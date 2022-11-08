What happened to Chichi Letswalo? Here is everything you ought to know

Chichi Letswalo is a renowned South African TV presenter and actress. She is better known for her role as the co-host in the SABC3 reality programme The Wedding Show in 2003. Her debut came after The Wedding Show producers had one-on-one sessions with shoppers in the Rosebank mall in Johannesburg. Where is the media personality now?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Chichi Letswalo is a renowned South African TV presenter and actress. She is better known for her role as the co-host in the SABC3 reality programme The Wedding Show in 2003. Photo: @Chichi Letswalo

Source: UGC

While meeting with The Wedding Show producers, Chichi amazed them with an idea of a perfect wedding, which saw them offering her the presenting job instead. Her fame skyrocketed and she has been featured in famous soapies such as Generations, Backstage, and Tshisa.

Chichi Letswalo's profile and bio summary

Full name Chichi Letswalo Year of birth September 14, 1981 Place of birth Alexandra, Gauteng Age 41 years in 2022 Nationality South African Gender Female Marital status Single Famous as TV presenter and actress

How old is Chichi Letswalo?

The actress was born on September 14, 1981 in Gauteng, South Africa. Chichi Letswalo's age is 41 years in 2022. She was raised in Alexandra Township near Johannesburg alongside her three siblings by their parents.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The famous actress has a long list of credits in her name. Photo: @Chichi Letswalo

Source: UGC

What are Chichi Letswalo's qualifications?

The actress attended Wendywood High School. Shen then joined Akademie vir Dramakuns for two years.

Career

In 2007, Chichi left the country for Chelsea, New York, to study Theater, Film, and TV at the Michael Howard School of Film, Theater and Television. She studied filming, acting, and directing at a performing arts school before returning to South Africa three years later. However, the Isithembiso actress suffered depression and doubt in her career.

I was so depressed. I went through a two-year depression because when I am not doing this (acting), I do get sad. And so, I'm not even going to lie. If I am not doing what I love, I get sad.

Luckily, she did not remain in the same position for long. She recovered and came back more confident and stronger.

I used to stress about plans and my career, like, intensely, but now I am a different person. Now I'm like, whatever the universe brings (I'll accept). All I ask for is that I am happy, paid well and to do things that give me joy and growth as an artist. I love being surprised by the universe and by God.

What happened to Chichi Letswalo?

Chichi was born and raised in Alexandra Township near Johannesburg. Photo: @Chichi Letswalo

Source: UGC

After returning from New York, she ventured into corporate commercials. She also embarked on training videos for Barloworld, Standard Bank, and MTN, among others. Some of Chichi Letswalo's TV shows include;

Soapie Character Generations - Season 1 Zandi Mbisi Grassroots - Season 1 Dipuo Lesolle Isithembiso Season 1 Claudia Isithembiso Season 2 Claudia Legacy Season 2 Nomzamo Lingashoni Season 1 Mrs Mkhize The Republic Season 2 Mrs Ndlovu Tshisa Season 1 Bonnie Nkomo Zaziwa Season 1 Herself

Chichi Letswalo's Instagram pictures

The actress does not have a verified Instagram account. However, her Facebook account has 4300 friends as of 12 November 2022.

Who is Claudia in Isithembiso?

Chichi plays the character Claudia in Isithembiso. She starred in her role from 2017 in Season 1 and featured in Season 2 of the show. Claudia is married to Banzi, a character played by Hamilton Dlamini, a wonderful but not-so-wonderful husband. Claudia is also a mother of three.

Her role as Claudia depicts the lives of most black women who are beautiful, empowered, visionaries, go-getters, and smart but, unfortunately, get attached to men who bring them down.

She portrays women in society who seem to have it all, including the glam; however, her life at home is bizarre and fake. Claudia and her husband, Banzi, are always fighting, which convinced Chichi not to settle down or desire to have kids.

There are no details about Chichi Letswalo's family. Having close friends whose marriages broke has impacted her decision to remain unmarried. She is quoted saying;

I don't want to get married personally, ever. I don't believe you need to get married to be a professional, to have a family or to be happy. I don't want to get married, and I don't want children. It is a personal choice and a promise I have.

Certain people aspire to have a family and children; I am not one of them. I have different aspirations.

It's never been a dream of mine to have a husband and kids. The thought of it gives me anxiety. I think children are wonderful. A family is wonderful, but I feel like the world has changed so much, and women have revolutionized themselves so much that you can choose the kind of woman you want to be.

I just want to be able to do the things that I love, make me happy, and be surrounded by people who love me, who I love in return. Presenting, being with people and acting those things give my soul joy.

Chichi Letswalo remains a force to reckon with. Her lovable personality and go-getter attitude have seen her achieve great things. She is a depiction of beauty with brains.

READ ALSO: Aniya Wayans' biography and facts: What to know about the young star

Briefly.co.za wrote about another young, successful woman, Aniya Wayans. She may not be as well known as some of her other successful family members, but she is steadily rising to become one of Hollywood's youngest and most talented stars.

If her surname sounds familiar, it is likely because you are already familiar with her comedian and actor father. Who is Aniya Wayans’ dad, and what do we know about the young star?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News