The NOB menu and latest prices in South Africa: a detailed guide

Step into a world of culinary delight at The NOB restaurant, where the ordinary is transformed into the extraordinary. Nestled in the vibrant Cape Town, this eatery is about serving great food and crafting unforgettable experiences. Explore The NOB's menu and the latest prices.
At NOB restaurant, every meal is a celebration of taste and creativity. The friendly staff and laid-back vibe create the perfect setting for hearty dishes made from the freshest ingredients. Get ready to dive into a burger experience like no other from the NOB menu.
The NOB's menu and latest prices in South Africa
The NOB restaurant offers a great dining experience, hinting at its delicious meals, superb service, and atmosphere. One of their satisfied customers left a review:
Service great, burgers great, fries great. What more could we ask for. Friendly bunch of staff. Fast service and such value for money with the burgers. We were softies in opting for the Ordinary Joes, but will try the bigger burgers next time. Really enjoyed. Looking forward to another visit.
Average Joe Burger
The NOB average Joe Burger menu has various options, each with a 180g patty and fries. These include;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|AJ Captain Burger
|Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce and mayo.
|R115.50
|AJ Porra Burger
|Garlic prego sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo.
|R130
|AJ Chilli Cheese Burger
|Chilli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce and mayo.
|R130
|AJ Captain Burger With Cheese
|Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce and mayo.
|R123.50
|AJ Full House Burger
|Garlic prego sauce, egg, bacon, chilli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo.
|R167.70
|AJ Mexican Burger
|Nachos, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo.
|R149.50
|AJ C.A.R Burger
|Camembert, rocket, avocado, pickles, tomato, and onion.
|R167.70
|AJ Porker Burger
|Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo.
|R149.50
|AJ Breakfast Burger
|Bacon, egg, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo.
|R154.70
|AJ Hawaiian Burger
|Pineapple, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo.
|R136.50
|AJ Knobi Burger
|Garlic prego sauce, garlic aioli mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo.
|R142
|AJ Pepperyshroom Burger
|Peppery mushroom sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo.
|R136.50
|AJ Blue Cheese Burger
|Blue cheese sauce, caramelised onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo.
|R167.70
The NOB ordinary burger menu
Enjoy this one-of-a-kind burger delicacy; each comes with a 16cm diameter, 280g patty. Their burger menu has the following options;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|NOB Porker Burger
|Bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. It is served with fries.
|R153
|NOB Knobi Burger
|Garlic prego sauce, garlic aioli mayo, lettuce, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. It is served with fries.
|R154
|NOB Porra Burger
|Garlic prego sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce and mayo. It is served with fries.
|R143
|NOB Mexican Burger
|Nachos, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo.It is served with fries.
|R168
|NOB C.A.R Burger
|Camembert, rocket, avocado, pickles, tomato, and onion. Served with fries.
|R174
|NOB Captain Burger
|Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce and mayo. It is served with fries.
|R123.5
|NOB Breakfast Burger
|The main ingredients are bacon, egg, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce and mayo. It is served with fries.
|NOB Pork Me Out Burger
|Double cheese, bacon, pickles, chillies, German mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, BBQ sauce, mayo, and 200g pulled pork.
|R220
|NOB Hawaiian Burger
|It consists of pineapple, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo, and it is served with fries.
|R143
|NOB Blue Cheese Burger
|Blue cheese sauce, caramelised onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. It is served with fries.
|R175
|NOB Chilli Cheese Burger
|Chilli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. Served with fries.
|R136
|NOB Pepperyshroom Burger
|Peppery mushroom sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. It is served with fries.
|R143
|NOB Full House Burger
|Garlic prego sauce, egg, bacon, cheese, chilli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce and mayo. It is served with fries.
|R174
|NOB Captain Burger With Cheese
|Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. Served with fries.
|R134
Small Bites
The NOB menu and prices for their small bites menu are as follows;
|Item
|Descriptions
|Price
|Mash Cheese Chorizo Balls
|4 Mash, cheese, chorizo balls.
|R98
|Wings
|3 Large crumbed wings served in your choice of BBQ, homemade buffalo.
|R75
|Large Crumbed Wings
|3 Large crumbed wings.
|R102.5
|Crumbed Chicken Strips
|5 Crispy battered chicken strips served with a side of spicy mayo.
|R85
|Jalapeño Popper
|3 Jalapeño poppers – can be hot. Serve with a choice of mayo.
|R103
|Chili-Cheese Balls
|4 Fried mash balls stuffed with pickled chillies and cheese. Served with a choice of mayo.
|R78
|Jalapeno – Cheese Mash Balls
|4 Fried mash balls stuffed with jalapenos and cheese.
|R60
No Ordinary sides
The NOB price list for their side dishes has the following options;
|Item
|Price
|Fries
|R39
|Cheese Fries
|R49
|Chilli Cheese Fries
|R59
No Ordinary Ribs & Wings
Devour the finger-licking options, each served with a side of choice from their Ribs & Wings menu, which has the following tasty options;
|Item
|Price
|Crumbed Chicken Wings
|R249
|Pork Ribs
|R179
Nachos
Elevate your dining experience with the No Ordinary Burgers Nacho menu. Their expertly prepared Nacho options include;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Spicy Tomato Nachos Melted in Cheese
|Served with guacamole, salsa, and tzatziki.
|R107
|Pulled Beef Nachos
|Topped with Tzatziki, Salsa, and Guacamole.
|R162.80
|Chicken Nachos
|Topped with Tzatziki, Salsa, and Guacamole.
|R143.80
NOB also offers diners the opportunity to build their Nachos from scratch with the following items;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Build Your Nachos
|Corn tomato-flavoured nachos melted in cheese. Served with guacamole, salsa, and tzatziki.
|R107
No Ordinary Tex-Mex
The No Ordinary Tex-Mex menu has a variety of dishes, including;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Tacos x 2
|Barbacoa – Shredded beef, lettuce, salsa, rice, beans,cheese, coriander & guacamole.
|R75
|Barbacoa Burrito
|Shredded beef, lettuce,coriander and guacamole.
|Standard: R95Mega: R160
|Chipotle Burrito
|Grilled chicken, lettuce, and guacamole
|Standard: R85Mega: R150
|Grilled Haloumi Burrito
|Grilled halloumi, lettuce, salsa, cheese, coriander,Mexican rice and guacamole.
|Standard: R90Mega: R155
|Grilled Mushrooms Burrito
|Grilled mushrooms, lettuce, salsa, rice, beans,cheese, coriander, and guacamole.
|Standard: R70Mega: R135
Does The Nob serve alcohol?
The NOB restaurant does not serve alcohol. Its menu includes a variety of non-alcoholic and cold beverages served alongside its delicious food offerings.
Where is the NOB restaurant located?
The No Ordinary Burger restaurant offers a laid-back atmosphere and specialises in gourmet burgers. It is located at the Tygerlake Building, Niagara Road, Cape Town, South Africa.
They can be contacted via their official Facebook page, which boasts 88% recommendations out of 447 reviews (as of November 2024). Their other contact details include;
- Phone: +27 84 477 2434
- Email: foodtrendssa@gmail.com
The NOB menu offers mouthwatering burgers and an irresistible cosy ambience. Whether you are a local or just passing through, this restaurant promises a dining adventure that will leave you craving more.
