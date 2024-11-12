Panarottis menu and latest prices in South Africa (2024)
Panarottis, founded in 1990, is a South African-based, family-friendly restaurant franchise known for its Italian-inspired menu, specialising in pizzas, pasta, and other Italian dishes. It is also famous for its generous servings, themed decor, and lively atmosphere. Here is the Panarottis menu and latest prices in South Africa as of 2024.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Panarottis menu in 2024
- Do kids still eat for free on Sundays at Panarottis?
- Does Panarottis sell meat?
- What is the Panarottis Tuesday special?
- How big is the Monsterito Pizza?
- Does Panarottis sell mac and cheese?
- Who owns Panarottis?
- Panarottis contact details and social media
Panarottis prides itself on bringing the authentic taste of Italy to South African diners. Their menu is thoughtfully curated to offer various options, ensuring something to satisfy every palate. With over 100 locations nationwide, it has become a go-to spot for families and friends to enjoy hearty Italian dishes and unique South African adaptations.
Panarottis menu in 2024
The Panarottis menu offers a delightful range of Italian-inspired dishes that cater to various tastes and preferences to please their diners. The Panarottis restaurant in Oakdene has a rating of 4.1/5 on Google. One satisfied customer left a review in November 2024, it reads:
We come here all the time. The service is very professional. The play area is always clean and safe. The food is fresh and delicious! Thank you Panarotti's for always making dining out a relaxing experience for us.
Panartottis menu features various pizzas, pasta, grilled chicken, and salads, alongside specialities like South African-style pizzas, Bobotie Pasta, and the creative Bunny Chow Pizza.
Breakfast menu
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Grilled Supremo
|2 eggs, 2 rashers of bacon, 2 pork cheesegrillers, grilled tomato and 2 slices of toast
|R64.90
|Carb-conscious breakfast
|3 eggs, 3 rashers of bacon, boerewors,mushrooms and grilled tomato
|R94.90
|Classico breakfast
|1 egg, 2 rashers of bacon, grilled tomato andchips. Served with 1 slice of toast
|R54.90
|Palermo
|2 eggs, 3 rashers of bacon, 2 pork cheesegrillers, mushrooms, grilled tomatoand chips. Served with 2 slices of toast
|R109.90
|Pork rasher breakfast
|2 eggs, 2 Cajun pork rashers, 2 porkcheese grillers, mushrooms, grilled tomatoand chips. Served with 2 slices of toast.
|R122.90
|French toast
|2 slices of French toast, strawberries and freshcream. Served with maple syrup or hot honey,and 3 rashers of bacon
|R69.90
|Traditional breakfast Pizza
|Tomato base topped with mozzarella,bacon strips, mushrooms, cherry tomatoesand scrambled eggs
|R69.90
|Rasher and bacon breakfast Pizza
|Tomato base topped with mozzarella,slices of Cajun pork rashers, baconstrips and scrambled eggs.
|R74.90
|Mexican breakfast Pizza
|Tomato base topped with mozzarella,Bolognese mince mixed with spicy salsaand scrambled eggs.
|R69.90
|Chakalaka wors breakfast pizza
|Tomato base topped with mozzarella,chakalaka, sliced boerewors and scrambled eggs.
|R72.90
Starters menu
Panarottis’ starters menu offers a variety of popular foods, including Flatbread, cheesy garlic snails, and baked prawn tails to kick off your meal. These tasty bites are perfect for sharing and set the stage for the main dishes.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Cheesy garlic snails
|Snails drenched in garlic butter,topped with mozzarella. Served with brown bread.
|R99.90
|Cheesy nachos chicken or mince
|Layers of corn chips, tomato and creamcheese sauce. Baked with mozzarella and Cheddar,topped with spicy salsa and diced avocado.
|R94.90
|Mac and cheese balls
|Macaroni andcheese rolled into bite-sized nibbles,served with sweet chilli sauce.
|R69.90
|Baked prawn tails
|Prawn tails baked in garlic and cream,topped with mozzarella and servedwith brown bread.
|R116.90
|Chicken wings
|Chicken wings dusted in seasonedflour, deep-fried and tossed
|R104.90
|Chicken livers
|Chicken livers and red onions in acreamy tomato and peri-peri sauce.Served with a garlic flatbread.
|R84.90
|Flatbread
|Garlic or herb flatbread baked to perfection.
|R69.90
|Three cheeses
|Garlic or herb flatbread topped withmozzarella, Cheddar and Danish feta.
|R106.90
Salads and light meals menu
The Panarottis salads and light meals menu offers a variety of fresh, healthy options perfect for lighter, satisfying meals. It includes Greek salad and Chicken, mushroom and bacon salad.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Avo del pollo
|Tangy chicken mayonnaise on a bed oflettuce and cherry tomatoes. Served withsliced avocado drizzled with vinaigrette.
|R129.90
|Avo del mare
|Tangy seafood cocktail on a bed of lettuceand cherry tomatoes. Served with slicedavocado drizzled with vinaigrette.
|R144.90
|Greek salad
|Garden salad of lettuce, cherry tomatoes,carrots, cucumber, assorted peppers and redonions, topped with Danish feta and olives.
|R99.90
|Caprese pecan nut pasta salad
|Penne tossed in basil pesto and topped withcherry tomatoes, mozzarella, Danish feta, sun-driedtomatoes, fresh basil leaves and pecan nuts.
|R109.90
|Chicken, mushroom and bacon salad
|Garden salad topped with bacon, brownmushrooms and roast chicken strips.
|R134.90
|Chicken Caesar salad
|Garden salad of lettuce, cherry tomatoes,cucumber and Parmesan cheese tossedin a vinaigrette dressing, topped withCajun roast chicken strips.
|R144.90
|Steak
|Mushrooms, red onions and steak stripsin your choice of BBQ or peri-peri sauce,topped with mozzarella.
|R82.90
|Chicken supreme
|Roast chicken strips and ham mixed withsweet chilli mayo, topped with mozzarella.
|R84.90
|Carnivore
|Ham, salami and chorizo sausage withItalian tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella.
|R84.90
|Chicken and mushroom
|Roast chicken strips and mushrooms mixedwith sweet chilli mayo, topped with mozzarella.
|R79.90
Classic pastas
The classic pasta menu features a selection of traditional Italian pasta dishes, including favourites like Prawn and chorizo, arrabbiata and Alfredo. Check out their prices below.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Creamy spinach and feta lasagne
|A homemade vegetarian pasta bake.Layers of pasta, spinach, carrots, red onions,garlic and Danish feta, smothered in a creamyParmesan sauce. Topped with mozzarellaand Cheddar, baked to perfection
|R134.90
|Arrabbiata
|Tomato-based sauce with red onions,garlic and a hint of chilli.
|R109.90
|Bolognese
|Slow-cooked beef Bolognese mincein a tomato-based sauce, sprinkled withgrated Parmesan.
|R124.90
|Capricciosa
|Oven-roasted chicken, assorted peppers andbrown mushrooms in a cream-based sauce
|R129.90
|Alfredo
|Crispy bacon, ham and brown mushroomsin a rich, cream-based sauce.
|R134.90
|Chicken Mediterranean
|Pasta tossed in olive oil and garlic, combinedwith roast chicken, brown mushrooms andbasil pesto. Topped with sun-dried tomatoes,Danish feta and rocket.
|R134.90
|Chicken Parmesan Pomodoro
|Cajun Parmesan-crusted chicken breastatop a bed of tomato-based pasta with redonions, garlic and a hint of chilli, smotheredin a creamy Parmesan white sauce and oven baked.
|R149.90
|Seafood
|Prawn tails, mussels and calamari stripsperfectly combined with sautéed red onionsin a creamy tomato-based sauce.
|R164.90
|Cajun chicken and prawn
|Cajun roast chicken strips, garlic prawnsand assorted peppers in a richcream-based sauce.
|R164.90
|Saltimbocca
|Fillet medallions served on a bed of pastalayered with mozzarella and finished withcrispy bacon, ham and brown mushroomsin a rich, cream-based sauce.
|R204.90
|Chicken Milano
|Chicken breast medallions served on abed of pasta layered with Cheddar andfinished with sautéed brown mushrooms,red onions, and assorted peppers in a rich,cream-based sauce.
|R172.90
|Carne
|Crispy bacon, salami, chorizo sausage,red onions and assorted peppers,sautéed and combined in a creamytomato-based sauce.
|R152.90
|Home-made beef lasagne
|A home-made traditional Italian dishof layered Bolognese mince, pasta andtomato sauce, topped with mozzarellaand Cheddar, baked to perfection.
|R144.90
|Prawn and chorizo
|Prawn tails and chorizo sausage perfectlycombined with sautéed red onionsin a creamy tomato-based sauce.
|R164.90
Panarottis pizza menu
The pizza menu at Panarottis offers a range of delicious pizzas with a variety of toppings, from classic favourites to unique creations.
|Item
|Price
|Saucy chicken and mushroom
|R149.90
|Chicken and mayo
|R135.90
|Margherita
|R89.90
|Bacon, mushroom, caramelised onion and feta
|R139.90
|Sweet chilli chicken and feta
|R144.90
|Bacon and ham
|R139.90
|Hawaiian
|R124.90
|Pepperoni
|R134.90
|Sweet and spicy chicken
|R141.90
|Alfredo
|R143.90
|Vegetarian
|R136.90
|Regina
|R124.90
|Californian
|R172.90
|Saucy chicken and bacon supreme
|R172.90
|Rin and steak
|R172.90
|Panarottis special
|R169.90
|Saucy meat supreme
|R169.90
|Carnivore
|R169.90
|Cheesy caramelised onion and rib
|R159.90
|Seafood
|R189.90
|Cheesy BBQ steak
|R169.90
|Mediterranean
|R154.90
In addition to pizza perfecto, the restaurant also offers various hot and spicy pizzas, which include:
|Item
|Price
|Double pepperoni and hot honey
|R164.90
|Mexicana
|R169.90
|AL Capone
|R164.90
|Creamy Jalapeno chicken and feta
|R159.90
|Chicken curry
|R166.90
|Chipotle chicken
|R166.90
Vegan-friendly options menu
The vegan-friendly options menu offers dishes that are completely plant-based and contain no animal products. It includes vegan pizzas, pasta, and salads made with fresh, tasty ingredients suitable for a vegan diet.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Vegan margherita
|A traditional tomato base topped withvegan mozzarella and Italian spices
|R99.90
|Vegan chicken and mayo
|Vegan Margherita topped with plant-basedchicken strips and vegan mayo
|R149.90
|Vegan saucy chicken and mushroom
|Vegan Margherita topped with chicken strips and mushrooms, drizzled in vegan sweet chilli mayo.
|R156.90
|Vegan vegetarian
|Vegan Margherita topped with cherrytomatoes, red onions, assortedpeppers, mushrooms and pineapple
|R158.90
|Vean sweet and spicy chicken
|Vegan Margherita topped with plant-basedchicken strips and red onions, drizzled insecret vegan sweet and spicy tikka sauce.
|R151.90
|Flatbread
|Garlic or herb flatbread baked to perfection.
|R69.90
|Vegan Bolognese
|Slow-cooked plant-based Bolognesemince in a tomato-based sauce, sprinkledwith grated vegan mozzarella.
|R139.90
|Vegan Arrabbiata
|Tomato-based sauce with red onions,garlic, and a hint of chilli.
|R109.90
|Vegan AI Capone
|Vegan Margherita topped withplant-based tikka chicken strips, redonions, cherry tomatoes and gherkins
|R179.90
|Vegan Mexicana
|Vegan Margherita topped with Bolognese mince, cherry tomatoes, assorted peppers, red onions and garlic.
|R184.90
|Vegan chicken and mushroom
|Plant-based chicken strips and mushroomsmixed with vegan sweet chilli mayo andtopped with vegan mozzarella.
|R94.90
Poultry and meat menu
The poultry and meat menu at Panarottis features different dishes made with chicken, beef, and other meats. These best dishes are served with a Greek side salad, chips or stir-fry fettuccine.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Pan-fried fillets (240g)
|Seasoned with salt and pepper or bastedin sticky BBQ basting
|R219.90
|Sticky BBQ ribs(400g)
|Pork ribs oven-roasted and basted in stickyBBQ basting.
|R189.90
|Chicken schnitzel
|Crumbed chicken breasts, Single (125g) 114.90crispy on the outside, juicyon the inside.
|R114.90
|Chicken schnitzel stack
|2 Juicy crumbed chicken schnitzels or2 oven-roasted chicken breasts, topped withspicy salsa, fresh avocado, and Danish feta
|R169.90
|Ribs and chicken
|Pork ribs oven-roasted and basted,and a quarter chicken or 8 chicken wings.Served with your choice of either sticky BBQbasting, tikka sauce or spicy peri-peri sauce.
|R264.90
|Ribs, chicken and rashers
|200g Pork ribs oven-roasted and basted,a quarter chicken and 3 Cajun pork rashers.Served with your choice of either sticky BBQbasting, tikka sauce or spicy peri-peri sauce.
|R264.90
|Ribs, chicken and wors
|200g Pork ribs oven-roasted and basted,125g boerewors and a quarter chicken or8 chicken wings. Served with your choiceof either sticky BBQ basting, tikka sauceor spicy peri-peri sauce.
|R254.90
Desserts
The dessert menu offers a sweet selection of treats to end your meal on a high note. Options include Homemade peppermint and Warm chocolate pudding.
|Item
|Price
|Home-made peppermint
|R79.90
|Warm chocolate pudding
|R79.90
|Pizookies
|R69.90
|Macadamia nut pizookie
|R64.90
|Pecan nut choc fudge
|R64.90
|Chocolate pecan nut sundae
|R64.90
|Ice cream with bar-one sauce
|R59.90
Panarottis drinks menu
|Item
|Price
|Soda fountain
|R32.90
|Soda fountain no sugar (450ml)
|R31.90
|Soda cans no sugar (330ml)
|R30.90
|Soda float (450ml
|R42.90
|Liqui fruit (300ml)
|R35.90
|Bos iced tea (300ml)
|R37.90
|Sir fruit juice (350ml)
|R37.90
|Valpre mineral water (350ml)
|R28.90
|Valpre mineral water (750ml)
|R49.90
|Appletiser (330ml)
|R42.90
|Grapetiser red (330ml)
|R42.90
|Red bull energy (250ml)
|R46.90
|Rock shandy (450ml)
|R45.90
|Cordial and Soda (450ml)
|R39.90
Coffee menu
Panarottis offers Italy's favourite coffee styles, brewed with authentic barista flair for a rich taste of tradition and flavour.
|Item
|Price
|Americano single shot (200ml)
|R30.90
|Americano double shot (280ml)
|R37.90
|Cappuccino single shot (200ml)
|R36.90
|Cappuccino double shot (280ml)
|R46.90
|Caffe mochaccino (290ml)
|R49.90
|Caffe latte (290ml)
|R42.90
|Iced coffee
|R49.90
Panarottis kids' menu
The Panarottis kids' menu is packed with tasty treats made just for kids. With fun choices and yummy flavours, there is something for every little appetite.
Kids mains menu
|Item
|Price
|Fish fingers
|R51.90
|Quarter chicken
|R71.90
|Pork riblets
|R86.90
|Chicken nuggets
|R56.90
|Cheese griller poppers
|R61.90
|Macaroni and cheese balls
|R51.90
Desserts and shakes menu
|Item
|Price
|Dessert waffle
|R38.90
|Dessert waffle cup
|R34.90
|Ice cream cup
|R24.90
|Bar-one or Oreo
|R29.90
|Verry cherry berry shake
|R29.90
|Peppermint aero shake
|R29.90
|Milkshakes
|R29.90
|Double thick shakes
|R32.90
Drinks
|Item
|Price
|Sodas
|R24.90
|Soda floats
|R28.90
|Liqui fruit
|R24.90
|Cappy tropical
|R39.90
|Still water
|R28.90
Kids pizza menu
|Item
|Price
|Margherita
|R56.90
|Ham and cheese
|R61.90
|Pepperoni
|R54.90
|Bacon and cheese
|R61.90
|Ham and pineapple
|R62.90
|Chicken and cheese
|R63.90
|Chicken and mayo
|R64.90
Pasta menu
|Item
|Price
|Alfredo
|R61.90
|Beef lasagne
|R64.90
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|R61.90
|Chicken Alfredo
|R61.90
|Macaroni and cheese
|R46.90
Do kids still eat for free on Sundays at Panarottis?
Panarottis still offers a "Kids Eat Free" promotion on Sundays at participating locations. This deal allows one child aged 12 or younger to enjoy a free meal from the kids' menu, such as a pizza or pasta, with each adult who orders a main meal.
Does Panarottis sell meat?
Panarottis offers various meat options on its menu. It offers meat-topped pizzas, including varieties with chicken, beef, and ham, and meaty pasta dishes like bolognese.
What is the Panarottis Tuesday special?
Panarottis offers a "Classic Tuesdays" special where any classic pizza or pasta is available for just R99.90. This deal is only for sit-down customers and is available all day, excluding public and school holidays.
How big is the Monsterito Pizza?
The Panarottis Monsterito pizza is a massive 42 cm pizza for family sharing. It is available as a "Monster Duo," which allows you to combine two of your favourite pizza options into one large pizza for extra variety and flavour.
Does Panarottis sell mac and cheese?
Panarottis does offer mac and cheese on its menu. They serve it as part of their kids' menu, but some locations may also feature it as a side dish or offer variations with additional toppings.
Who owns Panarottis?
Panarottis Pizza is owned by Spur Corporation, a South African restaurant franchisor that also owns other popular family restaurant brands, including Spur Steak Ranches and John Dory's.
Panarottis contact details and social media
If you need to contact the restaurant, here are their contact details and social media pages:
The Panarottis menu and prices highlight the various meals offered at the franchise. Its popular menu features Italian-inspired dishes like pizzas and pasta, providing something for everyone, including families and kids. If you want a place to indulge in Italian cuisine, the Panarottis menu in South Africa is a treasure trove of flavours waiting to be explored.
