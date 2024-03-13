Zone Fitness is a leading gym chain located in South Africa. It is best recognised for its high-quality equipment, high-skilled trainers, and personalised approach to fitness. Zone Fitness was founded in 2002 in Cape Town, South Africa. The gym offers an affordable membership and personal training that enables members to achieve results. What are the Zone Fitness prices in South Africa as of 2024?

Zone Fitness offers various fitness services, including access to workout equipment and personal training sessions. Photo: @Zone Fitness on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zone Fitness has rapidly grown its presence across various locations in South Africa and has gained popularity for its commitment to excellence in fitness. With over 23 branches, Zone Fitness provides various wellness services, including nutrition counselling and mental health support, to help members achieve a well-rounded approach to health.

Whether you are a fitness enthusiast or just starting your journey, Zone Fitness provides a welcoming environment for all fitness levels.

Zone Fitness prices in 2024

How much is the gym per month at Zone Fitness? Zone Fitness is known for its affordable membership options, making it accessible to many individuals.

Zone Fitness membership

Whether you are aiming to improve your fitness level, achieve your health goals or maintain an active lifestyle, Zone Fitness has something for everyone. Members can choose from various membership plans that fit their budget and fitness goals, making achieving their desired fitness level easier. Below are the types and prices of Zone Fitness memberships.

At Zone Fitness, members can choose from various membership plans that fit their budget and fitness goals. Photo: @Zone Fitness on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Super club access (for 24 months)

Price: R350 per month

Membership type: Debit order

Access: Enjoy all facilities across multiple branches.

Single club access (for 24 months)

Price: R299 per month

Membership type: Debit order

Access: Valid for a single Zone Fitness club

Single club access (month to month)

Price: R450 per month

Membership type: Debit order

Access: Valid for a single Zone Fitness club

Additionally, joining fees range from R50 to R100, and access cards cost R50. These fees may vary slightly depending on the specific branch you choose. Zone Fitness has branches in both Cape Town and Gauteng provinces, so you can find the location that suits you best.

Zone Fitness specials

Does Zone Fitness offer student discount? Zone Fitness offers a discounted 12-month contract at R199 for new ABSA students signing up for the gym for the first time. Here are the details:

Membership type: Super Club (Unlimited access to all branches).

Monthly Fee: R199 per month for 12 months.

Joining Fee: R200 (Including card fee).

To qualify for this special offer, follow the simple steps below.

Open an ABSA student account.

Select the Zone Fitness Club Super Club debit order membership as your reward option.

You will receive an SMS with a voucher code.

Provide proof of your voucher code SMS to avail of the discounted membership.

Zone Fitness offers a discounted 12-month contract at R199 for new students. Photo: @Zone Fitness on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zone Fitness cancellation

You may cancel your membership by visiting the club location where you initially joined and complete a cancellation form with the gym's staff. If you cannot manage to stop by the club, you may mail a certified letter of your intent to cancel your membership to the club you originally joined and have a membership agreement with.

How much is the Zone Fitness cancellation fee?

Membership fees, including any cancellation or admin fees, are due upon membership cancellation. The cancellation policy for Zone Fitness depends on your membership type. Here are the details:

If you are on a 12-month contract, you can cancel your membership with a written notice (20 business days before) by completing a form at the reception after the initial period.

If you are on a 24-month contract, you can cancel anytime with a 30 days’ written notice and an administration fee of $102.

For specific cases, such as a contract with remaining months, the cancellation fee is 40% of the remaining months’ fees.

Note: Remember to check the terms and conditions of your specific membership to ensure accurate information. If you decide to cancel, follow the appropriate procedure and enjoy your fitness journey.

Zone Fitness operating hours

The operating hours of Zone Fitness may vary depending on the location. It is best to check their website or contact the branch you are interested in for accurate information about their operating hours.

How long is the Zone Fitness contract?

Zone Fitness have various membership durations, from daily fees and 1 month all the way to 12- and 24-month memberships.

How old must you be to join Zone Fitness?

12 years old is the minimum age required by their insurance company to become a member at Zone Fitness Clubs.

Zone Fitness is a leading gym chain in South Africa known for its commitment to providing a high-quality and personalised fitness experience. With its focus on safety, wellness, and affordability, Zone Fitness has become popular for fitness enthusiasts across the country. Zone Fitness prices range from R299 to R450. Their joining fees are between R50 and R100, and the access cards cost R50.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: Cheapest uncapped WIFI without a landline in South Africa

Briefly.co.za also posted some of the cheapest uncapped WIFI without a landline in South Africa. These internet services are offered on a monthly, annual, semi-annual, and quarterly subscription basis.

Uncapped WIFI means there is no threshold. Therefore, you will not experience slow speed, unlike capped WIFI, whose speed decreases when you use the internet up to a specific limit. Find out the cheapest uncapped WIFI without landline below.

Source: Briefly News