Saint Restaurant’s menu: South Africa (2025) A quick guide

by  Justine De Lange 6 min read

Saint Restaurant is one of Johannesburg's trendiest eateries. Its reputation draws in locals and tourists. What can you expect on the menu? This article details Saint Restaurant's menu and provides additional information about the establishment.

Saint Restaurant Sandton
Saint is one of Johannesburg’s most popular dining spots. Photo: Saint Restaurant’s Facebook page (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Saint Restaurant is known for its high-quality Italian cuisine with a contemporary twist.
  • Saint Restaurant opened in August 2018 and was founded by David Higgs and Gary Kyriacou, who also own Marble Restaurant.
  • The restaurant's concept is focused around 'Pazzo Italiano' and was created as a go-to pizza and champagne spot.
  • The prices for the dishes were sourced from Dineplan's 2024 article, which provides the most recent prices available online.

Saint Restaurant’s menu and prices

Saint Restaurant's reviews on Google average 4.4/5 out of 2,683 reviews, cementing the eatery's status as one of Sandton's most popular hotspots. Sadeqah Sulaiman-Punchum left a review stating:

The restaurant is very aesthetically pleasing. The food is amazing and the dessert is delicious! Definitely try it! I love this restaurant! Great service as well.

Saint Restaurant’s antipasti menu

Saint Restaurant’s antipasti menu
Enjoy a variety of fresh appetisers on the menu, including oysters, and prosciutto with spanspek and Rosa tomatoes. Photo: Saint Restaurant’s Facebook page (modified by author)
Start your fine-dining experience at the trendy Sandton eatery with the following starter options:

AntipastiPrice
Traditional cacio e pepe arancini, lemon and black pepper mayonnaiseR130
Bruschetta with tomato, basil, parmesan, garlic-infused ciabatta, balsamic reductionN/A
Soup of the day, goats cheese croutonR115
Mussels, white wine and garlic cream, crostiniR145
Crumbed prawn, lemon aioli, limeR195
Salmon gravlax, mango salsa, seed cracker, lime gel, crème fraîcheR195
Oysters, citrus iceR95
Melanzane, Parmesan, mozzarella, basil mayonnaiseR135
Chicken livers, chilli, tomato, Hennessy sauce, focacciaR155
Pork belly open ravioli, truffle pasta, truffle and parmesan cream, bake-apple, artichokeR185
Game carpaccio, beetroot and chard onion chutney, parmesan, beetroot and sherryR220

Saint Restaurant’s salata menu

Saint Restaurant menu Sandton
The salads are constructed with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Photo: Saint Restaurant’s Facebook page (modified by author)
Enjoy a light and flavourful salad from the following options:

SaladPrice
Burrata and tomatoes from the wood-fired ovenR245
Feta, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onionR165
Grilled zucchini, ricotta, hummus, hazelnuts and halloumiR145
Caesar salad, grilled chicken, bacon, parmesan, croutonR165
Harissa marinated aubergine, wiped feta, toasted pinenutsN/A
Caprese salad, tomato, buffalo mozzarella, balsamic, olive oilN/A

Saint Restaurant’s pasta menu

Saint Restaurant’s pasta menu
Delight your senses with one of the various pasta dishes available. Photo: Saint Restaurant’s Facebook page (modified by author)
If you feel like a delicious Italian pasta, you can choose from the following dishes, with extra bacon added to any dish for R45.00. These are the popular pasta dishes:

PastaPrice
Wood-fired fillet, portobello mushroom,grilled asparagus, rich umami cream, linguine, onion ash, jusR355
Wagyu lasagne, parmesan, mozzarellaR295
Wagyu meatballs, linguine, parmesanN/A
Porcini and truffle risottoN/A
Wood-fired chicken, peri-peri, tomato, red pepper, coriander, chicken crumb, penneR245
Slow-cooked short rib, rich red wine and tomato sauce, pappardelle pasta, parmesanN/A
Grilled prawns, shellfish sauce, tomato, sugar snaps, spring onion, tagliatelleR335
Creamy prawn, prosciutto, fresh peas, parmesan, prawn mayonnaise, pea shoots, penneR295
Butternut ravioli, parmesan cream, pumpkin and sunflower seeds,butternut (roasted, pickled)R200
Linguine with napoletana sauce, chilli, prawns, mussels, calamari, garlic, butterR495

Saint Restaurant’s pizza menu

Saint Restaurant’s pizza menu
Saint is renowned for their otherworldly pizza. Photo: Saint Restaurant’s Facebook page (modified by author)
The high-end restaurant is known for its pizza, with the following delectable pizzas available:

PizzaPrice
Margherita, fresh mozzarellaR155
Beef ragout, jalapeño, BBQ sauce, parmesan, mozzarellaR195
PepperoniR195
Parma ham, mozzarella, herb salad with lemon dressingR215
Charred sirloin, BBQ sauce, caramelized onionR205
Spicy bacon, avocado, crumbled fetaR195
Chicken, feta, sweet chilli, peppadewN/A
Herb chicken, sundried tomato, origanumN/A
Balsamic aubergine, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, chilli and garlicR175
Prawn, mussel, calamari, garlic, cajun spice, mozzarellaR205
Queen prawns, garlic, mozzarellaR395
Quattro formaggi, gruyere, mozzarella, parmesan, blue cheese (Bianca)N/A
Slow-roasted tomato, kalamata olive, mozzarella (Bianca)R175
Wood oven lamb shoulder, jalapeño, garlic yoghurt (Bianca)R205

Saint Restaurant's steak/meat menus

Saint Restaurant menu Sandton
The steak and meat menu includes grilled sea bass and wood-fired chicken. Photo: Saint Restaurant’s Facebook page (modified by author)
The steak and general meat menu consists of three separate menus, based on how the steak or meat is cooked. You can enjoy one of the following cuts, with a side of fries, salad, or vegetables:

Josper

Delight your senses with one of the following high-heat cooking meats:

DishPrice
Chalmar prime rib 800gR595
Tomahawk 1kgR895
Silent Valley Wagyu fillet 200gR775
Wagyu sirloin 300gR990

Wood-fired oven

You can choose from one of the following wood-fired oven steaks:

DishPrice
Classic ‘Bistecca alla Fiorentina’R595
Wood-fired prawnsR495
Lamb shankR495

The grill

Enjoy one of the following flavour-filled grilled steaks:

DishPrice
Hummus, chermoula tossed chickpeas, sweet potato, mushrooms, pickled onionsN/A
Wood-fired chicken, swiss rosti, sour cream, red pepper saucerocket and pecorino saladR265
Fillet of beef from the fire, green peppercorn sauce, broccolini, pearl onionR365
Fire-roasted sirloin, smoked mushroom sauce, mushroom, zucchini, fries and onionR325
Lamb cutlets, capers and parsley couscous, cauliflower, almond, tzatziki mayoR385
Ostrich, carrot puree, edamame, corn, mushroom, jalapeño, lyonnaise potatoR345
Pan-fried salmon, warm tomato, olive, feta, barley salad, zucchini, hollandaiseR385
Sea bass, braised fennel, lemon pomme anna, passionfruit, chipotle velouté, broccoliniR375
Queen prawns, crayfish tail, seabass, calamari, mussels, lemon butterR1,290

Saint Restaurant's seafood menu

Saint Restaurant menu Sandton
The seafood menu includes grilled prawns and the popular Saint seafood platter. Photo: Saint Restaurant’s Facebook page (modified by author)
Delight in some fresh seafood dishes from the esteemed restaurant's seafood options. Unfortunately, the prices are not available online but knowing the trendy restaurant has the dish available is good to know.

DishPrice
Grilled prawns, shellfish sauce, tomato, sugar snaps, spring onion, tagliatelle (pasta)N/A
Creamy prawn, prosciutto, fresh peas, parmesan, prawn mayonnaise, pea shoots, penne(pasta)N/A
Linguine with Napoletana, chilli, prawns, mussels, calamari, garlic and parsley butterN/A
Prawn, mussel, calamari, garlic, cajun spice, mozzarella (pizza)N/A
Queen prawns, garlic, mozzarella (pizza)N/A
Wood-fired oven prawns with butter, garlic, lemon and herbs (salad and fries)N/A

Saint Restaurant's dessert menu

Food menu items
The dessert options include strawberries and cream with shortbread, and Prosecco poached pear. Photo: Saint Restaurant’s Facebook page (modified by author)
Finish off your fine-dining experience with one of the following sweet treats, or sip on delicious wine, champagne, and cocktails from the extensive Saint Restaurant's drinks menu:

DessertPrice
AffogatoR95
Strawberries and cream, shortbread, strawberry elderflower sorbetR125
Tiramisu, mascarpone mousse, coffee-soaked biscuits, poured with amaretto creamR125
Dark chocolate torte, blackberry gel, vanilla and blackberry gelatoR125
White chocolate brûlée, chocolate and hazelnut biscuitN/A
Pistachio and lemon cannoli, pistachio crunch, lime gel, vanilla gelatoN/A
Citrus sponge cake, mascarpone, blood orange sorbetN/A
Gelato and Biscotti (three scoops)R115
Vanilla and Nutella swirl milkshakeR115
90% chocolate milkshakeR115
Salted caramel and Jameson whiskey milkshakeR185

Additional information

Now that you know what kind of cuisine to expect and its associated prices, what else is there to know about the highly-rated establishment? Here are additional facts about Saint Restaurant that will benefit patrons.

Where is Saint Restaurant?

Saint is located within the heart of Sandton, with the following full address and contact details:

  • Address: Upper Retail Shop, The Marc, Corner of Rivonia and Maude Street, Sandton, Gauteng
  • Email address: info@saint.restaurant
  • Contact number: 010 594 5888
  • Website
Saint Restaurant menu Sandton
The restaurant's electric atmosphere, stunning decor, and tantalising cuisine keeps patrons coming back for more. Photo: Saint Restaurant’s Facebook page (modified by author)
Trading hours

  • Monday to Sunday
  • Lunch service: 12h00 to 16h00
  • Dinner service: 17h00 to 22h00

Who owns Saint Restaurant?

Restaurateurs Gary Kyriacou and David Higgs own Saint. The duo also own Rosebank-based eatery, Marble Restaurant.

What is the dress code for Saint Restaurant?

Saint is considered a high-end establishment. Although not stated by the eatery, Saint Restaurant’s dress code is considered smart-casual.

Read also

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant menu and latest prices in SA (2025)

Saint Restaurant's menu is filled with Italian-style cuisine with a contemporary twist. Whether you want to tuck into a flavourful pizza, hearty pasta, or enjoy a light starter with a refreshing cocktail, Saint Restaurant should be one of your top choices.

