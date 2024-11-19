Marble restaurant menu with updated prices: South Africa

Marble Restaurant is a contemporary, upscale steakhouse and grill located in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded by Chef David Higgs, Marble is known for its unique open-fire cooking concept, offering a modern twist on traditional South African flavours. Here is the Marble restaurant menu with updated prices.

Marble restaurant is known for its unique open-fire cooking concept, offering a modern twist on traditional South African flavours. Photo: @marblesouthafrica on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Marble restaurant has become a favourite spot for food lovers. The restaurant has a stylish design, a cosy feel, and beautiful views of the Johannesburg skyline, making it a popular spot for celebrations or business dinners. They also have a good selection of South African wines and cocktails to enjoy with your meal.

Marble restaurant menu and prices

Marble celebrates the quintessential South African tradition of cooking on fire—not just meat but all ingredients cooked on coals, including fish, poultry, vegetables, and bread. The Marble restaurant in Johannesburg has a rating of 4.5/5 on Dineplan. One satisfied customer left a review on 30 October 2024. It reads:

As always, food is excellent quality, and the service is top shelf. You know as soon as you step in that you are going to be treated like a top diner. The steak was delicious, and the pavlova was actual magic.

With over 90 dishes and 150 recipes influenced by Higgs' career journey, Marble restaurant is a culinary adventure that brings together the unique and interesting flavours of Southern Africa. Below is the Marble restaurant’s food menu and prices.

Marble restaurant main menu

Marble restaurant’s main menu features flame-grilled dishes inspired by South African flavours and made with fresh, seasonal ingredients. From starters to desserts, each dish brings bold, authentic tastes with a modern touch.

Starter menu

Marble starters menu options. Photo: @marblesouthafrica on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Marble restaurant's starter menu features a delicious selection to begin any meal. Highlights include the signature Marble bites, fresh salmon, and tender fillets. Check out their prices below.

Item Description Price Something to Nibble Hummus, baba ganouj, smoked olive tapenade R115 Asparagus Wood-fired asparagus, smoked aubergine and garlic cream, pea and dill oil, seed crisp, parmesan R185 Marble Avo Ritz Coal fired prawn tails, avocado, prawn mayonnaise, chives R185 Overnight coal roasted soup Changes daily R120 Cobb salad Bacon, Healey’s mature cheddar, soft boiled egg, avocado, honey and mustard dressing R165 Marble bites From the grill lamb ribs with chimichurri, smoked peri-peri chicken wings, short rib magwinya with kumquat jam, game skewer R210 Super salad Fired and marinated cauliflower, iceberg, edamame, peas, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, pomegranate, cucumber, mint and tahini dressing R155 French onion soup Deep rich classic onion broth, gruyère and emmenthal croutons R135 Beetroot Rosemary and thyme, fired hassleback beetroot, crispy chilli oil, pepe’s goats' cheese, Marble focaccia, honey, white wine gooseberry preserve R130 Tuna Seared yellowfin tuna, compressed and pickled watermelon, gem lettuce, soy peanuts and lime dressing R165 Salmon Salmon gravlax, soy ginger dressing, fried aubergines, sumac & basil R195 Fillet Seasoned diced fillet, gherkin, tomato, onion, yuzu mayonnaise, green chilli R155 Kudu Cured kudu, soy marinated aubergine, fired grapes, crispy kale, smoked bone marrow R195 Duck Liver Pâté Duck liver parfait, kumquat jam, magwinya R195 Octopus Wood-fired octopus, fried baby potatoes, gremolata, crispy chorizo, Turkish olives, sundried tomato, red onion salsa R215 Marble snails Snails in the wood fired oven, tomato and garlic stew, herb butter, mozzarella and gruyère R175 Oysters Thai water dressing, citrus granita, mint R95 Burrata salad Buratta orange dressing, roasted sweet potato, grilled radicchio, toasted sunflower seeds and pomegranate R235 Marble Caesar salad Pancetta, anchovies, iceberg, croutons, pine nuts, grilled lime, parmesan dressing R185

The works

Marble restaurant's works menu options. Photo: @marblesouthafrica on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The works menu is packed with various flavourful and satisfying popular foods. It features hearty King Oyster Mushrooms, juicy chicken, and tender lamb cutlets—a perfect choice for a delicious and wholesome meal.

Item Description Price King Oyster mushroom Charred King oyster mushroom, pearl barley stew, lemon pickled aubergine, fried bocconcini, rocket pesto, sun-dried tomatoes R215 Pork Grilled pork belly, miso & honey glaze, apple, celery, sultanas' slaw, sweet potato, Bok choy, cashew nuts R265 Fillet Coal-fired fillet of beef, roasted cherry tomatoes, red pepper brava sauces, rosemary roasted potatoes, grilled zucchini, mojo dressing R355 Broccoli Charred dukka broccoli, red pepper béarnaise, mushroom, edamame beans, chili oil, cranberry and almond salsa R235 Seabass Open fire grilled seabass, sundried tomato crumb, green peppercorn and lemongrass sauce, dill and sherry vinegar potatoes, feta cream, sugar snaps R335 Salmon Coal roasted salmon with tarragon and fennel beurre blanc, confit potato, grilled gem lettuce, rocket pesto, pickled radish, peas R365 Rib-Eye Coal fired ribeye, hassle back potato, Jack Daniels & butter pepper cream, mushrooms, roasted garlic dressing, parmesan R375 Chicken Wood-fired chicken, roasted sweet potato, grilled corn salsa, smoked chipotle sauce, coriander and jalapeño aji R285 Lamb cutlets Grilled lamb cutlets, harissa roasted aubergine, marinated olives and goat's cheese R385 Risotto Fennel-lemon risotto, confit fennel, charred artichokes, basil oil R225 Game Wood-fired game loin, curried lentils, roasted beetroot and grapefruit slaw, pickled beetroot, red wine jus R325 Sirloin Wood-fired sirloin, braised onion and mushrooms, smoked olive oil potato, red chilli and onion jam, with charred brussels sprouts R335 Duck Confit duck leg, thyme roasted nartjies, butternut, smoked ricotta, Bok choy, duck jus R315 Fired fish and shellfish for two Prawns, calamari, octopus, line fish, lime rice, shellfish butter, braaied greens R1460 Selection of grilled meat for two Fillet, sirloin, lamb cutlets, marble fries, selection of sauces R1260

Desserts menu

Marble restaurant's dessert menu options. Photo: @marblesouthafrica on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The desserts menu offers a variety of sweet treats to complete any meal. Highlights include Ice cream sandwiches, rice pudding, and cheesecakes. Here is a list of their prices.

Item Description Price Ice cream sandwiches 1. Sugar crusted churros, Frangelico ice cream, hazelnut praline. 2. Rose and hibiscus jelly with mixed berry sorbet. 3. Turkish delight Stroopwafels with mascarpone parfait, salted caramel, dark chocolate R95 Bread pudding Chocolate & orange bread pudding, coffee ice‑cream, whiskey cream R125 Pavlova Mango mousse, passionfruit gel, meringue, passionfruit glass, mango and yuzu sorbet R125 Rice pudding Citrus infused rice pudding, kumquat compote, puffed rice, lime gel R125 Elderflower and lime Elderflower Cremieux, yoghurt mousse, meringue, coconut biscuit, coconut and Prosecco sorbet R125 Strawberry and peach Strawberry crème, peach and rose sorbet, berry tuiles, peach sponge. R125 Cheesecake Baked pistachio cheesecake, kataifi crunch, cranberry nougat, halva, lime frozen yoghurt R125

Signature meat cuts

Marble’s signature meat cuts are carefully chosen from top producers worldwide, each selected for exceptional taste, marbling, and maturity. These cuts are renowned globally, offering a rich and distinguished flavour.

Item Price Rib-eye 400g R1,490 Sirloin 300g R1,150

Chalmar beef menu

Marble restaurant' signature meat cuts options. Photo: @marblesouthafrica on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chalmar beef cuts are a true celebration of South African craftsmanship. They offer premium steaks that are expertly aged for superior flavour.

Item Price Prime Rib 800g R585 T-Bone 800g R595 Tomahawk 1kg R895

Marble Ribs

Item Price Rib-Eye 400g R1,490 Rib eye bone 950g R2,890 Tomahawk ribs steak 1.2kg R3,490 Wagyu strip sirloin steak 400g R2,490

Marble bar and drinks menu

The marble bar menu offers the best dishes of Johannesburg with delicious tacos, expertly made cocktails, and stunning views. Below is the Marble bar menu and their prices.

Bar lounge bites

Item Price Sirloin R295 Chicken wings R105 Beef slider R125 Short rib taco R125 Pork sliders R105 Baked Camembert R135 Oysters R95 Lamb Roll R125 Pissaladière R95 Tuna Taco R105 Fish and Chips R125 Cup of Green Olives R95 Bowl of Biltong R125 Skin on Nuts R65

Cocktails

Marble restaurant's cocktails menu options. Photo: @marblesouthafrica on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The cocktail menu features a range of expertly crafted drinks. Signature options include clarified Piña Colada, classic Martinis, and Bianco Charrara.

Item Description Price Bianco Charrara 2.0 Inverroche verdant, elderflower syrup, citrus R200 Italian Rose 2.0 Tanqueray ten, Moët rosé, citrus, sugar syrup R260 Lemon Verbena Margarita Rooibos infused patron silver, Cointreau, citrus, lemon verbena syrup, salt pearls R220 Passion Fruit Martini Absolut elyx, Cointreau, passion fruit pulp, citrus, prosecco R220 Bellini Breeze Inverroche classic, peach & tarragon syrup, citrus, prosecco R160 Clarified Piña Colada Bacardi Carta Blanca, clarified pineapple juice, coconut liquor, citric acid solution R150 The Dove Ciroc summer citrus, grapefruit juice, grapefruit syrup, Aperol Barbier, soda water. R180 Foxy Hollers Ketel One, Lime and Mint Syrup, Dill, Citric Solution R140 Flowers and Fruits Hibiscus infused patron reposado, clarified grapefruit juice, orgeat, grapefruit tonic R220 Summer Rain Tanqueray, mango juice, Jalapeno syrup, spicy mango syrup, citrus R160 Amber Embrace Inverroche amber, pomegranate & thyme syrup, port, citrus, aromatic bitters R180 Dragon’s Fury Johnnie Walker gold, sherry, smoked pineapple juice, farlenum syrup, citrus R220 Agave Kiss Avion Reposado, Mezcal, Jalapeno syrup, citrus, cucumber bitters R220 Eclipse Glenliviet 12 year, orgeat, espresso, orange bitters, chilli bitters R220 Seranade Johnnie Walker black, gingerbread syrup, citrus, sparkling apple juice, aromatic bitters R160 Zoe Sours Avion Reposado, cherry syrup, citrus, cherry bitters R220 Nebula Don Julio Reposado, strawberry Oleo, citrus, Rosso Vermouth R210 Jungle Fever Martell Blue Swift, Don Julio Blanco, smoked pineapple juice, falernum citrus, Campari bitters R260 Labyrinth Bacardi 8, cardamom syrup, citrus, berry shrub, cherry bitters R180 Colon PunchIn Ron colon rum, Kumquat Cordial, Cointreau, citrus R160

Other cocktails

Item Description Price Penthouse Maverick Iconic botanical spirit, citrus, sugar syrup R120 The Iconic Iconic botanical spirit, citrus, grapefruit juice, rose syrup, simple syrup R120 Fior Di Bosco Apple juice, Litchi syrup, citrus, fresh mint leaves, soda water R120 Honey Badger Cranberry juice, apple juice, ginger & honey syrup, citrus R120 No Drama Llama Pineapple juice, almond syrup, citrus, grenadine R120 Basil's Revenge Iconic botanical spirit, oranges, citrus, basil leaves, tonic water R120

Who is the owner of Marble restaurant?

Marble restaurant in Johannesburg is co-owned by Chef David Higgs and business partner Gary Kyriacou.

Does Marble restaurant have a dress code?

The Marble restaurant dress code varies by location but is generally smart casual. Guests are encouraged to dress stylishly to match the restaurant's elegant atmosphere.

When did Marble restaurant open?

Marble restaurant was opened in August 2016 and quickly became one of the best restaurants in Johannesburg.

If you need to contact the restaurant, here are their contact details and social media pages:

Customer care : +27 10 594 5550

: +27 10 594 5550 Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Website

Marble restaurant offers a variety of high-quality dishes, from grilled meats and fresh seafood to creative vegetarian options, all prepared over an open fire for a unique flavour. Prices vary depending on the item and the quantity of orders. Check out the list above for your favourite Marble restaurant menu with updated prices in South Africa.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: Nando's menu and prices in South Africa: Updated guide

Briefly.co.za published an exciting post about Nando's menu and prices in South Africa. Nando's is a multinational fast-casual chain specialising in Portuguese flame-grilled Peri-Peri style chicken. It was founded by Fernando Duarte and Robert Brozin in 1987 and has outlets in 30 countries.

With its vibrant and inviting atmosphere, Nando's has become a destination for food enthusiasts across South Africa. The chain restaurant menu is very reasonable, making it an excellent option for budget-minded diners. Read on to discover Nando's menu and prices.

Source: Briefly News