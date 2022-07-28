Being a pilot is a dream for many South Africans, but the staggering cost of flight school can easily crush those dreams. However, the option of pilot funding in South Africa can give you new hope of reaching your dream of taking to the skies. So, are there bursaries for pilots in South Africa? The answer is yes, depending on where you live. Here are the currently available bursaries for studying to become a pilot in South Africa this year.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Aviation enthusiasts can look forward to many options for financial support. Photo: Gary John Norman

Source: Getty Images

Now that we know the answer is yes to the frequently asked question 'can you get a bursary for flight school?', we can look deeper into the available pilot bursaries in 2022 in South Africa. Naturally, the most well-known option is the SACAA bursary in 2022, with many pilot hopefuls wondering whether the option is still currently available.

Pilot bursaries in 2022 in South Africa may be closed, depending on which organisation you are looking at. But, areas like. In this instance, pilot bursaries in 2023 in South Africa will likely still be available.

Does NSFAS fund pilot training?

The institution does offer training, but it may be difficult to get into as it is highly sought-after. But, another option has recently been developed if you are unsuccessful with the organisation. A wealthy businessman named Phinda Fikeni has joined forces with the Focus Air Pilot school to bridge the gap in available financial assistance for aviation hopefuls.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The director and founder of Bridgewood Educational Services said, 'We have established a funding model similar to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), where students can study now and pay later.' This gives wannabe pilots a chance at achieving their dreams if they do not manage to get access to any funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme directly.

Depending on your location, you can look forward to various programmes. Photo: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

How can I get a scholarship to study being a pilot?

Simply put, you first need to research which bursary is the best choice for you, depending on where you live, what you are looking for in a college and most importantly, what their minimum requirements are. Here are your options on which schools offer bursaries and their minimum requirements for obtaining the scholarship.

South African Civil Aviation Authority bursary

First, we discuss the most well-known option, the SACAA organisation (the South African Civil Aviation Authority). The public entity and agency of the Department of Transport (DoT) was established in 1998 and is the first choice for many flying enthusiasts. The SACAA pilot bursaries 2022 closing date is 31 October. For those who missed it, the SACAA pilot bursaries 2023 closing date is also believed to be around that time.

Minimum requirements:

South African citizen

Completed Matric certificate or currently in Matric

Proven need for financial assistance

Studying or intend on studying within one of the aforementioned fields of study

High academic record

Minimum academic result of level 5 for English and level 6 for Mathematics and Physical Science (Aeronautical Engineering students)

Minimum result of level 5 for Mathematics, Physical Science and English (Aircraft Maintenance Engineering students)

Minimum result of level 5 for Mathematics, Physical Science and English (Pilot Training students)

TETA bursary

Another option is The Transport Education Training Authority (also known as TETA), one of the country's 21 SETAs that offers training and skills development in various economic sectors, especially the transport sector. With areas like rail, taxi, road freight, freight handling, road passenger maritime and most importantly, aerospace, this is a great opportunity to study your passion. But unfortunately, the TETA bursary online application in 2022 will no longer accept applications as of 17 August 2022.

Minimum requirements:

South African citizen

Between 18 and 35 years old

Currently unemployed

Currently in Matric or have completed Matric

Passed with a minimum overall average of 50% in the 2021 academic year

Commercial Pilot License applicants must have a Private Pilot License (PPL)

Instructor’s or Instrument Rating applicants must have a valid Commercial Pilot License (CPL)

ATPL applicants must have a valid Commercial Pilot License (CPL), Instructor’s and Instrument rating

Previously disadvantaged background

A total household income of not more than R350 000 per annum

iFly Aviation Bursary

Another option for those looking to study aviation is through iFly Aviation. Anyone who is seeking a career in the field of aviation, aircraft electronics and transportation technology. Details on the iFLY aviation bursary in 2022 are murky, though, as there are no updates on the state of the financial aid through this institution as of 2022, with the last update being in 2018.

Minimum requirements:

South African citizenship

A certified copy of your ID

Be between 18 to 35 years old

A grade 12/matric certificate or higher

Vukani Aviation bursary

Lastly, the Vukani Aviation bursary has recently been an option for many. Still, there are no further updates on this option as the organisation's social media profiles and website have since become defunct. Unfortunately, the Vukani Aviation bursary 2022 applications cannot be found online, but the following details are available if you want to try to contact the company.

Vukani Aviation

011 395 19651102

Park Road Boksburg, Gauteng

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality bursary

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality is said to be awarding bursaries within various fields of study (Bachelor Degree/National Diploma/Certificate), including business and management sciences, science, engineering and aviation, being just some of the options.

Minimum requirements:

South African citizen or South African permanent resident

35 years old or younger

Must live within Ekurhuleni

Currently studying or plan to study full time (undergraduate only)

Total household income of less than R600 000 per year

Preference will be given to students at public tertiary institutions

ATNS AIMO bursary

The ATNS AIMO bursary supports future aviation students at the ATNS Aviation Training Academy (ATA) in Bonaero Park, with this particular programme focusing on becoming an Aeronautical Information Management Officer (AIMO). The course entails flight planning, dynamic data management, communications, NOTAM, integrated Aeronautical information packages, Aeronautical flight procedural design and charting and Aeronautical surveying.

Minimum requirements:

South African citizen

Minimum 18-years-old

Grade 12 with Maths and English (HG D or SG C or level 4 upwards)

Medically fit

When is the SACAA pilot bursaries 2022 closing date?

The SACAA pilot bursaries 2022 closing date is 31 October. The SACAA pilot bursaries' 2023 closing date is believed to be the same date as 2022’s closing date, 31 October.

Is the iFly Aviation Bursary still available?

Details on the iFLY aviation bursary in 2022 are murky, as there are no updates on the state of the financial aid through this institution as of 2022, with the last update being in 2018.

When does the TETA bursary application process close in 2022?

The TETA bursary application for 2022 will no longer accept applications as of 17 August 2022.

These are the currently available bursaries for studying to become a pilot in South Africa as of this year, with all of the current information available online through various sources. Through these available financial supplementary sources, you can reach your aviation dreams without worrying over lack of income, as the sky is the limit!

READ ALSO: Orbit College application, documents, registration, courses, and fees

Briefly.co.za wrote about another study option, Orbit College. The organisation is one of the South African TVET institutions developed by the government and other stakeholders after identifying a need to fill the job market. What does Orbit College offer, and why should you consider it? Learn more about the application process, available courses, and fees here.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News