How to cancel a Takealot order? Here's what you should know

With 17.5 million visits worldwide to the Takealot app in November 2023 alone, the platform is one of South Africa's most successful e-commerce sites. If you have ordered from the company but have second thoughts, what is the process for cancelling the order? This article tackles how to cancel a Takealot order and other helpful information.

Takealot has a wide variety of items on sale, from electronics, gaming and media to outdoor and hardening items, home decor, children's toys, and beauty products. The platform frequently holds sales on many items, offering significant discounted prices on valuable products.

Delivery times on Takealot orders can vary anywhere from a few days up to two weeks, which may become an issue if the item is urgent. What can you do if the order takes longer to deliver than expected? Here, we discuss how to cancel a Takealot order on the app, the refund process, and relevant contact details if you need more assistance from the thriving local company.

Can you cancel a Takealot order before delivery?

You can cancel an order on Takealot under certain conditions. According to the Takealot cancellation policy, you can cancel a Takealot order before it is delivered, provided it is done before you receive a dispatch or delivery notice.

If your items have already been delivered, you may return them. However, the return must be according to the company's return policy.

Are you eligible for Takealot's cancellation policy?

Any individual who has ordered an item and has not paid may request cancellation for their order. A note on Takealot's website states:

'Takealot or the Third Party Seller will indicate the acceptance of your order by delivering the Goods to you or allowing you to collect them, and only at that point will an agreement of sale between you and Takealot or the Third Party Seller come into effect (the “Sale”). This is regardless of any communication from Takealot stating that your order or payment has been confirmed. Takealot will indicate the rejection of your order (by Takealot itself or the Third Party Seller) by cancelling it and, as soon as possible thereafter, refunding you for any amount already paid.'

How to cancel an order on the Takealot app?

The Takealot order cancellation process is simple, but you must first confirm that the order is eligible for cancellation. If you qualify, you can open your app and select the 'account' tab at the bottom right of the page. Select 'orders' and then click on 'cancel order'.

How do I cancel a return on the Takealot app?

You can cancel a return if it has not been collected or dropped off at a Takealot pickup point. You can select the 'contact us' button on Takealot's website or call the company at 087 362 7500.

Can I get a refund from Takealot?

There are instances where Takealot will allow a return on a product at no cost and provide you with a credit for the item's value within ten days of the return. You can also be fully refunded, but according to Takealot's exchange policy, returns are not accepted for:

Digital products including electronic vouchers, gaming codes, and other digital downloads

Audio/video recording or computer software that is unsealed

Newspapers, periodicals or magazines

Food items, beverages or other products intended for everyday consumption

Nursing or maternity products like infant bottles, infant feeding products or any bottle accessories that have been unsealed, including (but not limited to) breast pumps, bottles, teats, soothers/pacifiers, formula, maternity underwear, nappies and wipes

Beauty products or fragrances that have already been used

Personal products like bodysuits, swimwear, lingerie, underwear or jewellery for piercings for health concerns

Personalised products made to your specifications

Flatpack furniture products

How many times can you reschedule a Takealot order?

You can reschedule a delivery if you are unavailable and have nobody else to collect your item at the delivery address. However, the company only allows two delivery reschedules to be made. Here is how to reschedule your order:

Log into 'my account' and select the 'orders' tab.

Choose the order that needs rescheduling.

Select the 'reschedule delivery' button, which will be displayed if the order is eligible for the option.

Select one of the available delivery dates that appear on the calendar on the screen and click 'save date'.

If your application to reschedule your delivery was successful, a confirmation message will appear confirming the rescheduling was successful.

The Takealot contact number for the company's delivery team is 087 362 7666. Alternatively, you can contact customer care at 087 362 7500 or Takealot's email address: TakealotGroupComms@takealot.com.

Takealot reviews

If you are unsure whether to use the platform, you can look at the reviews left online. They are mixed, with Hellopeter having a few positive reviews, including user Shonisani J saying:

'Takealot has been very helpful. They always there to help whenever you need help and if you don't like something they quick to fix the matter and do you right.'

Another client mentioned that the returns process needs improvement, but this is his only issue. Anwar P said:

'I bought a Bosch PSF 5000 E paint gun. I barely used the product for a few days before it overheated and broke. I tried to issue a refund, but the returns department insisted that I tampered and/or caused the breakage, which was ridiculous. Now, I've personally never had issues with Takealot in the past with regard to returns, but this occurrence was an absolute nightmare. The system doesn't provide status updates and I simply get a "return rejected" with no explanation of why it was rejected. I was back and forth with the returns team being routed to a new person each time, and little to no resolution, so I've gone directly to Bosch for a product evaluation. I wanted to give a lower rating, but this is the only negative experience I've had thus far.'

Knowing how to cancel a Takealot order saves you the hassle of trying to get hold of the company through various channels, which may be time-consuming. The cancellation process is quick and can be done in simple steps.

