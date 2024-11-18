Conlog prepaid meter reset code: A quick guide for easy reset

South Africa's consistent electricity concerns are a significant reason South African households would benefit from a Conlog prepaid meter, helping you manage your electricity usage and pay in advance. How do you reset a Conlog electricity meter?

Conlog is a South African smart metering solutions company and a self-proclaimed world leader in innovative metering solutions. The company boasts a global network, operating in over 58 countries and providing 17 million meters.

Although Conlog offers quality prepaid metres, there are instances where your prepaid meter may need to be set. Knowing the relevant prepaid electricity meter reset codes is essential for using your device.

Conlog prepaid meter reset code and activation process

What is the code for a Conlog meter number? Before we discuss the reset code, here is what to know about the activation code for a Conlog prepaid meter and the activation process:

If your meter's ID begins for 45 or 46 , type your meter number and press enter.

begins for or , type your meter number and press enter. If your meter's ID begins with 04 , type the code to unlock a prepaid meter, #046#, and your meter number, followed by enter.

begins with , type the code to unlock a prepaid meter, and your meter number, followed by enter. Once you have done that, enter the first 20 digits of your meter activation token and press enter.

of your meter activation token and press enter. Type the second set of digits from the activation token.

Type #030# and press enter to ensure your meter is active. If it is, the number 600492 will be displayed.

Reset code and instructions

If you need to reset your prepaid meter for whatever reason, here are the relevant prepaid electricity meter reset codes:

Code Function 0000 Factory reset 1234 Master reset 9999 Diagnostic mode 5678 Software update 2580 Tamper detection

Reasons why you may need to reset your prepaid meter

In what instances does your device require a reset code? Here are some common reasons for a reset:

Malfunction : A reset is needed to recalibrate the internal systems and fix any errors or irregularities.

: A reset is needed to recalibrate the internal systems and fix any errors or irregularities. System errors: Resetting the system fixes software glitches or device functionality disruptions.

Resetting the system fixes software glitches or device functionality disruptions. Software updates: Inputting the relevant reset codes may ensure the device syncs with any latest software developments and essential new features.

Inputting the relevant reset codes may ensure the device syncs with any latest software developments and essential new features. Occupancy change: You may need to reset to remove previous usage information for any new homeowners or tenants.

You may need to reset to remove previous usage information for any new homeowners or tenants. Power outages: Outages or voltage fluctuations may impact the meter's settings, and a reset will be needed.

What to do if the Conlog prepaid meter reset code is not working

Conlog prepaid meter error codes may indicate that the device is not working. Here are some Conlog meter troubleshooting tips to ensure everything is in working order:

Ensure the power supply and electrical connections are intact.

Check the display screen for any damage or obstructions that may hinder functionality.

Reload units or reinsert tokens for resetting purposes.

Manually reset the device.

How to manually reset a Conlog prepaid meter

A manual reset is advised if you are unsure what the error may be, as it reboots the device and corrects the relevant concerns. Here is how to perform a manual reset:

Switch off all devices linked to the meter.

Remove the batteries from the side panels.

Remove the display screen's cover plate.

Remove the wire harness located between the prongs within the cover plate.

Reinsert the batteries into the side panels.

Switch the meter back on and ensure all connected devices are linked.

Where can you get a Conlog prepaid meter?

Apart from purchasing the device directly from Conlog, various retailers sell the prepaid meter, including the following:

ANDURA Hardware

JKNV Energy

Makro

Takealot

Citiq Prepaid

What other retailers sell prepaid meters?

Although Conlog is a reputable and reliable company, you may still want to compare prices or see all available options. Here are other retailers and entities that sell prepaid meters:

Eskom

ACDC Dynamics

Enbaya Home

Go Prepaid Meters Pty Ltd

JKNV Energy Prepaid Meters

KCM Prepaid Meters

Meter Mate Metering Pty Ltd

Where can you purchase prepaid electricity?

Conlog's Facebook page reports that customers can purchase electricity for the devices online at Takealot or Makro. You can contact the company directly by contacting a customer care agent for more assistance.

Customer care details

If you need further assistance regarding any of the information mentioned above or have any related service queries, you can contact customer care via the following Conlog South Africa branches:

Johannesburg office

Address: 21A Woodlands Office Park, Woodmead, 851 Woodlands Drive, Johannesburg

21A Woodlands Office Park, Woodmead, 851 Woodlands Drive, Johannesburg Contact number: 031 268 1111

031 268 1111 Email address: info@conlog.com

Head office (Durban)

Address: 10 Mzimkhulu Drive, Dube TradePort, La Mercy, KwaZulu-Natal

10 Mzimkhulu Drive, Dube TradePort, La Mercy, KwaZulu-Natal Contact number: 031 268 1111

031 268 1111 Email address: info@conlog.com

Social media pages

The company can be found on Facebook, which has 10K likes and 12K followers as of November 12, 2024. Their LinkedIn profile has 7K followers as of November 12, 2024, and a YouTube channel with 1.13K subscribers as of November 12, 2024.

Knowing the Conlog prepaid meter reset code will assist existing customers in quickly and efficiently resolving any issues without external assistance. If customers are still struggling with their devices after using the reset code, contacting customer care directly is suggested.

