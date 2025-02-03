Roman's Pizza menu and latest prices: South Africa (2025)
Roman's Pizza is one of South Africa's most popular pizza chain stores, offering delicious pizzas and other meals at competitive prices. These are the tasty options you will find on Roman's Pizza menu with their latest prices.
Roman's Pizza has over 250 stores nationwide and is one of the most popular pizzerias in the country. The company's LinkedIn profile states that, at times, a branch can make up to a whopping 2,000 pizzas in one night.
Roman's Pizza menu and latest prices
The franchise's Brooklyn, Pretoria branch is one of their highest-rating branches, with an average rating of 4,5/5 out of 29 reviews on Tripadvisor. One reviewer, Anil T, gave the branch a review of 4/5, stating:
'Best Roman's Pizza branch I know. The crust is just perfect, and the staff is great. Please keep up the good standard.'
Roman's Pizza's starters menu
If you are feeling peckish, enjoy one of the following mouthwatering starter options:
|Starter
|Price
|Garlic bread
|R22.90
|Garlic bread supreme
|R39.90
|Garlic bread super supreme
|R49.90
|Spicy chicken strips
|R34.90
|Plain chicken strips
|R34.90
Roman's Pizza's main pizza menu
The South African pizza franchise has their main pizza options to delight in, including:
|Pizza
|Price
|Classic cheese
|R78.90 (XL)/R28.90 (S)
|Margherita
|R79.90 (XL)/R29.90 (S)
|Fried chicken and chips
|R106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S)
|Pepperoni (Sava Flava)
|R79.90 (XL)/R29.90 (S)
|BBQ chicken (Sava Flava)
|R79.90 (XL)/R29.90 (S)
|Sweetelicious chicken (Sava Flava)
|R79.90 (XL)/R29.90 (S)
|Mushroom Margherita (Sava Flava)
|R79.90 (XL)/R29.90 (S)
|Hot chicken (Sava Flava)
|R79.90 (XL)/R29.90 (S)
|Beef
|R84.90 (XL)/R34.90 (S)
|Ham (Sava Flava)
|R79.90 (XL)/R29.90 (S)
|Hawaiian
|R96.90 (XL)/R38.90 (S)
|Regina
|R96.90 (XL)/R38.90 (S)
|Pepperoni deluxe
|R96.90 (XL)/R38.90 (S)
|Vegetarian
|R96.90 (XL)/R38.90 (S)
|Triple cheese
|R101.90 (XL)/R39.90 (S)
|Tropical
|R106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S)
|Greek
|R106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S)
|Bacon supreme
|R106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S)
|Hot one
|R101.90 (XL)/R39.90 (S)
|Bolognaise (jalapeño optional)
|R106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S)
Roman's Pizza's main pizza menu (continued)
It is important to note that the XL option feeds one to two people, and the small option feeds one:
|Pizza
|Price
|Tangy Russian
|R106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S)
|Fetaroni
|R109.90 (XL)/R42.90 (S)
|Supreme
|R114.90 (XL)/R44.90 (S)
|BBQ chicken and mushroom
|R106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S)
|BBQ chicken supreme
|R106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S)
|Peri-Peri chicken
|R106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S)
|Four-in-one (Nothing But Nyama)
|R119.90 (XL)/R47.90 (S)
|BBQ spare rib and mushroom
|R109.90 (XL)/R42.90 (S)
|BBQ spare rib and pineapple
|R109.90 (XL)/R42.90 (S)
|Chick' n mayo (bacon)
|R121.90 (XL)/R48.90 (XL)
|Chick' n mayo (feta)
|R121.90 (XL)/R48.90 (XL)
|Seafood
|R125.90 (XL)/R51.90 (S)
|Sweet chilli chicken
|R121.90 (XL)/R48.90 (XL)
|Bacon, avo and feta
|R125.90 (XL)/R51.90 (S)
Roman's Pizza's pizza pie menu
Pizza pies combine the flavour of pizza with the heartiness of a homemade pie. How much is pizza pie at Roman's? Here are the relevant prices:
|Pizza pie
|Price
|BBQ chicken
|R25.90
|Triple cheese
|R26.90
|Feta and olive
|R26.90
|Sweet chilli base chicken and feta
|R29.90
|Ham
|R26.90
|Hot chicken
|R26.90
|Beef
|R26.90
|Bolognaise
|R26.90
|Chicken' n mayo
|R26.90
|Pepperoni
|R26.90
|Mushroom and Margherita mix
|R25.90
Roman's Pizza's pasta and salad menu
The beloved local eatery also provides flavourful and hearty Italian pasta, along with refreshing salads for those wanting something different:
|Pasta and salad options
|Price
|Chicken Romana (pasta)
|R69.90
|Meat lasagne
|R69.90
|Chicken lasagne
|R69.90
|Vegetarian lasagne
|R69.90
|House salad
|R45.90
|Roman chef's salad
|R63.90
|Chicken salad
|R66.90
|Greek salad
|R54.90
Roman's Pizza's dessert menu
End your meal off with a delicious dessert pizza pie from the following options:
|Dessert
|Price
|Caramel dessert pie
|R27.90
|Belgian chocolate pie
|R27.90
Roman's Pizza's drinks menu
Enjoy a refreshing cold drink paired with your meal, choosing from the following:
|Cold drink
|Price
|Roman's Pizza water (500ml)
|R13.90
|Pepsi (330ml)
|R9.90
|Pepsi Max (330ml)
|R9.90
|7 Up Free (330ml)
|R9.90
|Mirinda (330ml)
|R9.90
|Mountain Dew (330ml)
|R9.90
|Pepsi (2L)
|R24.90
|Pepsi Max (2L)
|R24.90
|7 Up Free (2L)
|R24.90
|Mirinda (2L)
|R24.90
|Mountain Dew (2L)
|R24.90
|Switch Energy Original
|R13.90
|Switch Energy Element
|R13.90
|Switch Energy Dry Lemon
|R13.90
Additional information
Now that you know what the national food chain's menu entails, what other additional information may benefit customers? The following information elaborates on the company's history, specials, extra fees, and contact details.
Who owns Roman's Pizza?
Restauranteur Arthur Nicolakakis owns the franchise. He purchased a struggling pizza restaurant in Pretoria in 1993, originally intending to make the original brand (Little Caesar's) succeed. However, Arthur rebranded to Roman's Pizza in 2002.
What size are Roman's pizzas?
The average size is considered an XL, which feeds one to two people. However, you can order a miniature version for one person, which is significantly cheaper due to size.
How much are two large pizzas at Roman's Pizza?
How much is a large pizza at Roman's? If you make use of the Sava Flava special, you can enjoy two XL pizzas for R159.80. You must select Sava Flava pizzas exclusively to qualify for the special offer. Terms and conditions apply, and you are advised to confirm the special is still running before ordering.
Does Roman's Pizza have a special?
Roman's Pizza menu specials occur sporadically. Their current special is the Sava Flava offer for two XL Sava Flava pizzas for R159.80. You can keep an eye on their social media pages, including their Facebook and Instagram pages, for any current specials.
Does Roman's Pizza charge for delivery?
Although the fast-food chain offers delivery, the associated charges are not specified. You are advised to call your local branch directly for clarification on the associated delivery fees.
Roman's Pizza's contact details
Roman's Pizza's contact number is varied, as each branch has its own details. But if you have any further concerns, you may email the customer care contact centre at info@romanspizza.com.
The Roman's Pizza menu offers delectable Italian-style dishes at competitive prices. Whether you want a flavourful pizza, hearty pasta, or a refreshing salad, the beloved pizzeria has something to suit all tastebuds.
