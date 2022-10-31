If you studied towards becoming an educator and successfully obtained your qualification, you might be overwhelmed by where to start or currently struggling to find something in the private sector. If you are in the Western Cape, you can look at the Western Cape Education Department for current occupations. Here is everything you should know about the WCED e-Recruitment system in 2022.

Scouring for a job can be stressful, especially if you are alone without any extra assistance. Searching for jobs online via e-Recruitment is the ideal way to go if you are struggling to find something in your general form of sourcing current available occupations.

Essentially, e-Recruitment in the Western Cape provides you with an online portal to find all available positions within the province's education sector. You can apply directly through the portal. This helps you find the most suitable positions for you in one place, saving tons of time.

How do I apply for e-Recruitment?

Western Cape e-Recruitment can be done through various portals, requiring a quick online registration. But we are specifically discussing WCED vacancies for a teacher assistant position in this instance. You need to log onto the relevant website and register to create your profile before you can start applying for available occupations.

Click on their website here

Fill in your name and surname

Fill in your most frequently-used email address

Create a password that you will easily remember

Re-type that password to confirm it is correct

How do I upload documents to e-Recruitment?

While creating your profile, you need to load the necessary documentation, including your CV and other relevant supporting documents, like your driver's licence and relevant qualifications, where necessary. To do so, click the 'add qualification' button and include all necessary documents, which should download the documentation.

How can I apply for a WCED post?

Western Cape government jobs like teaching can easily be found through these recruitment portals that we briefly mentioned earlier. You would first select the job description to apply for one of these available positions.

The position should also give you other prompts, like the relevant experience needed for the role and other supporting documents. Then, you select the 'apply' button that pops up when you click on the job position you are interested in.

How do I register for government in Western Cape?

Registering for government e-Recruitment is simple, with just a few easy-to-follow steps. Here is how you can register online:

Select the sign-up button to get an email from Western Cape Government Careers.

An email from donotreply@erecruit.co.za will send a link for you to verify your account.

From there, select 'manage profile' in the email and finalise any last details.

Lastly, ensure your CV is uploaded and save the changes.

How do I get my WCED payslip?

Suppose you have applied to a job position and are successful. In that case, some of your next questions may be related to pay, specifically, how you can get your hands on your electronic payslips after receiving your monthly salary.

You should receive an e-Payslip email through the electronic document delivery (EDD) system, which you can use to register online for access to your relevant payslip.

WCED vacancy list as of 2022

Now that you know the ins and outs of the WCED e-Recruitment login process and other details surrounding the portal, what do we know about the current WCED teaching posts in 2022? According to the website, there are currently no available positions for office-based educators or school-based public staff. But you can keep a constant eye on the page for future job openings.

Navigating the WCED e-Recruitment system in 2022 is easy, especially knowing the basics of signing up and applying for your dream job. This online portal will help you find the position right for you sooner than you think.

