Who is Helen Hunt's daughter, Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan?

Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan is an American budding actress best known for starring in Ride and The Miracle Season. In addition, she is a celebrity child widely recognized as Helen Hunt's daughter with her ex-partner Matthew Carnahan. A renowned on-screen star and director, Hunt is the recipient of numerous accolades, including an Academy Award and four Golden Globe Awards.

Makena's zodiac sign is Taurus. Photo: Amy Sussman via Getty Images, @helenhunt on Instagram (modified by author)

Born to famous parents, Gordon has been immersed in the entertainment industry from a young age. However, she has mostly kept her life low-key, only making sporadic media appearances with her parents. This is what we know about the celebrity daughter so far.

Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan’s profile summary and bio

Full name Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan Nickname Makena Gender Female Date of birth 13 May 2004 Age 19 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Alma mater New York University Height in feet 5’2’’ Height in centimetres 157 Weight in kilograms 58 Weight in pounds 127 Hair colour Ginger Eye colour Green Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Matthew Carnahan and Helen Hunt Half-siblings 1 Famous for Being a celebrity daughter Profession Actress

How old is Helen Hunt's daughter?

The celebrity kid is not active on social media. Photo: Walter McBride, Bruce Glikas via Getty Images, @helenhunt on Instagram (modified by author)

Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan (aged 19 as of 2023) was born on 13 May 2004 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. Lei’s step-brother is Hollywood star Emmett Carnahan.

Regarding her education, Makena attended the Neighbourhood Playhouse School of the Theatre. Similarly, she is currently schooling at New York University.

Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan’s height

Gordon stands 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 127 pounds (58 kilograms). The celebrity daughter features ginger hair and a pair of green eyes.

Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan’s profiles

The California native is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Who is Helen Hunt?

Helen Hunt at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Axelle

With a career spanning over four decades, Helen has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Here are some of her acting credits:

Rollercoaster (1977)

(1977) Trancers (1984)

(1984) Waiting to Act (1985)

(1985) Stealing Home (1988)

(1988) Shooter (1988)

(1988) China Beach (1990)

(1990) Only You (1992)

(1992) Friends (1995)

(1995) Twister (1996)

(1996) Cast Away (2000)

(2000) Bobby (2006)

(2006) Soul Surfer (2011)

(2011) The Sessions (2012)

(2012) Shots Fired (2017)

(2017) World on Fire (2019)

Helen Hunt at the 92nd Street Y: Reel Pieces screening of Ride with Helen Hunt at 92nd Street Y in New York City. Photo: Mike Pont

How old is Helen Hunt?

Hunt (aged 60 as of 2023) was born on 15 June 1963 in Culver City, California, USA. Hellen’s father, Gordon Hunt, was a film, voice and stage director and acting coach, while her mother, Jane Elizabeth, worked as a photographer.

Is Helen Hunt married?

In 1994, Helen started dating actor Hank Azaria. They tied the knot in 1999 and divorced 17 months later. In 2001, she began a relationship with producer Matthew Carnahan. However, the duo split in August 2017 after being in a relationship for 16 years.

How much is Helen Hunt’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hunt has an estimated net worth of $75 million as of 2023.

Helen Hunt at The Los Angeles Philharmonic's 20th Anniversary Gala at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Thanks to her parents' celebrity status, Helen Hunt's daughter, Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan, became famous before birth. The teen actress has followed in her mother’s footsteps to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

