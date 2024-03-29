Who qualifies for the SASSA old age grant? How to apply?

Once you reach a certain age, you are entitled to an old age grant to alleviate your financial strain. This grant also enables you to retire with less stress regarding how you will continue to survive. Who qualifies for the SASSA old age grant, and how can you apply?

The SASSA old age grant for pensioners was first created in South Africa in 1928. Unfortunately, due to the segregation of races (Apartheid), it was initially only available for white and coloured individuals. However, the 1940s saw the inclusion of black and Asian individuals.

Since the inception of social grants, many South Africans had their lives changed for the better through the essential grant that carries them through each month. Here, we discuss everything about the grants, including the SASSA pension online application process, how much it is worth, and when you can expect the payments to come in.

Who qualifies for a SASSA old age grant?

The SASSA Grant Status check website states that the SASSA old age grant requirements are:

Residing in South Africa.

Being a South African citizen, recognised refugee, or permanent resident.

Being 60 years old or older.

Not receiving any other type of social grant.

Not currently living in any state station.

Applicants must comply with the means test.

It is also highlighted that single applicants' earnings should not exceed R8,070 monthly or R96,840 annually. Married people should not have a combined income of R16,140 monthly or R193,680 annually.

At what age do you get a SASSA old age grant?

The pension age in South Africa is 60 for men and women. South African citizens, permanent residents, and recognised refugees 60 years or older qualify for the grant once they reach retirement age.

How much is SASSA's old age pension?

SASSA Grant Status Check reported that as of April 1, 2024, recipients aged between 60 and 74 will receive a monthly payment of R2,180 per person. Those 75 or older will receive R2,200 per person.

The same source reports that as of October 1, 2024, the payments increased by R10 per individual. This makes the updated amount for recipients aged between 60 and 74 R2,190 per person monthly, and those 75 and older will receive R2,210 per person monthly.

Can you apply online for an old-age pension in South Africa?

You can apply to obtain an old-age pension in South Africa in various ways. You can visit your nearest SASSA offices and complete the process there, or you may complete it online.

How do you apply for SASSA's old age pension online?

If you decide to apply at your nearest SASSA offices, you will receive an old age pension application form to fill out, which you must fill out before a SASSA officer. You must also supply the relevant supporting documentation.

It is important to note that only the applicant or a SASSA official may complete the application form. SASSA Loans reported that the SASSA old age grant online application is as follows:

Log into the SASSA official website and click 'grants' to see all available grants.

Select 'old age grant' and register by creating an account.

Open the form, which will show up following the registration process, and fill out the relevant information.

Submit all requested supporting documents and revise the application to confirm all correct details.

Select the 'submit' button to finalise the process.

What documents are needed for the SASSA older persons grant?

The documentation necessary to complete the application process is as follows:

Your official South African ID.

Proof of residence.

Proof of your income and dividends (where applicable).

Evidence of your marital status (if applicable).

Evidence of your private pension (if any).

Three months' bank statements.

Proof of your Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) membership ('blue book') if you were employed or a discharge certificate from your previous employer where applicable.

A copy of a will if your spouse passed away in the last five years and the first and final liquidation and distribution accounts (where applicable).

If an applicant is too frail or sick to travel to an office, a friend or family member may apply on their behalf. A sick note from the doctor detailing why you cannot visit the office is required.

If you do not have a South African ID, you must complete an affidavit in a standard SASSA format, and a Commissioner of Oaths who is not a SASSA official must be present. You must also bring a sworn statement signed by an authoritative figure/reputable individual such as a councillor, traditional leader, or social worker to verify your identity (name and age).

A SASSA official will take your fingerprints, and you will be sent to the Department of Home Affairs to apply for an identity document while the application process is processed. It is important to note that your grant will be suspended if you do not obtain an official South African ID.

How do you check your SASSA old age status online?

SASSA Checks reported that there is a simple way to check your status online, which is as follows:

Log on to the SASSA Checks website here.

Enter your ID number, and the status of the old age pension online application should reflect.

WBHRB mentioned the following dates for the first three months of 2024:

Month Older persons grants Disability grants Children's grants January 2024 January 3, 2024 January 4, 2024 January 5, 2024 February 2024 February 2, 2024 February 5, 2024 February 6, 2024 March 2024 March 5, 2024 March 6, 2024 March 7, 2024

Frequently asked questions

Apart from the information mentioned above, applicants ask other common questions regarding the process. These are the most commonly asked questions, sourced from the South African government's website.

How long does the application process take?

The process may take up to three months to process. Once the application is approved, you will receive payment from your application date.

What if an application is not approved?

In writing, the SASSA offices will inform unsuccessful applicants why the application was unsuccessful. You can appeal the rejection by contacting the Minister of Social Development at the National Department of Social Development within 90 days of the application being unsuccessful.

The SASSA old age grant has been assisting South Africa's elderly for decades and continues to be a vital form of income for those who have retired. The application process is quick and straightforward, and you can contact your nearest SASSA office for further assistance where necessary.

