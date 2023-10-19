Boer goat prices in South Africa per kg: Everything to know

The Boerbok or Boer is a South African breed of meat goat. It was selectively bred from about 1920 in the Eastern Cape for its meat quality and ability to survive by grazing on the thorn veldt of that region. It has been exported to many countries and has been used to improve the meat quality of other breeds. This article highlights Boer goat prices in South Africa.

The Boer is a meat breed and is primarily reared for that reason.

This breed commonly has white bodies and distinctive brown heads. It has a fast growth rate, good carcass qualities, good resistance to disease and good adaptation to hot, dry, semi-desert conditions. Discover more fascinating things about Boer goats.

How much does a Boer goat cost in South Africa?

The price of a single Boerbok can range from R2,200 to R12,000. Currently, the Boer variety is priced at R1,750 per kg for males and R4,000 per kg for female goats. This price difference is because females are generally more valuable than males due to their breeding capabilities.

Boer goats’ characteristics

This breed has distinct features that make it outstanding compared to other species. They include:

They can be completely white or brown, which means large spots of a different colour are on their bodies.

Boers have backward-curving horns and strong, well-placed legs.

They have long and pendulous ears.

Boerboks are known for being docile and hardy.

This breed has a long lifespan and fertility of up to 10 years or more.

Ewes possess superior mothering skills compared to other breeds.

This breed commonly has a white body and a distinctive brown head.

They tend to gain weight at about the same rate as their offspring. The kid of a proven fast-growing sire might weigh 79 pounds (36 kilograms) at 90 days.

Adult males often reach 350 pounds (160 kilograms), and females can weigh as much as 250 pounds (110 kilograms)

Boer goats’ breeding

Boer goats are polyestrous, meaning they can breed throughout the year and can reach sexual maturity at five months of age. A typical breeding program produces three kid crops every two years.

Therefore, the ewes are pregnant for five months, nurse their kids for three months and then are rebred. Multiple births are common, and a 200% kid crop is achievable in managed herds. Common crosses are Boer x Kiko, Spanish, Nubian, Sirohi, Jamnapari and Angora goats.

What are the uses of Boer goats?

Boer goats are polyestrous.

The Boer is a meat breed and is primarily reared for that reason. In addition, it may be used in vegetation management.

How much does a goat sell for in South Africa?

The price for a single goat in South Africa can vary from R2,200 to R3,500. Nonetheless, male goats are more expensive since they have a more significant influence on flock numbers.

They can impregnate many females, while the females can only produce offspring once in a certain amount of time. Female goats range from R2,000 to R3,000. Higher-quality female goats can go from R3,200 to R6,000.

What is the Kalahari Red goat price in South Africa?

This breed costs R950 to R1,200 between 6 and 8 months, weighing 40 kg to 65 kg. A dairy one sells R1,500, while a pregnant one sells R2,500 each. Young goats between 2 and 4 months cost R750 each.

This breed has distinct features that make it outstanding compared to other species.

Boer goat prices in South Africa vary depending on various factors such as age, season and location. Therefore, farmers and buyers must stay current on the latest market trends and prices.

