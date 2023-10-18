Who is Helen Hunt's daughter, Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan?
Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan is an American budding actress best known for starring in Ride and The Miracle Season. In addition, she is a celebrity child widely recognized as Helen Hunt's daughter with her ex-partner Matthew Carnahan. A renowned on-screen star and director, Hunt is the recipient of numerous accolades, including an Academy Award and four Golden Globe Awards.
Born to famous parents, Gordon has been immersed in the entertainment industry from a young age. However, she has mostly kept her life low-key, only making sporadic media appearances with her parents. This is what we know about the celebrity daughter so far.
Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan’s profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan
|Nickname
|Makena
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|13 May 2004
|Age
|19 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Birthplace
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Current residence
|Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Caucasian
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|New York University
|Height in feet
|5’2’’
|Height in centimetres
|157
|Weight in kilograms
|58
|Weight in pounds
|127
|Hair colour
|Ginger
|Eye colour
|Green
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Single
|Parents
|Matthew Carnahan and Helen Hunt
|Half-siblings
|1
|Famous for
|Being a celebrity daughter
|Profession
|Actress
How old is Helen Hunt's daughter?
Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan (aged 19 as of 2023) was born on 13 May 2004 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. Lei’s step-brother is Hollywood star Emmett Carnahan.
Regarding her education, Makena attended the Neighbourhood Playhouse School of the Theatre. Similarly, she is currently schooling at New York University.
Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan’s height
Gordon stands 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 127 pounds (58 kilograms). The celebrity daughter features ginger hair and a pair of green eyes.
Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan’s profiles
The California native is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Who is Helen Hunt?
With a career spanning over four decades, Helen has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Here are some of her acting credits:
- Rollercoaster (1977)
- Trancers (1984)
- Waiting to Act (1985)
- Stealing Home (1988)
- Shooter (1988)
- China Beach (1990)
- Only You (1992)
- Friends (1995)
- Twister (1996)
- Cast Away (2000)
- Bobby (2006)
- Soul Surfer (2011)
- The Sessions (2012)
- Shots Fired (2017)
- World on Fire (2019)
How old is Helen Hunt?
Hunt (aged 60 as of 2023) was born on 15 June 1963 in Culver City, California, USA. Hellen’s father, Gordon Hunt, was a film, voice and stage director and acting coach, while her mother, Jane Elizabeth, worked as a photographer.
Is Helen Hunt married?
In 1994, Helen started dating actor Hank Azaria. They tied the knot in 1999 and divorced 17 months later. In 2001, she began a relationship with producer Matthew Carnahan. However, the duo split in August 2017 after being in a relationship for 16 years.
How much is Helen Hunt’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hunt has an estimated net worth of $75 million as of 2023.
Thanks to her parents' celebrity status, Helen Hunt's daughter, Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan, became famous before birth. The teen actress has followed in her mother’s footsteps to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.
READ ALSO: Where is Jamar Jakes? The inside story of T.D. Jakes' son
Briefly published intriguing facts about Jamar Jakes, an American celebrity son. Jamar is famous for being the eldest child of renowned author T.D. Jakes and his wife, Serita Jakes. T.D.
T.D. owns a Dallas-based megachurch, The Potter's House, and continues to spread the Gospel of Christ worldwide. In the mid-2000s, T.D. Jakes's son suffered several heart attacks.
Source: Briefly News