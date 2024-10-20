Global site navigation

Kloof Street House menu and latest prices in South Africa (2024)
Kloof Street House is a richly furnished restaurant with diverse dishes catering to various tastes and occasions. The menu offers a delightful culinary journey that reflects Cape Town's vibrant food scene. From sumptuous starters to hearty main courses, each item on the Kloof Street House menu is crafted carefully, ensuring a memorable dining experience for every guest.

Kloof Street House
The restaurant is famous for its unique dining experience in a beautifully restored Victorian house in Cape Town. Photo: @Kloof Street House on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

The menu at Kloof Street House combines contemporary classics with innovative creations, showcasing fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Diners can indulge in various options that highlight the chefs' creativity. Explore the updated Kloof Street House menu and prices in South Africa.

Kloof Street House menu and latest prices in South Africa

Kloof Street House also boasts a vibrant atmosphere that enhances the dining experience. Its eclectic decor and inviting ambience make it ideal for casual gatherings or special celebrations. Guests can enjoy their meals with unique and cosy seating arrangements, making every visit special.

The restaurant has a rating of 4.5/5 on TripAdvisor. One of their satisfied customers left a review:

Amazing restaurant, food is sublime and accompanying wine list is equally as good. Restaurant is very unique with great staff, would highly recommend for anyone visiting Cape Town!
Kloof Street House venue and foods
The restaurant's menu offers a delightful culinary journey that reflects Cape Town's vibrant food scene. Photo: @KloofStrHouse on X (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

Small plates or starters

Kloof Street House Starters menu has a variety of options. Their starters include;

Item Price
Roasted Chili and Garlic Prawns with Toasted CiabattaR225
Soup of the Day with Cheese ToastR105
Traditional beef carpaccio, black garlic aioli, dressed rocket and grana padanoR145
Gorgonzola & Wild Mushroom Arancini with Aioli, Pesto and NapolitanoR105
Spiced beetroot carpaccio, seaweed powder, candied walnuts, dukkah-crusted goat's cheese ball, apple thyme dressingR115
Pan Fried Patagonian Calamari, Aioli & HarissaR150
Aged beef fillet tartare with smoked tomato chutneyR175
Oysters, Shallot Mignonette, Cucumber, Mint & Apple GranitaHalf a dozen - R215Dozen - R415
Whole Baked Camembert with Onion MarmaladeR125

Mains

Kloof Street House sea foods
From sumptuous starters to hearty main courses, each item on the menu is crafted carefully, ensuring a memorable dining experience. Photo: @KloofStrHouse on X (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

Enjoy a top dining experience every time you visit Kloof Street House due to its unique main menu;

Item Price
Chalmar Beef with charred spring onions-miso butter, and rustic cut fries.250g fillet - R305300g sirloin - R255
South African Karoo Wagyu 200g chef's cut of the day, lemon & truffle wild mushrooms, confit garlic mash.R855
South African "Bord kos" of braised lamb shoulder, crispy rosemary potatoes, pumpkin cakes, rooibos honey glazed carrots, creamed spinach, rosemary jus.R295
Grilled Ostrich and green Peppercorn Cream, sauteed green beans and crispy parma ham. R275
Grass Fed Beef Burger with Smoked Tomato Aioli and Fontina Cheese.R180Add avo - R35
Oven Roasted Free Range Chicken, Thym, Basil Pesto, Toasted Almonds, Creamed spinach and mashed potato.R295
Aged beef fillet tartare with smoked tomato chutney R265
Grilled Norwegian Salmon, steamed baby potatoes, pickled cucumber ribbons, steamed greens, and dill mustard cream. R355
Brasserie-style fish of the day.R295
Pan of Chili and garlic Prawns, Toasted Garlic Buttered Ciabatta.R560
Kloof Street house seafood platter, aioli, cashew nuts, chilli, rocket, coconut basmati rice.For one - R950For two - R1850
Seasonal homemade pasta of the day R170
Lentil artichoke bake, carrot cumin Puree, Avocado, Onion Bhaji, dukkah-crusted goat's cheese balls, mixed seeds, bay leaves, aged balsamic.R195
Plant-based streaky bacon, avocado, rustic cut fries (Vegan).R55

Sides and sauces

Kloof Street House sides and sauces
The restaurant offers classic sides and sauces that accompany the main menu. Photo: @KloofStrHouse on X (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

Kloof Street House's sides and sauces menu has the following options;

ItemPrice
Buttered MashR45
Truffle MashR50
Steamed local green vegetables R85
Baked Sweet Potato, Horseradish Lime Creme FraicheR55
Charred Tenderstem Broccoli, Courgette, Almonds, Roasted Shallots & BearnaiseR85
Side Salad with Danish FetaR55
Truffled Parmesan Polenta ChipsR85
Rustic Cut FriesR40
Truffled Wild MushroomsR80
Two Chili Garlic PrawnsR80
Bearnaise sauce R60
Pepper or Mushroom SauceR52
Savoury Coconut RiceR60
Truffle MashR50

Sweets/dessert

Indulge your sweet tooth with the Kloof Street House's sweets menu, which has the following options;

Item Price
Roasted beetroot, dukkah, and pistachio Crusted Goat's Cheese, Spiced Orange Segments, Herb Salad, Almonds, toasted seeds and balsamic reduction.R135
Burrata Capers Salad, Marinated Exotic Tomatoes, Avocado, Burrata, Basil Pesto and An Aged Balsamic dressingR230
KSH Salad, Thyme Dressing, Mixed Leaves, Avocado, Boiled Egg, Plum Tomato, Feta, and Toasted Nuts.R135

Salads

Kloof Street House salads
The restaurant offers a brasserie-style menu that emphasises fresh, responsibly sourced ingredients. Photo: @KloofStrHouse on X (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

Here is the updated price list of all salads served at the Kloof Street restaurant;

Item Price
Dark Chocolate Fondant, Homemade Toasted Marshmallow, Burnt White Chocolate Ice Cream.R120
Salted Caramel Cheesecake and sweet Lemon Ice CreamR105
Sticky Malva Pudding, Crème Anglaise, Grilled Pineapple & Pistachio.R105
Coconut Ice Cream, Charred Pineapple & Candied Cashew Nuts.R95
A Selection of South African Cheeses, Homemade Crackers, Pear Chutney & Grape Preserve.3 cheeses - R150 5 cheeses - R225

Kloof Street House brunch menu

At Kloof Street House, brunch comprises a three-set menu, including the iconic Kloof Street breakfast, for only R245 per person. You can also order a never-ending mimosa for R199 per person.

ItemDescription
1st courseWarm creamy oats with ginger-stewed apples and toasted almonds. Homemade crunchy granola nuts, seeds, dried fruit, double cream natural yoghurt, fresh seasonal berries and local floral honey.
2nd courseEggs benedict - Two free-range poached eggs on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.Traditional breakfast - two free-range eggs, beef banger, Beachwood smoked streaky bacon, grilled cocktail tomatoes.
3rd courseBaked vanilla cheesecake, berry compote, berries, orange pastry cream-filled crepe, fresh seasonal fruit, whipped orange cream, and honey.

Kloof Street House drinks menu

The South African restaurant serves its diners different drinks to complete their dining experience. Below is a breakdown of their cocktail and champagne menus;

Cocktails

Kloof Street House drinks
The restaurant offers a wide range of cocktails created with a hint of glamour, a dash of charm, and bubbling over with flavour. Photo: @KloofStrHouse on X (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

Kloof Street House's menu and prices of their cocktails are as follows:

ItemPrice
Madagascar martiniR110
Expresso martini R110
Por star martiniR130
Golden sand R175
Greenfields R150
Hemingway DaiquiriR120
BelliniR120
Tree of lifeR175
JourneyR120
Twilight dreamR175
Soul happinessR98
Lotus berryR155

Champagne

Kloof Street House's menu comprises different varieties of cocktails. These include;

Item Price
Dom perignon brutR10,200
Dom Perignon RoseR11,650
Perrier-Jouet belle epoqueR6,550
Moet & chandon nectar roseR2,400
Laurent-Perrier roseR3,600
Moet & chandon rose R2,250
Moet & chandon ice imperialR2,450
G.H Mumm grand cordon brutR1,900
Moet & chandon nectar imperialR2,400
G.H Mumm olympe demi-secR2,250
Moet & chandonR1,850
G.H Mumm olympe roseR2,200

What is the dress code for Kloof Street?

Kloof Street House in Cape Town does not enforce a strict dress code, allowing guests to dress comfortably while maintaining a neat appearance. While there is no formal requirement, many reviews suggest smart casual attire is advisable.

What is Kloof Street famous for?

The restaurant is famous for its unique dining experience in a beautifully restored Victorian house in Cape Town. The decor is a visual feast, featuring beautiful chandeliers, eclectic furnishings, and distinctive design elements. It also offers a brasserie-style menu that emphasises fresh, responsibly sourced ingredients.

Kloof Street House food and drinks
KSH's eclectic decor and inviting ambience makes it ideal for casual gatherings or special celebrations. Photo: @KloofStrHouse on X (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

Kloof Street House operating hours

Kloof Street House operates during the following time:

  • Mondays: noon till late
  • Tuesdays to Sundays: 10:00 to late
  • Kitchen closes at 00:00 hours

Kloof Street House location and contacts

This top restaurant is set in a Victorian house and offers a unique dining experience with a cosy ambience and a diverse menu. They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has an 84% recommendation out of 2,736 reviews (as of October 2024).﻿ Their other contact details include;

Above is the updated Kloof Street House menu and prices. The restaurant stands out for its delicious offerings and overall experience. With a commitment to quality ingredients and a warm, welcoming environment, it has become a beloved destination in Cape Town.

