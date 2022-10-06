Bridging courses at Unisa: list, form, guide, cost, application processes

Once you have completed your high school requirements, you may feel ready to tackle a new world of endless possibilities through tertiary studies to further your education. But, if your grades are not up to standard for your chosen field of study, you may not meet the minimum requirements. Luckily, bridging courses can help with that. Here are the details about bridging courses at Unisa and everything to know about the process.

Bridging courses at Unisa in 2022 is your ticket into studying toward your dream career, especially if the qualification you are aiming for is a degree. With options like maths and science bridging courses at Unisa, the institution also offers a bridging course for teaching and psychology, helping you to achieve your goals even if your matric marks are not up to standard.

Before we detail the necessary information relating to Unisa bridging courses, here is some helpful information surrounding the process you may want to know before applying and spending money.

Is a Higher Certificate a bridging course?

Higher Certificates can be classified as one, especially since you study for around a year during these certificates, giving you an excellent introduction to your chosen field of study. A Higher Certificate in education at Unisa is the prime example of what is considered a bridging course.

This may not be the case with every qualification, and some specific instances, like a life science bridging course, may have different requirements. So, you should check in with your learning institution beforehand to avoid disappointment.

How long does a bridging course take?

The length of university bridging courses may vary depending on the programme and institution, but you can expect it to take anywhere from six months to a year. You should contact a consultant for confirmation on how long your relevant programme will take.

How much is a bridging course at Unisa?

So, how much does a bridging course cost in South Africa? The fees include R105 online and R160 for hard-copy applications, but the course's total fees are not currently disclosed online. For full disclosure of what the fees will cost, you can contact the organisation directly and speak to one of their consultants.

How to apply

Bridging courses at Unisa in 2022 may be closed, considering we are reaching the end of the year, but you may apply now for 2023 to secure your spot. Visit the Unisa website and choose the relevant qualification. In this case, you can go into the short learning programme section.

You will then land on a page that elaborates on the process, including providing links to where you can apply online and all the necessary information about what you need hassle-free. The short learning programmes specifically do not have an application fee.

In summary, you must ensure you have a copy of your ID or passport, any relevant school qualifications or official tertiary academic record (where applicable), translations of documents if not in English or Afrikaans, and a copy of your marriage or divorce documents (where applicable).

Does NSFAS fund bridging courses at Unisa?

These courses naturally come at your own expense, and some may wonder if they can receive assisted funding to alleviate the financial burden. Unfortunately, NSFAS does not provide financial assistance towards any bridging courses at any institutions.

If you do not qualify for your first-choice study programme, you can always turn to bridging courses at Unisa as a stepping stone towards your dream career.

