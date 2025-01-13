Kung-Fu Kitchen’s menu and latest prices: South Africa

Are you looking for a South African joint where you can enjoy the bold flavours of Asian cuisine? Look no further; Kung-Fu Kitchen’s menu will help satisfy your sushi or noodle soup craving without breaking the bank. From their mouth-watering Chop Suey selection to hearty spring rolls and delectable veggies, the restaurant caters for diverse palates across the region.

Founded in 1992, Kung-Fu Kitchen boasts 20 branches all over Gauteng. Therefore, you can dine at their restaurants or have your meal conveniently delivered to your doorstep. With locally sourced ingredients, Kung-Fu Kitchen ensures each visit or order is a culinary journey worth repeating. But be warned, their meals might have you yearning for more!

Kung-Fu Kitchen’s menu and prices

Kung-Fu Kitchen boasts an average rating of 4.5/5 on UberEats based on over 5000 reviews. One satisfied customer left a five-star rating stating:

The quality of their food is immeasurable! I order their food twice a week and have never been disappointed. The food is always freshly prepared, and the portions are larger than the price. The boiled dumplings are a must-try!

What new dishes should food enthusiasts look forward to in 2025? Here is a breakdown of Kung-Fu Kitchen’s menu and prices.

Kung-Fu Kitchen’s Take-Away Menu

With the evolution of technology, ordering food from the South African eatery and having Mr Delivery or Uber Eats deliver it is now possible.

Appetizers

For seven days a week, Kung-Fu Kitchen’s chefs serve a variety of finger-licking delicacies that will delight you and your pocket.

Item Price Vegetable Spring Roll (1 roll) R16 Beef Spring Roll (1 roll) R18 Crab Spring Roll (1 roll) R18 Chicken Spring Roll (1 roll) R18 Cheese Vegetables Spring Roll (1 roll) R22 Pancake with Spring Onion R25 Deep Fried Wun-Tun R27 Prawn Spring Roll (1 roll) R27

Soup

If you are looking for a venue for your next lunch date, the South African restaurant has you covered. Below are the items in their soup section:

Item Price Vegetable Soup R22 Chicken Sweet Corn Soup R25 Chicken Noodle Soup R25 Wun Tun Soup R25 Miso Soup R25 Hot & Sour Soup R25 Seafood Soup R36

Rice dishes

Kung-Fu Kitchen’s rice dishes will have you spoilt for choice. The cherry on top is that many items in this category are spicy for all hot food lovers.

Item Price Beancurd & Brown Sauce R50 Vegetable Foo Yong (Omelette) R58 Sweet & Sour Veggie Strips R58 Beef with Black Bean Sauce R66 Crispy Beef R69 Angry Curry Beef R82 Chicken Sweet & Sour R61 Chicken Pineapple R61 Chicken Mushroom & Bamboo Shoots R64 Chicken with Cashew Nuts R65 Thai Massaman Curry Chicken R71 Thai Green Curry Chicken R71 Beef Curry R66 Beef with Black Bean Sauce R66 Szechuan Beef R82 Angry Curry Beef R82 Pork Curry R66 Pork Chop Suey R66 Szechuan Pork R71 Prawn Chop Suey R76 Sweet & Sour Prawn R76 Deep Fried Prawn R76 Prawn with Lemon Sauce R76 Prawn with Cashew Nuts R78 Prawn Foo Yong R82 Fish & Black Bean Sauce R72 Fish Chop Suey: R72 Calamari Chop Suey R72 Calamari Sweet & Sour R72

Chow Faan (Egg Fried Rice)

The restaurant’s menu combines traditional Asian flavours with a modern twist for a memorable yet affordable dining experience.

Item Price Vegetable Chow Faan R50 Chicken Chow Faan R61 Thai Chicken Pineapple Chow Faan R66 Beef Chow Faan R66 Pork Chow Faan R66 Calamari Chow Faan R72 Assorted Chow Faan (chicken & beef & prawn) R76 Prawn Chow Faan R76 Mixed Seafood Chow Faan (prawn & fish & calamari & crab stick) R79

Chow Mein (Fried Noodles)

Below are the prices for the scrumptious meals on the Chow Mein menu for a physical or online order.

Item Price Vegetable Chow Mein R50 Chicken Chow Mein R61 Pork Chow Mein R66 Beef Chow Mein R66 Calamari Chow Mein R72 Assorted Chow Mein (chicken & beef & prawn) R76 Prawn Chow Mein R76 Mixed Seafood Chow Mein (prawn & fish & calamari & crab stick) R79

Sauce (70ml)

Did you know you can get Kung-Fu Kitchen’s sauces for as low as R10? Enjoy beef curry flavoured with your favourite sweet sour sauce at an affordable price.

Item Price Soya Sauce R10 Red Chilli Sauce R10 Sweet Sour Sauce R10 Green Chilli Soya Sauce R12 Sweet Sour Sauce (350 ml) R25

Others

Most palates consider getting 14 pieces of fried dumplings for R57 an absolute steal. This section will favour you if you host a group of friends for brunch or a family get-together.

Item Price Fried Noodles R20 Egg Fried Rice R20 Shrimp Chip R25 Steam BBQ Pork/ Chicken Bun (2 pieces) R29 Fried Chinese Veg R55 Boiled Dumpling (14 pieces) R55 Fried Dumpling (14 pieces) R57 Deep Fried Dumpling (14 pieces) R57

Kung-Fu Kitchen’s sushi menu

Sushi consists of balls of vinegar-flavoured cold rice served with a garnish of egg, vegetable or raw seafood. Take a look at the meals in this category:

Nigiri (2 pieces)

If you enjoy seafood, this section is for you. The best part is that it might not deplete your bank account.

Item Price Crab R35 Inari R39 Salmon R39 Tuna R39 Smoked Salmon R39 Prawn R39 Tempura Prawn R46 Caviar R52

Hand Roll (1 piece)

This dish consists of dried seaweed filled with rice, vegetables and fish. I bet this already makes your mouth water.

Item Price Vegetable R30 Crab R35 Prawn R39 Salmon R39 Tuna R39 Smoked Salmon R39 Deep Fried Prawn R39 Spicy Tuna R39

Sashimi

Did you know that Sashimi is served without rice, unlike sushi? However, both are equally flavoursome.

Item Price Prawn R49 Tuna R59 Salmon R65

California Rolls (8 pieces)

Kung-Fu Kitchen’s California rolls are crafted using fresh ingredients and up-to-date recipes for an out-of-this-world dining experience.

Item Price Vegetable R53 Crab R57 Salmon R64 Prawn R64 Tuna R64 Smoked Salmon R64 Spicy Tuna R64 Spicy Salmon R64 Tempura Prawn with Chilli Mayo Sauce (4 psc) R64 Honey Chicken R64 Tempura Prawn R77

Maki (8 pieces)

Make your way to the nearest Kung-Fu Kitchen location for a piece of magic. Here are the delicacies in the Maki section.

Item Price Cucumber R30 Avocado R30 Crab R34 Spicy Tuna R39 Salmon R39 Smoked Salmon R39 Prawn R39 Tuna R39 Deep Fried Crab Maki (6 psc) R43

Fashion Sandwiches (8 pieces)

If you are in the mood for a light meal, consider ordering a sandwich from Kung-Fu Kitchen. You can accompany it with a drink of your choice.

Item Price Vegetable R59 Crab R61 Salmon R71 Prawn R71 Smoked Salmon R71 Tuna R71 Prawn/Salmon Crunch R80 Delux R82

Special (8 pieces)

Kung-Fu Kitchen restaurant has several vegetarian options. Their platter ideas will save you a few coins.

Item Price Vegetable Combo (13 psc) R102 Spicy Salmon or Tuna Salad R112 Assorted Nigiri (7 psc) R132 Salmon Combo (13 psc) R137 Combo Roll (20 psc) R137 Assorted Sashimi (8 psc) R159 Deluxe Platter (14 psc) R182 Salmon Platter (15 psc) R199 Assorted Combo (20 psc) R244 Red Platter (17 psc) R269 Red Combo (21 psc) R272 Kung-fu Platter (2 psc) R339

Others

From Rainbow Rolls to Sushi Veg Burgers, Kung-Fu Kitchen offers various Japanese and Chinese cuisine and a friendly oriental atmosphere.

Item Price Salmon/Prawn Crunch Roll (4 psc) R52 Wasabi Parcel (3 psc) R63 Honey Chicken Maki (4 psc) R64 Veggies Dragon Roll (8 psc) R65 Deep Fried Salmon Cheese Roll (4 psc) R66 Deep Fried Salmon Cheese Roll (4psc) R66 Strawberry Cheese Roll (8 psc) R67 Sushi Veg Burger R68 Salmon Rose (4 psc) R75 Rainbow Rolls (8 psc) R75 Tiger Roll (8 psc) R75 Futo Maki (4 psc) R76 Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese Roll (8 psc) R76 Salmon House R86 Sushi Prawn Burger R87 Sushi Salmon Burger R87 Sushi Salad Bowl R109

FAQs

Kung-Fu Kitchen has been at the forefront of providing palate with tantalizing seafood for over three decades. Below are some frequently asked questions about the restaurant:

What are the Kung-Fu Kitchen’s locations?

The restaurant has several locations in Johannesburg and Tshwane, South Africa. Visit the official Kung-Fu Kitchen website to access all the branches and their contact numbers. Check out the restaurant's Instagram page for recent updates.

What time does Kung-Fu Kitchen close?

Kung-Fu Kitchen's opening and closing hours are between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. Contact specific branches for enquiries regarding their trading hours.

Kung-Fu Kitchen’s menu encompasses an array of luscious dishes designed to satisfy discerning tastes. Its prices also accommodate customers' different financial capabilities.

