The NOB menu and latest prices in South Africa: a detailed guide

The NOB restaurant offers a laid-back atmosphere and specialises in gourmet burgers, located in Cape Town. This eatery is about serving great food and crafting unforgettable experiences.

Photo: @The NOB on Facebook

At NOB restaurant, every meal is a celebration of taste and creativity. The friendly staff and laid-back vibe create the perfect setting for hearty dishes made from the freshest ingredients. Get ready to dive into a burger experience like no other from the NOB menu.

The NOB's menu and latest prices in South Africa

One of their satisfied customers left a review:

Service great, burgers great, fries great. What more could we ask for. Friendly bunch of staff. Fast service and such value for money with the burgers. We were softies in opting for the Ordinary Joes, but will try the bigger burgers next time. Really enjoyed. Looking forward to another visit.

Average Joe Burger

Photo: @The NOB on Facebook

The NOB average Joe Burger menu has various options, each with a 180g patty and fries. These include;

Item Description Price AJ Captain Burger Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce and mayo. R115.50 AJ Porra Burger Garlic prego sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. R130 AJ Chilli Cheese Burger Chilli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce and mayo. R130 AJ Captain Burger With Cheese Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce and mayo. R123.50 AJ Full House Burger Garlic prego sauce, egg, bacon, chilli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. R167.70 AJ Mexican Burger Nachos, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. R149.50 AJ C.A.R Burger Camembert, rocket, avocado, pickles, tomato, and onion. R167.70 AJ Porker Burger Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. R149.50 AJ Breakfast Burger Bacon, egg, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. R154.70 AJ Hawaiian Burger Pineapple, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. R136.50 AJ Knobi Burger Garlic prego sauce, garlic aioli mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. R142 AJ Pepperyshroom Burger Peppery mushroom sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. R136.50 AJ Blue Cheese Burger Blue cheese sauce, caramelised onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. R167.70

The NOB ordinary burger menu

Photo: @The NOB on Facebook

Enjoy this one-of-a-kind burger delicacy; each comes with a 16cm diameter, 280g patty. Their burger menu has the following options;

Item Description Price NOB Porker Burger Bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. It is served with fries. R153 NOB Knobi Burger Garlic prego sauce, garlic aioli mayo, lettuce, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. It is served with fries. R154 NOB Porra Burger Garlic prego sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce and mayo. It is served with fries. R143 NOB Mexican Burger Nachos, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. It is served with fries. R168 NOB C.A.R Burger Camembert, rocket, avocado, pickles, tomato, and onion. Served with fries. R174 NOB Captain Burger Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce and mayo. It is served with fries. R123.5 NOB Breakfast Burger The main ingredients are bacon, egg, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce and mayo. It is served with fries. NOB Pork Me Out Burger Double cheese, bacon, pickles, chillies, German mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, BBQ sauce, mayo, and 200g pulled pork. R220 NOB Hawaiian Burger It consists of pineapple, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo, and it is served with fries. R143 NOB Blue Cheese Burger Blue cheese sauce, caramelised onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. It is served with fries. R175 NOB Chilli Cheese Burger Chilli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. Served with fries. R136 NOB Pepperyshroom Burger Peppery mushroom sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. It is served with fries. R143 NOB Full House Burger Garlic prego sauce, egg, bacon, cheese, chilli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce and mayo. It is served with fries. R174 NOB Captain Burger With Cheese Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. Served with fries. R134

Small Bites

Photo: @The NOB on Facebook

The NOB menu and prices for their small bites menu are as follows;

Item Descriptions Price Mash Cheese Chorizo Balls 4 Mash, cheese, chorizo balls. R98 Wings 3 Large crumbed wings served in your choice of BBQ, homemade buffalo. R75 Large Crumbed Wings 3 Large crumbed wings. R102.5 Crumbed Chicken Strips 5 Crispy battered chicken strips served with a side of spicy mayo. R85 Jalapeño Popper 3 Jalapeño poppers – can be hot. Serve with a choice of mayo. R103 Chili-Cheese Balls 4 Fried mash balls stuffed with pickled chillies and cheese. Served with a choice of mayo. R78 Jalapeno – Cheese Mash Balls 4 Fried mash balls stuffed with jalapenos and cheese. R60

No Ordinary sides

The NOB price list for their side dishes has the following options;

Item Price Fries R39 Cheese Fries R49 Chilli Cheese Fries R59

No Ordinary Ribs & Wings

Photo: @The NOB on Facebook

Devour the finger-licking options, each served with a side of choice from their Ribs & Wings menu, which has the following tasty options;

Item Price Crumbed Chicken Wings R249 Pork Ribs R179

Nachos

Elevate your dining experience with the No Ordinary Burgers Nacho menu. Their expertly prepared Nacho options include;

Item Description Price Spicy Tomato Nachos Melted in Cheese Served with guacamole, salsa, and tzatziki. R107 Pulled Beef Nachos Topped with Tzatziki, Salsa, and Guacamole. R162.80 Chicken Nachos Topped with Tzatziki, Salsa, and Guacamole. R143.80

NOB also offers diners the opportunity to build their Nachos from scratch with the following items;

Item Description Price Build Your Nachos Corn tomato-flavoured nachos melted in cheese. Served with guacamole, salsa, and tzatziki. R107

No Ordinary Tex-Mex

The No Ordinary Tex-Mex menu has a variety of dishes, including;

Item Description Price Tacos x 2 Barbacoa – Shredded beef, lettuce, salsa, rice, beans, cheese, coriander & guacamole. R75 Barbacoa Burrito Shredded beef, lettuce, coriander and guacamole. Standard: R95 Mega: R160 Chipotle Burrito Grilled chicken, lettuce, and guacamole Standard: R85 Mega: R150 Grilled Haloumi Burrito Grilled halloumi, lettuce, salsa, cheese, coriander, Mexican rice and guacamole. Standard: R90 Mega: R155 Grilled Mushrooms Burrito Grilled mushrooms, lettuce, salsa, rice, beans, cheese, coriander, and guacamole. Standard: R70 Mega: R135

Does The Nob serve alcohol?

The NOB restaurant does not serve alcohol. Its menu includes a variety of non-alcoholic and cold beverages served alongside its delicious food offerings.

Photo: @The NOB on Facebook

Where is the NOB restaurant located?

The No Ordinary Burger restaurant offers a laid-back atmosphere and specialises in gourmet burgers. It is located at the Tygerlake Building, Niagara Road, Cape Town, South Africa.

They can be contacted via their official Facebook page, which boasts 88% recommendations out of 447 reviews (as of November 2024). Their other contact details include;

Phone : +27 84 477 2434

: +27 84 477 2434 Email: foodtrendssa@gmail.com

The NOB menu offers mouthwatering burgers and an irresistible cosy ambience. Whether you are a local or just passing through, this restaurant promises a dining adventure that will leave you craving more.

