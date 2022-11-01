Superbalist contact number, operating hours, helpline, FAQs

The era of buying and selling online has come to stay, and several businesses are modelled around it. Superbalist is an online retail platform that deals with the supply of fashion-related products to its customers with top-notch services. The Superbalist contact number is available to anyone who would like to know more about the business's services.

Which country is Superbalist from? The online retail business is based in South Africa and is focused on growing its popularity there. It currently commands less than two per cent of the country's e-commerce. It is one of the operating subsidiaries of Takealot.

Superbalist contact details

There are a couple of ways to contact Superbalist online or physically. The business has a primary office with several pick-up points where customers can collect the goods they have ordered online.

Superbalist head office

You can walk into the Superbalist office on the 12th floor of the Takealot building at 18a Rua Vasco da Gama Plain, Foreshore, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa. You can do so if you want face-to-face conversations with any Superbalist customer care agent.

How do I contact the Superbalist client concierge?

You can contact any Superbalist client concierges through the phone or by walking into their head office and any collection centres around you. Their Twitter page @superbalist is also open to any client inquiries.

How long does Superbalist take to deliver?

The time that your Superbalist-ordered product gets to you varies. The factors influencing this delivery period include your choice of despatch and when you make the order.

Superbalist delivers to customers' homes and offices anywhere in South Africa. The order can also be collected at one of several Takealot pick-up points around South Africa.

After checkout, depending on the provided address, the product's location, and the Superbalist delivery person's availability, customers' delivery alternatives and evaluated arrival dates will be provided. Nonetheless, below is a guide to how the Superbalist despatch timing and associated pricing system works:

Standard delivery

Main centre: 2 to 4 working days;

Regional: 2 to 6 working days;

Remote: 3 to 10 working days.

Delivery price for orders below R500 will be R60, while orders from R500 and above will incur no extra charge.

Standard collection from 80+ Takealot pick-up points

If you want to collect your order at accredited pick-up centres, you must wait between two to six working days after placing the order. The despatch price for orders below R500 will be R25, while orders above R500 will be delivered at zero cost.

Same day delivery

Same-day delivery is only available to customers in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Pretoria. The delivery is made between 3 pm and 7 pm. And in this case, the despatch price for orders below R500 will be R100, while orders above R500 will be delivered for R80.

Same day collection

This is reserved for Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Pretoria customers and incurs a delivery charge of R60. This is around a 20 to 40 per cent discount, depending on whether the customer's order is below or above R500.

Next work day delivery

This is available only to Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Pretoria customers, and the delivery is between 8 am and 7 pm. Also, the delivery price for orders below R500 will be R90, while orders above R500 will be delivered for R60.

Next-day collection, including Saturdays

Only Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Pretoria customers can enjoy this offer. But then, the buyer will have to pay R35 in delivery fees, while collections made at Richmond Park incur zero charges.

Saturday/Sunday delivery

While this offer is available only to Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Pretoria customers, the delivery is between 11 am and 7 pm. Delivery price for orders below R500 will be R90, while orders above R500 will be delivered for R60.

The Takealot pick-up points are where customers who want their order delivered to a different address can pick up their goods. The pick-up points have varying opening hours, which will be ascertained in checkout and on your "Ready to Collect" email.

The company also holds the right to amend delivery prices at any period, but customers will get to know of these changes beforehand.

How do you track your Superbalist order?

Superbalist order tracking is a feature on their website that allows buying customers to know the status of their orders. So, instead of getting agitated when your order takes longer than expected to get to you.

You can access this service by finding the "My Orders" section beneath the Account section on the company's official website. You will find your purchase history, the expected shipping period, and the present status of your pending orders.

You may contact the Superbalist customer service team if your current order status is dissatisfactory. However, it is important to note that there is little or nothing the agents can do to move the expected delivery time forward. They will most likely repeat what you have seen on the tracking link provided to your hearing.

How do I complain to Superbalist?

You can reach the Superbalist call centre on their mobile number; 087 362 7300. Besides, for any of your corporate inquiries, email marketing@superbalist.com. Sometimes, instead of calling the Superbalist contact number in South Africa, you can visit their website to get some firsthand information on the go.

Being one of the businesses focused on online retail has made Superbalist contact numbers necessary to be readily available to customers. Their customer service agents are open to inquiries from Mondays to Fridays between 7 am and 6 pm. They are available on Saturdays between 9 am to noon and on Sundays between 11 am and 2 pm.

