What happened to Jodi Arias? Bio, personal life, social media, net worth

Although we have heard of cases where love went sour and ended up in murder, the Jodi Arias' murder case was too chilling for the world. She had stabbed her ex, Travis Alexander, twenty-seven times, shot him in the head, and cut his throat ear to ear. But what went wrong and what happened with Jodi Arias? Here are the details.

Jodi Arias made headlines in June 2008 after she was charged with the murder of her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander. Although she claimed it was self-defence, the jury did not buy her story, especially because of the gruesome and salacious details surrounding Travis' murder. Two of the juries were even deadlocked on imposing the death penalty.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Jodi Ann Arias Date of birth 9 July 1980 Place of birth Salinas, California, USA Zodiac sign Cancer Age 42 years (as of November 2022) Father William Angelo Mother Sandy S. Arias Siblings Four Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican-American Body type Slim Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Instagram artbyjodiarias

Jodi Arias' age

Jodi Ann Arias was born on 9 July 1980 in Salinas, California, USA, to William Angelo and Sandy Arias. She is 42 years old as of November 2022.

Family life

Ann has four siblings; an older half-sister, a younger sister, and two younger brothers. According to her, she was abused by her parents since she was seven. She claims they used to beat her with a belt and wooden spoons.

Jodi Arias' ethnicity

She is of Mexican-American descent and has American nationality. Her roots are diverse and include Mexican, German, and English.

Education profile

Ann attended Yreka Union High School but dropped out in the 11th grade. However, she later earned her GED.

She developed an interest in photography and decided to take up photography professionally.

Work profile

Although Jodi Arias' net worth is unavailable online, her work resume is known. She worked as a server in the fall of 2001 at a Californian restaurant in Ventana Inn and Spa, Carmel. There, she met Darryl Brewer, the restaurant's food and beverage manager, and they started dating in 2003.

In February 2006, while still working at the restaurant, she started working for Pre-Paid Legal Services, now LegalShield. Ann's association with the firm made her drift toward the Mormon Church and away from Brewer, eventually breaking up in December 2006.

Relationship with Travis Alexander

Arias met motivational speaker, salesman, and devout Mormon Travis Alexander in September 2006 at a company convention in Las Vegas. At the time, Ann was interested in network marketing opportunities.

However, they hit it off and in no time were in a long-distance relationship. Travis adhered to the Mormon faith principles; therefore, the two lovebirds did not engage in premarital relations.

Did Travis Alexander love Jodi Arias?

Although the two instantly hit it off, after five months of dating, friends of Travis revealed the relationship began to weigh in on him, and they broke up. His friends had reported seeing the relationship become volatile, with one saying Ann showed "obsessive" signs.

Aftermath of the breakup

Despite calling it quits, Jodi moved to Mesa to be closer to Travis. Alexander's friends were baffled by the move and her abrupt appearances at his house, for she knew his code. Alexander had revealed to his friends that Arias had snuck in through the doggy door at one point.

One of Travis' friends revealed that he would sometimes get angry but jump into bed with her at other times. Around the time all this was happening, Travis had started dating another woman.

He would report his car tires being slashed and receiving threatening emails. Nevertheless, Travis would still keep in touch with Ann and have several romantic encounters.

Travis Alexander's murder

Alexander was set to attend a company retreat in Mexico but never got there. His worried friends decided to check up on him and found him dead in his Mesa, Arizona, home on 9 June 2008. He was shot in the head and stabbed 27 times, and his throat was cut ear-to-ear.

Investigations, including interviews with Alexander's family and friends revealed his strained relationship with Ann. When interviewed, Arias gave different stories, including a story of her and Travis being attacked during a home invasion at his home, eventually leading to his murder. But the police were not buying it.

A damaged digital camera in the home showed several images taken on 4 June 2008, the day Travis died. Although some showed the two in compromising situations, the most spine-chilling image retrieved showed Travis lying on the bathroom floor, bleeding profusely.

Ann retracted her previous statements after more damning evidence was found, including a bloody palm print on the bathroom hallway with her DNA. She was arrested but claimed it was all in self-defence.

Jodi Arias' sentence

Her trial began on 10 December 2012 in Maricopa County Superior Court. After nearly four months of trial, she was found guilty and was on 8 May 2013 convicted of first-degree murder.

On 13 April 2015, she received a life sentence to state prison without the possibility of parole. She serves her term as a high-risk level 5 prisoner at the Arizona Prison Complex in Perryville. Despite being behind bars, she is active on Instagram and often posts her art.

Jodi Arias' motive

Tracy Brown, a former cellmate of Ann, revealed to Inside Edition that Ann had confessed she intended to kill the lady who had taken Travis away from her. However, most of Jodi Arias' profiles claim she killed Travis because if she could not have him, then no one else would.

Where can I watch the Jodi Arias documentary?

You can watch the documentary on Prime Video and Hulu. Please note there is no Jodi Arias Netflix documentary as of November 2022.

Jodi Arias made headlines after being convicted of brutally killing her ex-lover Travis Alexander at his Arizona home. She is currently serving time at Arizona Prison Complex.

