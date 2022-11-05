Who is Hazel Renee? Age, children, spouse, height, movies, profiles, net worth

Actress and reality television star Renee is 36 years old. Her reputation is influential in her participation in Basketball Wives, acting work, and guest appearances on TV shows, including Empire. As we delve deeper into her profile, we explore her family, net worth, and more to answer the question, "Did Draymond Green get married?"

Before becoming an actress, she focused on being a model, recording artist, and reality TV star. According to her YouTube bio, as a teenager, she won the National American Miss Teen Michigan title and later modelled for Smooth Girl and the Smooth Magazine Top 100 issue. Hazel has also appeared in various commercials and TV episodes.

Profile and bio summary of Hazel Renee

Full name Hazel Renee Joiner Gender Female Date of birth March 31, 1986 Age 36 (in 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Filipino-African American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'4"" Height in centimetres 162 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown

Hazel Renee: who is she?

Managed by United Talent Agency, Hazel Renee is also a singer with an R&B and soul album on SoundCloud called Love triangle. She was on the MTV show Making the Band 3, where she worked alongside the girl group, Glamour, and made an appearance as a guest on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9, invited by her friend Kandi Burruss.

She is a mother, co-parent, and wife beyond the many hats she wears. Hazel went to Michigan Central High School and became an alma mater at Michigan State University. In college, she ran track, while her now husband, Draymond Green, played basketball at the same institution.

While Green was scoring hoops, Renee ran a best of 13.45 seconds in an outdoor 100m dash at a GINA relay race, 26.40 seconds in an outdoor 200m dash, and 8.34 seconds for the 60m dash at a Chippewa Open.

The family life of Hazel Renee

Her mother, Eve Reichardt, is of Filipino descent, and her father, Rodney Joiner, is of African descent. So, what nationality is Hazel Renee? She is American and has a mix of Filipino and African ethnicity. Although reports suggest she has five siblings, there are only reports mentioning three by name, i.e., Clarence Joiner Sr., Clarence Joiner Jr., and Nicole LaTerra.

Besides her biological family, she is a mother to two children, one with Draymond and one with her baby's father, Jacob Pullen.

Father Clarence Rodney Joiner Mother Eve Reichardt Brothers Clarence Joiner Sr. & Clarence Joiner Jr. Sister Nicole LaTerra Children Cash Green (f. Draymond) Olive Jay (f. Jacob) Stepchild Draymond Green Jr. (m. Jelissa Hardy)

Hazel and Draymond Green: wedding and history

On August 14, 2022, she and Golden State Warriors professional basketball player Draymond Green shared vows during a private San Diego wedding ceremony after a three-and-a-half-year engagement. The Fairmont Grand Del Mar hosted the black-and-white-themed party.

According to an August 2022 interview with Essence, she revealed that they first met as students at MSU before he was a professional basketball player.

Before walking down the aisle, they sat for an exquisite engagement shot, which Stanley Babb of Stanlo Photography, a renowned wedding photographer, captured. Renee wore Phylicia Ellis outfits for the photos, and Green wore Eaden Myles suits.

How did Hazel Renee meet Draymond Green?

In the interview, Renee states, "we were in the same theater class and both athletes." "Naturally, we gravitated toward one another for group projects because we were already familiar with each other," she added.

The two did not, however, end up finding love then. He would join the NBA in 2012, while she would concentrate on her budding acting career, which would later include a recurring part on Empire. Who was Hazel Renee on Empire? She played the role of Kennedy.

Years later, the two found each other again and went on their first date in Los Angeles.

"We went to a rooftop pool and hung out at the cabana all day, which is still one of our favourite things to do together," she says. "We had not seen each other in a very long time, so we hung out all day, talked, and caught up."

What is the net worth of Hazel Renee?

Her net worth has grown exponentially, from USD 520,000 in 2019 to an estimated USD 3 million in 2022.

She accumulated much of her wealth after welcoming a baby with Green in 2020, and she has had a colourful career acting and recording music. Her brand collaborations also amass her wealth as she uses Instagram to show us her life and romantic adventures and advertise brands and events like the Makeup Show, the Nascar NEXTEL Cup race, and TIGI Hair.

Hazel Renee on Instagram has over 130K followers and 1.6K on Facebook, where she last became active a while ago. The star also has a website showcasing her talents and work.

