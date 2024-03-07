Cybersecurity salary per month in South Africa (2024)

Cybersecurity is a rapidly growing field in the digital landscape due to the global advancements in technology. Cybercrime is also on the rise, making professionals who safeguard information systems and data the most sought-after. South Africa is no exception to this trend, and this article highlights the country's monthly cybersecurity salaries.

Modern tech developments like the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and cloud computing have made handling data easy but, at the same time, pose a threat to digital data security. Organizations and individuals must invest in the skills of a qualified cybersecurity expert to avoid potential data breaches.

How much do you make in cybersecurity in South Africa?

The average cybersecurity salary per year in South Africa is estimated to be R800,000, according to Talent.com. Their estimated monthly pay is approximately R66,667. The average weekly wage is R15,385, while the average hourly pay is around R410.

Entry-level cybersecurity salary in South Africa

Entry-level professionals in the field earn around R27,001 per month and about R342,012 per year. Their hourly pay is around R166, while the weekly wage is estimated at R6,231.

At the highest level, the cybersecurity salary per hour is estimated at R4,308, while the weekly pay is around R161,538. Experienced professionals can earn as high as R700,000 per month and around R8,400,000 per annum.

Cybersecurity jobs categories in South Africa

The field of cybersecurity is vast and multifaceted, encompassing a wide range of roles and responsibilities. Here is a breakdown of the possible career paths and how much their average pay is in South Africa.

1. Cybersecurity specialist

Cybersecurity specialists have the technical expertise to protect an organization's sensitive data from internal and external threats. Their average monthly pay in South Africa ranges between R85,347 and R91,000, according to salary data from Indeed and Talent.com.

2. Cybersecurity analyst

A cybersecurity analyst specializes in network and IT infrastructure security. Their primary responsibility is to anticipate and prevent cyberattacks, hence safeguarding computer networks from unauthorized access.

The average cybersecurity analyst's monthly salary in South Africa is estimated to be between R20,970 and R45,000, according to PayScale and Indeed. Their average yearly pay is around R540,000.

3. Information Security Officer (ISO)

An ISO safeguards an organization's computer network and data from security breaches by identifying vulnerabilities and conducting comprehensive security planning. Their average monthly salary in South Africa is estimated to be between R49,817 and R350,000, according to salary data from PayScale, Glassdoor, and Talent.com.

4. Vulnerability tester (Ethical hacker)

A vulnerability tester or ethical hacker evaluates the security of computer systems, networks, and applications by simulating real-world attacks. Their primary responsibility is to identify weaknesses in an organization's IT infrastructure.

An ethical hacker in South Africa earns an estimated average monthly salary of between R31,000 and R53,528. The highest-paying city is Johannesburg, where the top earning vulnerability tester gets around R61,054 per month, according to Indeed.

5. Cryptographer

A cryptographer is a data security specialist with expertise in encryption. They are responsible for encrypting data in transit and at rest, ensuring only authorized individuals can access it. Their average monthly pay ranges between R42,600 and R66,000, according to salary estimates from Salary Expert and PayScale.

6. Cybersecurity manager

A cybersecurity manager oversees security systems, identifies vulnerabilities, and develops strategies to protect a company's IT from cyber criminals. Their average monthly salary in South Africa is estimated to be between R65,000 and R69,200, according to salary data from PayScale and Talent.com. Their highest-paid cybersecurity manager can earn over R166,000 per month.

7. Cybersecurity engineer

A cybersecurity engineer specializes in designing and implementing secure network solutions to protect against hackers and cyberattacks. They identify potential threats in a company's security systems and develop measures to mitigate them.

The average cybersecurity engineer's monthly salaries range between R37,000 and R51,137, according to PayScale and Talent.com. The highest-paid professional can earn as high as R650,000 per month, while junior cybersecurity engineers in South Africa make monthly salaries of between R 11,800 and R22,250.

8. Security software developer

A security software developer specializes in creating computer programs that safeguard computer systems and data. They design, implement, and manage software that protects against cyberattacks and unauthorized breaches.

A security software developer in South Africa earns an estimated average monthly salary of between R27,000 and R49,185, according to PayScale and Talent.com.

9. Cybersecurity architect

A cybersecurity architect is a senior-level information security specialist responsible for designing, building, and maintaining a company's high-tech security systems. They must have a comprehensive understanding of the employer's business and the technology used for operations. Their average monthly salary ranges between R62,000 and R80,000, according to PayScale, Talent.com, and Salary Expert.

10. Cloud security architect

Cloud security architects focus on securing cloud-based services and infrastructure. Their primary responsibility is designing and implementing security controls for cloud environments. Their average monthly pay in South Africa is estimated to be between R32,000 and R70,000, according to salary data from Talent.com and PayScale.

11. Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

A CISO is a senior-level executive responsible for safeguarding an organization's information. They establish and implement security policies, mitigate security risks, and design comprehensive end-to-end security strategies that cover the entire cycle of information.

The average monthly base salary of a Chief Information Security Officer is estimated to be R109,160 by PayScale. The average yearly pay is around R1,309,924.

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about the cybersecurity profession in South Africa;

What does cybersecurity do?

Cybersecurity is the practice, technology, and processes designed to protect computers, networks, programs, and data from attack, damage, or unauthorized access. It ensures the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data.

What is the highest paying job in cybersecurity?

Cybersecurity has several high-paying roles, as highlighted above. The highest earning is the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), who oversees the entire organization's data security. The following table summarizes how much each of the specialists earns per month.

Role Average monthly salary Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Approx. R109,160 Information Security Officer (ISO) R49,817 to R350,000 Cybersecurity specialist R85,347 to R91,000 Cybersecurity architect R62,000 to R80,000 Cybersecurity manager R65,000 to R69,200 Cryptographer R42,600 to R66,000 Vulnerability tester (Ethical hacker) R31,000 to R53,528 Cloud security architect R32,000 to R70,000 Cybersecurity engineer R37,000 to R51,137 Security software developer R27,000 to R49,185 Cybersecurity analyst R20,970 to R45,000

How much do junior cybersecurity engineers make in South Africa?

Junior cybersecurity engineers in South Africa earn between R11,800 and R22,250 per month. Their yearly pay ranges between R142,000 and R267,000.

Is cybersecurity a good career in South Africa?

Cybersecurity is a rewarding career in South Africa for several reasons. Experts in the field are in high demand because of the increasing use of technology in everyday life. Hackers are finding new ways to access data illegally, and Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that cybercrime will cost the global economy around $9.5 trillion in 2024.

Cybersecurity experts receive attractive compensation packages compared to other professions in the country. The amount one is paid depends on the company they work for and the location. ICT Security Specialists are included on South Africa's critical skills list in 2024.

Who hires the most cybersecurity?

Several industries and companies are actively searching for skilled professionals to safeguard their digital assets. Top companies when it comes to hiring cybersecurity experts include Deloitte, General Motors, and Apple. Industries with a high demand for cybersecurity services include the following;

Financial institutions like investment firms, banks, and insurance companies because of the sensitive financial data they handle.

Government agencies need cybersecurity services to protect critical infrastructure, national security, and citizen details.

Healthcare organizations to protect sensitive patient data

Manufacturing firms to protect intellectual property, supply chains, and production systems

Tech companies, including software developers, hardware manufacturers, and cloud providers, need cybersecurity services to secure their platforms and maintain user trust.

What are the requirements for someone to be a cybersecurity expert?

Skilled cybersecurity experts are the most sought-after and attract higher compensation. Here are some of the requirements you should fulfil to succeed in the field;

A bachelor's degree in programmes like Computer Science, IT, programming, or Systems Engineering that provide a solid foundation in technology-related matters; Pursuing a master's degree is an added advantage.

Get the necessary work experience by working in cybersecurity and forensic analysis roles.

Obtain relevant industry certifications. Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) is a globally recognized certification for information security professionals.

Some of the soft and technical skills a cybersecurity professional should have include the following;

Familiarity with scripting languages like Python, Java, and PowerShell

Understand common cybersecurity frameworks and regulations

Diagnostic and analytical skills to assess vulnerabilities and respond to security incidents.

Fundamental technological skills

Familiarity with different operating systems and virtualization technologies

Attention to detail since minor oversights can lead to significant security breaches.

A Cybersecurity officer's salary per month is one of the highest in South Africa. The field has a diverse range of roles offering competitive wages. Whether you are considering a career in the field or an employer looking to attract top talent, the above guide will help you determine which skills are best suited to your needs.

