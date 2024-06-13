A Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant is provided to South African citizens or permanent residents of the country who require financial assistance. You can easily apply for an SRD grant online, but varying factors may lead to a decline in the funding you receive. What can you do in the event your application is rejected? Here, we detail how to appeal a declined SRD grant and other helpful information about the process.

How to appeal a declined SRD grant: Step-by-step guide to successful appeals. Photo: @sassasrd (Modified by editor)

Source: Facebook

SRD grants are still provided today, and applying for the grant is quick and efficient. Once you have completed the process, an SRD appeal status check can show whether your application was accepted or declined. If declined, you can launch an online SASSA appeal for reconsideration. How do you redo a SASSA appeal for R350?

How to appeal a declined SRD grant and common issues

Applicants have 90 days of the initial rejection notice to appeal. A quick SASSA status check will tell you whether your SASSA appeal for R350 was declined or accepted. Get all your goodies together in preparation before you start:

Get your ID number and the phone number you used for the application.

Knowing why your application was rejected helps.

Your application may have been declined for various reasons. Common reasons include identity verification failure, insufficient or missing information, having an alternative income, age, government payroll registered, fraudulent activity, or being registered for UIF, NSFAS, an existing SASSA grant, or any other government benefits.

How to do an SRD status check

If you are unsure whether your application has been approved, you can take a few simple steps to check whether it was provided or denied. Visit the official SASSA website and enter your login details, which include your valid South African ID number and mobile number used to register.

The page should take you to a new tab which indicates the status of your application. If you already have an account and wish to check your balance, use the USSD codes 1203210# or 12069277#. Enter your ID number, which will display your balance. You can also make enquiries by visiting your nearest SASSA office.

How to appeal a SASSA SRD grant

How to appeal a declined SRD grant: Step-by-step guide to successful appeals. Photo: SASSA Website (Modified by editor)

Source: UGC

Once you have a better understanding regarding why your first application was rejected and have ensured you have all the relevant information and documentation, here is how to appeal a SASSA SRD grant:

Step 1: Log onto the SASSA website and navigate to the SRD section.

Log onto the SASSA website and navigate to the SRD section. Step 2: Fill in your relevant personal details on the SRD status check appeal form, including a valid South African ID number and mobile number.

Fill in your relevant personal details on the SRD status check appeal form, including a valid South African ID number and mobile number. Step 3: Once the details have been filled out, submit the information.

Once the details have been filled out, submit the information. Step 4: Once the information has been submitted, you will receive a PIN, which you must enter into the website to continue the process.

Once the information has been submitted, you will receive a PIN, which you must enter into the website to continue the process. Step 5: The system will display the month in which your application was rejected. Select the month in which you wish to appeal.

The system will display the month in which your application was rejected. Select the month in which you wish to appeal. Step 6: You must provide an apparent, concise reason why you are appealing your application rejection and why you feel the application's decline was incorrect.

You must provide an apparent, concise reason why you are appealing your application rejection and why you feel the application's decline was incorrect. Step 7: Include any relevant supporting documentation, including bank statements or proof of unemployment, to prove a need for the grant.

Include any relevant supporting documentation, including bank statements or proof of unemployment, to prove a need for the grant. Step 8: Revise your reapplication and look for errors, accidental misinformation, or missing details. Once the details have been double-checked, submit your reapplication.

How long does an SASSA appeal take to approve?

The Gauteng Tourism Authority reported that SASSA may take up to 90 days to receive and decide whether your appeal is accepted or rejected. If you wish to appeal their decision, you must do so within 30 days of being informed of your application's rejection.

Check your reapplication status by visiting the official SASSA website and entering the relevant login details, including your ID and mobile number. Photo: pixelfusion3d

Source: Getty Images

Other options

If you still ask, 'How do I appeal a declined R350?' even after you have reapplied to the process and were rejected again, there are various ways you can try to escalate the issue or see what your other options are.

Once you are sure that you have included all of the relevant information, double-checked that the data is correct, provided the appropriate documentation, and are eligible for the grant, you can consult with legal aid regarding the following steps, or you can appeal to the High Court if you are sure you qualify for the SRD grant and have done the process correctly.

Knowing how to appeal a declined SRD grant will save you time and effort when visiting your local SASSA office. The process is quick and easy, and if your reapplication is rejected, you can take other avenues to escalate the issue or find other funding.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Grade C security salary and rate per hour in South Africa

Security guards are a highly sought-after profession in South Africa, with many companies needing basic security due to the country's high crime rates. Briefly.co.za wrote about the average salary for grade C security guards in South Africa.

What is the hourly rate for a grade C security guard in South Africa? This article details the hourly and monthly rates for all security guards in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News