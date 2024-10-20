Kloof Street House menu and latest prices in South Africa (2024)
Kloof Street House is a richly furnished restaurant with diverse dishes catering to various tastes and occasions. The menu offers a delightful culinary journey that reflects Cape Town's vibrant food scene. From sumptuous starters to hearty main courses, each item on the Kloof Street House menu is crafted carefully, ensuring a memorable dining experience for every guest.
The menu at Kloof Street House combines contemporary classics with innovative creations, showcasing fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Diners can indulge in various options that highlight the chefs' creativity. Explore the updated Kloof Street House menu and prices in South Africa.
Kloof Street House also boasts a vibrant atmosphere that enhances the dining experience. Its eclectic decor and inviting ambience make it ideal for casual gatherings or special celebrations. Guests can enjoy their meals with unique and cosy seating arrangements, making every visit special.
The restaurant has a rating of 4.5/5 on TripAdvisor. One of their satisfied customers left a review:
Amazing restaurant, food is sublime and accompanying wine list is equally as good. Restaurant is very unique with great staff, would highly recommend for anyone visiting Cape Town!
Small plates or starters
Kloof Street House Starters menu has a variety of options. Their starters include;
|Item
|Price
|Roasted Chili and Garlic Prawns with Toasted Ciabatta
|R225
|Soup of the Day with Cheese Toast
|R105
|Traditional beef carpaccio, black garlic aioli, dressed rocket and grana padano
|R145
|Gorgonzola & Wild Mushroom Arancini with Aioli, Pesto and Napolitano
|R105
|Spiced beetroot carpaccio, seaweed powder, candied walnuts, dukkah-crusted goat's cheese ball, apple thyme dressing
|R115
|Pan Fried Patagonian Calamari, Aioli & Harissa
|R150
|Aged beef fillet tartare with smoked tomato chutney
|R175
|Oysters, Shallot Mignonette, Cucumber, Mint & Apple Granita
|Half a dozen - R215Dozen - R415
|Whole Baked Camembert with Onion Marmalade
|R125
Mains
Enjoy a top dining experience every time you visit Kloof Street House due to its unique main menu;
|Item
|Price
|Chalmar Beef with charred spring onions-miso butter, and rustic cut fries.
|250g fillet - R305300g sirloin - R255
|South African Karoo Wagyu 200g chef's cut of the day, lemon & truffle wild mushrooms, confit garlic mash.
|R855
|South African "Bord kos" of braised lamb shoulder, crispy rosemary potatoes, pumpkin cakes, rooibos honey glazed carrots, creamed spinach, rosemary jus.
|R295
|Grilled Ostrich and green Peppercorn Cream, sauteed green beans and crispy parma ham.
|R275
|Grass Fed Beef Burger with Smoked Tomato Aioli and Fontina Cheese.
|R180Add avo - R35
|Oven Roasted Free Range Chicken, Thym, Basil Pesto, Toasted Almonds, Creamed spinach and mashed potato.
|R295
|Aged beef fillet tartare with smoked tomato chutney
|R265
|Grilled Norwegian Salmon, steamed baby potatoes, pickled cucumber ribbons, steamed greens, and dill mustard cream.
|R355
|Brasserie-style fish of the day.
|R295
|Pan of Chili and garlic Prawns, Toasted Garlic Buttered Ciabatta.
|R560
|Kloof Street house seafood platter, aioli, cashew nuts, chilli, rocket, coconut basmati rice.
|For one - R950For two - R1850
|Seasonal homemade pasta of the day
|R170
|Lentil artichoke bake, carrot cumin Puree, Avocado, Onion Bhaji, dukkah-crusted goat's cheese balls, mixed seeds, bay leaves, aged balsamic.
|R195
|Plant-based streaky bacon, avocado, rustic cut fries (Vegan).
|R55
Sides and sauces
Kloof Street House's sides and sauces menu has the following options;
|Item
|Price
|Buttered Mash
|R45
|Truffle Mash
|R50
|Steamed local green vegetables
|R85
|Baked Sweet Potato, Horseradish Lime Creme Fraiche
|R55
|Charred Tenderstem Broccoli, Courgette, Almonds, Roasted Shallots & Bearnaise
|R85
|Side Salad with Danish Feta
|R55
|Truffled Parmesan Polenta Chips
|R85
|Rustic Cut Fries
|R40
|Truffled Wild Mushrooms
|R80
|Two Chili Garlic Prawns
|R80
|Bearnaise sauce
|R60
|Pepper or Mushroom Sauce
|R52
|Savoury Coconut Rice
|R60
|Truffle Mash
|R50
Sweets/dessert
Indulge your sweet tooth with the Kloof Street House's sweets menu, which has the following options;
|Item
|Price
|Roasted beetroot, dukkah, and pistachio Crusted Goat's Cheese, Spiced Orange Segments, Herb Salad, Almonds, toasted seeds and balsamic reduction.
|R135
|Burrata Capers Salad, Marinated Exotic Tomatoes, Avocado, Burrata, Basil Pesto and An Aged Balsamic dressing
|R230
|KSH Salad, Thyme Dressing, Mixed Leaves, Avocado, Boiled Egg, Plum Tomato, Feta, and Toasted Nuts.
|R135
Salads
Here is the updated price list of all salads served at the Kloof Street restaurant;
|Item
|Price
|Dark Chocolate Fondant, Homemade Toasted Marshmallow, Burnt White Chocolate Ice Cream.
|R120
|Salted Caramel Cheesecake and sweet Lemon Ice Cream
|R105
|Sticky Malva Pudding, Crème Anglaise, Grilled Pineapple & Pistachio.
|R105
|Coconut Ice Cream, Charred Pineapple & Candied Cashew Nuts.
|R95
|A Selection of South African Cheeses, Homemade Crackers, Pear Chutney & Grape Preserve.
|3 cheeses - R150 5 cheeses - R225
Kloof Street House brunch menu
At Kloof Street House, brunch comprises a three-set menu, including the iconic Kloof Street breakfast, for only R245 per person. You can also order a never-ending mimosa for R199 per person.
|Item
|Description
|1st course
|Warm creamy oats with ginger-stewed apples and toasted almonds. Homemade crunchy granola nuts, seeds, dried fruit, double cream natural yoghurt, fresh seasonal berries and local floral honey.
|2nd course
|Eggs benedict - Two free-range poached eggs on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.Traditional breakfast - two free-range eggs, beef banger, Beachwood smoked streaky bacon, grilled cocktail tomatoes.
|3rd course
|Baked vanilla cheesecake, berry compote, berries, orange pastry cream-filled crepe, fresh seasonal fruit, whipped orange cream, and honey.
Kloof Street House drinks menu
The South African restaurant serves its diners different drinks to complete their dining experience. Below is a breakdown of their cocktail and champagne menus;
Cocktails
Kloof Street House's menu and prices of their cocktails are as follows:
|Item
|Price
|Madagascar martini
|R110
|Expresso martini
|R110
|Por star martini
|R130
|Golden sand
|R175
|Greenfields
|R150
|Hemingway Daiquiri
|R120
|Bellini
|R120
|Tree of life
|R175
|Journey
|R120
|Twilight dream
|R175
|Soul happiness
|R98
|Lotus berry
|R155
Champagne
Kloof Street House's menu comprises different varieties of cocktails. These include;
|Item
|Price
|Dom perignon brut
|R10,200
|Dom Perignon Rose
|R11,650
|Perrier-Jouet belle epoque
|R6,550
|Moet & chandon nectar rose
|R2,400
|Laurent-Perrier rose
|R3,600
|Moet & chandon rose
|R2,250
|Moet & chandon ice imperial
|R2,450
|G.H Mumm grand cordon brut
|R1,900
|Moet & chandon nectar imperial
|R2,400
|G.H Mumm olympe demi-sec
|R2,250
|Moet & chandon
|R1,850
|G.H Mumm olympe rose
|R2,200
What is the dress code for Kloof Street?
Kloof Street House in Cape Town does not enforce a strict dress code, allowing guests to dress comfortably while maintaining a neat appearance. While there is no formal requirement, many reviews suggest smart casual attire is advisable.
What is Kloof Street famous for?
The restaurant is famous for its unique dining experience in a beautifully restored Victorian house in Cape Town. The decor is a visual feast, featuring beautiful chandeliers, eclectic furnishings, and distinctive design elements. It also offers a brasserie-style menu that emphasises fresh, responsibly sourced ingredients.
Kloof Street House operating hours
Kloof Street House operates during the following time:
- Mondays: noon till late
- Tuesdays to Sundays: 10:00 to late
- Kitchen closes at 00:00 hours
Kloof Street House location and contacts
This top restaurant is set in a Victorian house and offers a unique dining experience with a cosy ambience and a diverse menu. They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has an 84% recommendation out of 2,736 reviews (as of October 2024). Their other contact details include;
- Address: 30 Kloof Street, Cape Town, South Africa
- Phone: +27 (0)21 423 4413 and +27 21 286 0792
- Whatsapp: +27 71 140 9661
- Website: kloofstreethouse.co.za
- Social media: Instagram, X (Twitter)
Above is the updated Kloof Street House menu and prices. The restaurant stands out for its delicious offerings and overall experience. With a commitment to quality ingredients and a warm, welcoming environment, it has become a beloved destination in Cape Town.
