Postal codes or zip codes are a combination of digits or letters. They are crucial for sorting mail. Most importantly, one cannot send, receive, or track a package if they do not know its postal code. Thus, knowing the zip codes of South Africa may come in handy.

No doubt, technology has transformed how people live nowadays. Unlike in the past, people rely on their smartphones and the internet to carry out most of their operations. As a result, they tend to forget the importance of postal codes or zip codes. However, with the increased number of delivery companies in the country, you may want to know South African postal codes.

How do I track my parcel in South Africa? Often, SA post office tracking of parcels is done using zip codes. When registering for any online delivery service, you are asked to provide your zip code. This way, getting your parcel becomes easy. Besides, you can also track the progress of your order using your smartphone.

Exhaustive list of the postal code ranges in South Africa

South African postal codes are classified based on regions: Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape, Northern West, and Western Cape. For easy South African post office tracking, we list the postal codes alphabetically for each region.

1. Northern region

What is the code of Gauteng? Gauteng is in the north, meaning that its zip code falls between 0001 and 0299. Generally, the northern region comprises Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and most of the North-West parts.

This table contains the Pretoria postal codes because it falls under the northern region. Also, considering the area code of Soweto, it is 011. The Soweto postal codes range between 1800 and 1999. The postal codes in South Africa for these regions are as follows.

2. Eastern region

The region is made up of KwaZulu Natal and the eastern part of the Eastern Cape. For this reason, the postal code for Cape Town is not the same.

Many times, people ask if “is tracking my parcel in Cape Town possible?” Yes, it is possible if you know the exact part of the area where you are located. Remember, you can also get the Durban postal code in this category.

3. Southern region

The Southern region of South Africa is subdivided into a few areas, mostly Eastern Cape, East London, and Former Transkei. If you reside in one of the following areas, you can do Sapo international parcel tracking using the following zip code ranges.

4. Western region

Are you looking for a Western Cape postal code? As mentioned before, zip codes in South Africa vary based on each one's location. Geographically, the western region covers Cape Town, West Coast, and Northern Cape.

Below is a compressive zip code ranges for people staying in the region. They include:

5. Central region

Obviously, by now, you understand the importance of knowing South Africa's zip codes. Like other regions, the central part comprises the Northern Cape and Free State areas.

What is the code for Johannesburg?

The area code for Joburg is 011, meaning that its postal codes fall between 0001 and 0299. It is among the areas that fall under the northern region of the country.

Is tracking my parcel in South Africa difficult?

No. Importantly, you must know where you are based in the country. Also, you can provide the sender with your SA postal codes. This way, it will be easy to track your parcel.

What is my postal code?

That entirely depends on your residence. Usually, if you change your residence, you should update your address too. It is ideal if you receive your packages using mail, and the above list may come in handy if you want to know your code.

Indeed, it is crucial for one to know their postal codes. Without them, some operations such as online deliveries cannot take place. The same applies to sending and receiving packages, especially when dealing with international clients.

