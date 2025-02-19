Saint Restaurant’s menu: South Africa (2025) A quick guide

Saint Restaurant is one of Johannesburg's trendiest eateries. Its reputation draws in locals and tourists. What can you expect on the menu? This article details Saint Restaurant's menu and provides additional information about the establishment.

Key takeaways

Saint Restaurant is known for its high-quality Italian cuisine with a contemporary twist.

is known for its with a contemporary twist. Saint Restaurant opened in August 2018 and was founded by David Higgs and Gary Kyriacou, who also own Marble Restaurant.

and was founded by David Higgs and Gary Kyriacou, who also own Marble Restaurant. The restaurant's concept is focused around 'Pazzo Italiano' and was created as a go-to pizza and champagne spot.

and was created as a go-to pizza and champagne spot. The prices for the dishes were sourced from Dineplan's 2024 article, which provides the most recent prices available online.

Saint Restaurant’s menu and prices

Saint Restaurant's reviews on Google average 4.4/5 out of 2,683 reviews, cementing the eatery's status as one of Sandton's most popular hotspots. Sadeqah Sulaiman-Punchum left a review stating:

The restaurant is very aesthetically pleasing. The food is amazing and the dessert is delicious! Definitely try it! I love this restaurant! Great service as well.

Saint Restaurant’s antipasti menu

Start your fine-dining experience at the trendy Sandton eatery with the following starter options:

Antipasti Price Traditional cacio e pepe arancini, lemon and black pepper mayonnaise R130 Bruschetta with tomato, basil, parmesan, garlic-infused ciabatta, balsamic reduction N/A Soup of the day, goats cheese crouton R115 Mussels, white wine and garlic cream, crostini R145 Crumbed prawn, lemon aioli, lime R195 Salmon gravlax, mango salsa, seed cracker, lime gel, crème fraîche R195 Oysters, citrus ice R95 Melanzane, Parmesan, mozzarella, basil mayonnaise R135 Chicken livers, chilli, tomato, Hennessy sauce, focaccia R155 Pork belly open ravioli, truffle pasta, truffle and parmesan cream, bake-apple, artichoke R185 Game carpaccio, beetroot and chard onion chutney, parmesan, beetroot and sherry R220

Saint Restaurant’s salata menu

Enjoy a light and flavourful salad from the following options:

Salad Price Burrata and tomatoes from the wood-fired oven R245 Feta, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onion R165 Grilled zucchini, ricotta, hummus, hazelnuts and halloumi R145 Caesar salad, grilled chicken, bacon, parmesan, crouton R165 Harissa marinated aubergine, wiped feta, toasted pinenuts N/A Caprese salad, tomato, buffalo mozzarella, balsamic, olive oil N/A

Saint Restaurant’s pasta menu

If you feel like a delicious Italian pasta, you can choose from the following dishes, with extra bacon added to any dish for R45.00. These are the popular pasta dishes:

Pasta Price Wood-fired fillet, portobello mushroom, grilled asparagus, rich umami cream, linguine, onion ash, jus R355 Wagyu lasagne, parmesan, mozzarella R295 Wagyu meatballs, linguine, parmesan N/A Porcini and truffle risotto N/A Wood-fired chicken, peri-peri, tomato, red pepper, coriander, chicken crumb, penne R245 Slow-cooked short rib, rich red wine and tomato sauce, pappardelle pasta, parmesan N/A Grilled prawns, shellfish sauce, tomato, sugar snaps, spring onion, tagliatelle R335 Creamy prawn, prosciutto, fresh peas, parmesan, prawn mayonnaise, pea shoots, penne R295 Butternut ravioli, parmesan cream, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, butternut (roasted, pickled) R200 Linguine with napoletana sauce, chilli, prawns, mussels, calamari, garlic, butter R495

Saint Restaurant’s pizza menu

The high-end restaurant is known for its pizza, with the following delectable pizzas available:

Pizza Price Margherita, fresh mozzarella R155 Beef ragout, jalapeño, BBQ sauce, parmesan, mozzarella R195 Pepperoni R195 Parma ham, mozzarella, herb salad with lemon dressing R215 Charred sirloin, BBQ sauce, caramelized onion R205 Spicy bacon, avocado, crumbled feta R195 Chicken, feta, sweet chilli, peppadew N/A Herb chicken, sundried tomato, origanum N/A Balsamic aubergine, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, chilli and garlic R175 Prawn, mussel, calamari, garlic, cajun spice, mozzarella R205 Queen prawns, garlic, mozzarella R395 Quattro formaggi, gruyere, mozzarella, parmesan, blue cheese (Bianca) N/A Slow-roasted tomato, kalamata olive, mozzarella (Bianca) R175 Wood oven lamb shoulder, jalapeño, garlic yoghurt (Bianca) R205

Saint Restaurant's steak/meat menus

The steak and general meat menu consists of three separate menus, based on how the steak or meat is cooked. You can enjoy one of the following cuts, with a side of fries, salad, or vegetables:

Josper

Delight your senses with one of the following high-heat cooking meats:

Dish Price Chalmar prime rib 800g R595 Tomahawk 1kg R895 Silent Valley Wagyu fillet 200g R775 Wagyu sirloin 300g R990

Wood-fired oven

You can choose from one of the following wood-fired oven steaks:

Dish Price Classic ‘Bistecca alla Fiorentina’ R595 Wood-fired prawns R495 Lamb shank R495

The grill

Enjoy one of the following flavour-filled grilled steaks:

Dish Price Hummus, chermoula tossed chickpeas, sweet potato, mushrooms, pickled onions N/A Wood-fired chicken, swiss rosti, sour cream, red pepper sauce rocket and pecorino salad R265 Fillet of beef from the fire, green peppercorn sauce, broccolini, pearl onion R365 Fire-roasted sirloin, smoked mushroom sauce, mushroom, zucchini, fries and onion R325 Lamb cutlets, capers and parsley couscous, cauliflower, almond, tzatziki mayo R385 Ostrich, carrot puree, edamame, corn, mushroom, jalapeño, lyonnaise potato R345 Pan-fried salmon, warm tomato, olive, feta, barley salad, zucchini, hollandaise R385 Sea bass, braised fennel, lemon pomme anna, passionfruit, chipotle velouté, broccolini R375 Queen prawns, crayfish tail, seabass, calamari, mussels, lemon butter R1,290

Saint Restaurant's seafood menu

Delight in some fresh seafood dishes from the esteemed restaurant's seafood options. Unfortunately, the prices are not available online but knowing the trendy restaurant has the dish available is good to know.

Dish Price Grilled prawns, shellfish sauce, tomato, sugar snaps, spring onion, tagliatelle (pasta) N/A Creamy prawn, prosciutto, fresh peas, parmesan, prawn mayonnaise, pea shoots, penne (pasta) N/A Linguine with Napoletana, chilli, prawns, mussels, calamari, garlic and parsley butter N/A Prawn, mussel, calamari, garlic, cajun spice, mozzarella (pizza) N/A Queen prawns, garlic, mozzarella (pizza) N/A Wood-fired oven prawns with butter, garlic, lemon and herbs (salad and fries) N/A

Saint Restaurant's dessert menu

Finish off your fine-dining experience with one of the following sweet treats, or sip on delicious wine, champagne, and cocktails from the extensive Saint Restaurant's drinks menu:

Dessert Price Affogato R95 Strawberries and cream, shortbread, strawberry elderflower sorbet R125 Tiramisu, mascarpone mousse, coffee-soaked biscuits, poured with amaretto cream R125 Dark chocolate torte, blackberry gel, vanilla and blackberry gelato R125 White chocolate brûlée, chocolate and hazelnut biscuit N/A Pistachio and lemon cannoli, pistachio crunch, lime gel, vanilla gelato N/A Citrus sponge cake, mascarpone, blood orange sorbet N/A Gelato and Biscotti (three scoops) R115 Vanilla and Nutella swirl milkshake R115 90% chocolate milkshake R115 Salted caramel and Jameson whiskey milkshake R185

Additional information

Now that you know what kind of cuisine to expect and its associated prices, what else is there to know about the highly-rated establishment? Here are additional facts about Saint Restaurant that will benefit patrons.

Where is Saint Restaurant?

Saint is located within the heart of Sandton, with the following full address and contact details:

Address : Upper Retail Shop, The Marc, Corner of Rivonia and Maude Street, Sandton, Gauteng

: Upper Retail Shop, The Marc, Corner of Rivonia and Maude Street, Sandton, Gauteng Email address : info@saint.restaurant

: info@saint.restaurant Contact number : 010 594 5888

: 010 594 5888 Website

Trading hours

Monday to Sunday

Lunch service: 12h00 to 16h00

12h00 to 16h00 Dinner service: 17h00 to 22h00

Who owns Saint Restaurant?

Restaurateurs Gary Kyriacou and David Higgs own Saint. The duo also own Rosebank-based eatery, Marble Restaurant.

What is the dress code for Saint Restaurant?

Saint is considered a high-end establishment. Although not stated by the eatery, Saint Restaurant’s dress code is considered smart-casual.

Saint Restaurant's menu is filled with Italian-style cuisine with a contemporary twist. Whether you want to tuck into a flavourful pizza, hearty pasta, or enjoy a light starter with a refreshing cocktail, Saint Restaurant should be one of your top choices.

