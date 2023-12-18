Virgin Active: Membership fees, discounts and specials

Virgin Active has tailor-made fitness plans for clients who intend to join the gym to lose weight, keep fit, tone their bodies, or build muscle. The health club has various affordable membership types but offers different facilities for each type.

A gym instructor leading a workout session with members. Photo: @virginactivesa (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

How much do you pay per month at Virgin Active? Monthly payments at the gym company are dependent on the chosen membership. For one, you can pay as little as R330 per month under the Club option. However, the more you pay, the more your access to the gym’s facilities becomes unrestricted.

How much is Virgin Active per month?

The cost of Virgin Active’s facilities varies and depends on the chosen plan. For example, if you select the Club membership, you can expect to pay a monthly premium of R330 for a single club of your choice.

Virgin Active membership fees

Virgin Active has membership plans to accommodate everyone from qualifying age groups across South Africa. However, the packages of these membership plans differ, and the same is true for Virgin Active clubs located in various areas. Here are some of the club’s plans:

Club for Kids (under 14 years)

With just R110 per month, kids under 14 years old can access the club’s facilities and tailor-made programmes. Nursery and care facilities are also available for little ones.

Premier for Youth (14-25 years)

This membership category allows members full access to all Virgin Active clubs in South Africa and abroad, allowing them to keep fit even when not at home.

Members between the ages of 14 and 17 pay R410 per month, while those who are 18 to 21 years old pay R740 per month. Furthermore, 22 to 25-year-olds pay R880 monthly.

Collection for adults (above 25 years)

A collection membership allows its members to get the full Virgin Active experience, which includes working out in any club at any time. R3 100 per month at the club in Melrose Arch brings you a heated lap pool, sauna & steam, nutrition benefits, functional training, ride studio, pilates reformer studio, and many more.

How much does it cost to join Virgin Active?

If you select a plan of one year or two years on the Club or Premier membership type, you can expect to pay a discounted joining fee of R199.

Qualifying candidates can join the gym company from as little as R199. Photo: James Morgan

Source: Getty Images

Virgin Active's Vitality discount

Discovery Bank and Discovery Vitality clients can save up to 75% off their monthly gym membership fees when they join Virgin Active with Vitality Active. Once the membership has been activated, clients must visit the gym thrice to get this discount.

Virgin Active specials

People who join the health club between the 1st and 31st of December 2023 are eligible to not pay the access card and device fees for the month and will also enjoy a free upgrade to the Premier member status until the 10th of January 2024.

How to get 50% off at Virgin Active

To get 50% off your monthly membership fees, you must take up the Premier or Premier select membership, making you eligible to receive your first three months on the house after joining the club.

What is the cheapest gym to join?

Various gym clubs can be the cheapest to join, provided that you choose a plan where you get to pay between R200 and R300. In this regard, the Gym Company is one of the cheapest gyms to join countrywide, with a monthly membership fee of R199.

Can you cancel your membership before the end of its term?

If you pay for your monthly membership fees by debit order, you can cancel your membership before the term you committed to ending it. Importantly, you need to give the club 20 business days’ notice to pay a cancellation fee and arrears, if there are any.

Can you bring someone to train with you at Virgin Active?

The Virgin Active guest pass option allows members to bring guests they may wish to train with. However, you must send your request to get a guess in advance and make the necessary payments.

Sir Richard Branson taking part in an aerobics class at the grand opening of Maponya Mall's Virgin Active in Soweto, South Africa . Photo: Foto24

Source: Getty Images

Furthermore, one of the requirements of this option is that all guests must produce their identity documents and take a recent photo for identity purposes.

Virgin Active allows its clients to stay healthy and fit through various memberships, accommodating qualifying joiners. Details about the club’s 2024 prices and fees will be released in due time, should there be changes to 2024 prices.

READ ALSO: Maropeng boat ride price and activities: What to expect

Briefly.co.za published an article about activities you can do at Maropeng and how much they cost. The article reports that Situated in Magaliesburg, Gauteng, Maropeng is the official visitors' centre for the Cradle of Humankind.

It is a World Heritage Site located about an hour's drive from Johannesburg and Pretoria. Maropeng, which means returning to the place of origin in Setswana, is believed to be the birthplace of humankind.

Source: Briefly News