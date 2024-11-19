Global site navigation

Marble restaurant menu with updated prices: South Africa
by  Rodah Mogeni 9 min read

Marble Restaurant is a contemporary, upscale steakhouse and grill located in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded by Chef David Higgs, Marble is known for its unique open-fire cooking concept, offering a modern twist on traditional South African flavours. Here is the Marble restaurant menu with updated prices.

Marble restaurant menu and prices
Marble restaurant is known for its unique open-fire cooking concept, offering a modern twist on traditional South African flavours.
The Marble restaurant has become a favourite spot for food lovers. The restaurant has a stylish design, a cosy feel, and beautiful views of the Johannesburg skyline, making it a popular spot for celebrations or business dinners. They also have a good selection of South African wines and cocktails to enjoy with your meal.

Marble restaurant menu and prices

Marble celebrates the quintessential South African tradition of cooking on fire—not just meat but all ingredients cooked on coals, including fish, poultry, vegetables, and bread. The Marble restaurant in Johannesburg has a rating of 4.5/5 on Dineplan. One satisfied customer left a review on 30 October 2024. It reads:

As always, food is excellent quality, and the service is top shelf. You know as soon as you step in that you are going to be treated like a top diner. The steak was delicious, and the pavlova was actual magic.

With over 90 dishes and 150 recipes influenced by Higgs' career journey, Marble restaurant is a culinary adventure that brings together the unique and interesting flavours of Southern Africa. Below is the Marble restaurant’s food menu and prices.

Marble restaurant main menu

Marble restaurant’s main menu features flame-grilled dishes inspired by South African flavours and made with fresh, seasonal ingredients. From starters to desserts, each dish brings bold, authentic tastes with a modern touch.

Starter menu

Marble starters menu options
Marble starters menu options.
Marble restaurant's starter menu features a delicious selection to begin any meal. Highlights include the signature Marble bites, fresh salmon, and tender fillets. Check out their prices below.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Something to NibbleHummus, baba ganouj, smoked olive tapenadeR115
AsparagusWood-fired asparagus, smoked aubergine and garlic cream, pea and dill oil, seed crisp, parmesanR185
Marble Avo RitzCoal fired prawn tails, avocado, prawn mayonnaise, chivesR185
Overnight coal roasted soupChanges dailyR120
Cobb saladBacon, Healey’s mature cheddar, soft boiled egg, avocado, honey and mustard dressingR165
Marble bitesFrom the grill lamb ribs with chimichurri, smoked peri-peri chicken wings, short rib magwinya with kumquat jam, game skewerR210
Super saladFired and marinated cauliflower, iceberg, edamame, peas, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, pomegranate, cucumber, mint and tahini dressingR155
French onion soupDeep rich classic onion broth, gruyère and emmenthal croutonsR135
BeetrootRosemary and thyme, fired hassleback beetroot, crispy chilli oil, pepe’s goats' cheese, Marble focaccia, honey, white wine gooseberry preserveR130
TunaSeared yellowfin tuna, compressed and pickled watermelon, gem lettuce, soy peanuts and lime dressingR165
SalmonSalmon gravlax, soy ginger dressing, fried aubergines, sumac & basilR195
FilletSeasoned diced fillet, gherkin, tomato, onion, yuzu mayonnaise, green chilliR155
KuduCured kudu, soy marinated aubergine, fired grapes, crispy kale, smoked bone marrowR195
Duck Liver PâtéDuck liver parfait, kumquat jam, magwinyaR195
OctopusWood-fired octopus, fried baby potatoes, gremolata, crispy chorizo, Turkish olives, sundried tomato, red onion salsaR215
Marble snailsSnails in the wood fired oven, tomato and garlic stew, herb butter, mozzarella and gruyèreR175
OystersThai water dressing, citrus granita, mintR95
Burrata saladBuratta orange dressing, roasted sweet potato, grilled radicchio, toasted sunflower seeds and pomegranateR235
Marble Caesar saladPancetta, anchovies, iceberg, croutons, pine nuts, grilled lime, parmesan dressingR185

The works

The works menu options.
Marble restaurant's works menu options.
The works menu is packed with various flavourful and satisfying popular foods. It features hearty King Oyster Mushrooms, juicy chicken, and tender lamb cutlets—a perfect choice for a delicious and wholesome meal.

ItemDescriptionPrice
King Oyster mushroomCharred King oyster mushroom, pearl barley stew, lemon pickled aubergine, fried bocconcini, rocket pesto, sun-dried tomatoesR215
PorkGrilled pork belly, miso & honey glaze, apple, celery, sultanas' slaw, sweet potato, Bok choy, cashew nutsR265
FilletCoal-fired fillet of beef, roasted cherry tomatoes, red pepper brava sauces, rosemary roasted potatoes, grilled zucchini, mojo dressingR355
BroccoliCharred dukka broccoli, red pepper béarnaise, mushroom, edamame beans, chili oil, cranberry and almond salsaR235
SeabassOpen fire grilled seabass, sundried tomato crumb, green peppercorn and lemongrass sauce, dill and sherry vinegar potatoes, feta cream, sugar snapsR335
SalmonCoal roasted salmon with tarragon and fennel beurre blanc, confit potato, grilled gem lettuce, rocket pesto, pickled radish, peasR365
Rib-EyeCoal fired ribeye, hassle back potato, Jack Daniels & butter pepper cream, mushrooms, roasted garlic dressing, parmesanR375
ChickenWood-fired chicken, roasted sweet potato, grilled corn salsa, smoked chipotle sauce, coriander and jalapeño ajiR285
Lamb cutletsGrilled lamb cutlets, harissa roasted aubergine, marinated olives and goat's cheeseR385
RisottoFennel-lemon risotto, confit fennel, charred artichokes, basil oilR225
GameWood-fired game loin, curried lentils, roasted beetroot and grapefruit slaw, pickled beetroot, red wine jusR325
SirloinWood-fired sirloin, braised onion and mushrooms, smoked olive oil potato, red chilli and onion jam, with charred brussels sproutsR335
DuckConfit duck leg, thyme roasted nartjies, butternut, smoked ricotta, Bok choy, duck jusR315
Fired fish and shellfish for twoPrawns, calamari, octopus, line fish, lime rice, shellfish butter, braaied greensR1460
Selection of grilled meat for twoFillet, sirloin, lamb cutlets, marble fries, selection of saucesR1260

Desserts menu

Desserts menu options
Marble restaurant's dessert menu options.
The desserts menu offers a variety of sweet treats to complete any meal. Highlights include Ice cream sandwiches, rice pudding, and cheesecakes. Here is a list of their prices.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Ice cream sandwiches1. Sugar crusted churros, Frangelico ice cream, hazelnut praline. 2. Rose and hibiscus jelly with mixed berry sorbet. 3. Turkish delight Stroopwafels with mascarpone parfait, salted caramel, dark chocolate R95
Bread puddingChocolate & orange bread pudding, coffee ice‑cream, whiskey creamR125
PavlovaMango mousse, passionfruit gel, meringue, passionfruit glass, mango and yuzu sorbetR125
Rice puddingCitrus infused rice pudding, kumquat compote, puffed rice, lime gelR125
Elderflower and limeElderflower Cremieux, yoghurt mousse, meringue, coconut biscuit, coconut and Prosecco sorbetR125
Strawberry and peachStrawberry crème,peach and rose sorbet, berry tuiles, peach sponge.R125
CheesecakeBaked pistachio cheesecake, kataifi crunch, cranberry nougat, halva, lime frozen yoghurtR125

Signature meat cuts

Marble’s signature meat cuts are carefully chosen from top producers worldwide, each selected for exceptional taste, marbling, and maturity. These cuts are renowned globally, offering a rich and distinguished flavour.

ItemPrice
Rib-eye 400gR1,490
Sirloin 300gR1,150

Chalmar beef menu

Marble restaurant' signature meat cuts options.
Marble restaurant' signature meat cuts options.
Source: UGC

Chalmar beef cuts are a true celebration of South African craftsmanship. They offer premium steaks that are expertly aged for superior flavour.

ItemPrice
Prime Rib 800gR585
T-Bone 800gR595
Tomahawk 1kgR895

Marble Ribs

ItemPrice
Rib-Eye 400gR1,490
Rib eye bone 950gR2,890
Tomahawk ribs steak 1.2kgR3,490
Wagyu strip sirloin steak 400gR2,490

Marble bar and drinks menu

The marble bar menu offers the best dishes of Johannesburg with delicious tacos, expertly made cocktails, and stunning views. Below is the Marble bar menu and their prices.

Bar lounge bites

ItemPrice
SirloinR295
Chicken wingsR105
Beef sliderR125
Short rib tacoR125
Pork slidersR105
Baked CamembertR135
OystersR95
Lamb RollR125
PissaladièreR95
Tuna TacoR105
Fish and ChipsR125
Cup of Green OlivesR95
Bowl of BiltongR125
Skin on NutsR65

Cocktails

Cocktails menu options
Marble restaurant's cocktails menu options.
The cocktail menu features a range of expertly crafted drinks. Signature options include clarified Piña Colada, classic Martinis, and Bianco Charrara.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Bianco Charrara 2.0Inverroche verdant, elderflower syrup, citrusR200
Italian Rose 2.0Tanqueray ten, Moët rosé, citrus, sugar syrupR260
Lemon Verbena MargaritaRooibos infused patron silver, Cointreau, citrus, lemon verbena syrup, salt pearlsR220
Passion Fruit MartiniAbsolut elyx, Cointreau, passion fruit pulp, citrus, proseccoR220
Bellini BreezeInverroche classic, peach & tarragon syrup, citrus, proseccoR160
Clarified Piña ColadaBacardi Carta Blanca, clarified pineapple juice, coconut liquor, citric acid solutionR150
The DoveCiroc summer citrus, grapefruit juice, grapefruit syrup, Aperol Barbier, soda water.R180
Foxy HollersKetel One, Lime and Mint Syrup, Dill, Citric SolutionR140
Flowers and FruitsHibiscus infused patron reposado, clarified grapefruit juice, orgeat, grapefruit tonicR220
Summer RainTanqueray, mango juice, Jalapeno syrup, spicy mango syrup, citrusR160
Amber EmbraceInverroche amber, pomegranate & thyme syrup, port, citrus, aromatic bittersR180
Dragon’s FuryJohnnie Walker gold, sherry, smoked pineapple juice, farlenum syrup, citrusR220
Agave KissAvion Reposado, Mezcal, Jalapeno syrup, citrus, cucumber bittersR220
EclipseGlenliviet 12 year, orgeat, espresso, orange bitters, chilli bittersR220
SeranadeJohnnie Walker black, gingerbread syrup, citrus, sparkling apple juice, aromatic bittersR160
Zoe SoursAvion Reposado, cherry syrup, citrus, cherry bittersR220
NebulaDon Julio Reposado, strawberry Oleo, citrus, Rosso VermouthR210
Jungle FeverMartell Blue Swift, Don Julio Blanco, smoked pineapple juice, falernum citrus, Campari bittersR260
LabyrinthBacardi 8, cardamom syrup, citrus, berry shrub, cherry bittersR180
Colon PunchInRon colon rum, Kumquat Cordial, Cointreau, citrusR160

Other cocktails

ItemDescriptionPrice
Penthouse MaverickIconic botanical spirit, citrus, sugar syrupR120
The IconicIconic botanical spirit, citrus, grapefruit juice, rose syrup, simple syrupR120
Fior Di BoscoApple juice, Litchi syrup, citrus, fresh mint leaves, soda waterR120
Honey BadgerCranberry juice, apple juice, ginger & honey syrup, citrusR120
No Drama LlamaPineapple juice, almond syrup, citrus, grenadineR120
Basil's RevengeIconic botanical spirit, oranges, citrus, basil leaves, tonic waterR120

Who is the owner of Marble restaurant?

Marble restaurant in Johannesburg is co-owned by Chef David Higgs and business partner Gary Kyriacou.

Does Marble restaurant have a dress code?

The Marble restaurant dress code varies by location but is generally smart casual. Guests are encouraged to dress stylishly to match the restaurant's elegant atmosphere.

When did Marble restaurant open?

Marble restaurant was opened in August 2016 and quickly became one of the best restaurants in Johannesburg.

Marble contact details and social media

If you need to contact the restaurant, here are their contact details and social media pages:

Marble restaurant offers a variety of high-quality dishes, from grilled meats and fresh seafood to creative vegetarian options, all prepared over an open fire for a unique flavour. Prices vary depending on the item and the quantity of orders. Check out the list above for your favourite Marble restaurant menu with updated prices in South Africa.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

