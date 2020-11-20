Matric exams are essential as they help learners pursue a particular career, but not everyone who sits for them passes the first time. Failure in matric exams can be attributed to several things, but students should have nothing to worry about because they can go for matric rewrite to improve their scores. How do you register to rewrite matric subjects?

The Department of Basic Education rolled out the Second Chance Programme to help learners improve their matric score. Photo. VukuzenzeleNews

Source: Twitter

Going for a rewrite is the fastest way to improve the matric subjects you failed. Thanks to the Department of Basic Education, students can get free matric rewrite support through its Second Chance Programme. Here is all you need to know concerning second chance matric.

Matric rewrite registration

You should apply immediately after receiving your matric results. You can make inquiries on the process from the Department of Education.

Learners can register for a matric rewrite in the following instances.

Not meeting the minimum university requirements in the previous sitting

Grade 12 students who passed but wish to improve their score

Those who missed several question papers in the previous sitting due to unforeseen events that were beyond their control

To complete the registration process, you will need a statement of your previous results, a certified copy of your ID or passport, and supporting documentation to show the reason for absenteeism where applicable.

You have the option to undertake matric subjects that you failed or new ones that will help you attain subject requirements for a particular career. Several institutions offer matric rewrites. The modes of teaching are both online and face-to-face. However, you will need to sit for the rewrite at verified exam centres.

Department of Education matric rewrite old syllabus

If you did the amended Senior Certificate and did not pass, you also have an opportunity to upgrade your performance. This is for students who are 21 years and older.

How much does it cost to rewrite matric?

The Department of Basic Education supports students by offering free matric online programs, face-to-face classes, TV and radio broadcasts, media platforms, as well as Mzansi online libraries. You also have the option to enrol in institutions that offer tuition for the particular subjects you are taking. The amount you pay for tutoring depends on the institution. The costs for each subject also vary.

When you apply to rewrite matric?

You should apply for a rewrite immediately after receiving your results. Registration for the 2024 May/June exams opens on Monday, 2 October 2023 and closes on 9 February 2024. Ensure you get clarity on the issue by contacting the Department of Education.

How can I upgrade my matric?

Learners can upgrade their matric by taking supplementary exams or rewriting the failed subjects. Photo: ewnupdates

Source: Twitter

You can upgrade your matric by writing supplementary exams or taking advantage of the second chance matric offered by the Department of Basic Education. It will allow you to meet the requirements of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) and the extended Senior Certificate (SC) as well as obtain your Grade 12 certificate.

Can I upgrade my matric at UNISA?

The University of South Africa does not offer matric rewrite. However, you can upgrade your matric at the facility by enrolling for a lower-level qualification as a bridging course. Ensure that the certificate or diploma programme chosen is related to your career path.

Matric rewrite is crucial as it gives you a second chance to join your university of choice and pursue the career path of your dreams. It is the quicker option compared with going back to school for another full year or enrolling on a bridging course. Ensure you take advantage of this great opportunity!

READ ALSO: List of the 50 best universities in Africa

Africa has numerous universities that admit students from all over the continent. Choosing a university is a decision that should be made wisely. The quality of education offered has an impact on your professional life.

Briefly.co.za highlighted the best 50 institutions of higher learning in Africa. There are many universities from Southern, Eastern, Western, and Northern Africa that have been recognized for offering quality education over the years.

Source: Briefly News