Grade C security salary and rate per hour in South Africa (2024)

Security guards are integral to a company or organisation's safety, ensuring minimal exposure to potential threats. Prominent figures may also use private security to avoid threats or overwhelming public attention. Security is graded through various levels by lettering, beginning from A until D-level security, with each level having different responsibilities. How much does Grade C security earn?

South Africa has various security grades, including A, B, C, and D security. According to Guarding South Africa, security guards are labelled via the following letter rankings based on their qualifications, experience and training.

The minimum wage for security guards is based on those grades. Other factors determining the profession's income include the company worked for and the location of the job position. What is the average Grade C security salary in South Africa?

Grade C security salary per month

Wage Indicator reported that the current minimum wage in South Africa for security guards is R27,58 per hour in 2024, with the values becoming valid as of March 2024. This is also considered the standard security rate per hour in 2024.

According to SASSA Loans, the Grade C security rate per hour is R25,42 hourly, which works out to R5,036.00 monthly for (areas 1 and 2). Grade C security guards in area 3 earn a reported R4,786.00.

What is the PSiRA rate for grade C?

PSiRA stands for the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority. According to the authority's website, its primary objective is to regulate the private security industry while exercising control of the occupation's practices of security service providers in the public and national interest, along with the interests of the private security industry.

PSiRA also determines a fair income for security guards, depending on the relevant grading. What is the rate for Grade C PSiRA? PSiRA Verification reports a monthly income of R5,726 for areas 1 and 2 and R5,499 for area 3. Hourly rates for a grade C security guard are R27.53 for areas 1 and 2 and R26.44 for area 3.

How much does grade B security earn?

According to the same PSiRA rate mentioned above, the reported grade B security salary is R6,330 monthly for areas 1 and 2 and a monthly income of R5,499 for area 3. Grade B security rates per hour are R30.43 for areas 1 and 2 and R26.44 for area 3.

The grade D security salary is R5,726 monthly for areas 1 and 2 and R5,499 monthly for area 3. The hourly security rate for grade D security is R37.53 for areas 1 and 2 and R26.44 for area 3.

Grade A security guards earn the highest amount, with a monthly income of R6,907 for areas 1 and 2. Area 3 earns R5,915 monthly, with hourly rates of R33.21 for areas 1 and 2 and R28.44 for area 3.

How much do security guards earn?

A standard security guard's income varies depending on the grade of security they are classified as, the company they work for, and the area they are located in. A security guard's income may begin from R4,000 onwards, based on the variants that dictate the income.

What is the basic salary of a security officer in South Africa in 2024?

According to Indeed, the national average income of a security officer is R6,600. The income varies on the company and area, as some private companies have the capital to offer higher salaries.

The standard Grade C security salary near Johannesburg provides higher-income job positions than areas such as Durban. Some job offers in Johannesburg include a security guard position at G4S, with an average of R12,358 based on five reported salaries.

The next highest-reported salary on Indeed is at PRIVATE, with R8,393 monthly based on eight reported salaries. SPARK Schools is third, at R4,759 monthly based on seven reported salaries.

What is a grade C security officer?

A grade C security officer is the second-lowest security level. It provides lower-level security protection but does not have any supervisory or management responsibilities.

What does a grade C in security do?

According to Security Guard Training HQ, the most common roles for security guards in South Africa include access control, patrolling, monitoring security systems, inspecting suspicious activity, responding to emergencies, and providing first aid where necessary.

Grade C security guards may hold leadership positions and oversee security teams, but generally have a lower-level security role without managerial positions. They have comprehensive, advanced skills and training within the field, with roles that extend slightly beyond the essential frontline duties of a level D security guard.

The are also active in the development and implementation of security measures, and may train and/or supervise other security guards in the lower tier. Grade c security has some superiority over security D guards, but are also on the frontline with them depending on the company's expectation.

How long is grade C security?

You can take various training courses to obtain the relevant qualifications needed to become a security guard on varying levels in South Africa. You can obtain a PSiRA-certified grade C security qualification from various authority's within the industry, including R Protections.

R Protections offers a grade C security guard training course at R800,00, and the qualification takes five days to complete.

Grade C security guards are respected members of their profession, being slightly senior to other lower-tanking guards yet still having room for growth and more to learn. A grade C security salary varies depending on the area and company worked for, but you can go over South Africa's average income if you take a high-paying job in a major city.

