enjoying your meal with an array of juices, freezochinos, and smoothies to enjoy:
|Cold drink
|Price
|Orange juice
|R50.00
|Apple, cucumber, spinach, and celery
|R55.00
|Apple and ginger
|R55.00
|Ginger, apple, carrot, orange, and beetroot
|R55.00
|Coconut, ginger, apple, and pineapple
|R60.00
|Ginger shot (25ml)
|R25.00
|Vanilla/chocolate/berry milkshake
|R55.00
|Peanut butter brownie/peppermint crisp/salted caramel popcorn/Bootlegger coffee
|R65.00
|Classic freezochino
|R52.00
|Chai freezochino
|R52.00
|Classic freezochino (with oat milk)
|R57.00
|Dark chocolate freezochino (with oat milk)
|R57.00
|Salted caramel freezochino
|R65.00
|Matcha freezochino
|R65.00
|Mocha freezochino
|R65.00
|Caramel cinnamon swirl freezochino
|R65.00
|Peppermint Crisp
|R65.00
|Power smoothie
|R58.00/R68.00(add NNN plant protein for R20.00)
|Almond joy smoothie
|R65.00/R75.00
|The glow smoothie
|R65.00/R75.00
|Mango turmeric smoothie
|R65.00/R75.00
|Green day smoothie
|R70.00/R80.00
Bootlegger liquor/other drinks menu
If you would prefer water or an alcoholic beverage, here are your options:
|Beverage
|Price
|Coke/Sprite/other sodas
|R27.00
|Mountain Falls water (still/sparkling)
|R29.00
|Home-made iced tea (lemon/berry)
|R36.00
|Appletiser/Grapetiser
|R36.00
|Rock shandy
|R40.00
|Sophie le Rouge (wine)
|R55.00/R190.00
|Sophie te'blanche
|R55.00/R190.00
|Spider Pig Bro/Zay rosé
|R55.00/R190.00
|Hope London Dry (gin)
|R35.00
|Castle Light
|R35.00
|Devil's Peak Lager (on tap)
|R42.00
|Devil's Peak Hero (non-alcoholic)
|R35.00
Social media profiles
You can follow the Bootlegger Coffee Company on Instagram, with 28.3K followers as of December 18, 2024. Their Facebook page has 25K followers as of December 18, 2024, and their X (Twitter) profile has 3,097 followers.
The Bootlegger menu showcases delicious treats and artisanal coffee. Hearty breakfasts, juicy burgers and many more dishes are available. There is an extended alcohol list at selected stores, which you can enquire about at your local branch.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
READ ALSO: The NOB menu and latest prices in South Africa: a detailed guide
The NOB restaurant offers an electric atmosphere and unforgettable cuisine. Briefly.co.za wrote an article detailing what to expect at the trendy Cape Town eatery.
What is on the menu at The NOB? Read on for a detailed guide to the restaurant's menu and prices as of 2024.
Source: Briefly News
Justine De Lange (Lifestyle writer) Justine De Lange has over 6 years of experience in lifestyle, corporate and freelance writing. She started at Now Media for their lifestyle publication 'Let's Go', then joined 'travSIM' and 'Metavaro'. She now writes for Briefly News as a content writer, working with beats such as studies, services, business tips, and celebrity biographies (joined in 2022). In 2023, Justine finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can contact her directly via JustinedeLange14@gmail.com.