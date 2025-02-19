Saint Restaurant’s menu: South Africa (2025) A quick guide
Saint Restaurant is one of Johannesburg's trendiest eateries. Its reputation draws in locals and tourists. What can you expect on the menu? This article details Saint Restaurant's menu and provides additional information about the establishment.
Key takeaways
- Saint Restaurant is known for its high-quality Italian cuisine with a contemporary twist.
- Saint Restaurant opened in August 2018 and was founded by David Higgs and Gary Kyriacou, who also own Marble Restaurant.
- The restaurant's concept is focused around 'Pazzo Italiano' and was created as a go-to pizza and champagne spot.
- The prices for the dishes were sourced from Dineplan's 2024 article, which provides the most recent prices available online.
Saint Restaurant’s menu and prices
Saint Restaurant's reviews on Google average 4.4/5 out of 2,683 reviews, cementing the eatery's status as one of Sandton's most popular hotspots. Sadeqah Sulaiman-Punchum left a review stating:
The restaurant is very aesthetically pleasing. The food is amazing and the dessert is delicious! Definitely try it! I love this restaurant! Great service as well.
Saint Restaurant’s antipasti menu
Start your fine-dining experience at the trendy Sandton eatery with the following starter options:
|Antipasti
|Price
|Traditional cacio e pepe arancini, lemon and black pepper mayonnaise
|R130
|Bruschetta with tomato, basil, parmesan, garlic-infused ciabatta, balsamic reduction
|N/A
|Soup of the day, goats cheese crouton
|R115
|Mussels, white wine and garlic cream, crostini
|R145
|Crumbed prawn, lemon aioli, lime
|R195
|Salmon gravlax, mango salsa, seed cracker, lime gel, crème fraîche
|R195
|Oysters, citrus ice
|R95
|Melanzane, Parmesan, mozzarella, basil mayonnaise
|R135
|Chicken livers, chilli, tomato, Hennessy sauce, focaccia
|R155
|Pork belly open ravioli, truffle pasta, truffle and parmesan cream, bake-apple, artichoke
|R185
|Game carpaccio, beetroot and chard onion chutney, parmesan, beetroot and sherry
|R220
Saint Restaurant’s salata menu
Enjoy a light and flavourful salad from the following options:
|Salad
|Price
|Burrata and tomatoes from the wood-fired oven
|R245
|Feta, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onion
|R165
|Grilled zucchini, ricotta, hummus, hazelnuts and halloumi
|R145
|Caesar salad, grilled chicken, bacon, parmesan, crouton
|R165
|Harissa marinated aubergine, wiped feta, toasted pinenuts
|N/A
|Caprese salad, tomato, buffalo mozzarella, balsamic, olive oil
|N/A
Saint Restaurant’s pasta menu
If you feel like a delicious Italian pasta, you can choose from the following dishes, with extra bacon added to any dish for R45.00. These are the popular pasta dishes:
|Pasta
|Price
|Wood-fired fillet, portobello mushroom,grilled asparagus, rich umami cream, linguine, onion ash, jus
|R355
|Wagyu lasagne, parmesan, mozzarella
|R295
|Wagyu meatballs, linguine, parmesan
|N/A
|Porcini and truffle risotto
|N/A
|Wood-fired chicken, peri-peri, tomato, red pepper, coriander, chicken crumb, penne
|R245
|Slow-cooked short rib, rich red wine and tomato sauce, pappardelle pasta, parmesan
|N/A
|Grilled prawns, shellfish sauce, tomato, sugar snaps, spring onion, tagliatelle
|R335
|Creamy prawn, prosciutto, fresh peas, parmesan, prawn mayonnaise, pea shoots, penne
|R295
|Butternut ravioli, parmesan cream, pumpkin and sunflower seeds,butternut (roasted, pickled)
|R200
|Linguine with napoletana sauce, chilli, prawns, mussels, calamari, garlic, butter
|R495
Saint Restaurant’s pizza menu
The high-end restaurant is known for its pizza, with the following delectable pizzas available:
|Pizza
|Price
|Margherita, fresh mozzarella
|R155
|Beef ragout, jalapeño, BBQ sauce, parmesan, mozzarella
|R195
|Pepperoni
|R195
|Parma ham, mozzarella, herb salad with lemon dressing
|R215
|Charred sirloin, BBQ sauce, caramelized onion
|R205
|Spicy bacon, avocado, crumbled feta
|R195
|Chicken, feta, sweet chilli, peppadew
|N/A
|Herb chicken, sundried tomato, origanum
|N/A
|Balsamic aubergine, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, chilli and garlic
|R175
|Prawn, mussel, calamari, garlic, cajun spice, mozzarella
|R205
|Queen prawns, garlic, mozzarella
|R395
|Quattro formaggi, gruyere, mozzarella, parmesan, blue cheese (Bianca)
|N/A
|Slow-roasted tomato, kalamata olive, mozzarella (Bianca)
|R175
|Wood oven lamb shoulder, jalapeño, garlic yoghurt (Bianca)
|R205
Saint Restaurant's steak/meat menus
The steak and general meat menu consists of three separate menus, based on how the steak or meat is cooked. You can enjoy one of the following cuts, with a side of fries, salad, or vegetables:
Josper
Delight your senses with one of the following high-heat cooking meats:
|Dish
|Price
|Chalmar prime rib 800g
|R595
|Tomahawk 1kg
|R895
|Silent Valley Wagyu fillet 200g
|R775
|Wagyu sirloin 300g
|R990
Wood-fired oven
You can choose from one of the following wood-fired oven steaks:
|Dish
|Price
|Classic ‘Bistecca alla Fiorentina’
|R595
|Wood-fired prawns
|R495
|Lamb shank
|R495
The grill
Enjoy one of the following flavour-filled grilled steaks:
|Dish
|Price
|Hummus, chermoula tossed chickpeas, sweet potato, mushrooms, pickled onions
|N/A
|Wood-fired chicken, swiss rosti, sour cream, red pepper saucerocket and pecorino salad
|R265
|Fillet of beef from the fire, green peppercorn sauce, broccolini, pearl onion
|R365
|Fire-roasted sirloin, smoked mushroom sauce, mushroom, zucchini, fries and onion
|R325
|Lamb cutlets, capers and parsley couscous, cauliflower, almond, tzatziki mayo
|R385
|Ostrich, carrot puree, edamame, corn, mushroom, jalapeño, lyonnaise potato
|R345
|Pan-fried salmon, warm tomato, olive, feta, barley salad, zucchini, hollandaise
|R385
|Sea bass, braised fennel, lemon pomme anna, passionfruit, chipotle velouté, broccolini
|R375
|Queen prawns, crayfish tail, seabass, calamari, mussels, lemon butter
|R1,290
Saint Restaurant's seafood menu
Delight in some fresh seafood dishes from the esteemed restaurant's seafood options. Unfortunately, the prices are not available online but knowing the trendy restaurant has the dish available is good to know.
|Dish
|Price
|Grilled prawns, shellfish sauce, tomato, sugar snaps, spring onion, tagliatelle (pasta)
|N/A
|Creamy prawn, prosciutto, fresh peas, parmesan, prawn mayonnaise, pea shoots, penne(pasta)
|N/A
|Linguine with Napoletana, chilli, prawns, mussels, calamari, garlic and parsley butter
|N/A
|Prawn, mussel, calamari, garlic, cajun spice, mozzarella (pizza)
|N/A
|Queen prawns, garlic, mozzarella (pizza)
|N/A
|Wood-fired oven prawns with butter, garlic, lemon and herbs (salad and fries)
|N/A
Saint Restaurant's dessert menu
Finish off your fine-dining experience with one of the following sweet treats, or sip on delicious wine, champagne, and cocktails from the extensive Saint Restaurant's drinks menu:
|Dessert
|Price
|Affogato
|R95
|Strawberries and cream, shortbread, strawberry elderflower sorbet
|R125
|Tiramisu, mascarpone mousse, coffee-soaked biscuits, poured with amaretto cream
|R125
|Dark chocolate torte, blackberry gel, vanilla and blackberry gelato
|R125
|White chocolate brûlée, chocolate and hazelnut biscuit
|N/A
|Pistachio and lemon cannoli, pistachio crunch, lime gel, vanilla gelato
|N/A
|Citrus sponge cake, mascarpone, blood orange sorbet
|N/A
|Gelato and Biscotti (three scoops)
|R115
|Vanilla and Nutella swirl milkshake
|R115
|90% chocolate milkshake
|R115
|Salted caramel and Jameson whiskey milkshake
|R185
Additional information
Now that you know what kind of cuisine to expect and its associated prices, what else is there to know about the highly-rated establishment? Here are additional facts about Saint Restaurant that will benefit patrons.
Where is Saint Restaurant?
Saint is located within the heart of Sandton, with the following full address and contact details:
- Address: Upper Retail Shop, The Marc, Corner of Rivonia and Maude Street, Sandton, Gauteng
- Email address: info@saint.restaurant
- Contact number: 010 594 5888
- Website
Trading hours
- Monday to Sunday
- Lunch service: 12h00 to 16h00
- Dinner service: 17h00 to 22h00
Who owns Saint Restaurant?
Restaurateurs Gary Kyriacou and David Higgs own Saint. The duo also own Rosebank-based eatery, Marble Restaurant.
What is the dress code for Saint Restaurant?
Saint is considered a high-end establishment. Although not stated by the eatery, Saint Restaurant’s dress code is considered smart-casual.
Saint Restaurant's menu is filled with Italian-style cuisine with a contemporary twist. Whether you want to tuck into a flavourful pizza, hearty pasta, or enjoy a light starter with a refreshing cocktail, Saint Restaurant should be one of your top choices.
