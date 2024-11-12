Panarottis menu and latest prices in South Africa (2024)

Panarottis, founded in 1990, is a South African-based, family-friendly restaurant franchise known for its Italian-inspired menu, specialising in pizzas, pasta, and other Italian dishes. It is also famous for its generous servings, themed decor, and lively atmosphere. Here is the Panarottis menu and latest prices in South Africa as of 2024.

Panarottis prides itself on bringing the authentic taste of Italy to South African diners. Their menu is thoughtfully curated to offer various options, ensuring something to satisfy every palate. With over 100 locations nationwide, it has become a go-to spot for families and friends to enjoy hearty Italian dishes and unique South African adaptations.

Panarottis menu in 2024

The Panarottis menu offers a delightful range of Italian-inspired dishes that cater to various tastes and preferences to please their diners. The Panarottis restaurant in Oakdene has a rating of 4.1/5 on Google. One satisfied customer left a review in November 2024, it reads:

We come here all the time. The service is very professional. The play area is always clean and safe. The food is fresh and delicious! Thank you Panarotti's for always making dining out a relaxing experience for us.

Panartottis menu features various pizzas, pasta, grilled chicken, and salads, alongside specialities like South African-style pizzas, Bobotie Pasta, and the creative Bunny Chow Pizza.

Breakfast menu

Item Description Price Grilled Supremo 2 eggs, 2 rashers of bacon, 2 pork cheese grillers, grilled tomato and 2 slices of toast R64.90 Carb-conscious breakfast 3 eggs, 3 rashers of bacon, boerewors, mushrooms and grilled tomato R94.90 Classico breakfast 1 egg, 2 rashers of bacon, grilled tomato and chips. Served with 1 slice of toast R54.90 Palermo 2 eggs, 3 rashers of bacon, 2 pork cheese grillers, mushrooms, grilled tomato and chips. Served with 2 slices of toast R109.90 Pork rasher breakfast 2 eggs, 2 Cajun pork rashers, 2 pork cheese grillers, mushrooms, grilled tomato and chips. Served with 2 slices of toast. R122.90 French toast 2 slices of French toast, strawberries and fresh cream. Served with maple syrup or hot honey, and 3 rashers of bacon R69.90 Traditional breakfast Pizza Tomato base topped with mozzarella, bacon strips, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and scrambled eggs R69.90 Rasher and bacon breakfast Pizza Tomato base topped with mozzarella, slices of Cajun pork rashers, bacon strips and scrambled eggs. R74.90 Mexican breakfast Pizza Tomato base topped with mozzarella, Bolognese mince mixed with spicy salsa and scrambled eggs. R69.90 Chakalaka wors breakfast pizza Tomato base topped with mozzarella, chakalaka, sliced boerewors and scrambled eggs. R72.90

Starters menu

Panarottis’ starters menu offers a variety of popular foods, including Flatbread, cheesy garlic snails, and baked prawn tails to kick off your meal. These tasty bites are perfect for sharing and set the stage for the main dishes.

Item Description Price Cheesy garlic snails Snails drenched in garlic butter, topped with mozzarella. Served with brown bread. R99.90 Cheesy nachos chicken or mince Layers of corn chips, tomato and cream cheese sauce. Baked with mozzarella and Cheddar, topped with spicy salsa and diced avocado. R94.90 Mac and cheese balls Macaroni and cheese rolled into bite-sized nibbles, served with sweet chilli sauce. R69.90 Baked prawn tails Prawn tails baked in garlic and cream, topped with mozzarella and served with brown bread. R116.90 Chicken wings Chicken wings dusted in seasoned flour, deep-fried and tossed R104.90 Chicken livers Chicken livers and red onions in a creamy tomato and peri-peri sauce. Served with a garlic flatbread. R84.90 Flatbread Garlic or herb flatbread baked to perfection. R69.90 Three cheeses Garlic or herb flatbread topped with mozzarella, Cheddar and Danish feta. R106.90

Salads and light meals menu

The Panarottis salads and light meals menu offers a variety of fresh, healthy options perfect for lighter, satisfying meals. It includes Greek salad and Chicken, mushroom and bacon salad.

Item Description Price Avo del pollo Tangy chicken mayonnaise on a bed of lettuce and cherry tomatoes. Served with sliced avocado drizzled with vinaigrette. R129.90 Avo del mare Tangy seafood cocktail on a bed of lettuce and cherry tomatoes. Served with sliced avocado drizzled with vinaigrette. R144.90 Greek salad Garden salad of lettuce, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, assorted peppers and red onions, topped with Danish feta and olives. R99.90 Caprese pecan nut pasta salad Penne tossed in basil pesto and topped with cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, Danish feta, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil leaves and pecan nuts. R109.90 Chicken, mushroom and bacon salad Garden salad topped with bacon, brown mushrooms and roast chicken strips. R134.90 Chicken Caesar salad Garden salad of lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and Parmesan cheese tossed in a vinaigrette dressing, topped with Cajun roast chicken strips. R144.90 Steak Mushrooms, red onions and steak strips in your choice of BBQ or peri-peri sauce, topped with mozzarella. R82.90 Chicken supreme Roast chicken strips and ham mixed with sweet chilli mayo, topped with mozzarella. R84.90 Carnivore Ham, salami and chorizo sausage with Italian tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella. R84.90 Chicken and mushroom Roast chicken strips and mushrooms mixed with sweet chilli mayo, topped with mozzarella. R79.90

Classic pastas

The classic pasta menu features a selection of traditional Italian pasta dishes, including favourites like Prawn and chorizo, arrabbiata and Alfredo. Check out their prices below.

Item Description Price Creamy spinach and feta lasagne A homemade vegetarian pasta bake. Layers of pasta, spinach, carrots, red onions, garlic and Danish feta, smothered in a creamy Parmesan sauce. Topped with mozzarella and Cheddar, baked to perfection R134.90 Arrabbiata Tomato-based sauce with red onions, garlic and a hint of chilli. R109.90 Bolognese Slow-cooked beef Bolognese mince in a tomato-based sauce, sprinkled with grated Parmesan. R124.90 Capricciosa Oven-roasted chicken, assorted peppers and brown mushrooms in a cream-based sauce R129.90 Alfredo Crispy bacon, ham and brown mushrooms in a rich, cream-based sauce. R134.90 Chicken Mediterranean Pasta tossed in olive oil and garlic, combined with roast chicken, brown mushrooms and basil pesto. Topped with sun-dried tomatoes, Danish feta and rocket. R134.90 Chicken Parmesan Pomodoro Cajun Parmesan-crusted chicken breast atop a bed of tomato-based pasta with red onions, garlic and a hint of chilli, smothered in a creamy Parmesan white sauce and oven baked. R149.90 Seafood Prawn tails, mussels and calamari strips perfectly combined with sautéed red onions in a creamy tomato-based sauce. R164.90 Cajun chicken and prawn Cajun roast chicken strips, garlic prawns and assorted peppers in a rich cream-based sauce. R164.90 Saltimbocca Fillet medallions served on a bed of pasta layered with mozzarella and finished with crispy bacon, ham and brown mushrooms in a rich, cream-based sauce. R204.90 Chicken Milano Chicken breast medallions served on a bed of pasta layered with Cheddar and finished with sautéed brown mushrooms, red onions, and assorted peppers in a rich, cream-based sauce. R172.90 Carne Crispy bacon, salami, chorizo sausage, red onions and assorted peppers, sautéed and combined in a creamy tomato-based sauce. R152.90 Home-made beef lasagne A home-made traditional Italian dish of layered Bolognese mince, pasta and tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella and Cheddar, baked to perfection. R144.90 Prawn and chorizo Prawn tails and chorizo sausage perfectly combined with sautéed red onions in a creamy tomato-based sauce. R164.90

Panarottis pizza menu

The pizza menu at Panarottis offers a range of delicious pizzas with a variety of toppings, from classic favourites to unique creations.

Item Price Saucy chicken and mushroom R149.90 Chicken and mayo R135.90 Margherita R89.90 Bacon, mushroom, caramelised onion and feta R139.90 Sweet chilli chicken and feta R144.90 Bacon and ham R139.90 Hawaiian R124.90 Pepperoni R134.90 Sweet and spicy chicken R141.90 Alfredo R143.90 Vegetarian R136.90 Regina R124.90 Californian R172.90 Saucy chicken and bacon supreme R172.90 Rin and steak R172.90 Panarottis special R169.90 Saucy meat supreme R169.90 Carnivore R169.90 Cheesy caramelised onion and rib R159.90 Seafood R189.90 Cheesy BBQ steak R169.90 Mediterranean R154.90

In addition to pizza perfecto, the restaurant also offers various hot and spicy pizzas, which include:

Item Price Double pepperoni and hot honey R164.90 Mexicana R169.90 AL Capone R164.90 Creamy Jalapeno chicken and feta R159.90 Chicken curry R166.90 Chipotle chicken R166.90

Vegan-friendly options menu

The vegan-friendly options menu offers dishes that are completely plant-based and contain no animal products. It includes vegan pizzas, pasta, and salads made with fresh, tasty ingredients suitable for a vegan diet.

Item Description Price Vegan margherita A traditional tomato base topped with vegan mozzarella and Italian spices R99.90 Vegan chicken and mayo Vegan Margherita topped with plant-based chicken strips and vegan mayo R149.90 Vegan saucy chicken and mushroom Vegan Margherita topped with chicken strips and mushrooms, drizzled in vegan sweet chilli mayo. R156.90 Vegan vegetarian Vegan Margherita topped with cherry tomatoes, red onions, assorted peppers, mushrooms and pineapple R158.90 Vean sweet and spicy chicken Vegan Margherita topped with plant-based chicken strips and red onions, drizzled in secret vegan sweet and spicy tikka sauce. R151.90 Flatbread Garlic or herb flatbread baked to perfection. R69.90 Vegan Bolognese Slow-cooked plant-based Bolognese mince in a tomato-based sauce, sprinkled with grated vegan mozzarella. R139.90 Vegan Arrabbiata Tomato-based sauce with red onions, garlic, and a hint of chilli. R109.90 Vegan AI Capone Vegan Margherita topped with plant-based tikka chicken strips, red onions, cherry tomatoes and gherkins R179.90 Vegan Mexicana Vegan Margherita topped with Bolognese mince, cherry tomatoes, assorted peppers, red onions and garlic. R184.90 Vegan chicken and mushroom Plant-based chicken strips and mushrooms mixed with vegan sweet chilli mayo and topped with vegan mozzarella. R94.90

Poultry and meat menu

The poultry and meat menu at Panarottis features different dishes made with chicken, beef, and other meats. These best dishes are served with a Greek side salad, chips or stir-fry fettuccine.

Item Description Price Pan-fried fillets (240g) Seasoned with salt and pepper or basted in sticky BBQ basting R219.90 Sticky BBQ ribs(400g) Pork ribs oven-roasted and basted in sticky BBQ basting. R189.90 Chicken schnitzel Crumbed chicken breasts, Single (125g) 114.90 crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside. R114.90 Chicken schnitzel stack 2 Juicy crumbed chicken schnitzels or 2 oven-roasted chicken breasts, topped with spicy salsa, fresh avocado, and Danish feta R169.90 Ribs and chicken Pork ribs oven-roasted and basted, and a quarter chicken or 8 chicken wings. Served with your choice of either sticky BBQ basting, tikka sauce or spicy peri-peri sauce. R264.90 Ribs, chicken and rashers 200g Pork ribs oven-roasted and basted, a quarter chicken and 3 Cajun pork rashers. Served with your choice of either sticky BBQ basting, tikka sauce or spicy peri-peri sauce. R264.90 Ribs, chicken and wors 200g Pork ribs oven-roasted and basted, 125g boerewors and a quarter chicken or 8 chicken wings. Served with your choice of either sticky BBQ basting, tikka sauce or spicy peri-peri sauce. R254.90

Desserts

The dessert menu offers a sweet selection of treats to end your meal on a high note. Options include Homemade peppermint and Warm chocolate pudding.

Item Price Home-made peppermint R79.90 Warm chocolate pudding R79.90 Pizookies R69.90 Macadamia nut pizookie R64.90 Pecan nut choc fudge R64.90 Chocolate pecan nut sundae R64.90 Ice cream with bar-one sauce R59.90

Panarottis drinks menu

Item Price Soda fountain R32.90 Soda fountain no sugar (450ml) R31.90 Soda cans no sugar (330ml) R30.90 Soda float (450ml R42.90 Liqui fruit (300ml) R35.90 Bos iced tea (300ml) R37.90 Sir fruit juice (350ml) R37.90 Valpre mineral water (350ml) R28.90 Valpre mineral water (750ml) R49.90 Appletiser (330ml) R42.90 Grapetiser red (330ml) R42.90 Red bull energy (250ml) R46.90 Rock shandy (450ml) R45.90 Cordial and Soda (450ml) R39.90

Coffee menu

Panarottis offers Italy's favourite coffee styles, brewed with authentic barista flair for a rich taste of tradition and flavour.

Item Price Americano single shot (200ml) R30.90 Americano double shot (280ml) R37.90 Cappuccino single shot (200ml) R36.90 Cappuccino double shot (280ml) R46.90 Caffe mochaccino (290ml) R49.90 Caffe latte (290ml) R42.90 Iced coffee R49.90

Panarottis kids' menu

The Panarottis kids' menu is packed with tasty treats made just for kids. With fun choices and yummy flavours, there is something for every little appetite.

Kids mains menu

Item Price Fish fingers R51.90 Quarter chicken R71.90 Pork riblets R86.90 Chicken nuggets R56.90 Cheese griller poppers R61.90 Macaroni and cheese balls R51.90

Desserts and shakes menu

Item Price Dessert waffle R38.90 Dessert waffle cup R34.90 Ice cream cup R24.90 Bar-one or Oreo R29.90 Verry cherry berry shake R29.90 Peppermint aero shake R29.90 Milkshakes R29.90 Double thick shakes R32.90

Drinks

Item Price Sodas R24.90 Soda floats R28.90 Liqui fruit R24.90 Cappy tropical R39.90 Still water R28.90

Kids pizza menu

Item Price Margherita R56.90 Ham and cheese R61.90 Pepperoni R54.90 Bacon and cheese R61.90 Ham and pineapple R62.90 Chicken and cheese R63.90 Chicken and mayo R64.90

Pasta menu

Item Price Alfredo R61.90 Beef lasagne R64.90 Spaghetti Bolognese R61.90 Chicken Alfredo R61.90 Macaroni and cheese R46.90

Do kids still eat for free on Sundays at Panarottis?

Panarottis still offers a "Kids Eat Free" promotion on Sundays at participating locations. This deal allows one child aged 12 or younger to enjoy a free meal from the kids' menu, such as a pizza or pasta, with each adult who orders a main meal.

Does Panarottis sell meat?

Panarottis offers various meat options on its menu. It offers meat-topped pizzas, including varieties with chicken, beef, and ham, and meaty pasta dishes like bolognese.

What is the Panarottis Tuesday special?

Panarottis offers a "Classic Tuesdays" special where any classic pizza or pasta is available for just R99.90. This deal is only for sit-down customers and is available all day, excluding public and school holidays.

How big is the Monsterito Pizza?

The Panarottis Monsterito pizza is a massive 42 cm pizza for family sharing. It is available as a "Monster Duo," which allows you to combine two of your favourite pizza options into one large pizza for extra variety and flavour.

Does Panarottis sell mac and cheese?

Panarottis does offer mac and cheese on its menu. They serve it as part of their kids' menu, but some locations may also feature it as a side dish or offer variations with additional toppings.

Who owns Panarottis?

Panarottis Pizza is owned by Spur Corporation, a South African restaurant franchisor that also owns other popular family restaurant brands, including Spur Steak Ranches and John Dory's.

If you need to contact the restaurant, here are their contact details and social media pages:

Customer care: +2786 000 7262

+2786 000 7262 Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

Website

The Panarottis menu and prices highlight the various meals offered at the franchise. Its popular menu features Italian-inspired dishes like pizzas and pasta, providing something for everyone, including families and kids. If you want a place to indulge in Italian cuisine, the Panarottis menu in South Africa is a treasure trove of flavours waiting to be explored.

