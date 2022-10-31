Takealot contact number, business hours, office branches, FAQs

In today's world, many people prefer to shop online because it is quick and easy. Additionally, internet stores frequently offer unique promotions and discounts. Takealot is among the best online shopping stores in South Africa in 2022. This article will guide you on the Takealot contact numbers and other details to make your shopping easy.

Takealot is among the top online marketplaces in South Africa, with more than 1.5 million consumers, 2,000 vendors, and hundreds of brands. The online shop has rapidly expanded since its formal start in 2011, purchasing both Superbalist and Spree recently. Takealot has established itself as a reputable brand in South Africa because of its customer-focused website, countrywide collection stations, and door-to-door distribution.

When do you need to contact Takealot?

There are a few reasons someone would wish to get in touch with Takealot.

To monitor your order and determine if it has been sent out or not.

To cancel your order.

To return a purchase.

The payment system is experiencing difficulties

How do I contact Takealot South Africa?

You can contact the online store on various channels. Find out below.

How to contact Takealot by phone

Takealot customer service number is +27 87 362 8000. An automated menu will guide you through various choices when you call the number. Your call will typically finish with a voicemail asking you to leave a message so the customer care professional may contact you. You can also be connected to a real customer service representative.

You will not be able to speak with a live person if you call outside store working hours. Currently, no Takealot WhatsApp number is listed on the store's website.

How to get help from Takealot support online

Most problems you run into while using the e-commerce store have already been encountered and documented dozens of times by other users. If you have a specific query, file an enquiry on the Takealot Help page for solutions to commonly asked questions.

How to contact Takealot through social media

Social media is one of the most popular ways to contact the online shopping giant and receive feedback. You may reach customer service by visiting their . When you send a message through the platform, you will receive an automated reply, after which you will wait for customer service to reply to the message. The company also has a Twitter handle.

How to contact Takealot through email

If you have a media request for a product review or a marketing partnership idea that you would like to propose to Takealot Group, you can email marketing@takealot.com. If you have an enquiry concerning the Takealot group, you can email TakealotGroupComms@takealot.com.

Takealot customer service business hours

The customer service team can be reached anytime during weekdays from 7 a.m to 10 p.m. The team can be contacted during weekends and public holidays from 9 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. SAST. The store's communication lines are temporarily closed during Christmas and New Year's Day.

Takealot office branches

The online store's headquarters is located in Cape Town at 10 Rua Vasco Da Gama Plain. The e-commerce company has various pickup points across all the provinces in South Africa.

Takealot FAQs

Having seen how to contact Takealot, here are a few frequently asked questions regarding the online store.

How do I monitor my order and determine if it has been sent out or not?

To check on the status of your order, visit the Help page to find the most up-to-date tracking information for your order by entering your order number. You may also monitor your delivery at any moment by selecting the order number from your Order History on your Takealot account profile.

How do I cancel my Takealot order?

Can I cancel an order on Takealot? If you have not yet paid for your order, you can cancel it by following these simple steps:

Navigate to your Orders page.

page. Choose the order you want to cancel.

Select the Cancel Order option.

option. A confirmation message will be sent to confirm that the order has been cancelled

If the Cancel Order option is unavailable, please contact Takealot through its official channels mentioned above, or you can go to the official website to see if the purchase is qualified for cancellation and to request an item or your whole order be cancelled.

How do I return my purchase?

Only qualified items may be returned. To determine whether your goods are returnable, follow these steps:

Navigate to My Account > Returns

Choose the Log Return option.

To verify eligibility, choose the order that contains the item. The goods that are returnable and non-returnable will subsequently be shown.

If you change your mind and wish to return an undesirable purchase, remember that these things are only eligible for a return if they are in the original product packing, with all seals, labels, and stickers intact. For further details, please see the Takealot Returns Policy. Defective items without original packaging may be returned within six months of shipping, pickup, or during the applicable product's warranty term.

Non-returnable items are those whose warranty period has expired, are listed on the store's website as non-returnable, or are digital products, for example, airtime, data bundles, or Takealot coupons.

Can I exchange or replace a product?

Takealot accepts size and colour swaps within 30 days of delivery or pickup. The company will provide product alternatives if the product is faulty or damaged or if the item is not what you ordered.

To exchange for a different size/colour:

Go to My Account > Returns

Select the Log Return button

button Choose the relevant order

Choose the relevant product

Select the Reason for return as "I want to exchange it for different size/colour."

It is worth noting that if you find that the platform has stated that you cannot return/exchange the product, you can state that you have changed your mind for a full credit or refund.

Select your preferred size/colour

Complete any additional information as requested

Click the Submit Return Request button

To seek an exchange for things that are faulty, broken, or are not what you purchased:

Go to My Account > Returns

Select the Log Return button

button Choose the relevant order

Select the item you want to return, and choose the most relevant Reason for Return

Select the Preferred outcome as Replace item

Complete any additional information as requested

Click the Submit Return Request button

How do I pay for my Takealot purchase?

Takealot offers several secure and convenient payment options. Only the available options will be displayed at checkout since some payment options are only available for specific purchases. Accepted payment methods include credit and debit cards, Visa Electron and Maestro, Ozow, PayFast, COD (Cash on Delivery), eBucks, Discovery Miles, Mobicred, NSFAS Wallet, MasterPass by MasterCard and Payflex.

Note: Cash on delivery is offered as a payment option for only certain purchases, deliveries within certain locations, and specific items depending on their value.

Where do I pick up my Takealot purchase?

During order checkout, you will select a location that works best for you. The Takealot delivery team will contact you as soon as your order is ready for collection at your selected station. You will visit your pickup point to collect your order.

How do I complain to Takealot?

You can contact the Takealot customer care team through the above channels or visit the official Takealot help page for more guidance on how to reach them.

Is Takealot a service?

Takealot.com is the top online e-commerce platform in South Africa and one of the biggest and most creative online merchants in Africa. It has its headquarters in Cape Town, South Africa.

The above details on Takealot contact number and the frequently asked questions will help you shop with a lot of flexibility. Enjoy your shopping!

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

