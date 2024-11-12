Global site navigation

Panarottis menu and latest prices in South Africa (2024)
Panarottis menu and latest prices in South Africa (2024)

Panarottis, founded in 1990, is a South African-based, family-friendly restaurant franchise known for its Italian-inspired menu, specialising in pizzas, pasta, and other Italian dishes. It is also famous for its generous servings, themed decor, and lively atmosphere. Here is the Panarottis menu and latest prices in South Africa as of 2024.

Panarottis menu and latest prices
Panarottis is known for its Italian-inspired menu, which specialises in pizzas, pasta, and other Italian dishes. Photo: @panarottis on Facebook (modified by author)
Panarottis prides itself on bringing the authentic taste of Italy to South African diners. Their menu is thoughtfully curated to offer various options, ensuring something to satisfy every palate. With over 100 locations nationwide, it has become a go-to spot for families and friends to enjoy hearty Italian dishes and unique South African adaptations.

Panarottis menu in 2024

The Panarottis menu offers a delightful range of Italian-inspired dishes that cater to various tastes and preferences to please their diners. The Panarottis restaurant in Oakdene has a rating of 4.1/5 on Google. One satisfied customer left a review in November 2024, it reads:

We come here all the time. The service is very professional. The play area is always clean and safe. The food is fresh and delicious! Thank you Panarotti's for always making dining out a relaxing experience for us.

Panartottis menu features various pizzas, pasta, grilled chicken, and salads, alongside specialities like South African-style pizzas, Bobotie Pasta, and the creative Bunny Chow Pizza.

Breakfast menu

ItemDescriptionPrice
Grilled Supremo2 eggs, 2 rashers of bacon, 2 pork cheesegrillers, grilled tomato and 2 slices of toastR64.90
Carb-conscious breakfast3 eggs, 3 rashers of bacon, boerewors,mushrooms and grilled tomatoR94.90
Classico breakfast1 egg, 2 rashers of bacon, grilled tomato andchips. Served with 1 slice of toastR54.90
Palermo2 eggs, 3 rashers of bacon, 2 pork cheesegrillers, mushrooms, grilled tomatoand chips. Served with 2 slices of toastR109.90
Pork rasher breakfast2 eggs, 2 Cajun pork rashers, 2 porkcheese grillers, mushrooms, grilled tomatoand chips. Served with 2 slices of toast.R122.90
French toast2 slices of French toast, strawberries and freshcream. Served with maple syrup or hot honey,and 3 rashers of baconR69.90
Traditional breakfast PizzaTomato base topped with mozzarella,bacon strips, mushrooms, cherry tomatoesand scrambled eggsR69.90
Rasher and bacon breakfast PizzaTomato base topped with mozzarella,slices of Cajun pork rashers, baconstrips and scrambled eggs.R74.90
Mexican breakfast PizzaTomato base topped with mozzarella,Bolognese mince mixed with spicy salsaand scrambled eggs.R69.90
Chakalaka wors breakfast pizzaTomato base topped with mozzarella,chakalaka, sliced boerewors and scrambled eggs.R72.90

Starters menu

Panarottis starters menu options.
Panarottis starters menu options. Photo: @panarottis on Facebook (modified by author)
Panarottis’ starters menu offers a variety of popular foods, including Flatbread, cheesy garlic snails, and baked prawn tails to kick off your meal. These tasty bites are perfect for sharing and set the stage for the main dishes.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Cheesy garlic snailsSnails drenched in garlic butter,topped with mozzarella. Served with brown bread.R99.90
Cheesy nachos chicken or minceLayers of corn chips, tomato and creamcheese sauce. Baked with mozzarella and Cheddar,topped with spicy salsa and diced avocado.R94.90
Mac and cheese ballsMacaroni andcheese rolled into bite-sized nibbles,served with sweet chilli sauce.R69.90
Baked prawn tailsPrawn tails baked in garlic and cream,topped with mozzarella and servedwith brown bread. R116.90
Chicken wingsChicken wings dusted in seasonedflour, deep-fried and tossedR104.90
Chicken liversChicken livers and red onions in acreamy tomato and peri-peri sauce.Served with a garlic flatbread.R84.90
FlatbreadGarlic or herb flatbread baked to perfection. R69.90
Three cheesesGarlic or herb flatbread topped withmozzarella, Cheddar and Danish feta.R106.90

Salads and light meals menu

The Panarottis salads and light meals menu offers a variety of fresh, healthy options perfect for lighter, satisfying meals. It includes Greek salad and Chicken, mushroom and bacon salad.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Avo del polloTangy chicken mayonnaise on a bed oflettuce and cherry tomatoes. Served withsliced avocado drizzled with vinaigrette.R129.90
Avo del mareTangy seafood cocktail on a bed of lettuceand cherry tomatoes. Served with slicedavocado drizzled with vinaigrette.R144.90
Greek saladGarden salad of lettuce, cherry tomatoes,carrots, cucumber, assorted peppers and redonions, topped with Danish feta and olives. R99.90
Caprese pecan nut pasta saladPenne tossed in basil pesto and topped withcherry tomatoes, mozzarella, Danish feta, sun-driedtomatoes, fresh basil leaves and pecan nuts.R109.90
Chicken, mushroom and bacon saladGarden salad topped with bacon, brownmushrooms and roast chicken strips.R134.90
Chicken Caesar saladGarden salad of lettuce, cherry tomatoes,cucumber and Parmesan cheese tossedin a vinaigrette dressing, topped withCajun roast chicken strips.R144.90
SteakMushrooms, red onions and steak stripsin your choice of BBQ or peri-peri sauce,topped with mozzarella.R82.90
Chicken supremeRoast chicken strips and ham mixed withsweet chilli mayo, topped with mozzarella. R84.90
CarnivoreHam, salami and chorizo sausage withItalian tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella. R84.90
Chicken and mushroomRoast chicken strips and mushrooms mixedwith sweet chilli mayo, topped with mozzarella. R79.90

Classic pastas

Classic pastas
Panarottis classic pastas menu and prices. Photo: @panarottis on Facebook (modified by author)
The classic pasta menu features a selection of traditional Italian pasta dishes, including favourites like Prawn and chorizo, arrabbiata and Alfredo. Check out their prices below.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Creamy spinach and feta lasagneA homemade vegetarian pasta bake.Layers of pasta, spinach, carrots, red onions,garlic and Danish feta, smothered in a creamyParmesan sauce. Topped with mozzarellaand Cheddar, baked to perfectionR134.90
ArrabbiataTomato-based sauce with red onions,garlic and a hint of chilli. R109.90
BologneseSlow-cooked beef Bolognese mincein a tomato-based sauce, sprinkled withgrated Parmesan. R124.90
CapricciosaOven-roasted chicken, assorted peppers andbrown mushrooms in a cream-based sauceR129.90
AlfredoCrispy bacon, ham and brown mushroomsin a rich, cream-based sauce.R134.90
Chicken MediterraneanPasta tossed in olive oil and garlic, combinedwith roast chicken, brown mushrooms andbasil pesto. Topped with sun-dried tomatoes,Danish feta and rocket.R134.90
Chicken Parmesan PomodoroCajun Parmesan-crusted chicken breastatop a bed of tomato-based pasta with redonions, garlic and a hint of chilli, smotheredin a creamy Parmesan white sauce and oven baked.R149.90
SeafoodPrawn tails, mussels and calamari stripsperfectly combined with sautéed red onionsin a creamy tomato-based sauce.R164.90
Cajun chicken and prawnCajun roast chicken strips, garlic prawnsand assorted peppers in a richcream-based sauce.R164.90
SaltimboccaFillet medallions served on a bed of pastalayered with mozzarella and finished withcrispy bacon, ham and brown mushroomsin a rich, cream-based sauce. R204.90
Chicken MilanoChicken breast medallions served on abed of pasta layered with Cheddar andfinished with sautéed brown mushrooms,red onions, and assorted peppers in a rich,cream-based sauce.R172.90
CarneCrispy bacon, salami, chorizo sausage,red onions and assorted peppers,sautéed and combined in a creamytomato-based sauce.R152.90
Home-made beef lasagneA home-made traditional Italian dishof layered Bolognese mince, pasta andtomato sauce, topped with mozzarellaand Cheddar, baked to perfection.R144.90
Prawn and chorizoPrawn tails and chorizo sausage perfectlycombined with sautéed red onionsin a creamy tomato-based sauce. R164.90

Panarottis pizza menu

Panarottis pizza menu and prices
Panarottis pizza options. Photo: @panarottis on Facebook (modified by author)
The pizza menu at Panarottis offers a range of delicious pizzas with a variety of toppings, from classic favourites to unique creations.

ItemPrice
Saucy chicken and mushroomR149.90
Chicken and mayoR135.90
MargheritaR89.90
Bacon, mushroom, caramelised onion and fetaR139.90
Sweet chilli chicken and fetaR144.90
Bacon and hamR139.90
HawaiianR124.90
PepperoniR134.90
Sweet and spicy chickenR141.90
AlfredoR143.90
VegetarianR136.90
ReginaR124.90
CalifornianR172.90
Saucy chicken and bacon supremeR172.90
Rin and steakR172.90
Panarottis specialR169.90
Saucy meat supremeR169.90
CarnivoreR169.90
Cheesy caramelised onion and ribR159.90
SeafoodR189.90
Cheesy BBQ steakR169.90
MediterraneanR154.90

In addition to pizza perfecto, the restaurant also offers various hot and spicy pizzas, which include:

ItemPrice
Double pepperoni and hot honey R164.90
MexicanaR169.90
AL CaponeR164.90
Creamy Jalapeno chicken and feta R159.90
Chicken curryR166.90
Chipotle chickenR166.90

Vegan-friendly options menu

Vegan-friendly options menu
Panarottis vegan-friendly options menu. Photo: @panarottis on Facebook (modified by author)
The vegan-friendly options menu offers dishes that are completely plant-based and contain no animal products. It includes vegan pizzas, pasta, and salads made with fresh, tasty ingredients suitable for a vegan diet.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Vegan margheritaA traditional tomato base topped withvegan mozzarella and Italian spicesR99.90
Vegan chicken and mayoVegan Margherita topped with plant-basedchicken strips and vegan mayoR149.90
Vegan saucy chicken and mushroomVegan Margherita topped with chicken strips and mushrooms, drizzled in vegan sweet chilli mayo.R156.90
Vegan vegetarianVegan Margherita topped with cherrytomatoes, red onions, assortedpeppers, mushrooms and pineappleR158.90
Vean sweet and spicy chickenVegan Margherita topped with plant-basedchicken strips and red onions, drizzled insecret vegan sweet and spicy tikka sauce.R151.90
FlatbreadGarlic or herb flatbread baked to perfection.R69.90
Vegan BologneseSlow-cooked plant-based Bolognesemince in a tomato-based sauce, sprinkledwith grated vegan mozzarella.R139.90
Vegan ArrabbiataTomato-based sauce with red onions,garlic, and a hint of chilli. R109.90
Vegan AI CaponeVegan Margherita topped withplant-based tikka chicken strips, redonions, cherry tomatoes and gherkinsR179.90
Vegan MexicanaVegan Margherita topped with Bolognese mince, cherry tomatoes, assorted peppers, red onions and garlic.R184.90
Vegan chicken and mushroomPlant-based chicken strips and mushroomsmixed with vegan sweet chilli mayo andtopped with vegan mozzarella.R94.90

Poultry and meat menu

The poultry and meat menu at Panarottis features different dishes made with chicken, beef, and other meats. These best dishes are served with a Greek side salad, chips or stir-fry fettuccine.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Pan-fried fillets (240g)Seasoned with salt and pepper or bastedin sticky BBQ basting R219.90
Sticky BBQ ribs(400g) Pork ribs oven-roasted and basted in stickyBBQ basting.R189.90
Chicken schnitzel Crumbed chicken breasts, Single (125g) 114.90crispy on the outside, juicyon the inside.R114.90
Chicken schnitzel stack2 Juicy crumbed chicken schnitzels or2 oven-roasted chicken breasts, topped withspicy salsa, fresh avocado, and Danish fetaR169.90
Ribs and chickenPork ribs oven-roasted and basted,and a quarter chicken or 8 chicken wings.Served with your choice of either sticky BBQbasting, tikka sauce or spicy peri-peri sauce.R264.90
Ribs, chicken and rashers200g Pork ribs oven-roasted and basted,a quarter chicken and 3 Cajun pork rashers.Served with your choice of either sticky BBQbasting, tikka sauce or spicy peri-peri sauce.R264.90
Ribs, chicken and wors200g Pork ribs oven-roasted and basted,125g boerewors and a quarter chicken or8 chicken wings. Served with your choiceof either sticky BBQ basting, tikka sauceor spicy peri-peri sauce. R254.90

Desserts

Panarottis desserts menu.
Panarottis desserts menu and prices. Photo: @panarottis on Facebook (modified by author)
The dessert menu offers a sweet selection of treats to end your meal on a high note. Options include Homemade peppermint and Warm chocolate pudding.

ItemPrice
Home-made peppermintR79.90
Warm chocolate puddingR79.90
PizookiesR69.90
Macadamia nut pizookieR64.90
Pecan nut choc fudgeR64.90
Chocolate pecan nut sundae R64.90
Ice cream with bar-one sauceR59.90

Panarottis drinks menu

ItemPrice
Soda fountainR32.90
Soda fountain no sugar (450ml)R31.90
Soda cans no sugar (330ml) R30.90
Soda float (450mlR42.90
Liqui fruit (300ml)R35.90
Bos iced tea (300ml)R37.90
Sir fruit juice (350ml)R37.90
Valpre mineral water (350ml)R28.90
Valpre mineral water (750ml)R49.90
Appletiser (330ml)R42.90
Grapetiser red (330ml)R42.90
Red bull energy (250ml)R46.90
Rock shandy (450ml)R45.90
Cordial and Soda (450ml)R39.90

Coffee menu

Panarottis offers Italy's favourite coffee styles, brewed with authentic barista flair for a rich taste of tradition and flavour.

ItemPrice
Americano single shot (200ml)R30.90
Americano double shot (280ml)R37.90
Cappuccino single shot (200ml)R36.90
Cappuccino double shot (280ml)R46.90
Caffe mochaccino (290ml)R49.90
Caffe latte (290ml)R42.90
Iced coffeeR49.90

Panarottis kids' menu

The Panarottis kids' menu is packed with tasty treats made just for kids. With fun choices and yummy flavours, there is something for every little appetite.

Panarottis kids' menu
Panarottis kids' menu options. Photo: @panarottis on Facebook (modified by author)
Kids mains menu

ItemPrice
Fish fingersR51.90
Quarter chickenR71.90
Pork ribletsR86.90
Chicken nuggetsR56.90
Cheese griller poppersR61.90
Macaroni and cheese ballsR51.90

Desserts and shakes menu

ItemPrice
Dessert waffleR38.90
Dessert waffle cupR34.90
Ice cream cupR24.90
Bar-one or OreoR29.90
Verry cherry berry shakeR29.90
Peppermint aero shakeR29.90
MilkshakesR29.90
Double thick shakesR32.90

Drinks

ItemPrice
SodasR24.90
Soda floatsR28.90
Liqui fruitR24.90
Cappy tropicalR39.90
Still waterR28.90

Kids pizza menu

ItemPrice
MargheritaR56.90
Ham and cheeseR61.90
PepperoniR54.90
Bacon and cheeseR61.90
Ham and pineappleR62.90
Chicken and cheeseR63.90
Chicken and mayoR64.90

Pasta menu

Panarottis kids' pasta menu
Panarottis kids' pasta menu and prices. Photo: @panarottis on Facebook (modified by author)
ItemPrice
AlfredoR61.90
Beef lasagneR64.90
Spaghetti BologneseR61.90
Chicken AlfredoR61.90
Macaroni and cheeseR46.90

Do kids still eat for free on Sundays at Panarottis?

Panarottis still offers a "Kids Eat Free" promotion on Sundays at participating locations. This deal allows one child aged 12 or younger to enjoy a free meal from the kids' menu, such as a pizza or pasta, with each adult who orders a main meal.

Does Panarottis sell meat?

Panarottis offers various meat options on its menu. It offers meat-topped pizzas, including varieties with chicken, beef, and ham, and meaty pasta dishes like bolognese.

What is the Panarottis Tuesday special?

Panarottis offers a "Classic Tuesdays" special where any classic pizza or pasta is available for just R99.90. This deal is only for sit-down customers and is available all day, excluding public and school holidays.

How big is the Monsterito Pizza?

The Panarottis Monsterito pizza is a massive 42 cm pizza for family sharing. It is available as a "Monster Duo," which allows you to combine two of your favourite pizza options into one large pizza for extra variety and flavour.

Does Panarottis sell mac and cheese?

Panarottis does offer mac and cheese on its menu. They serve it as part of their kids' menu, but some locations may also feature it as a side dish or offer variations with additional toppings.

Who owns Panarottis?

Panarottis Pizza is owned by Spur Corporation, a South African restaurant franchisor that also owns other popular family restaurant brands, including Spur Steak Ranches and John Dory's.

Panarottis contact details and social media

If you need to contact the restaurant, here are their contact details and social media pages:

The Panarottis menu and prices highlight the various meals offered at the franchise. Its popular menu features Italian-inspired dishes like pizzas and pasta, providing something for everyone, including families and kids. If you want a place to indulge in Italian cuisine, the Panarottis menu in South Africa is a treasure trove of flavours waiting to be explored.

