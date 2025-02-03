Roman's Pizza menu and latest prices: South Africa (2025)

Roman's Pizza is one of South Africa's most popular pizza chain stores, offering delicious pizzas and other meals at competitive prices. These are the tasty options you will find on Roman's Pizza menu with their latest prices.

Roman's Pizza has over 250 stores nationwide and is one of the most popular pizzerias in the country. The company's LinkedIn profile states that, at times, a branch can make up to a whopping 2,000 pizzas in one night.

Roman's Pizza menu and latest prices

The franchise's Brooklyn, Pretoria branch is one of their highest-rating branches, with an average rating of 4,5/5 out of 29 reviews on Tripadvisor. One reviewer, Anil T, gave the branch a review of 4/5, stating:

'Best Roman's Pizza branch I know. The crust is just perfect, and the staff is great. Please keep up the good standard.'

Roman's Pizza's starters menu

If you are feeling peckish, enjoy one of the following mouthwatering starter options:

Starter Price Garlic bread R22.90 Garlic bread supreme R39.90 Garlic bread super supreme R49.90 Spicy chicken strips R34.90 Plain chicken strips R34.90

Roman's Pizza's main pizza menu

The South African pizza franchise has their main pizza options to delight in, including:

Pizza Price Classic cheese R78.90 (XL)/R28.90 (S) Margherita R79.90 (XL)/R29.90 (S) Fried chicken and chips R106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S) Pepperoni (Sava Flava) R79.90 (XL)/R29.90 (S) BBQ chicken (Sava Flava) R79.90 (XL)/R29.90 (S) Sweetelicious chicken (Sava Flava) R79.90 (XL)/R29.90 (S) Mushroom Margherita (Sava Flava) R79.90 (XL)/R29.90 (S) Hot chicken (Sava Flava) R79.90 (XL)/R29.90 (S) Beef R84.90 (XL)/R34.90 (S) Ham (Sava Flava) R79.90 (XL)/R29.90 (S) Hawaiian R96.90 (XL)/R38.90 (S) Regina R96.90 (XL)/R38.90 (S) Pepperoni deluxe R96.90 (XL)/R38.90 (S) Vegetarian R96.90 (XL)/R38.90 (S) Triple cheese R101.90 (XL)/R39.90 (S) Tropical R106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S) Greek R106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S) Bacon supreme R106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S) Hot one R101.90 (XL)/R39.90 (S) Bolognaise (jalapeño optional) R106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S)

Roman's Pizza's main pizza menu (continued)

It is important to note that the XL option feeds one to two people, and the small option feeds one:

Pizza Price Tangy Russian R106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S) Fetaroni R109.90 (XL)/R42.90 (S) Supreme R114.90 (XL)/R44.90 (S) BBQ chicken and mushroom R106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S) BBQ chicken supreme R106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S) Peri-Peri chicken R106.90 (XL)/R40.90 (S) Four-in-one (Nothing But Nyama) R119.90 (XL)/R47.90 (S) BBQ spare rib and mushroom R109.90 (XL)/R42.90 (S) BBQ spare rib and pineapple R109.90 (XL)/R42.90 (S) Chick' n mayo (bacon) R121.90 (XL)/R48.90 (XL) Chick' n mayo (feta) R121.90 (XL)/R48.90 (XL) Seafood R125.90 (XL)/R51.90 (S) Sweet chilli chicken R121.90 (XL)/R48.90 (XL) Bacon, avo and feta R125.90 (XL)/R51.90 (S)

Roman's Pizza's pizza pie menu

Pizza pies combine the flavour of pizza with the heartiness of a homemade pie. How much is pizza pie at Roman's? Here are the relevant prices:

Pizza pie Price BBQ chicken R25.90 Triple cheese R26.90 Feta and olive R26.90 Sweet chilli base chicken and feta R29.90 Ham R26.90 Hot chicken R26.90 Beef R26.90 Bolognaise R26.90 Chicken' n mayo R26.90 Pepperoni R26.90 Mushroom and Margherita mix R25.90

Roman's Pizza's pasta and salad menu

The beloved local eatery also provides flavourful and hearty Italian pasta, along with refreshing salads for those wanting something different:

Pasta and salad options Price Chicken Romana (pasta) R69.90 Meat lasagne R69.90 Chicken lasagne R69.90 Vegetarian lasagne R69.90 House salad R45.90 Roman chef's salad R63.90 Chicken salad R66.90 Greek salad R54.90

Roman's Pizza's dessert menu

End your meal off with a delicious dessert pizza pie from the following options:

Dessert Price Caramel dessert pie R27.90 Belgian chocolate pie R27.90

Roman's Pizza's drinks menu

Enjoy a refreshing cold drink paired with your meal, choosing from the following:

Cold drink Price Roman's Pizza water (500ml) R13.90 Pepsi (330ml) R9.90 Pepsi Max (330ml) R9.90 7 Up Free (330ml) R9.90 Mirinda (330ml) R9.90 Mountain Dew (330ml) R9.90 Pepsi (2L) R24.90 Pepsi Max (2L) R24.90 7 Up Free (2L) R24.90 Mirinda (2L) R24.90 Mountain Dew (2L) R24.90 Switch Energy Original R13.90 Switch Energy Element R13.90 Switch Energy Dry Lemon R13.90

Additional information

Now that you know what the national food chain's menu entails, what other additional information may benefit customers? The following information elaborates on the company's history, specials, extra fees, and contact details.

Who owns Roman's Pizza?

Restauranteur Arthur Nicolakakis owns the franchise. He purchased a struggling pizza restaurant in Pretoria in 1993, originally intending to make the original brand (Little Caesar's) succeed. However, Arthur rebranded to Roman's Pizza in 2002.

What size are Roman's pizzas?

The average size is considered an XL, which feeds one to two people. However, you can order a miniature version for one person, which is significantly cheaper due to size.

How much are two large pizzas at Roman's Pizza?

How much is a large pizza at Roman's? If you make use of the Sava Flava special, you can enjoy two XL pizzas for R159.80. You must select Sava Flava pizzas exclusively to qualify for the special offer. Terms and conditions apply, and you are advised to confirm the special is still running before ordering.

Does Roman's Pizza have a special?

Roman's Pizza menu specials occur sporadically. Their current special is the Sava Flava offer for two XL Sava Flava pizzas for R159.80. You can keep an eye on their social media pages, including their Facebook and Instagram pages, for any current specials.

Does Roman's Pizza charge for delivery?

Although the fast-food chain offers delivery, the associated charges are not specified. You are advised to call your local branch directly for clarification on the associated delivery fees.

Roman's Pizza's contact number is varied, as each branch has its own details. But if you have any further concerns, you may email the customer care contact centre at info@romanspizza.com.

The Roman's Pizza menu offers delectable Italian-style dishes at competitive prices. Whether you want a flavourful pizza, hearty pasta, or a refreshing salad, the beloved pizzeria has something to suit all tastebuds.

