SASSA R350 grant post office not selected: meaning and how to fix it in 2024

The SASSA R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant was introduced in South Africa to offer vital financial support to unemployed residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions applied for the relief grant. However, many SRD grant applicants have complained that their SRD R350 application status displays "SASSA R350 grant post office not selected" in the post office field. What does this mean? Here are the answers!

The South African government's R350 grant was a measure to fast-track economic recovery. Specifically, it aims to provide relief funds for the less privileged and the unemployed.

SASSA R350 grant post office not selected meaning

Generally, this means that applicants, especially those who wish to collect their grants from the post office, choose a preferred or particular post office location to be paid at the said post office.

Applicants can visit the official website of the SRD R350 grant to choose the South African Post Office (SAPO) location for convenience and collection.

How do I select a post office for the SASSA SRD grant?

Eligible persons can select their preferred post office for the R350 grant. Here's how to select a post office for SASSA.

Click the SASSA collection website. Enter your ID number and the phone number used for the application. Click on the "send pin" button below. Enter the pin sent to your phone number to display the branches available. Click on submit. Follow the instructions to select a branch nearer or more convenient to you and submit. (That will be your default post office from where you will collect your grant)

What does it mean when your SASSA status says approved but not selected?

If your grant is approved but indicates not selected, the payment has yet to be processed but will soon be processed. This could be a result of a failed bank account verification process by the National Treasury.

The beneficiaries must provide their banking details, as their funds will not be paid into another person's bank account. This is to avoid fraudulent activities and ensure the right person receives the payment.

The phone number on which the cash payment can be disbursed must be registered in their name. SASSA makes no grant payment to unlisted phone numbers.

The grant is still being prepared for collection if there is no SMS. This SMS would notify the recipient that their SRD award is ready for collection. They can then go to their local Checkers, PicknPay, or Boxer Stores to pick up their grant.

What are the reasons for not being selected for SASSA grant?

There could be various reasons for your srd.sassa.gov.za application not being selected. This includes:

Incomplete or incorrect information provided.

Not meeting the legibility criteria.

Exceeding the allocated budget for the grant.

What happens if your application is not approved?

If your SASSA application is not selected, you can appeal or request a review. This process usually includes giving additional information or addressing any concerns that may have contributed to the first rejection.

Alternatively, applicants can look into government funding, community-based programs, or philanthropic organizations.

SASSA status check for R350

To check the status of your SASSA grant, follow the steps below:

Visit the official SASSA status check portal. Enter your South African ID in the selected "ID Number" section. Then, enter your phone number in the designated "Cell Number" section. Click on "Status Check" to send your request. The SASSA status check system will display the month your grant was authorised.

How do you apply for SRD 350?

You can apply for the SRD Grant through various ways, such as using the SASSA official online portal or visiting their head offices to fill out the application form manually.

How do you collect your SRD grant from Post Bank?

If you choose Post Bank as your payment method, you will receive the money through your bank account.

Can you get your SASSA grant at any post office?

SRD beneficiaries who opted to use the post office must visit their nearest post office to collect their R350 only after receiving an SMS informing them that their grant is available.

How do you select a SAPO branch for payment collection?

Follow the step-by-step below to select the SAPO branch for payment collection.

Go to the official website of SASSA. Click the "Update Your Preferred SAPO branch" link under "Select SAPO branch for Payment Collection" at the bottom of the page. Enter your South African ID number. Enter the phone number used to submit your application. Click on the "Submit" button to know your status, and go ahead to select your preferred SAPO branch.

How do you change your SASSA R350 payment method to the post office?

To change your srd.sassa.gov.za banking details to the post office, follow the steps below:

Navigate to the official SASSA website. Log into the portal using your ID number. Proceed to the "Annual Review" tab. Initiate the process to switch your payment method to your preferred such as the post office. Complete the necessary fields, including your ID number, registration details, personal information and any other required information and then submit the form.

How long does it take for SASSA to verify banking details?

SASSA verifies your bank account details in seven working days. Sometimes, there can be a delay for other reasons.

What are the alternative methods for the collection of R350 grant payments?

You can receive your grant through a bank account, using SASSA card, mobile payment options or the post office.

SASSA R350 grant post office not selected status means you have not selected your preferred post office where you would like to collect your SASSA SRD R350 grant. In such instances, you have the option to select a post office in a location that is more convenient for you.

