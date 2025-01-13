Kung-Fu Kitchen’s menu and latest prices: South Africa
Are you looking for a South African joint where you can enjoy the bold flavours of Asian cuisine? Look no further; Kung-Fu Kitchen’s menu will help satisfy your sushi or noodle soup craving without breaking the bank. From their mouth-watering Chop Suey selection to hearty spring rolls and delectable veggies, the restaurant caters for diverse palates across the region.
Founded in 1992, Kung-Fu Kitchen boasts 20 branches all over Gauteng. Therefore, you can dine at their restaurants or have your meal conveniently delivered to your doorstep. With locally sourced ingredients, Kung-Fu Kitchen ensures each visit or order is a culinary journey worth repeating. But be warned, their meals might have you yearning for more!
Kung-Fu Kitchen’s menu and prices
Kung-Fu Kitchen boasts an average rating of 4.5/5 on UberEats based on over 5000 reviews. One satisfied customer left a five-star rating stating:
The quality of their food is immeasurable! I order their food twice a week and have never been disappointed. The food is always freshly prepared, and the portions are larger than the price. The boiled dumplings are a must-try!
What new dishes should food enthusiasts look forward to in 2025? Here is a breakdown of Kung-Fu Kitchen’s menu and prices.
Kung-Fu Kitchen’s Take-Away Menu
With the evolution of technology, ordering food from the South African eatery and having Mr Delivery or Uber Eats deliver it is now possible.
Appetizers
For seven days a week, Kung-Fu Kitchen’s chefs serve a variety of finger-licking delicacies that will delight you and your pocket.
|Item
|Price
|Vegetable Spring Roll (1 roll)
|R16
|Beef Spring Roll (1 roll)
|R18
|Crab Spring Roll (1 roll)
|R18
|Chicken Spring Roll (1 roll)
|R18
|Cheese Vegetables Spring Roll (1 roll)
|R22
|Pancake with Spring Onion
|R25
|Deep Fried Wun-Tun
|R27
|Prawn Spring Roll (1 roll)
|R27
Soup
If you are looking for a venue for your next lunch date, the South African restaurant has you covered. Below are the items in their soup section:
|Item
|Price
|Vegetable Soup
|R22
|Chicken Sweet Corn Soup
|R25
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|R25
|Wun Tun Soup
|R25
|Miso Soup
|R25
|Hot & Sour Soup
|R25
|Seafood Soup
|R36
Rice dishes
Kung-Fu Kitchen’s rice dishes will have you spoilt for choice. The cherry on top is that many items in this category are spicy for all hot food lovers.
|Item
|Price
|Beancurd & Brown Sauce
|R50
|Vegetable Foo Yong (Omelette)
|R58
|Sweet & Sour Veggie Strips
|R58
|Beef with Black Bean Sauce
|R66
|Crispy Beef
|R69
|Angry Curry Beef
|R82
|Chicken Sweet & Sour
|R61
|Chicken Pineapple
|R61
|Chicken Mushroom & Bamboo Shoots
|R64
|Chicken with Cashew Nuts
|R65
|Thai Massaman Curry Chicken
|R71
|Thai Green Curry Chicken
|R71
|Beef Curry
|R66
|Beef with Black Bean Sauce
|R66
|Szechuan Beef
|R82
|Angry Curry Beef
|R82
|Pork Curry
|R66
|Pork Chop Suey
|R66
|Szechuan Pork
|R71
|Prawn Chop Suey
|R76
|Sweet & Sour Prawn
|R76
|Deep Fried Prawn
|R76
|Prawn with Lemon Sauce
|R76
|Prawn with Cashew Nuts
|R78
|Prawn Foo Yong
|R82
|Fish & Black Bean Sauce
|R72
|Fish Chop Suey:
|R72
|Calamari Chop Suey
|R72
|Calamari Sweet & Sour
|R72
Chow Faan (Egg Fried Rice)
The restaurant’s menu combines traditional Asian flavours with a modern twist for a memorable yet affordable dining experience.
|Item
|Price
|Vegetable Chow Faan
|R50
|Chicken Chow Faan
|R61
|Thai Chicken Pineapple Chow Faan
|R66
|Beef Chow Faan
|R66
|Pork Chow Faan
|R66
|Calamari Chow Faan
|R72
|Assorted Chow Faan (chicken & beef & prawn)
|R76
|Prawn Chow Faan
|R76
|Mixed Seafood Chow Faan (prawn & fish & calamari & crab stick)
|R79
Chow Mein (Fried Noodles)
Below are the prices for the scrumptious meals on the Chow Mein menu for a physical or online order.
|Item
|Price
|Vegetable Chow Mein
|R50
|Chicken Chow Mein
|R61
|Pork Chow Mein
|R66
|Beef Chow Mein
|R66
|Calamari Chow Mein
|R72
|Assorted Chow Mein (chicken & beef & prawn)
|R76
|Prawn Chow Mein
|R76
|Mixed Seafood Chow Mein (prawn & fish & calamari & crab stick)
|R79
Sauce (70ml)
Did you know you can get Kung-Fu Kitchen’s sauces for as low as R10? Enjoy beef curry flavoured with your favourite sweet sour sauce at an affordable price.
|Item
|Price
|Soya Sauce
|R10
|Red Chilli Sauce
|R10
|Sweet Sour Sauce
|R10
|Green Chilli Soya Sauce
|R12
|Sweet Sour Sauce (350 ml)
|R25
Others
Most palates consider getting 14 pieces of fried dumplings for R57 an absolute steal. This section will favour you if you host a group of friends for brunch or a family get-together.
|Item
|Price
|Fried Noodles
|R20
|Egg Fried Rice
|R20
|Shrimp Chip
|R25
|Steam BBQ Pork/ Chicken Bun (2 pieces)
|R29
|Fried Chinese Veg
|R55
|Boiled Dumpling (14 pieces)
|R55
|Fried Dumpling (14 pieces)
|R57
|Deep Fried Dumpling (14 pieces)
|R57
Kung-Fu Kitchen’s sushi menu
Sushi consists of balls of vinegar-flavoured cold rice served with a garnish of egg, vegetable or raw seafood. Take a look at the meals in this category:
Nigiri (2 pieces)
If you enjoy seafood, this section is for you. The best part is that it might not deplete your bank account.
|Item
|Price
|Crab
|R35
|Inari
|R39
|Salmon
|R39
|Tuna
|R39
|Smoked Salmon
|R39
|Prawn
|R39
|Tempura Prawn
|R46
|Caviar
|R52
Hand Roll (1 piece)
This dish consists of dried seaweed filled with rice, vegetables and fish. I bet this already makes your mouth water.
|Item
|Price
|Vegetable
|R30
|Crab
|R35
|Prawn
|R39
|Salmon
|R39
|Tuna
|R39
|Smoked Salmon
|R39
|Deep Fried Prawn
|R39
|Spicy Tuna
|R39
Sashimi
Did you know that Sashimi is served without rice, unlike sushi? However, both are equally flavoursome.
|Item
|Price
|Prawn
|R49
|Tuna
|R59
|Salmon
|R65
California Rolls (8 pieces)
Kung-Fu Kitchen’s California rolls are crafted using fresh ingredients and up-to-date recipes for an out-of-this-world dining experience.
|Item
|Price
|Vegetable
|R53
|Crab
|R57
|Salmon
|R64
|Prawn
|R64
|Tuna
|R64
|Smoked Salmon
|R64
|Spicy Tuna
|R64
|Spicy Salmon
|R64
|Tempura Prawn with Chilli Mayo Sauce (4 psc)
|R64
|Honey Chicken
|R64
|Tempura Prawn
|R77
Maki (8 pieces)
Make your way to the nearest Kung-Fu Kitchen location for a piece of magic. Here are the delicacies in the Maki section.
|Item
|Price
|Cucumber
|R30
|Avocado
|R30
|Crab
|R34
|Spicy Tuna
|R39
|Salmon
|R39
|Smoked Salmon
|R39
|Prawn
|R39
|Tuna
|R39
|Deep Fried Crab Maki (6 psc)
|R43
Fashion Sandwiches (8 pieces)
If you are in the mood for a light meal, consider ordering a sandwich from Kung-Fu Kitchen. You can accompany it with a drink of your choice.
|Item
|Price
|Vegetable
|R59
|Crab
|R61
|Salmon
|R71
|Prawn
|R71
|Smoked Salmon
|R71
|Tuna
|R71
|Prawn/Salmon Crunch
|R80
|Delux
|R82
Special (8 pieces)
Kung-Fu Kitchen restaurant has several vegetarian options. Their platter ideas will save you a few coins.
|Item
|Price
|Vegetable Combo (13 psc)
|R102
|Spicy Salmon or Tuna Salad
|R112
|Assorted Nigiri (7 psc)
|R132
|Salmon Combo (13 psc)
|R137
|Combo Roll (20 psc)
|R137
|Assorted Sashimi (8 psc)
|R159
|Deluxe Platter (14 psc)
|R182
|Salmon Platter (15 psc)
|R199
|Assorted Combo (20 psc)
|R244
|Red Platter (17 psc)
|R269
|Red Combo (21 psc)
|R272
|Kung-fu Platter (2 psc)
|R339
Others
From Rainbow Rolls to Sushi Veg Burgers, Kung-Fu Kitchen offers various Japanese and Chinese cuisine and a friendly oriental atmosphere.
|Item
|Price
|Salmon/Prawn Crunch Roll (4 psc)
|R52
|Wasabi Parcel (3 psc)
|R63
|Honey Chicken Maki (4 psc)
|R64
|Veggies Dragon Roll (8 psc)
|R65
|Deep Fried Salmon Cheese Roll (4 psc)
|R66
|Deep Fried Salmon Cheese Roll (4psc)
|R66
|Strawberry Cheese Roll (8 psc)
|R67
|Sushi Veg Burger
|R68
|Salmon Rose (4 psc)
|R75
|Rainbow Rolls (8 psc)
|R75
|Tiger Roll (8 psc)
|R75
|Futo Maki (4 psc)
|R76
|Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese Roll (8 psc)
|R76
|Salmon House
|R86
|Sushi Prawn Burger
|R87
|Sushi Salmon Burger
|R87
|Sushi Salad Bowl
|R109
FAQs
Kung-Fu Kitchen has been at the forefront of providing palate with tantalizing seafood for over three decades. Below are some frequently asked questions about the restaurant:
What are the Kung-Fu Kitchen’s locations?
The restaurant has several locations in Johannesburg and Tshwane, South Africa. Visit the official Kung-Fu Kitchen website to access all the branches and their contact numbers. Check out the restaurant's Instagram page for recent updates.
What time does Kung-Fu Kitchen close?
Kung-Fu Kitchen's opening and closing hours are between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. Contact specific branches for enquiries regarding their trading hours.
Kung-Fu Kitchen’s menu encompasses an array of luscious dishes designed to satisfy discerning tastes. Its prices also accommodate customers' different financial capabilities.
