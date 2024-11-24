Global site navigation

The NOB menu and latest prices in South Africa: a detailed guide
by  Bennett Yates 6 min read

Step into a world of culinary delight at The NOB restaurant, where the ordinary is transformed into the extraordinary. Nestled in the vibrant Cape Town, this eatery is about serving great food and crafting unforgettable experiences. Explore The NOB's menu and the latest prices.

The NOB restaurant
The NOB restaurant offers a laid-back atmosphere and specialises in gourmet burgers. Photo: @The NOB on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

At NOB restaurant, every meal is a celebration of taste and creativity. The friendly staff and laid-back vibe create the perfect setting for hearty dishes made from the freshest ingredients. Get ready to dive into a burger experience like no other from the NOB menu.

The NOB's menu and latest prices in South Africa

The NOB restaurant offers a great dining experience, hinting at its delicious meals, superb service, and atmosphere. One of their satisfied customers left a review:

Service great, burgers great, fries great. What more could we ask for. Friendly bunch of staff. Fast service and such value for money with the burgers. We were softies in opting for the Ordinary Joes, but will try the bigger burgers next time. Really enjoyed. Looking forward to another visit.

Average Joe Burger

The NOB burgers
The NOB is about serving great food and crafting unforgettable experiences. Photo: @The NOB on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The NOB average Joe Burger menu has various options, each with a 180g patty and fries. These include;

Item Description Price
AJ Captain BurgerLettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce and mayo. R115.50
AJ Porra Burger Garlic prego sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. R130
AJ Chilli Cheese BurgerChilli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce and mayo. R130
AJ Captain Burger With CheeseLettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce and mayo. R123.50
AJ Full House BurgerGarlic prego sauce, egg, bacon, chilli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. R167.70
AJ Mexican Burger Nachos, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo.R149.50
AJ C.A.R BurgerCamembert, rocket, avocado, pickles, tomato, and onion.R167.70
AJ Porker BurgerBacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. R149.50
AJ Breakfast BurgerBacon, egg, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. R154.70
AJ Hawaiian BurgerPineapple, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. R136.50
AJ Knobi BurgerGarlic prego sauce, garlic aioli mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo.R142
AJ Pepperyshroom BurgerPeppery mushroom sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo.R136.50
AJ Blue Cheese BurgerBlue cheese sauce, caramelised onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. R167.70

The NOB ordinary burger menu

The NOB burgers
Elevate your dining experience with The NOB burgers. Photo: @The NOB on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Enjoy this one-of-a-kind burger delicacy; each comes with a 16cm diameter, 280g patty. Their burger menu has the following options;

Item Description Price
NOB Porker BurgerBacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. It is served with fries.R153
NOB Knobi BurgerGarlic prego sauce, garlic aioli mayo, lettuce, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. It is served with fries.R154
NOB Porra BurgerGarlic prego sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce and mayo. It is served with fries.R143
NOB Mexican BurgerNachos, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo.It is served with fries.R168
NOB C.A.R BurgerCamembert, rocket, avocado, pickles, tomato, and onion. Served with fries.R174
NOB Captain Burger Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce and mayo. It is served with fries.R123.5
NOB Breakfast BurgerThe main ingredients are bacon, egg, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce and mayo. It is served with fries.
NOB Pork Me Out BurgerDouble cheese, bacon, pickles, chillies, German mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, BBQ sauce, mayo, and 200g pulled pork.R220
NOB Hawaiian BurgerIt consists of pineapple, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo, and it is served with fries.R143
NOB Blue Cheese BurgerBlue cheese sauce, caramelised onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. It is served with fries.R175
NOB Chilli Cheese BurgerChilli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. Served with fries.R136
NOB Pepperyshroom BurgerPeppery mushroom sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. It is served with fries.R143
NOB Full House BurgerGarlic prego sauce, egg, bacon, cheese, chilli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce and mayo. It is served with fries.R174
NOB Captain Burger With CheeseLettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, and mayo. Served with fries.R134

Small Bites

The NOB burgers and fries
The NOB restaurant offers a dining adventure that will leave you craving more. Photo: @The NOB on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The NOB menu and prices for their small bites menu are as follows;

Item Descriptions Price
Mash Cheese Chorizo Balls4 Mash, cheese, chorizo balls.R98
Wings3 Large crumbed wings served in your choice of BBQ, homemade buffalo.R75
Large Crumbed Wings3 Large crumbed wings.R102.5
Crumbed Chicken Strips5 Crispy battered chicken strips served with a side of spicy mayo.R85
Jalapeño Popper3 Jalapeño poppers – can be hot. Serve with a choice of mayo.R103
Chili-Cheese Balls4 Fried mash balls stuffed with pickled chillies and cheese. Served with a choice of mayo.R78
Jalapeno – Cheese Mash Balls4 Fried mash balls stuffed with jalapenos and cheese.R60

No Ordinary sides

The NOB price list for their side dishes has the following options;

Item Price
FriesR39
Cheese FriesR49
Chilli Cheese FriesR59

No Ordinary Ribs & Wings

The NOB food
The NOB restaurant offers a great dining experience, hinting at its delicious meals, superb service, and atmosphere. Photo: @The NOB on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Devour the finger-licking options, each served with a side of choice from their Ribs & Wings menu, which has the following tasty options;

Item Price
Crumbed Chicken WingsR249
Pork RibsR179

Nachos

Elevate your dining experience with the No Ordinary Burgers Nacho menu. Their expertly prepared Nacho options include;

Item Description Price
Spicy Tomato Nachos Melted in CheeseServed with guacamole, salsa, and tzatziki.R107
Pulled Beef NachosTopped with Tzatziki, Salsa, and Guacamole. R162.80
Chicken NachosTopped with Tzatziki, Salsa, and Guacamole. R143.80

NOB also offers diners the opportunity to build their Nachos from scratch with the following items;

Item Description Price
Build Your NachosCorn tomato-flavoured nachos melted in cheese. Served with guacamole, salsa, and tzatziki.R107

No Ordinary Tex-Mex

The No Ordinary Tex-Mex menu has a variety of dishes, including;

Item Description Price
Tacos x 2Barbacoa – Shredded beef, lettuce, salsa, rice, beans,cheese, coriander & guacamole.R75
Barbacoa BurritoShredded beef, lettuce,coriander and guacamole.Standard: R95Mega: R160
Chipotle BurritoGrilled chicken, lettuce, and guacamoleStandard: R85Mega: R150
Grilled Haloumi BurritoGrilled halloumi, lettuce, salsa, cheese, coriander,Mexican rice and guacamole.Standard: R90Mega: R155
Grilled Mushrooms BurritoGrilled mushrooms, lettuce, salsa, rice, beans,cheese, coriander, and guacamole.Standard: R70Mega: R135

Does The Nob serve alcohol?

The NOB restaurant does not serve alcohol. Its menu includes a variety of non-alcoholic and cold beverages served alongside its delicious food offerings.

The NOB drinks
The NOB menu offers mouthwatering drinks and a cosy ambience that you cannot resist. Photo: @The NOB on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Where is the NOB restaurant located?

The No Ordinary Burger restaurant offers a laid-back atmosphere and specialises in gourmet burgers. It is located at the Tygerlake Building, Niagara Road, Cape Town, South Africa.

They can be contacted via their official Facebook page, which boasts 88% recommendations out of 447 reviews (as of November 2024). Their other contact details include;

  • Phone: +27 84 477 2434
  • Email: foodtrendssa@gmail.com

The NOB menu offers mouthwatering burgers and an irresistible cosy ambience. Whether you are a local or just passing through, this restaurant promises a dining adventure that will leave you craving more.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

