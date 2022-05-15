Suppose you have never got the opportunity to complete your high school diploma. In that case, you will be pleased to know that you have a second shot at that by passing a General Educational Development test (also known as the GED test). What is a GED test, you may ask? It is a testing system that gives you the same qualification as passing traditional secondary schooling. Here, we will detail exactly what the test entails, who can benefit from it, and how they can help.

You may have heard about a GED degree in passing or even on television, which is commonly associated with the American education system. However, many countries acknowledge it as an acceptable, upstanding qualification. This is the case in South Africa, giving many South Africans a second shot at getting their secondary capabilities. Here are answers to some questions you may have about the process.

First things first: you may wonder: 'Is a GED a degree?' since variants of the qualification name may be confusing. The examination is the equivalent of a high school diploma instead of a college qualification. GED requirements are to be 17 years of age or older and own a legitimate form of South African identification, including a signature and photo.

What is a GED test?

As mentioned earlier, it is a form of assessment that can help you achieve a high school graduate certificate without entering the traditional educational system for five years. These assessments are ideal for those who did not get the chance to obtain that qualification since it opens up a whole new world of opportunities for those that pass.

What is a GED certificate?

The final piece of paper shows everyone you have successfully passed the examination and earned the qualification. You can do a GED test online, making the process time-efficient too.

Degrees you can get with a GED

A GED certificate can open many doors for you, including the working space or being able to enter a college/university of your choice. On top of that, there are various tertiary qualifications you can achieve through having your GED. However, it is essential to know that not all universities or colleges may accept a GED, so it is best to do research before further looking into what institution you would like to study at for your tertiary education. Besides that, the subjects you can learn are in abundance!

What subjects do you do in GED?

The test is done through four learning topics, each of them resulting in an individual test, making the GED test a series of four tests in total. The subjects are social studies, science, math and logic/reasoning through language. However, only these four aspects are necessary since they all cover what is taught through the entire span of what would be considered your traditional, standard high school career.

Is a GED the same as a college diploma?

Many people are left wondering: ' Is a GED equivalent to a grade 12 or a high school diploma?' Although it may be referred to as a GED degree, it is not a college or university certificate or level of education.

What does GED mean in the US?

So, what is the GED test in the US? In the US, this assessment is equivalent to the same here in South Arica. It provides you with a chance to get through into college or the job of your dreams without years and years of secondary school, which may not be possible anymore due to age factors.

The final answer to 'What is a GED test?' is an assessment with four parts that can help you shape your future for the better if you did not obtain your traditional secondary school qualifications. So broaden your horizons and take the exam for more opportunities in future.

