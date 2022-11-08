Aniya Wayans' biography and facts: What to know about the young star

Aniya Wayans may not be as well known as some of her other successful family members, but she is steadily rising to become one of Hollywood's youngest and most talented stars. If her surname sounds familiar, it is likely because you are already familiar with her comedian and actor father. Who is Aniya Wayans’ dad, and what do we know about the young star?

The social media sensation is part of the famous Wayans family, with her father being one of the famous brothers that have starred in various shows and movies to much critical acclaim. Here is a summary of Aniya Wayans’ facts before further discussing her family and other aspects of her life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Aniya Wayans Nickname Aniya Date of birth 30 September 2004 Age 18 years old Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Undisclosed location in the USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA (unconfirmed) Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Weight 52 kg (estimated) Height 158 cm (estimated) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Damon Wayans Jr and Aja Metoyer Siblings Amara Wayans (older sister), Maverick (half-brother), Berlyn and Lua (half-sisters) Profession Social media influencer Education Unknown Native language English Net worth Unknown Social media profiles Instagram TikTok

Although she is still young, she is already making makes on social media, such as Instagram and TikTok, gathering thousands of followers on Instagram and hundreds of thousands on the TikTok app. Her content generally documents her daily life, and she often includes her famous family in her posts.

Does Damon Wayans Jr have a daughter?

Aniya Wayans’ parents are Damon Wayans Jr and Aja Metoyer. The actor has two daughters with her, Aniya and Amara. Her parents have since split, and he is now in a new marriage.

Who is Damon Wayans Jr married to now?

Her dad went on to marry Samara Saraiva in 2016, and she has three half-siblings from her stepmother; Maverick, Berlyn and Lua. Not much is known about Samara besides that she may be a businesswoman by profession.

Aniya Wayans’ age

The young star turned 18 years old on 30 September of this year.

Aniya Wayans’ height

Some sources report her height at 158 cm, but this has not been confirmed by her or anyone close to her.

Aniya Wayans’ net worth

Not much is known about her, including her current net worth from any possible social media endorsements or influence. However, her father's net worth is estimated at $9 million.

Aniya Wayans’ profiles

Aniya Wayans’ Instagram is @aniya.wayanss, with 14.3 thousand followers on the platform. Her TikTok page can be found under @aniya_wayans222, where she has 392.9 thousand followers.

Although Aniya Wayans is not as well known as other family members, she is clearly on the rise to stardom, judging by her ever-growing fanbase on social media and the growing public interest in her.

