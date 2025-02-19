Meet the cast of Die Real Housewives van Pretoria: who is who?

The cast of Die Real Housewives van Pretoria brings together six influential women from different backgrounds. From Renske's boutique empire to Melany's nail business, each cast member adds flair to the show. Meet Renske Lammerding, Melany Viljoen, Talana Kuhn, Rhona Erasmus, Marié Bosman, and Kiki La Coco as they rule Pretoria’s high society.

The cast of Die Real Housewives van Pretoria consist of six influential women. Photo: @jacarandafm on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Die Real Housewives van Pretoria cast includes Renske Lammerding, Melany Viljoen, Talana Kuhn, Rhona Erasmus, Marié Bosman, and Kiki La Coco.

The show is available on Showmax and kykNET (DStv channel 144) on Thursdays at 20:00.

and (DStv channel 144) on Thursdays at 20:00. Here we explore each housewife's life, including their social media.

The cast of Die Real Housewives van Pretoria

The Real Housewives of Pretoria cast features some of the most influential and dynamic women in South Africa. This reality show, a spin-off of the global Real Housewives franchise, follows their lavish lifestyles, personal struggles, and high-profile relationships.

The cast includes businesswomen, influencers, and professionals who bring drama, luxury, and compelling stories to the screen. Here is a breakdown of the fascinating women making waves in Pretoria's social scene.

1. Renske Lammerding

Renske Lammerding and her husband hugging closely (L). Renske posing in a flower garden (R). Photo: @renske.lammerding on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Renske Lammerding

Renske Lammerding Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Renske Lammerding is a well-known figure in Pretoria’s affluent suburb of Silver Lakes, where she owns a boutique in the exclusive golf estate. She is also the owner of the Mrs Globe beauty pageant.

According to her Facebook profile, she studied at the University of North West and works as a registered pharmacist at Wigers Hospital.

Renske was previously married to Heinrich Lammerding, whose wealth often sparked gossip. However, the couple parted ways in December 2023, ten months after Renske filed for divorce. As per News24, Heinrich is now reportedly in a relationship with Renske's fellow cast member, Marié Bosman.

In an Instagram statement, Renske confirmed their divorce, stating:

While we are no longer together, we remain committed to co-parenting our wonderful children. Divorce is a challenging and painful process, one that can leave a sense of failure in its wake. I am aware of Heinrich's current relationship.

She further added:

Divorce is never a decision made lightly, nor is it a swift process, and it comes with its fair share of emotional and practical challenges. The betrayal of trust by a friend during this time has been particularly heartbreaking… I want to reiterate that I want to move forward in peace, and I wish Marié and Heinrich all of the best on their way forward.

2. Melany Viljoen

Melany Viljoen and her husband, Peet (L). Photo: @melanyviljoen on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Melany Viljoen

Melany Viljoen Social media: Instagram

Mel Viljoen has risen from humble beginnings to become the president of Tammy Taylor Nails South Africa. She grew up on a farm and is now a well-known entrepreneur. Mel is married to lawyer Peet Viljoen, and together, they cater to high-profile clients, including Somizi Mhlongo and Lerato Kganyago.

Beyond The Real Housewives of Pretoria, Mel has made appearances in several television shows. According to The Movie Database, she has been featured in the TV shows highlighted below.

Unfollowed (2023) – Guest

(2023) – Guest Laataand by Rian (2023) – Self

(2023) – Self Diepe Waters (2022) – Self

3. Talana Kuhn

Talana Kuhn and her husband, Walter. (R). Photo: @talanavurenkuhn on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Talana Vuren Kuhn

Talana Vuren Kuhn Social media: Instagram

Talana Vuren Kuhn is a motivational speaker and certified life-purpose coach. She owns the online clothing store Earth DK and the digital marketing agency Millennial Marketing.

4. Rhona Erasmus

Rhona Erasmus. Photo: @rhonaerasmus on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Rhona Erasmus

Rhona Erasmus Social media: Instagram

Originally from Meyerton, Rhona Erasmus moved to Pretoria at the age of 10. She is the owner of two businesses: Trouvaille Boutique Day Spa and Midstream College Baby House, where she resides with her family. Rhona is known for her direct personality and strong opinions.

5. Marié Bosman

Marié Bosman. Photo: @marie.bosman.73 on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Marié Bosman

Marié Bosman Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Marié Bosman is an unconventional and outspoken pastor with a unique background. She has been divorced twice, holds two PhD degrees, and has a pilot’s licence.

She earned a PhD from Team Impact Christian University and a Doctorate in Ministry (DMIN) from Team Impact University. Before her pastoral career, she worked as a dental assistant at 1 Military Hospital.

Marié is currently in a relationship with Heinrich Lammerding, the ex-husband of Renske.

6. Kiki La Coco

Kiki La Coco. Photo: @kiki.lacoco on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Kiki Wentzel

Kiki Wentzel Social media: Instagram

Kiki Wentzel, popularly known as Kiki La Coco, is a social media sensation and content creator. She is married to multi-millionaire Malcolm Wentzel and is a mother of three daughters.

Where can you watch Die Real Housewives van Pretoria?

You can watch Die Real Housewives van Pretoria on Showmax by signing up to stream all episodes. The series also airs on kykNET (DStv channel 144) on Thursdays at 20:00.

Who is Marié on Real Housewives of Pretoria?

Marié Bosman is a pastor who holds two PhDs and a pilot’s licence. She is known for her outspoken nature and has been married twice. She is currently dating Heinrich Lammerding, the ex-husband of fellow cast member Renske Lammerding.

How old is Mel from The Real Husewives of Pretoria?

Melany Viljoen is 38 years old as of 2024. The TV personality is one of the standout cast members of The Real Housewives of Pretoria.

The cast of Die Real Housewives van Pretoria includes Renske Lammerding, Melany Viljoen, Talana Kuhn, Rhona Erasmus, Marié Bosman, and Kiki La Coco. From business moguls to social media influencers, each member adds a unique flavour to the show.

