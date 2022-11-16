Whether you are just starting to explore what political views best align with you, or feel you need to change political party membership, it is useful to know how the membership process works. In this instance, we discuss everything we know about how ANC membership in 2022 works and what you should know when signing up.

The ANC online membership registration is the quickest, easiest way to get your membership officially. If you are already part of the political party, performing an ANC membership check online will be useful to confirm everything is in order.

You will receive an ANC membership card if all is in order and the process is correctly done. So, how can you make sure you have done everything correctly? Here, we will discuss what we know about the ANC online membership system, including how to check your ANC membership status online, register, and make any payments needed.

How do I register for ANC online?

There are two ways to join the political party. The first method is to contact the Secretary of your nearest branch, who will send an ANC membership form that you need to fill out and either post or fax back.

Alternatively, you can obtain an ANC membership form through an online application. First, go to the registration page, which asks for your basic information. Then you will click apply, and confirmation will be sent to you.

After it has been confirmed that your registration is successful, you can then navigate the website as a member. The ANC membership online login page will ask for a username, which will be your UD number, and for a pin, which you created.

Mandla Twala, the National Membership Officer, is available for further assistance through his email, membership@anc.org.za, telephone number 011 376 1000, and fax number 086 570 7110.

How to pay an ANC membership online

ANC membership registration online requires an ANC membership payment fee of R20.00 per annum. This amount must be sent through when you apply, and relevant banking details will be sent to you.

How many members does ANC have?

According to the Daily Maverick, the last recorded value of members was 1.4 million in 2020, the highest volume to date. It is unknown where that value stands in 2022.

Who are the members of the ANC?

As of 21 November 2022, there are 259 members of the group within parliament, with the full list of names here.

What is the purpose of the ANC Youth League?

Although affiliated with the ANC political party as a whole, the youth league operates as a separate entity within the organisation along with its own set of rules, regulations and policies.

It is aimed at members between the ages of 14 and 35 to establish a sense of community and tack issues that face the country's youth head-on. Once you reach 18 years of age, any league members are expected to perform full duties for the ANC.

Obtaining an ANC membership in 2022 is relatively easy if you follow the simple, easy-to-use steps. It also comes with an affordable annual fee, making it worth the time, effort and small sum of money.

