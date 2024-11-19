Marble restaurant menu with updated prices: South Africa
Marble Restaurant is a contemporary, upscale steakhouse and grill located in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded by Chef David Higgs, Marble is known for its unique open-fire cooking concept, offering a modern twist on traditional South African flavours. Here is the Marble restaurant menu with updated prices.
The Marble restaurant has become a favourite spot for food lovers. The restaurant has a stylish design, a cosy feel, and beautiful views of the Johannesburg skyline, making it a popular spot for celebrations or business dinners. They also have a good selection of South African wines and cocktails to enjoy with your meal.
Marble restaurant menu and prices
Marble celebrates the quintessential South African tradition of cooking on fire—not just meat but all ingredients cooked on coals, including fish, poultry, vegetables, and bread. The Marble restaurant in Johannesburg has a rating of 4.5/5 on Dineplan. One satisfied customer left a review on 30 October 2024. It reads:
As always, food is excellent quality, and the service is top shelf. You know as soon as you step in that you are going to be treated like a top diner. The steak was delicious, and the pavlova was actual magic.
With over 90 dishes and 150 recipes influenced by Higgs' career journey, Marble restaurant is a culinary adventure that brings together the unique and interesting flavours of Southern Africa. Below is the Marble restaurant’s food menu and prices.
Marble restaurant main menu
Marble restaurant’s main menu features flame-grilled dishes inspired by South African flavours and made with fresh, seasonal ingredients. From starters to desserts, each dish brings bold, authentic tastes with a modern touch.
Starter menu
Marble restaurant's starter menu features a delicious selection to begin any meal. Highlights include the signature Marble bites, fresh salmon, and tender fillets. Check out their prices below.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Something to Nibble
|Hummus, baba ganouj, smoked olive tapenade
|R115
|Asparagus
|Wood-fired asparagus, smoked aubergine and garlic cream, pea and dill oil, seed crisp, parmesan
|R185
|Marble Avo Ritz
|Coal fired prawn tails, avocado, prawn mayonnaise, chives
|R185
|Overnight coal roasted soup
|Changes daily
|R120
|Cobb salad
|Bacon, Healey’s mature cheddar, soft boiled egg, avocado, honey and mustard dressing
|R165
|Marble bites
|From the grill lamb ribs with chimichurri, smoked peri-peri chicken wings, short rib magwinya with kumquat jam, game skewer
|R210
|Super salad
|Fired and marinated cauliflower, iceberg, edamame, peas, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, pomegranate, cucumber, mint and tahini dressing
|R155
|French onion soup
|Deep rich classic onion broth, gruyère and emmenthal croutons
|R135
|Beetroot
|Rosemary and thyme, fired hassleback beetroot, crispy chilli oil, pepe’s goats' cheese, Marble focaccia, honey, white wine gooseberry preserve
|R130
|Tuna
|Seared yellowfin tuna, compressed and pickled watermelon, gem lettuce, soy peanuts and lime dressing
|R165
|Salmon
|Salmon gravlax, soy ginger dressing, fried aubergines, sumac & basil
|R195
|Fillet
|Seasoned diced fillet, gherkin, tomato, onion, yuzu mayonnaise, green chilli
|R155
|Kudu
|Cured kudu, soy marinated aubergine, fired grapes, crispy kale, smoked bone marrow
|R195
|Duck Liver Pâté
|Duck liver parfait, kumquat jam, magwinya
|R195
|Octopus
|Wood-fired octopus, fried baby potatoes, gremolata, crispy chorizo, Turkish olives, sundried tomato, red onion salsa
|R215
|Marble snails
|Snails in the wood fired oven, tomato and garlic stew, herb butter, mozzarella and gruyère
|R175
|Oysters
|Thai water dressing, citrus granita, mint
|R95
|Burrata salad
|Buratta orange dressing, roasted sweet potato, grilled radicchio, toasted sunflower seeds and pomegranate
|R235
|Marble Caesar salad
|Pancetta, anchovies, iceberg, croutons, pine nuts, grilled lime, parmesan dressing
|R185
The works
The works menu is packed with various flavourful and satisfying popular foods. It features hearty King Oyster Mushrooms, juicy chicken, and tender lamb cutlets—a perfect choice for a delicious and wholesome meal.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|King Oyster mushroom
|Charred King oyster mushroom, pearl barley stew, lemon pickled aubergine, fried bocconcini, rocket pesto, sun-dried tomatoes
|R215
|Pork
|Grilled pork belly, miso & honey glaze, apple, celery, sultanas' slaw, sweet potato, Bok choy, cashew nuts
|R265
|Fillet
|Coal-fired fillet of beef, roasted cherry tomatoes, red pepper brava sauces, rosemary roasted potatoes, grilled zucchini, mojo dressing
|R355
|Broccoli
|Charred dukka broccoli, red pepper béarnaise, mushroom, edamame beans, chili oil, cranberry and almond salsa
|R235
|Seabass
|Open fire grilled seabass, sundried tomato crumb, green peppercorn and lemongrass sauce, dill and sherry vinegar potatoes, feta cream, sugar snaps
|R335
|Salmon
|Coal roasted salmon with tarragon and fennel beurre blanc, confit potato, grilled gem lettuce, rocket pesto, pickled radish, peas
|R365
|Rib-Eye
|Coal fired ribeye, hassle back potato, Jack Daniels & butter pepper cream, mushrooms, roasted garlic dressing, parmesan
|R375
|Chicken
|Wood-fired chicken, roasted sweet potato, grilled corn salsa, smoked chipotle sauce, coriander and jalapeño aji
|R285
|Lamb cutlets
|Grilled lamb cutlets, harissa roasted aubergine, marinated olives and goat's cheese
|R385
|Risotto
|Fennel-lemon risotto, confit fennel, charred artichokes, basil oil
|R225
|Game
|Wood-fired game loin, curried lentils, roasted beetroot and grapefruit slaw, pickled beetroot, red wine jus
|R325
|Sirloin
|Wood-fired sirloin, braised onion and mushrooms, smoked olive oil potato, red chilli and onion jam, with charred brussels sprouts
|R335
|Duck
|Confit duck leg, thyme roasted nartjies, butternut, smoked ricotta, Bok choy, duck jus
|R315
|Fired fish and shellfish for two
|Prawns, calamari, octopus, line fish, lime rice, shellfish butter, braaied greens
|R1460
|Selection of grilled meat for two
|Fillet, sirloin, lamb cutlets, marble fries, selection of sauces
|R1260
Desserts menu
The desserts menu offers a variety of sweet treats to complete any meal. Highlights include Ice cream sandwiches, rice pudding, and cheesecakes. Here is a list of their prices.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Ice cream sandwiches
|1. Sugar crusted churros, Frangelico ice cream, hazelnut praline. 2. Rose and hibiscus jelly with mixed berry sorbet. 3. Turkish delight Stroopwafels with mascarpone parfait, salted caramel, dark chocolate
|R95
|Bread pudding
|Chocolate & orange bread pudding, coffee ice‑cream, whiskey cream
|R125
|Pavlova
|Mango mousse, passionfruit gel, meringue, passionfruit glass, mango and yuzu sorbet
|R125
|Rice pudding
|Citrus infused rice pudding, kumquat compote, puffed rice, lime gel
|R125
|Elderflower and lime
|Elderflower Cremieux, yoghurt mousse, meringue, coconut biscuit, coconut and Prosecco sorbet
|R125
|Strawberry and peach
|Strawberry crème,peach and rose sorbet, berry tuiles, peach sponge.
|R125
|Cheesecake
|Baked pistachio cheesecake, kataifi crunch, cranberry nougat, halva, lime frozen yoghurt
|R125
Signature meat cuts
Marble’s signature meat cuts are carefully chosen from top producers worldwide, each selected for exceptional taste, marbling, and maturity. These cuts are renowned globally, offering a rich and distinguished flavour.
|Item
|Price
|Rib-eye 400g
|R1,490
|Sirloin 300g
|R1,150
Chalmar beef menu
Chalmar beef cuts are a true celebration of South African craftsmanship. They offer premium steaks that are expertly aged for superior flavour.
|Item
|Price
|Prime Rib 800g
|R585
|T-Bone 800g
|R595
|Tomahawk 1kg
|R895
Marble Ribs
|Item
|Price
|Rib-Eye 400g
|R1,490
|Rib eye bone 950g
|R2,890
|Tomahawk ribs steak 1.2kg
|R3,490
|Wagyu strip sirloin steak 400g
|R2,490
Marble bar and drinks menu
The marble bar menu offers the best dishes of Johannesburg with delicious tacos, expertly made cocktails, and stunning views. Below is the Marble bar menu and their prices.
Bar lounge bites
|Item
|Price
|Sirloin
|R295
|Chicken wings
|R105
|Beef slider
|R125
|Short rib taco
|R125
|Pork sliders
|R105
|Baked Camembert
|R135
|Oysters
|R95
|Lamb Roll
|R125
|Pissaladière
|R95
|Tuna Taco
|R105
|Fish and Chips
|R125
|Cup of Green Olives
|R95
|Bowl of Biltong
|R125
|Skin on Nuts
|R65
Cocktails
The cocktail menu features a range of expertly crafted drinks. Signature options include clarified Piña Colada, classic Martinis, and Bianco Charrara.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Bianco Charrara 2.0
|Inverroche verdant, elderflower syrup, citrus
|R200
|Italian Rose 2.0
|Tanqueray ten, Moët rosé, citrus, sugar syrup
|R260
|Lemon Verbena Margarita
|Rooibos infused patron silver, Cointreau, citrus, lemon verbena syrup, salt pearls
|R220
|Passion Fruit Martini
|Absolut elyx, Cointreau, passion fruit pulp, citrus, prosecco
|R220
|Bellini Breeze
|Inverroche classic, peach & tarragon syrup, citrus, prosecco
|R160
|Clarified Piña Colada
|Bacardi Carta Blanca, clarified pineapple juice, coconut liquor, citric acid solution
|R150
|The Dove
|Ciroc summer citrus, grapefruit juice, grapefruit syrup, Aperol Barbier, soda water.
|R180
|Foxy Hollers
|Ketel One, Lime and Mint Syrup, Dill, Citric Solution
|R140
|Flowers and Fruits
|Hibiscus infused patron reposado, clarified grapefruit juice, orgeat, grapefruit tonic
|R220
|Summer Rain
|Tanqueray, mango juice, Jalapeno syrup, spicy mango syrup, citrus
|R160
|Amber Embrace
|Inverroche amber, pomegranate & thyme syrup, port, citrus, aromatic bitters
|R180
|Dragon’s Fury
|Johnnie Walker gold, sherry, smoked pineapple juice, farlenum syrup, citrus
|R220
|Agave Kiss
|Avion Reposado, Mezcal, Jalapeno syrup, citrus, cucumber bitters
|R220
|Eclipse
|Glenliviet 12 year, orgeat, espresso, orange bitters, chilli bitters
|R220
|Seranade
|Johnnie Walker black, gingerbread syrup, citrus, sparkling apple juice, aromatic bitters
|R160
|Zoe Sours
|Avion Reposado, cherry syrup, citrus, cherry bitters
|R220
|Nebula
|Don Julio Reposado, strawberry Oleo, citrus, Rosso Vermouth
|R210
|Jungle Fever
|Martell Blue Swift, Don Julio Blanco, smoked pineapple juice, falernum citrus, Campari bitters
|R260
|Labyrinth
|Bacardi 8, cardamom syrup, citrus, berry shrub, cherry bitters
|R180
|Colon PunchIn
|Ron colon rum, Kumquat Cordial, Cointreau, citrus
|R160
Other cocktails
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Penthouse Maverick
|Iconic botanical spirit, citrus, sugar syrup
|R120
|The Iconic
|Iconic botanical spirit, citrus, grapefruit juice, rose syrup, simple syrup
|R120
|Fior Di Bosco
|Apple juice, Litchi syrup, citrus, fresh mint leaves, soda water
|R120
|Honey Badger
|Cranberry juice, apple juice, ginger & honey syrup, citrus
|R120
|No Drama Llama
|Pineapple juice, almond syrup, citrus, grenadine
|R120
|Basil's Revenge
|Iconic botanical spirit, oranges, citrus, basil leaves, tonic water
|R120
Who is the owner of Marble restaurant?
Marble restaurant in Johannesburg is co-owned by Chef David Higgs and business partner Gary Kyriacou.
Does Marble restaurant have a dress code?
The Marble restaurant dress code varies by location but is generally smart casual. Guests are encouraged to dress stylishly to match the restaurant's elegant atmosphere.
When did Marble restaurant open?
Marble restaurant was opened in August 2016 and quickly became one of the best restaurants in Johannesburg.
Marble contact details and social media
If you need to contact the restaurant, here are their contact details and social media pages:
Marble restaurant offers a variety of high-quality dishes, from grilled meats and fresh seafood to creative vegetarian options, all prepared over an open fire for a unique flavour. Prices vary depending on the item and the quantity of orders. Check out the list above for your favourite Marble restaurant menu with updated prices in South Africa.
