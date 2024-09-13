PG blocked on DStv: What it means and how to remove it

Digital Satellite Television, best known by its abbreviation DStv, is a Sub-Saharan African direct broadcast satellite service owned by MultiChoice. It is a loved TV service, but clients may experience issues from time to time. What does PG blocked on DStv mean? This article details how to fix the PG blocked function on DStv, what an error message means, and more.

DStv was launched on October 6, 1995, and is available in 54 countries over Sub-Saharan Africa today. The TV satellite service offers hundreds of channels for adults, teens, and kids, but parental supervision is advised when children scroll through channels that may have adult-themed content.

Suppose you, as a parent, are not around to ensure your children are not viewing illicit content. In that case, DStv's parental control helps parents restrict their children's access to potentially harmful content intended for mature audiences. DStv‘s PG-blocked option can also block entire channels.

What is PG blocked on DStv?

The PG blocked notification on DStv shows viewers that the specific content they are trying to watch has been restricted. This restriction will not allow for viewing as the parental guidance (PG) age limit is higher than what the parents are comfortable with. The following factors impact PG restrictions on the satellite service:

Language

Violence

Nudity and other illicit adult content

Substance abuse

There are specific age restrictions that give viewers a better understanding of what you can expect from the content. DStv's FAQs web page mentions the following age restriction codes and what they mean:

R18 : Allows viewers to watch all programmes.

: Allows viewers to watch all programmes. Family : Blocks all PH 13, 16, 18, and R18 content and only allows viewing content with a FAM rating.

: Blocks all PH 13, 16, 18, and R18 content and only allows viewing content with a FAM rating. PG 13 : Blocks all content rated 16, 18 and R18, and programmes with a FAM or PG 13 rating are available for viewing.

: Blocks all content rated 16, 18 and R18, and programmes with a FAM or PG 13 rating are available for viewing. 16 : Blocks all content rated 18 and R18, and programmes with a FAM, PG 13 or 16 rating are available for viewing.

: Blocks all content rated 18 and R18, and programmes with a FAM, PG 13 or 16 rating are available for viewing. 18: Blocks all content rated R18, and other programmes are available for viewing.

How to block a channel on DStv

If you have children and wish to restrict their viewing or exposure to potentially harmful content, follow these simple steps:

Select the 'menu' button on the DStv remote.

on the DStv remote. Scroll to the 'parental control' option and click on it.

option and click on it. Enter the default PIN code (1234).

(1234). Choose option one, 'blocking', and then 'global blocking'.

and then Select the right key button in the global blocking menu and choose 'personalise'.

in the and choose Select the 'parental control' settings and select 'FAM' to block all content over PG13.

If you have one of DStv's latest decoders, you can click on the BLUE DStv button on the remote, scroll to settings, select 'parental control', and follow the prompts.

What is the PG password for DStv?

When you are busy setting up parental lock, the satellite service will ask for a DStv PG PIN. This PIN is 1234, mainly used to ensure this set-up is not accidentally keypad dialled or done by a young child.

If the password is entered incorrectly multiple times, the code will be automatically blocked. If you need to reset the PG blocked function on DStv, you can contact the satellite service's customer call centre for further assistance.

How do you change your PG block on DStv?

If you want to remove the PG blocked option, here are steps on how to unblock PG on DStv, according to DStv's advanced settings:

Access the 'parental control' settings.

settings. Enter the general PIN to verify the change.

to verify the change. Set the age restriction you wish to have on or altogether remove.

you wish to have on or altogether remove. Save the settings and exit the menu.

Why is DStv showing channel blocked?

As a viewer, you may occasionally experience blocked DStv channels. When you select a channel, the satellite service will notify you that it is blocked, showing a black screen and notification box.

However, the service does not restrict or block any channels directly. Usually, the account's owner has restricted the channel, or the channel is not showing for other factors outside DStv's control.

What causes DStv to block channels?

DStv does not block channels from viewers, as the account owner does this. However, you may experience 'missing' channels or an inability to connect to your desired channel. These concerns are DStv issues due to external factors, such as weather, infrastructure, or a channel that DStv has no longer included in the package.

How do you clear the DStv error code?

The most common error code that customers receive is the DStv E48-32 error code, usually accompanied by the message 'there is no signal'. The following reasons are usually to blame:

Weather: Poor weather, such as heavy rain and lighting, hurts signal transitions.

Poor weather, such as heavy rain and lighting, hurts signal transitions. Connection fault : A faulty connection may be due to poor installation or other installation issues.

: A faulty connection may be due to poor installation or other installation issues. Infrastructure: Any high infrastructure, including tall buildings or trees, may hinder signal reach.

If the issue is weather-related, it will resolve itself once the weather improves. Surroundings, including many buildings or trees, may also hinder the signal. If there are many trees around, consider trimming them. If necessary, contact the streaming service directly for further assistance.

Forgot your PIN?

If you entered your PIN incorrectly five times or cannot remember it you can reset it by dialing *120*68584# from your cellphone. The cellphone number you use when dialling *120*68584# must be the number you registered when activating your DStv account.

If you need further assistance regarding DStv-related issues, contact customer service at 011 289 2222 or email them at dstvbusiness@multichoice.co.za. The call centre is open seven days a week, including public holidays, between 07h00 and 23h00.

The PG blocked on DStv option allows parents to let their children scroll freely without a parent present but still protects adult content. This option provides for responsible viewing for the entire family without hassle or stress.

