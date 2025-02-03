Global site navigation

Roman's Pizza menu and latest prices: South Africa (2025)
Roman's Pizza menu and latest prices: South Africa (2025)

by Justine De Lange

Roman's Pizza is one of South Africa's most popular pizza chain stores, offering delicious pizzas and other meals at competitive prices. These are the tasty options you will find on Roman's Pizza menu with their latest prices.

Roman's Pizza menu 2025
Roman's Pizza is one of the country's most popular pizzerias.
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Roman's Pizza has over 250 stores nationwide and is one of the most popular pizzerias in the country. The company's LinkedIn profile states that, at times, a branch can make up to a whopping 2,000 pizzas in one night.

Roman's Pizza menu and latest prices

The franchise's Brooklyn, Pretoria branch is one of their highest-rating branches, with an average rating of 4,5/5 out of 29 reviews on Tripadvisor. One reviewer, Anil T, gave the branch a review of 4/5, stating:

'Best Roman's Pizza branch I know. The crust is just perfect, and the staff is great. Please keep up the good standard.'

Roman's Pizza's starters menu

Roman's Pizza Menu
Snack on delicious garlic bread starters.
If you are feeling peckish, enjoy one of the following mouthwatering starter options:

StarterPrice
Garlic breadR22.90
Garlic bread supremeR39.90
Garlic bread super supremeR49.90
Spicy chicken stripsR34.90
Plain chicken stripsR34.90

Roman's Pizza's main pizza menu

The South African pizza franchise has their main pizza options to delight in, including:

PizzaPrice
Classic cheeseR78.90 (XL)/R28.90 (S)
MargheritaR79.90 (XL)/R29.90 (S)
Fried chicken and chipsR106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S)
Pepperoni (Sava Flava)R79.90 (XL)/R29.90 (S)
BBQ chicken (Sava Flava)R79.90 (XL)/R29.90 (S)
Sweetelicious chicken (Sava Flava)R79.90 (XL)/R29.90 (S)
Mushroom Margherita (Sava Flava)R79.90 (XL)/R29.90 (S)
Hot chicken (Sava Flava)R79.90 (XL)/R29.90 (S)
BeefR84.90 (XL)/R34.90 (S)
Ham (Sava Flava)R79.90 (XL)/R29.90 (S)
HawaiianR96.90 (XL)/R38.90 (S)
ReginaR96.90 (XL)/R38.90 (S)
Pepperoni deluxeR96.90 (XL)/R38.90 (S)
VegetarianR96.90 (XL)/R38.90 (S)
Triple cheeseR101.90 (XL)/R39.90 (S)
TropicalR106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S)
GreekR106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S)
Bacon supremeR106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S)
Hot oneR101.90 (XL)/R39.90 (S)
Bolognaise (jalapeño optional)R106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S)

Roman's Pizza's main pizza menu (continued)

Roman's Pizza prices
Prices for pizzas vary, depending on size.
It is important to note that the XL option feeds one to two people, and the small option feeds one:

PizzaPrice
Tangy RussianR106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S)
FetaroniR109.90 (XL)/R42.90 (S)
SupremeR114.90 (XL)/R44.90 (S)
BBQ chicken and mushroomR106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S)
BBQ chicken supremeR106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S)
Peri-Peri chickenR106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S)
Four-in-one (Nothing But Nyama)R119.90 (XL)/R47.90 (S)
BBQ spare rib and mushroomR109.90 (XL)/R42.90 (S)
BBQ spare rib and pineappleR109.90 (XL)/R42.90 (S)
Chick' n mayo (bacon)R121.90 (XL)/R48.90 (XL)
Chick' n mayo (feta)R121.90 (XL)/R48.90 (XL)
SeafoodR125.90 (XL)/R51.90 (S)
Sweet chilli chickenR121.90 (XL)/R48.90 (XL)
Bacon, avo and fetaR125.90 (XL)/R51.90 (S)

Roman's Pizza's pizza pie menu

Pizza pies combine the flavour of pizza with the heartiness of a homemade pie. How much is pizza pie at Roman's? Here are the relevant prices:

Pizza piePrice
BBQ chickenR25.90
Triple cheeseR26.90
Feta and oliveR26.90
Sweet chilli base chicken and fetaR29.90
HamR26.90
Hot chickenR26.90
BeefR26.90
BolognaiseR26.90
Chicken' n mayoR26.90
PepperoniR26.90
Mushroom and Margherita mixR25.90

Roman's Pizza's pasta and salad menu

Roman's Pizza's pasta menu
Enjoy a hearty pasta dish or refreshing salad.
The beloved local eatery also provides flavourful and hearty Italian pasta, along with refreshing salads for those wanting something different:

Pasta and salad optionsPrice
Chicken Romana (pasta)R69.90
Meat lasagneR69.90
Chicken lasagneR69.90
Vegetarian lasagneR69.90
House saladR45.90
Roman chef's saladR63.90
Chicken saladR66.90
Greek saladR54.90

Roman's Pizza's dessert menu

End your meal off with a delicious dessert pizza pie from the following options:

DessertPrice
Caramel dessert pieR27.90
Belgian chocolate pieR27.90

Roman's Pizza's drinks menu

Enjoy a refreshing cold drink paired with your meal, choosing from the following:

Cold drinkPrice
Roman's Pizza water (500ml)R13.90
Pepsi (330ml)R9.90
Pepsi Max (330ml)R9.90
7 Up Free (330ml)R9.90
Mirinda (330ml)R9.90
Mountain Dew (330ml)R9.90
Pepsi (2L)R24.90
Pepsi Max (2L)R24.90
7 Up Free (2L)R24.90
Mirinda (2L)R24.90
Mountain Dew (2L)R24.90
Switch Energy OriginalR13.90
Switch Energy ElementR13.90
Switch Energy Dry LemonR13.90

Additional information

Now that you know what the national food chain's menu entails, what other additional information may benefit customers? The following information elaborates on the company's history, specials, extra fees, and contact details.

Who owns Roman's Pizza?

Restauranteur Arthur Nicolakakis owns the franchise. He purchased a struggling pizza restaurant in Pretoria in 1993, originally intending to make the original brand (Little Caesar's) succeed. However, Arthur rebranded to Roman's Pizza in 2002.

What size are Roman's pizzas?

The average size is considered an XL, which feeds one to two people. However, you can order a miniature version for one person, which is significantly cheaper due to size.

How much are two large pizzas at Roman's Pizza?

How much is a large pizza at Roman's? If you make use of the Sava Flava special, you can enjoy two XL pizzas for R159.80. You must select Sava Flava pizzas exclusively to qualify for the special offer. Terms and conditions apply, and you are advised to confirm the special is still running before ordering.

Does Roman's Pizza have a special?

Roman's Pizza menu specials occur sporadically. Their current special is the Sava Flava offer for two XL Sava Flava pizzas for R159.80. You can keep an eye on their social media pages, including their Facebook and Instagram pages, for any current specials.

Does Roman's Pizza charge for delivery?

Although the fast-food chain offers delivery, the associated charges are not specified. You are advised to call your local branch directly for clarification on the associated delivery fees.

Roman's Pizza's contact details

Roman's Pizza's contact number is varied, as each branch has its own details. But if you have any further concerns, you may email the customer care contact centre at info@romanspizza.com.

The Roman's Pizza menu offers delectable Italian-style dishes at competitive prices. Whether you want a flavourful pizza, hearty pasta, or a refreshing salad, the beloved pizzeria has something to suit all tastebuds.

