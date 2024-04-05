How to cancel SASSA application in 2024: A step-by-step guide

Sassa grants are payments made by the government of South Africa to its citizens, permanent residents, and refugees facing financial difficulty. One must be in need of financial aid to apply, and if their economic conditions change or other issues arise, they are required to cancel the grant. Learn the easy way to cancel your SASSA application in this comprehensive guide.

SASSA continues to be a critical lifeline for millions of South Africans, providing social assistance and grants to those in need. However, circumstances change, and sometimes, individuals may need to cancel their SASSA application for various reasons. Whether it is due to eligibility changes, personal circumstances, or other factors, understanding the cancellation process is essential.

How can you cancel your SASSA application?

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) processes are streamlined to ensure users handle tasks with minimal stress. Various methods can be adopted by beneficiaries looking to cancel SRD applications or other SASSA grants. One can cancel online, via WhatsApp, or by visiting the nearest SASSA offices.

SASSA SRD cancellation online

Follow these simple steps to cancel your application online;

Visit the SASSA Cancellation Portal at srd.sassa.gov.za.

Scroll down to the 'Cancel My Application' tab.

Click the yellow button that says, 'Click Here to Cancel Online.'

A new window for cancellation will prompt you to provide your details. Enter your South African ID number and the cell phone number registered with your SASSA Grant.

You will receive an SMS with a 6-digit One Time Pin (OTP) number. Enter the pin to verify your identity.

The prompt 'Are you sure to cancel your grant application' will appear on the screen. Click on the 'Cancel My Grant' button.

Click on Yes to confirm cancellation.

A confirmation message will be sent to your cell number with the message 'Your request to cancel SASSA Grant has been sent'.

SASSA cancellation via WhatsApp

SASSA beneficiaries can cancel their grants via WhatsApp as follows;

Save 082 046 8553 to your contact list

Go to WhatsApp and send a message to the number that reads 'Cancel SASSA R350 Grant', then press 'send'.

Follow the prompts to provide details like your South African ID number and the mobile number you used during your SASSA application.

How long does it take to cancel your SASSA Grant?

The process can take up to seven days. In case of any inquiries, you can contact SASSA directly via their national number, 0800 60 10 11. You can also send an email to grantenquiries@sassa.gov.za for general grant enquiries or srd@sassa.go.za for SRD grant enquiries.

When sending an email, ensure you include your full name, South African ID number, contact details, and a comprehensive description of your inquiry. You can also visit the nearest SASSA offices.

Why should you cancel your SASSA grant?

SASSA beneficiaries are obligated to cancel their grant on various grounds, such as;

If you are ineligible to receive the grant. Ineligible beneficiaries who continue to get payments can face legal consequences like fraud charges, being blacklisted from future government assistance programs, and debt recovery demands.

If your financial situation improves after you get employment or receive income from other sources. This allows other less fortunate South Africans to receive the grant.

Certain jobs have restrictions against receiving SASSA grants. Hence, cancelling might be necessary to get such employment.

You can cancel to correct an error or update your details

Can you reinstate your cancelled SASSA application?

Cancelled SASSA grant applications can be reinstated if you are still struggling to meet basic needs. Follow the following steps;

Visit the official SASSA Portal at srd.sassa.gov.za.

Scroll down and click on the 'Reinstate my cancelled application' tab.

Click the yellow button that says, 'Click here to reinstate online.'

The SASSA reinstate window will open and prompt you to provide details. Enter your South African ID number and the cell phone number registered with your SASSA Grant.

Follow the prompts to request a one-time PIN and enter it to verify your identity.

Provide the reason for reinstating your grant.

Review the details and confirm your request.

You also have the option to visit the nearest SASSA office and request reinstatement in person. In case your request is rejected, you can reapply or appeal for consideration.

Cancelling your SASSA application is straightforward, as highlighted in the guide above. Whether you are exploring alternative financial support alternatives, getting a well-paying job, or just adjusting your application, knowing how to stop grant payments is crucial.

