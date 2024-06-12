How to check a company on Hellopeter: A step-by-step guide

Although the new age of technology has made it easier to shop online, it has also made it more challenging to see if a company is legitimate and reliable. Thankfully, various online platforms have been created with the sole purpose of weeding out unreliable companies. How can you check if the company is legitimate? Here, we discuss how to check a company on Hellopeter and other exciting information about the platform.

Various online websites, including the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), have become trusted to establish whether a company is legitimate. However, thanks to its widespread reach and user-friendly design, Hellopeter has become one of the top-visited websites for getting a second opinion on a company's reliability.

Although Hellopeter is not considered an authority source that directly investigates a company's legitimacy, Hellopeter reviews have been instrumental in helping the public gauge what company and individuals they can trust online. How can you best navigate the website?

How to check a company on Hellopeter in South Africa

Before detailing other exciting details on the company's inception, how do you check a company on Hellopeter? The process of checking a company is simple.

Navigate to Hellopeter's official website. Enter the company name in the search bar. Check review.

How to check a company on Hellopeter free of charge

Part of Hellopeter's allure is its objectivity regarding allowing transparent, unfiltered user reviews on any company. Another massive benefit of the platform is that checking a company on Hellopeter is free of charge. The company also does not request any donations to keep the platform running.

Other functions

Apart from searching the platform for reviews, what other functions does Hellopeter offer? When you navigate the website, you can choose between searching for a keyword/name of a company or searching through topics. The website gives you the chance to search for a specific industry, with topics including:

Activities and sports

Animals and pets

Automotive

Banking

Business services

Construction and manufacturing

Education and training

Electronics and technology

Events and management

Financial services

Funeral services

Government and ombudsman

Health and medical

Health, beauty, and well-being

Home services

Insurance

Internet and telecoms

IT and software

Media and publishing

Other

Real estate

Restaurants and bars

Retail

Security

Transportation and logistics

Travel and vacation

Utilities

The main topics provide sub-topics, which help you find a company that is the highest-rated and most reliable in its field, based on user reviews. There is also a Hellopeter Business section, where businesses can register themselves and receive exclusive features. You use their free trial to see whether its function suits your business.

How can you check if a company is registered?

As mentioned earlier, various companies provide services where users can confirm whether a company is registered or legitimate. Govchain highlights that the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) website is ideal for establishing a company's legitimacy in a few moments.

Navigate to the CIPC website and use the online search tool to confirm a company's name and registration status. You must register on the company's website to use the search tool, but the process is quick and efficient once you do.

Other useful information

Knowing how to navigate the website helps you quickly find the company you are looking for and how to create reviews. What else is there to know besides user navigation about the widely-used platform? Here are some intriguing facts about the website.

When was Hellopeter established?

Hellopeter Business detailed that the website was founded in 2000 as a compliments and feedback platform for consumers to express their service experiences, hold certain companies accountable for less than satisfactory service, and improve customer service through constructive criticism.

The platform has transformed into a business product in the last few years, providing users with a holistic review management and marketing platform. Today, it is one of the most used platforms for customer satisfaction.

How many users does Hellopeter have?

The platform prides itself on being authentic, transparent, and 'brutally honest', which has given it a massive reach. Thanks to these positive aspects, the website reports a usage of over 1.4 million consumers.

Who created Hellopeter?

ITWeb reported that Hellopeter was the brainchild of Peter Cheales, who founded the company without any other existing model, such as another model to replicate the massive platforms X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook had not succeeded worldwide, and blogs were not commonplace.

ITWeb also reported that Peter Cheales went on to sell the website in late 2014. Of the company's selling, Peter said:

'Time for me to say goodbye. It's time for fresh blood, more energy and new life. I know that my baby will continue to grow from strength to strength.'

Hellopeter started in 2000 as a standard user review website and grew into a massive platform. Over a million consumers rely on the platform for honest and transparent reviews. Hellopeter continues to grow as a platform and benefit consumers by providing honest reviews on all companies, from family-owned companies to massive international corporations.

