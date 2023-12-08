Maropeng boat ride price and activities: What to expect

Situated in Magaliesberg, Gauteng, Maropeng is the official visitors' centre for the Cradle of Humankind. It is a World Heritage Site located about an hour's drive from Johannesburg and Pretoria. Maropeng, which means returning to the place of origin in Setswana, is believed to be the birthplace of humankind. Nonetheless, it has more to offer, and these details about Maropeng boat ride prices and activities catch you up more.

If you are into the thrill that comes with adventure, a visit to Maropeng is the perfect way to heighten your adrenaline. It is also an opportunity to learn more about the history of humankind.

Maropeng boat ride price and activities

The University of Witwatersrand owns the Sterkfontein Caves. Scientists from the institution are responsible for the main excavations at the World Heritage Site. They are credited with most of the notable discoveries in the caves, including the fossils of Little Foot and Mrs Ples. Little Foot is an almost complete Australopithecus skeleton dating back over three million years.

Visiting Maropeng is the perfect culmination of your trip to the nearby Sterkfontein Caves. The trail begins at the Tumulus, an ancient burial ground. There are ancient tools at the excavation site.

Maropeng activities

Another thrilling experience is the famous underground boat that transports you millions of years back. The underground boat leads through the four elements of fire, air, earth and water. It goes past the icebergs, volcanoes, wind tunnels, lightning displays, and waterfall displays. The exhibitions also include interactive displays and authentic fossil displays with intriguing facts about the origin of man.

Besides the thrilling experience that Maropeng offers, its surroundings are gradually becoming a niche conferencing venue. Besides providing state-of-the-art conferencing facilities and accommodation, the location allows delegates to access fun and unique team-building activities.

If you are looking for snacks and little knickknacks to remind you of your trip to Maropeng, worry no more. Snacks and meals are available at the Maropeng Hotel Restaurants and the Tumulus Market Place. Furthermore, the Maropeng Visitor Centre has wheelchair-friendly facilities which foster inclusivity. You could also purchase souvenirs at the curio shops.

How long does the Maropeng tour last?

The tour on the Cradle of Humankind boat ride takes 45 minutes. It is important to note that Sterkfontein and Maropeng Caves are 10-15 minutes apart. Therefore, you should book shuttle services with relevant tour companies in the area. Alternatively, you can opt to drive yourself.

Maropeng operating hours

Operations at Maropeng run from Monday to Sunday between 09h00 and 16h00. The Sterkfontein Caves is operational every Monday to Sunday from 09h00 to 16h00.

What is the entrance fee at the Sterkfontein Caves?

The Cradle of Humankind entrance fee in 2023 for children under six is free. Anyone aged above six pays an entrance fee of R100. Sterkfontein tickets are also priced at R100 for anyone aged above six years. Children below six years do not pay any entry fees.

You should arrive at the location at least 15 minutes before your booked time slot. The establishment reserves the right to forfeit your ticket when you arrive late, and you will not be eligible for a refund.

The Maropeng boat ride tickets are available online and onsite. You do not have to worry about the facility being sanitised; sanitisers will be available at different points across the property. The facility will need to take your body temperature; anyone reading above 38 degrees will not be allowed. You are also required to provide your contact details at the entrance.

Where is Maropeng located?

The caves are located at the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site in Gauteng, along the Sterkfontein Caves road. It is important to note that cave tours are very popular, especially during the holidays. Therefore, it is advisable to call the family in advance to confirm the availability of slots. Do so by contacting the facility's phone number or the social media pages:

Phone number: +27 (0)14 577 9000

+27 (0)14 577 9000 Email: info@maropeng.co.za

info@maropeng.co.za Twitter

Facebook

If you arrive at the location and find the next cave tour is fully booked, do not fret. Inquire about the availability of the next available slot. The guides are open to serving you.

What do you wear to Sterkfontein caves?

The Sterkfontein caves tour in Johannesburg entails tight spots, long stairways and narrow pathways. Therefore, you should leave heavy bags at home and wear comfortable shoes. Furthermore, if you are claustrophobic, you should sit this out.

These details about Maropeng boat ride prices let you know the ins and outs of the location and why you need to visit the location. Remember to call in advance to check the availability of slots.

