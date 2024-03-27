SASSA status pending: What it means and how to solve it

The South African Social Security Agency, best known by the abbreviated SASSA, is an agency that forms part of the country's Department of Social Development. Among other factors, it aims to provide the underprivileged with financial relief and resources to alleviate their struggles. To obtain your SASSA grant, you must apply, but how does the process work, and what does it mean when SASSA's status says pending?

According to SASSA's official website, a Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD Grant) is given to South African citizens, refugees, asylum seekers and unique permit holders between 18 and 60 years old who require dire financial aid. To be eligible, the individual must not already receive social grants, is not contributing or eligible for UIF payment, and is not receiving financial assistance from any other source.

To use this service, you must apply for a SASSA social grant, which is a quick and relatively easy process. A SASSA status check updates you on the application process and potential issues. What does it mean if you are notified that the application is pending?

What is the SRD SASSA status check pending?

During the application process, you may experience a pending status. As the agency has a massive volume of applications daily, the process takes some time to be approved, and this does not mean that the application has been rejected but has yet to be received by the agency.

How do I know if my SASSA R350 is approved?

Many wonder, 'How do I know if my SASSA appeal is approved?' SASSA will notify you via SMS when your application has been approved. However, if you have not heard from the agency and want to know the status of your application in real time, there are various ways to check the application process yourself, free of charge.

How do I check my SASSA pending status?

According to SASSA Grant Status Check, there are various ways to check your SRD SASSA status, including online or through SMS. You will need your ID and cellphone numbers on hand for the process. Here are the various ways to check your status:

SGSC website

You can check your application process through the SASSA GRant Status Check website. Navigate to the status check tool on the same page linked above and follow these simple instructions:

Open the SASSA Status Check form.

Enter your ID and cellphone number.

Select the 'check status' button.

Srd.sassa.gov.za website

The official SASSA website provides an easy guide to checking your status in just a few steps. Here are the instructions:

Open the direct page for SASSA application checks.

Enter your ID and cellphone number in the relevant tabs.

Select 'submit'.

MoyaApp

The MoyaApp is a 'super app' that provides data-free messaging and other online digital services. This offers you a data-free way to check your status, only requiring an internet connection to download. Here are the status check steps once you have downloaded the app:

Open the app and select the 'discovery' tab, followed by 'SASSA grant'.

Select 'SASSA SRD status' from the menu, then 'application status'.

Enter your ID and cellphone number and click 'submit'.

SMS

If you do not want to navigate online platforms or apps, you can send an SMS and receive updates. Here is how:

Open the SMS app.

Text 'SASSA' and enter your ID number next to it.

Send the SMS, which will promptly receive an updated response.

WhatsApp and call

Alternatively, you can WhatsApp their helpline and follow the prompts or call them on 0800 601 011. Here are the steps for an application status confirmation through WhatsApp:

Save 082 046 8553 to your contacts and text 'SASSA' to the number.

Once you receive a response, reply 'status' to the prompt.

You will be asked for your reference number, and reply with 'yes' if you know it (which will be confirmed soon).

Confirm the cellphone number you used when applying for the grant.

Provide the reference number that you confirmed you had earlier in the chat.

How long does SASSA pending take?

The SASSA pending status can show up to 90 days, the typical timeline for your application to be approved. If your application status is not approved after 90 days, you should contact the organisation further or ensure that specific steps are not missed.

How do I fix a pending status on SASSA?

WBHRB reported that there are various ways to fix a pending notification that will not change status after 90 days. Here are ways you can SASSA status pending appeal:

Verify your details

The application process may be delayed longer than usual if your information is incorrect or incomplete. Return to your original application and do an SRD status check to verify your correct details, including personal information and documentation.

Submitting missing documentation

SASSA may require additional information to complete the application process. Double-check your emails or other forms of contact in case the agency has reached out for this information, and confirm the provided information is by their guidelines (format).

Once you have confirmed all the relevant details and documentation are correct, you should contact SASSA to see what else could be causing the issue. You can contact the agency on their toll-free helpline mentioned earlier, on 0800 601 011.

If you have been in contact with SASSA and they provided further assistance, be patient and await an update regarding the process. If you do not receive a confirmation that your application was approved, follow up on the query through their customer service.

Seek further assistance

There may be an instance where you feel you have followed all the correct avenues and contacted the relevant people yet have still not had your application process approved. In this instance, you can contact community organisations or individuals familiar with the process or seek legal advice.

You can check the SASSA status check for R350 payment dates through various avenues. The Gauteng Tourism Authority states the following ways to stay updated with payment dates:

Check the SASSA website and engage with the SASSA Chatbot on their homepage.

Download the SASSA mobile app and check the SRD section.

Make use of their USSD service through *134*7737#.

Call the SASSA helpline (0800 601 011).

Visit your local SASSA office.

Knowing what the SASSA status pending notification means helps you to stay on top of the application process and fix any previously known issues that may have arisen without your knowledge.

