Aja Metoyer is an American reality star, and she rose to fame in 2013 after giving birth to the son of Dwyane Wade, a basketball player who was at the time in a public relationship with actress Gabriella Union. In April 2017, she was cast to feature in the sixth season of VH1’s Basketball Wives reality series.

Aja Metoyer during the launch of Blac Chyna Figurine Doll on August 17, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Being in the limelight comes with its fair share of positivity and negativities, and Dwyane Wade's baby mama has learnt this the hard way. Who is Aja from Basketball Wives? Read on to discover more about her personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Aja Manique Metoyer

Aja Manique Metoyer Date of birth: 24th July 1983

24th July 1983 Aja Metoyer age: 37 years as of 2021

37 years as of 2021 Height: 5’7’’

5’7’’ Nationality: American

American Occupation: Reality star

Reality star Aja Metoyer Instagram: @aja_metoyer

Who is Dwyane Wade's baby mama?

Aja Metoyer siblings. Photo: @aja_metoyer

The star was born on 24th July 1983 in Los Angeles, the United States, to mother Cynthia Metoyer and father Donald Metoyer. She has three siblings, a brother called Derek, and two sisters, Cristen and Melissa.

Aja Metoyer's sister, Cristen, is widely recognized because she is a television personality and is in a relationship with Joe Crawford, a professional basketball referee. The sisters starred alongside each other on Basketball Wives, and they seemed to be on bad terms at the time.

Relationship

Aja Metoyer kids pausing with santa. Photo: @aja_metoyer

The star has been romantically linked to several public personalities and has three children, a boy and two girls. She was earlier in a relationship with Damon Wayans Jr, an American actor and comedian since they were young. They share two daughters, Amara and Amiya Wayan.

In 2018, the Happy Together actor filed a case in court to have full custody of the girls after accusing their mother of neglecting their education. His request is yet to be granted, and Aja has primary physical custody of the two Damon Wayans Jr. kids, where they both have joint legal custody.

The reality star also shares a son called Xavier Zechariah Wade with Dwyane Wade, a retired NBA player, and Gabrielle Union’s husband. Her involvement with the player drew a lot of criticism, and she was labelled a homewrecker because Dwyane was already in a public relationship with the Think Like a Man actress. Aja Metoyer and Dwyane Wade defended their actions saying the child came when he was on a break from Gabriella Union.

Does Dwyane Wade have custody of Xavier?

Dwyne Wade (center) pausing together with his family, including Xavier (front right) and wife Gabrielle Union (left). Photo: @MadameNoire

The retired NBA player does not have custody of his youngest son, but he is present in his life. His parents seem to be on good terms, and they try hard to limit Aja Metoyer's son’s public appearance.

Is Aja Metoyer married?

Who is Aja Metoyer married to? The star is enjoying life as a single mother and has not been linked to anyone after Dwyane Wade and Damon Wayans Jr.

Aja Metoyer career

Damon Wayans Jr baby mama is a reality TV actress and an entrepreneur. In April 2017, she was featured in the sixth season of VH1’s Basketball Wives reality series. The show revolved around the lives of NBA players’ lovers and was produced by Sean Rankin, Tom Huffman, and Jill Holmes. Aja starred alongside her sisters and actresses Shaunie O’Neal and Evelyn Lozada.

She also sells health and wellness products through the Total Life Changes (TLC) company.

Aja Metoyer's net worth

According to Wiki Celebs, Dwyane Wade’s baby mama has an estimated net worth of $1.19 million. Her primary source of income is acting, endorsements, and a health products business. Among her assets is a lavish Aja Metoyer house in Los Angeles.

Aja Metoyer Basketball Wives star was introduced to the limelight because of controversy, but she has managed to use the fame for her benefit. She also values her privacy and is selective when choosing parts of her life to show the world.

