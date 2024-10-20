Kloof Street House menu and latest prices in South Africa (2024)

Kloof Street House is a richly furnished restaurant with diverse dishes catering to various tastes and occasions. The menu offers a delightful culinary journey that reflects Cape Town's vibrant food scene. From sumptuous starters to hearty main courses, each item on the Kloof Street House menu is crafted carefully, ensuring a memorable dining experience for every guest.

The restaurant is famous for its unique dining experience in a beautifully restored Victorian house in Cape Town. Photo: @Kloof Street House on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The menu at Kloof Street House combines contemporary classics with innovative creations, showcasing fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Diners can indulge in various options that highlight the chefs' creativity. Explore the updated Kloof Street House menu and prices in South Africa.

Kloof Street House menu and latest prices in South Africa

Kloof Street House also boasts a vibrant atmosphere that enhances the dining experience. Its eclectic decor and inviting ambience make it ideal for casual gatherings or special celebrations. Guests can enjoy their meals with unique and cosy seating arrangements, making every visit special.

The restaurant has a rating of 4.5/5 on TripAdvisor. One of their satisfied customers left a review:

Amazing restaurant, food is sublime and accompanying wine list is equally as good. Restaurant is very unique with great staff, would highly recommend for anyone visiting Cape Town!

The restaurant's menu offers a delightful culinary journey that reflects Cape Town's vibrant food scene. Photo: @KloofStrHouse on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Small plates or starters

Kloof Street House Starters menu has a variety of options. Their starters include;

Item Price Roasted Chili and Garlic Prawns with Toasted Ciabatta R225 Soup of the Day with Cheese Toast R105 Traditional beef carpaccio, black garlic aioli, dressed rocket and grana padano R145 Gorgonzola & Wild Mushroom Arancini with Aioli, Pesto and Napolitano R105 Spiced beetroot carpaccio, seaweed powder, candied walnuts, dukkah-crusted goat's cheese ball, apple thyme dressing R115 Pan Fried Patagonian Calamari, Aioli & Harissa R150 Aged beef fillet tartare with smoked tomato chutney R175 Oysters, Shallot Mignonette, Cucumber, Mint & Apple Granita Half a dozen - R215 Dozen - R415 Whole Baked Camembert with Onion Marmalade R125

Mains

From sumptuous starters to hearty main courses, each item on the menu is crafted carefully, ensuring a memorable dining experience. Photo: @KloofStrHouse on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Enjoy a top dining experience every time you visit Kloof Street House due to its unique main menu;

Item Price Chalmar Beef with charred spring onions-miso butter, and rustic cut fries. 250g fillet - R305 300g sirloin - R255 South African Karoo Wagyu 200g chef's cut of the day, lemon & truffle wild mushrooms, confit garlic mash. R855 South African "Bord kos" of braised lamb shoulder, crispy rosemary potatoes, pumpkin cakes, rooibos honey glazed carrots, creamed spinach, rosemary jus. R295 Grilled Ostrich and green Peppercorn Cream, sauteed green beans and crispy parma ham. R275 Grass Fed Beef Burger with Smoked Tomato Aioli and Fontina Cheese. R180 Add avo - R35 Oven Roasted Free Range Chicken, Thym, Basil Pesto, Toasted Almonds, Creamed spinach and mashed potato. R295 Aged beef fillet tartare with smoked tomato chutney R265 Grilled Norwegian Salmon, steamed baby potatoes, pickled cucumber ribbons, steamed greens, and dill mustard cream. R355 Brasserie-style fish of the day. R295 Pan of Chili and garlic Prawns, Toasted Garlic Buttered Ciabatta. R560 Kloof Street house seafood platter, aioli, cashew nuts, chilli, rocket, coconut basmati rice. For one - R950 For two - R1850 Seasonal homemade pasta of the day R170 Lentil artichoke bake, carrot cumin Puree, Avocado, Onion Bhaji, dukkah-crusted goat's cheese balls, mixed seeds, bay leaves, aged balsamic. R195 Plant-based streaky bacon, avocado, rustic cut fries (Vegan). R55

Sides and sauces

The restaurant offers classic sides and sauces that accompany the main menu. Photo: @KloofStrHouse on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Kloof Street House's sides and sauces menu has the following options;

Item Price Buttered Mash R45 Truffle Mash R50 Steamed local green vegetables R85 Baked Sweet Potato, Horseradish Lime Creme Fraiche R55 Charred Tenderstem Broccoli, Courgette, Almonds, Roasted Shallots & Bearnaise R85 Side Salad with Danish Feta R55 Truffled Parmesan Polenta Chips R85 Rustic Cut Fries R40 Truffled Wild Mushrooms R80 Two Chili Garlic Prawns R80 Bearnaise sauce R60 Pepper or Mushroom Sauce R52 Savoury Coconut Rice R60 Truffle Mash R50

Sweets/dessert

Indulge your sweet tooth with the Kloof Street House's sweets menu, which has the following options;

Item Price Roasted beetroot, dukkah, and pistachio Crusted Goat's Cheese, Spiced Orange Segments, Herb Salad, Almonds, toasted seeds and balsamic reduction. R135 Burrata Capers Salad, Marinated Exotic Tomatoes, Avocado, Burrata, Basil Pesto and An Aged Balsamic dressing R230 KSH Salad, Thyme Dressing, Mixed Leaves, Avocado, Boiled Egg, Plum Tomato, Feta, and Toasted Nuts. R135

Salads

The restaurant offers a brasserie-style menu that emphasises fresh, responsibly sourced ingredients. Photo: @KloofStrHouse on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Here is the updated price list of all salads served at the Kloof Street restaurant;

Item Price Dark Chocolate Fondant, Homemade Toasted Marshmallow, Burnt White Chocolate Ice Cream. R120 Salted Caramel Cheesecake and sweet Lemon Ice Cream R105 Sticky Malva Pudding, Crème Anglaise, Grilled Pineapple & Pistachio. R105 Coconut Ice Cream, Charred Pineapple & Candied Cashew Nuts. R95 A Selection of South African Cheeses, Homemade Crackers, Pear Chutney & Grape Preserve. 3 cheeses - R150 5 cheeses - R225

Kloof Street House brunch menu

At Kloof Street House, brunch comprises a three-set menu, including the iconic Kloof Street breakfast, for only R245 per person. You can also order a never-ending mimosa for R199 per person.

Item Description 1st course Warm creamy oats with ginger-stewed apples and toasted almonds. Homemade crunchy granola nuts, seeds, dried fruit, double cream natural yoghurt, fresh seasonal berries and local floral honey. 2nd course Eggs benedict - Two free-range poached eggs on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce. Traditional breakfast - two free-range eggs, beef banger, Beachwood smoked streaky bacon, grilled cocktail tomatoes. 3rd course Baked vanilla cheesecake, berry compote, berries, orange pastry cream-filled crepe, fresh seasonal fruit, whipped orange cream, and honey.

Kloof Street House drinks menu

The South African restaurant serves its diners different drinks to complete their dining experience. Below is a breakdown of their cocktail and champagne menus;

Cocktails

The restaurant offers a wide range of cocktails created with a hint of glamour, a dash of charm, and bubbling over with flavour. Photo: @KloofStrHouse on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Kloof Street House's menu and prices of their cocktails are as follows:

Item Price Madagascar martini R110 Expresso martini R110 Por star martini R130 Golden sand R175 Greenfields R150 Hemingway Daiquiri R120 Bellini R120 Tree of life R175 Journey R120 Twilight dream R175 Soul happiness R98 Lotus berry R155

Champagne

Kloof Street House's menu comprises different varieties of cocktails. These include;

Item Price Dom perignon brut R10,200 Dom Perignon Rose R11,650 Perrier-Jouet belle epoque R6,550 Moet & chandon nectar rose R2,400 Laurent-Perrier rose R3,600 Moet & chandon rose R2,250 Moet & chandon ice imperial R2,450 G.H Mumm grand cordon brut R1,900 Moet & chandon nectar imperial R2,400 G.H Mumm olympe demi-sec R2,250 Moet & chandon R1,850 G.H Mumm olympe rose R2,200

What is the dress code for Kloof Street?

Kloof Street House in Cape Town does not enforce a strict dress code, allowing guests to dress comfortably while maintaining a neat appearance. While there is no formal requirement, many reviews suggest smart casual attire is advisable.

What is Kloof Street famous for?

The restaurant is famous for its unique dining experience in a beautifully restored Victorian house in Cape Town. The decor is a visual feast, featuring beautiful chandeliers, eclectic furnishings, and distinctive design elements. It also offers a brasserie-style menu that emphasises fresh, responsibly sourced ingredients.

KSH's eclectic decor and inviting ambience makes it ideal for casual gatherings or special celebrations. Photo: @KloofStrHouse on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Kloof Street House operating hours

Kloof Street House operates during the following time:

Mondays: noon till late

Tuesdays to Sundays: 10:00 to late

Kitchen closes at 00:00 hours

This top restaurant is set in a Victorian house and offers a unique dining experience with a cosy ambience and a diverse menu. They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has an 84% recommendation out of 2,736 reviews (as of October 2024).﻿ Their other contact details include;

Address : 30 Kloof Street, Cape Town, South Africa

: 30 Kloof Street, Cape Town, South Africa Phone : +27 (0)21 423 4413 and +27 21 286 0792

: +27 (0)21 423 4413 and +27 21 286 0792 Whatsapp: +27 71 140 9661

+27 71 140 9661 Website : kloofstreethouse.co.za

: kloofstreethouse.co.za Social media: Instagram, X (Twitter)

Above is the updated Kloof Street House menu and prices. The restaurant stands out for its delicious offerings and overall experience. With a commitment to quality ingredients and a warm, welcoming environment, it has become a beloved destination in Cape Town.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: Doppio Zero menu and prices in South Africa (updated)

Briefly.co.za published an article about Doppio Zero's menu and prices. Doppio Zero is a popular restaurant chain in South Africa known for its delicious cuisine and diverse drink selection.

Doppio Zero's menu caters to those seeking delicious Italian-inspired cuisine in South Africa. It offers a warm and inviting ambience and friendly services. Discover the menu and the latest updated prices in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News