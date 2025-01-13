Global site navigation

Kung-Fu Kitchen's menu and latest prices: South Africa
Kung-Fu Kitchen’s menu and latest prices: South Africa

by  Ruth Gitonga

Are you looking for a South African joint where you can enjoy the bold flavours of Asian cuisine? Look no further; Kung-Fu Kitchen’s menu will help satisfy your sushi or noodle soup craving without breaking the bank. From their mouth-watering Chop Suey selection to hearty spring rolls and delectable veggies, the restaurant caters for diverse palates across the region.

Founded in 1992, Kung-Fu Kitchen boasts 20 branches all over Gauteng. Therefore, you can dine at their restaurants or have your meal conveniently delivered to your doorstep. With locally sourced ingredients, Kung-Fu Kitchen ensures each visit or order is a culinary journey worth repeating. But be warned, their meals might have you yearning for more!

Kung-Fu Kitchen’s menu and prices

Kung-Fu Kitchen boasts an average rating of 4.5/5 on UberEats based on over 5000 reviews. One satisfied customer left a five-star rating stating:

The quality of their food is immeasurable! I order their food twice a week and have never been disappointed. The food is always freshly prepared, and the portions are larger than the price. The boiled dumplings are a must-try!

What new dishes should food enthusiasts look forward to in 2025? Here is a breakdown of Kung-Fu Kitchen’s menu and prices.

Kung-Fu Kitchen’s Take-Away Menu

With the evolution of technology, ordering food from the South African eatery and having Mr Delivery or Uber Eats deliver it is now possible.

Appetizers

For seven days a week, Kung-Fu Kitchen’s chefs serve a variety of finger-licking delicacies that will delight you and your pocket.

ItemPrice
Vegetable Spring Roll (1 roll)R16
Beef Spring Roll (1 roll)R18
Crab Spring Roll (1 roll)R18
Chicken Spring Roll (1 roll)R18
Cheese Vegetables Spring Roll (1 roll)R22
Pancake with Spring OnionR25
Deep Fried Wun-TunR27
Prawn Spring Roll (1 roll)R27

Soup

If you are looking for a venue for your next lunch date, the South African restaurant has you covered. Below are the items in their soup section:

ItemPrice
Vegetable SoupR22
Chicken Sweet Corn SoupR25
Chicken Noodle SoupR25
Wun Tun SoupR25
Miso SoupR25
Hot & Sour SoupR25
Seafood SoupR36

Rice dishes

Kung-Fu Kitchen’s rice dishes will have you spoilt for choice. The cherry on top is that many items in this category are spicy for all hot food lovers.

ItemPrice
Beancurd & Brown SauceR50
Vegetable Foo Yong (Omelette)R58
Sweet & Sour Veggie StripsR58
Beef with Black Bean SauceR66
Crispy BeefR69
Angry Curry BeefR82
Chicken Sweet & Sour R61
Chicken Pineapple R61
Chicken Mushroom & Bamboo ShootsR64
Chicken with Cashew NutsR65
Thai Massaman Curry ChickenR71
Thai Green Curry ChickenR71
Beef CurryR66
Beef with Black Bean SauceR66
Szechuan BeefR82
Angry Curry BeefR82
Pork CurryR66
Pork Chop SueyR66
Szechuan PorkR71
Prawn Chop SueyR76
Sweet & Sour PrawnR76
Deep Fried PrawnR76
Prawn with Lemon SauceR76
Prawn with Cashew Nuts R78
Prawn Foo Yong R82
Fish & Black Bean SauceR72
Fish Chop Suey:R72
Calamari Chop SueyR72
Calamari Sweet & SourR72

Chow Faan (Egg Fried Rice)

The restaurant’s menu combines traditional Asian flavours with a modern twist for a memorable yet affordable dining experience.

ItemPrice
Vegetable Chow FaanR50
Chicken Chow FaanR61
Thai Chicken Pineapple Chow FaanR66
Beef Chow FaanR66
Pork Chow FaanR66
Calamari Chow FaanR72
Assorted Chow Faan (chicken & beef & prawn)R76
Prawn Chow FaanR76
Mixed Seafood Chow Faan (prawn & fish & calamari & crab stick)R79

Chow Mein (Fried Noodles)

Below are the prices for the scrumptious meals on the Chow Mein menu for a physical or online order.

ItemPrice
Vegetable Chow MeinR50
Chicken Chow Mein R61
Pork Chow MeinR66
Beef Chow MeinR66
Calamari Chow MeinR72
Assorted Chow Mein (chicken & beef & prawn) R76
Prawn Chow Mein R76
Mixed Seafood Chow Mein (prawn & fish & calamari & crab stick)R79

Sauce (70ml)

Did you know you can get Kung-Fu Kitchen’s sauces for as low as R10? Enjoy beef curry flavoured with your favourite sweet sour sauce at an affordable price.

ItemPrice
Soya SauceR10
Red Chilli SauceR10
Sweet Sour SauceR10
Green Chilli Soya SauceR12
Sweet Sour Sauce (350 ml)R25

Others

Most palates consider getting 14 pieces of fried dumplings for R57 an absolute steal. This section will favour you if you host a group of friends for brunch or a family get-together.

ItemPrice
Fried NoodlesR20
Egg Fried RiceR20
Shrimp ChipR25
Steam BBQ Pork/ Chicken Bun (2 pieces)R29
Fried Chinese VegR55
Boiled Dumpling (14 pieces)R55
Fried Dumpling (14 pieces)R57
Deep Fried Dumpling (14 pieces)R57

Kung-Fu Kitchen’s sushi menu

Sushi consists of balls of vinegar-flavoured cold rice served with a garnish of egg, vegetable or raw seafood. Take a look at the meals in this category:

Nigiri (2 pieces)

If you enjoy seafood, this section is for you. The best part is that it might not deplete your bank account.

ItemPrice
CrabR35
InariR39
SalmonR39
TunaR39
Smoked Salmon R39
Prawn R39
Tempura PrawnR46
CaviarR52

Hand Roll (1 piece)

This dish consists of dried seaweed filled with rice, vegetables and fish. I bet this already makes your mouth water.

ItemPrice
VegetableR30
CrabR35
PrawnR39
SalmonR39
TunaR39
Smoked SalmonR39
Deep Fried PrawnR39
Spicy TunaR39

Sashimi

Did you know that Sashimi is served without rice, unlike sushi? However, both are equally flavoursome.

ItemPrice
PrawnR49
TunaR59
SalmonR65

California Rolls (8 pieces)

Kung-Fu Kitchen’s California rolls are crafted using fresh ingredients and up-to-date recipes for an out-of-this-world dining experience.

ItemPrice
VegetableR53
CrabR57
SalmonR64
PrawnR64
TunaR64
Smoked SalmonR64
Spicy TunaR64
Spicy SalmonR64
Tempura Prawn with Chilli Mayo Sauce (4 psc)R64
Honey ChickenR64
Tempura PrawnR77

Maki (8 pieces)

Make your way to the nearest Kung-Fu Kitchen location for a piece of magic. Here are the delicacies in the Maki section.

ItemPrice
CucumberR30
AvocadoR30
CrabR34
Spicy TunaR39
SalmonR39
Smoked SalmonR39
PrawnR39
TunaR39
Deep Fried Crab Maki (6 psc)R43

Fashion Sandwiches (8 pieces)

If you are in the mood for a light meal, consider ordering a sandwich from Kung-Fu Kitchen. You can accompany it with a drink of your choice.

ItemPrice
VegetableR59
CrabR61
SalmonR71
PrawnR71
Smoked SalmonR71
TunaR71
Prawn/Salmon Crunch R80
DeluxR82

Special (8 pieces)

Kung-Fu Kitchen restaurant has several vegetarian options. Their platter ideas will save you a few coins.

ItemPrice
Vegetable Combo (13 psc)R102
Spicy Salmon or Tuna SaladR112
Assorted Nigiri (7 psc)R132
Salmon Combo (13 psc)R137
Combo Roll (20 psc)R137
Assorted Sashimi (8 psc)R159
Deluxe Platter (14 psc)R182
Salmon Platter (15 psc) R199
Assorted Combo (20 psc)R244
Red Platter (17 psc)R269
Red Combo (21 psc)R272
Kung-fu Platter (2 psc)R339

Others

From Rainbow Rolls to Sushi Veg Burgers, Kung-Fu Kitchen offers various Japanese and Chinese cuisine and a friendly oriental atmosphere.

ItemPrice
Salmon/Prawn Crunch Roll (4 psc) R52
Wasabi Parcel (3 psc)R63
Honey Chicken Maki (4 psc)R64
Veggies Dragon Roll (8 psc)R65
Deep Fried Salmon Cheese Roll (4 psc)R66
Deep Fried Salmon Cheese Roll (4psc)R66
Strawberry Cheese Roll (8 psc)R67
Sushi Veg BurgerR68
Salmon Rose (4 psc)R75
Rainbow Rolls (8 psc)R75
Tiger Roll (8 psc)R75
Futo Maki (4 psc)R76
Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese Roll (8 psc)R76
Salmon HouseR86
Sushi Prawn BurgerR87
Sushi Salmon BurgerR87
Sushi Salad BowlR109

FAQs

Kung-Fu Kitchen has been at the forefront of providing palate with tantalizing seafood for over three decades. Below are some frequently asked questions about the restaurant:

What are the Kung-Fu Kitchen’s locations?

The restaurant has several locations in Johannesburg and Tshwane, South Africa. Visit the official Kung-Fu Kitchen website to access all the branches and their contact numbers. Check out the restaurant's Instagram page for recent updates.

What time does Kung-Fu Kitchen close?

Kung-Fu Kitchen's opening and closing hours are between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. Contact specific branches for enquiries regarding their trading hours.

Kung-Fu Kitchen’s menu encompasses an array of luscious dishes designed to satisfy discerning tastes. Its prices also accommodate customers' different financial capabilities.

